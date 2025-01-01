small business access point

5G for Small Businesses

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Why small business owners should care about 5G,Technology has been central to helping small business owners reach customers in new and different ways, from delivering contactless services to simply staying top of mind while people largely stay at home. Now, thanks to 5G, businesses have an opportunity to connect with customers on a whole new level. You might be thinking, "5G? Look, I'm just trying to keep my store open. I'm not in a position to push the envelope with new technologies.",But this is exactly the time to think of your future. A Verizon-IDG survey of 100 decision makers in U.S. businesses found that 72% are accelerating their digital transformation efforts, with nearly one-third saying they expect the pace to accelerate significantly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.¹,And 5G isn't strictly used for massive innovation. In fact, many small business owners who have 5G in their city could start looking into its advantages now. With 5G, small businesses can look into ways to connect their brand with the local community, remain flexible in mobile offices and reach their customers. Let's look at what you can do with 5G to thrive this year and beyond. You can't talk 5G without spotlighting mobility. By 2024, mobile workers—those who have company-assigned mobile devices like smartphones and tablets—will increase to 93.5 million from 78.5 million in 2020.² With a mobile service that acts and feels like broadband internet, workers can engage on the go. Professional services, such as architecture or construction, could use mobile 5G networks to improve how they do business. Architects could feel confident that when they send or download massive files showcasing their work, they will reach the right people in 5G quality. Engineers checking on a construction site using 5G mobile hotspots can stay in contact with a home office and upload or download videos to demonstrate progress. In a climate where traditional in-store shopping is largely on hold, mobile technology and 5G connectivity can help you stay top of mind with existing customers and attract new ones. For example, many retailers have turned to pop-up shops to deliver safe experiences to those eager to buy local. 5G networks could provide quick, easy, low-latency connectivity, which could mean fast checkouts and new pop-up spaces to explore. The technology could also improve inventory tracking, help you manage point-of-sale systems and make it easier to cut back on items that aren't selling. like breweries and food trucks could access what they need, from their point of sale to social media, while remaining connected to the people who mean the most to their business. Reliable contactless payment also offers another layer of security to customers who want to feel comfortable interacting with businesses in the postpandemic world. Faster speeds and less lag time make it possible to use virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to reach customers. Real estate agents could offer immersive virtual tours and presentations to give people a 360-degree view of homes and neighborhoods, reaching a wide pool of homeowners and clients. It could also open up new possibilities in retail, particularly to reach customers choosing to do most of their shopping online. Instead of limiting people to flat, two-dimensional experiences, clothing boutiques can use 5G to bring virtual dressing rooms to life. The advanced technology could enable customers to "try before they buy" using realistic avatars that show what outfits and accessories will look like when someone puts them on in real life. What will you do with 5G?Digital Transformation Strategies Adapt to the New Normal, IDG, 2021. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Small Business Internet & Network Solutions Business

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Even the smallest organization can have a large impact with the right tools. Drive increased opportunities with internet and networking scaled to your size so you don't break the bank. Leverage advanced network solutions that can help give you the reach of global organizations even without the big IT staff. Capitalize on opportunities,Implement and manage new technology without a large IT staff. Leverage data to intelligently improve processes and offerings. Help protect your assets, data and customers with robust, sophisticated security. Learn how a wine club and restaurant keeps the hot dogs, beer and wine flowing with help from LTE Business Internet. See how the ultrafast and reliable Verizon Fios Internet, TV and phone service help owner Richard Ellis and his team save time and money."Use products and services specifically designed to help create digital-ready infrastructures at a smaller scale. Your organization can support the types of personalized and immersive experience customers and constituents want while still staying within budget,Get flexible connectivity with bandwidth dedicated to your organization at scalable speeds. Power your small to medium-sized business, mobile locations and temporary sites with speed, agility and flexibility. Use a fast, reliable fiber-optic connection that meets your demands for high-volume streaming, video conferencing and apps. Build a virtual private network foundation to support your digital transformation, connect multiple locations, optimize traffic and gain deeper data-management insights. Your size doesn't limit your goals. Leverage advanced networking solutions and enable technologies like 5G and artificial intelligence so you can stay nimble and pivot to remain competitive. Extend your reach and simplify network management without extra IT resources. Easily spin up and spin down applications and resources on demand to align with business priorities. Reliably connect every aspect of your business while managing costs and supporting business continuity. Respond to customers more quickly and manage calls on desk phones or mobile apps through a secure, cloud-based Voice over IP (VoIP) connection. Bring the power of 5G Ultra Wideband to your business and connect your tablets, phones, points of sale and more on an ultrafast wireless network. Smaller organizations now have access to the same level of security protections that larger ones do. Implement tools and services that can help you strengthen cybersecurity, enhance customer data privacy and guard end-to-end operations. Access the cybersecurity protections you need for your wireless or Fios network. Stay vigilant against hackers and cyberattacks with a bundle of easy-to-use mobile device security tools. Cover your devices in case of loss, theft, damage and post-warranty defects so your business can keep running . Sign up for 24/7, on-demand access to tech experts who can help you with virtually any software, hardware or cloud issue. Manage workers on the go with advanced software solutions that help improve operations and increase productivity. Make it easier for customers to engage with you from any device, anytime and virtually anywhere. Get on-call expertise from hardware to software to cloud to help you keep your business running. Leverage digital-ready infrastructures to reimagine personalized experiences. Enhance cloud, virtualization and other advanced network architecture to help power the innovations you want to see come to life. Protect operations while seamlessly adjusting to changing circumstances with little to no interruption. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Webinars Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Verizon Wireless Business Internet is a fixed wireless access, point to point, connection that is fast, affordable, and reliable. Learn how this modern network technology can be an efficient and viable alternative to cable. Explore the trends in modern point to point network technologies and fixed wireless acces. 50 minutes Discover how fixed wireless access can be implemented to replace unreliable or aging network configurations. 27 minutesLearn how business-grade point to point wireless internet access can reduce costs and streamline IT management. 56 minutes The information provided will be used in accordance with terms set out in our . of U.S. population covered by our 4G LTE networkBest in Customer Satisfaction with Small Business Wireless Serviceyears' industry experienceGet business grade wireless internet right out of the box, with a simple set up that can go where your business goes. For enhanced network performance give your business ultra-fast, ultra-simple wireless internet speeds powered by 5G Ultra Wideband. Save up to $80/mo when you pair select LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet with a select Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Plus get a $100 credit if you're new to both. Let's connect. Call for Sales. Or we'll call you.
Fixed Wireless Access for Public WiFi Use Case in Troup, TX Business

Fixed Wireless Access for K-12 Schools Success Story Business

Learn how Rock Island Milan School District teamed up with Verizon to deploy a fixed wireless solution for students during the pandemic.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Verizon Business boosts connected venue roster with 5G Edge Accelerated Access

With the fall football season underway, and thousands of fans packing into stadiums across the country, Verizon Business’s 5G Edge Accelerated Access
Verizon introduces $39 a month Fios Business Internet Plan for Boston Small Business Owners

Small Business Owners in select Boston zip codes can now take full advantage of 50 Mbps Verizon Fios Business Internet Offer at $39 a month
