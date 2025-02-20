small business phone solution

Small Business Solutions | SMB Solutions

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Whatever you need to succeed, we've got the devices, plans and expertise to help support your business. Connect with a Verizon expert in your area for advice, whenever you need it. Plus, router on us w/monthly payment plan and no annual service contracts. Tap into free courses, mentorships, networking and grants through our Small Business Digital Ready program. Do business on your terms with wireless 5G internet that's fast, simple and secure. Plans start at $69/mo. A whole new way to take control of your mobile plan. Choose exactly what you want and pay only for what you need. Get the full-featured, mobile-first phone solution designed to meet the needs of how and where you do business. Our device protection plans offer same-day replacements, screen repairs, damage coverage and battery replacements. Shop tried-and-true software solutions to help streamline your workflow and get more done. See how Corina Stammworthy relies upon the speed and reliability of Fios to help keep her business ahead of the competition. See how EverWash is using wireless business internet to scale their business and disrupt the car wash industry. Watch how Alley-Cassetty partnered with Verizon to modernize their communications and build a better customer experience. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Our online curriculum is designed to help your business succeed in today's digital world. Access learning modules, coaching, networking, grant opportunities and more. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization.
Small Business Internet & Network Solutions Business

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Even the smallest organization can have a large impact with the right tools. Drive increased opportunities with internet and networking scaled to your size so you don't break the bank. Leverage advanced network solutions that can help give you the reach of global organizations even without the big IT staff. Capitalize on opportunities,Implement and manage new technology without a large IT staff. Leverage data to intelligently improve processes and offerings. Help protect your assets, data and customers with robust, sophisticated security. Learn how a wine club and restaurant keeps the hot dogs, beer and wine flowing with help from LTE Business Internet. See how the ultrafast and reliable Verizon Fios Internet, TV and phone service help owner Richard Ellis and his team save time and money."Use products and services specifically designed to help create digital-ready infrastructures at a smaller scale. Your organization can support the types of personalized and immersive experience customers and constituents want while still staying within budget,Get flexible connectivity with bandwidth dedicated to your organization at scalable speeds. Power your small to medium-sized business, mobile locations and temporary sites with speed, agility and flexibility. Use a fast, reliable fiber-optic connection that meets your demands for high-volume streaming, video conferencing and apps. Build a virtual private network foundation to support your digital transformation, connect multiple locations, optimize traffic and gain deeper data-management insights. Your size doesn't limit your goals. Leverage advanced networking solutions and enable technologies like 5G and artificial intelligence so you can stay nimble and pivot to remain competitive. Extend your reach and simplify network management without extra IT resources. Easily spin up and spin down applications and resources on demand to align with business priorities. Reliably connect every aspect of your business while managing costs and supporting business continuity. Respond to customers more quickly and manage calls on desk phones or mobile apps through a secure, cloud-based Voice over IP (VoIP) connection. Bring the power of 5G Ultra Wideband to your business and connect your tablets, phones, points of sale and more on an ultrafast wireless network. Smaller organizations now have access to the same level of security protections that larger ones do. Implement tools and services that can help you strengthen cybersecurity, enhance customer data privacy and guard end-to-end operations. Access the cybersecurity protections you need for your wireless or Fios network. Stay vigilant against hackers and cyberattacks with a bundle of easy-to-use mobile device security tools. Cover your devices in case of loss, theft, damage and post-warranty defects so your business can keep running . Sign up for 24/7, on-demand access to tech experts who can help you with virtually any software, hardware or cloud issue. Manage workers on the go with advanced software solutions that help improve operations and increase productivity. Make it easier for customers to engage with you from any device, anytime and virtually anywhere. Get on-call expertise from hardware to software to cloud to help you keep your business running. Leverage digital-ready infrastructures to reimagine personalized experiences. Enhance cloud, virtualization and other advanced network architecture to help power the innovations you want to see come to life. Protect operations while seamlessly adjusting to changing circumstances with little to no interruption. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . 
Choosing the Best Phone System for Your Business

How to choose the best VoIP provider for your business,You've done your research. You know that a business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system is an efficient, simple and affordable communications option that can help keep your growing business competitive. And you've decided to make VoIP part of your operations. Now you have another decision to make—which VoIP service provider to partner with. There are many VoIP solutions out there, but not all are created equal. When choosing the best VoIP service for your small business, you want to make sure you're getting a solution that meets more than just your calling needs. Here are a number of things you should consider when evaluating VoIP solutions and providers. Reliable VoIP needs a reliable network. A good VoIP solution starts with a strong foundation. Because VoIP calls are routed through the internet, it's critical that your VoIP solution runs on a network that gives you reliable connectivity and coverage where you need it. You should never have to worry that you're missing important communications because you can't trust your network. Your VoIP system should grow with you. One of the best benefits of a VoIP solution for small businesses is that it is scalable. A complete VoIP solution should be able to easily expand as the number of users changes. Adding new lines or devices—or even locations—should be virtually effortless, and not cause any disruption to your operations. Competitive features can help create better experiences. Your customers have come to expect a certain level of service from the companies they do business with. When they call a business, they expect to reach someone who can help them—and they don't like to wait. So your VoIP solution should come with a rich variety of business features that can help you operate more like a bigger business without costing a lot. Features like automatic call forwarding, seamless call transfer between devices, virtual receptionists and more that make it easier for your callers to quickly connect with the person best suited to help them. Not to mention features like visual voicemail, virtual meeting rooms and personal phone directories that make it easy for your employees to do their jobs. VoIP should make your job easier, not harder. An efficient communications solution should allow you to monitor, fine- tune, streamline and manage your network assets. And you should be able to do it all easily. If you don't have a dedicated IT department, or if your IT resources are just stretched thin, you want to make sure that your VoIP solution won't create a management headache. Look for a solution that comes with an intuitive web-based management system, so you can stay in control of your communications from where you're working. Customer support should be available when you need it. A good VoIP solution should be easy to manage and deploy. But in times when you could use a little extra help, you need a comprehensive VoIP solution that comes with access to professional support throughout the design, implementation and management phases. You need your communications system to work around the clock, so it's only fair to expect that your VoIP customer service does, too. The bottom line. The communications system you choose for your business will play a pivotal role in building relationships with your vendors, partners and customers—and those are the relationships that will determine how successful your business can be. So you need to partner with a service provider that will help you strengthen those relationships at every turn. Many small businesses have put their trust in Verizon because of our proven ability to deliver effective . We continually invest in our VoIP network, and we have the expansive reach your growing business needs. Verizon ,* our VoIP business solution, offers more than 30 features—including Auto Attendant, Hunt Group, Extension Dialing and more—to help you control your communications, improve customer experiences, streamline your business and simplify your day-to-day. By choosing the right VoIP solution, you're taking the first step toward a productive and competitive future for your business. So you need to make sure you choose a provider that has the experience, reach and range of services that will support your growth. * Business Digital Voice is available in select areas of nine states and the District of Columbia. Tell us about your business, then meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice, or obtain a quote.  
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Read Now

Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Read Now

Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
Read Now

Verizon Business launches Advanced SASE solution

Verizon Business’ Advanced Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution merges SD WAN capabilities with hybrid network connectivity and security services
Learn more

Verizon Business debuts Business Internet Secure to protect small businesses

Featuring Internet Security powered by Cisco and BlackBerry Smart Antivirus
Learn more

Verizon Business Survey finds 55% of small businesses concerned about survival

Verizon Business released findings from its “Small Business Recovery Survey,” which reveals the impact small business owners feel COVID-19 has had on their businesses.
Learn more

