tablets prices

Tablets

TCL TAB 10 NXTPAPER 5G

Starts at $6.66/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Tablets

Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M3)

Starts at $40.27/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE 5G

Starts at $16.66/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Verizon

OpenCloses at 7:00 PM
1177 E Main St
Price, UT 84501
(435) 210-9548
(435) 210-9548
1

Samsung Business Phones and Tablets

Samsung Business Phones and Tablets

Stay productive on the go with powerful phones and tablets featuring fast speeds, long battery life and the processing power you need. Stay productive while working on the go with these powerful devices. Elevate your work with the game-changing power of Galaxy AI. Unleash new ways to stay productive, collaborate and more. Put the power of Galaxy AI in your team's hands with Live Translate, and let them easily communicate with near real-time voice translations. Capture key information, and let Note Assist summarize, format and even translate it with the power of Galaxy AI. Unfold a massive screen to see details without having to zoom. See multiple apps and multi-task on one screen. Video conference, hands-free. The next generation of network devices can provide the performance you need to take business productivity to the next level. Powerful performance with defense-grade security. The ultimate productivity machine with a long-lasting battery. Galaxy S23 FE can elevate your productivity with a long-lasting battery, premium processor, Knox defense-grade protection built right in and more. Power through your workday without recharging, thanks to an all-day battery. And if you need a boost, superfast charging gets you back in action quickly. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. If you need more screen and more features to get more work done, these robust yet portable devices can help drive your workday. Level up your productivity without blowing your budget. Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G features an 11-inch screen, upgraded chipset, long-lasting battery life and plenty of storage. Toggle between windows and collaborate over video. Use the S Pen to write, sketch, edit documents and control video. Boost your workday productivity with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, featuring a powerful processor, a long-lasting battery, Fast Charging, and Knox defense-grade protection, and included S Pen. Strengthen your business with Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G. A powerful tablet experience driving peak productivity. If you need more screen and more features to get more work done, these robust yet portable devices can help drive your workday. Rugged, water- and drop-resistant. MIL-STD-810H and IP68 rated. Long-lasting replaceable battery. Programmable keys with Push-to-Talk. Microsoft and Google Integrated. Built with a removable, fast-charging battery and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen. Collaborate seamlessly with the Wrike management platform¹ on  Galaxy Z Fold5—all on the reliable Verizon 5G network.²,Get unlimited and shareable plans with business-ready coverage and reliability. Enable your workers to get the job done, virtually anywhere it takes them. Avoid lengthy downtimes and keep your business up and running with Total Mobile Protection for Business. ¹Simulated screen image. Third-party app requires subscription (free and paid options available); download from Google Play store. ²5G access requires a 5G-capable device in a 5G coverage area. ³Display measurements are diagonal, and actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole punch.
WITS 3 Pricing

WITS 3 Pricing

Pricing instructions provide detailed procedures for applying WITS 3 prices. WITS 3 services are described in detail so you can identify the costs of services accurately and easily. We update these instructions through the life of the contract to reflect any changes to the contract or to the services. General pricing elements include:,Services listed are subject to taxes and pass through charges that vary by jurisdiction. (PDF, 800 KB) 1-800-381-3444
Orbic Tab8 5G for Business

Let's check out the best tablets together! Chat now! Select options for,Orbic Tab8 5G, Monthly payments shown are for customers who qualify to pay $0 down, for 36 months; 0% APR. Retail price: $299.99. ZIP Code*,Enter your ZIP Code to see eligible protection options. You only have 30 days to enroll in coverage after device activation. Keep my current number,We'll help you transfer your number to Verizon during checkout. I want a new number,We'll help you choose a new number during checkout. I'll decide later,We'll help you either choose a new number or transfer your number during checkout. Select shipping options at checkout. Subject to eligibility. Free 2-Day Shipping The Tab8 5G by Orbic offers the speed and reliability necessary to keep your team connected. Equipped with 5G UW technology and an 8 LCD screen. For maximum security and performance the Orbic Tab8 5G runs on the Android R Operating System with continuous upgrades which gives users access to an extensive library of apps that improve productivity. Power through the day's tasks with confidence, the Orbic Tab8 5G features a premium 6000 mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0. Crafted to meet the highest quality standards, the Tab8 5G features a durable and stylish design, scratch resistant 2D glass screen. BlueJeans available via app download. mAh (per hour)Fast ChargeUsage TimeStandby Time4GSARFCC ID5G NationwideWi-fiGlobal & Roaming Network5G Ultra WidebandCDMA(Less) or NetworkPush to Talk PlusRestricted in AlaskaAudio/MusicOverallVisualAuditoryMobility / CognitiveVoice AssistantProcessorBluetoothStorageSecurityExpandable MemoryOperating SystemHotspotCharging PortWeightColorLengthHeightNotable MaterialsWidthScreen TypeScreenRefresh RateAspect RatioRear CameraVideoFront cameraORB8L5T-BVZ Sort by: ,Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful? Was this review helpful?,Legal details about device protection Email
