Thermal camera android

How Drones, Phones and Mini Cell Towers Can Benefit Public Safety

Author: Rachel Engel,Date modified: August 20, 2024,Drones, phones, and mini cell towers are some of the communication tools that can be used to create ad hoc wireless connections when communications are down. Advances in technology like these, in addition to COWs (Cell On Wheels), COLTs (Cell On Light Trucks), Satellite COLT, CROWs (Cellular Repeater On Wheels) and GOATs (Generator On A Trailer) are helping to put more detailed and clearer information into the hands of first responders. Connecting a mini cell tower, which provides the ability to transmit data to and from a wireless device, to a drone creates temporary, roving coverage. It's well known that public safety drones are equipped with high-resolution cameras that can help provide an of the scene. Public safety drones can also provide thermal images wirelessly to incident commanders on the ground, helping to protect their crews, predict fire directions, or help find a missing person. This can help in an area where a catastrophic fire or weather system may have damaged wired or fiber optic cables, or a cellular network preventing decision-makers from receiving critical information. Without constant updates and situational awareness, there could be serious repercussions for the work of first responders and public safety officials. Public safety drones turned into mini cell towers provide the ability for responders on the ground to send and receive information regardless of how much damage the immediate area has sustained. For instance, when approximately 1,084 homes and seven commercial properties and 6,000 acres have been burned down, like during the wind-driven Verizon with a variety of Verizon Frontline voice and data solutions and deployed many assets including cell on wheels to provide wireless coverage and capacity for emergency crews and responding agencies like the Red Cross. the cell on wheels stayed on site providing coverage during the last two years while the network towers were rebuilt. Verizon first began testing a "" attached to a drone in 2017. First responders were sent to a remote location in New Jersey's Belleplain State Forest—an area without cell service. A drone was launched from a nearby airport and flown to the wooded area above the stationed first responders, who were then able to use (ALO) service thanks to the drone's proximity and could make phone calls and send text messages. The drone was connected back to Verizon's network in order to provide a 4G LTE signal to emergency personnel through the aircraft. After caused significant damage in Florida in 2022, Verizon deployed drone technology with a temporary mobile cell tower site to provide 4G and 5G coverage. Hurricane Ian is a good example of the potential double-sided impact on connectivity after a natural disaster. Not only can existing communications infrastructure be damaged, but the increase in first responders, government officials and community organizations responding to the emergency alongside residents using mobile data due to home internet outages can result in significant network traffic spikes. For example, after Hurricane Ian, by more than 70% pre-storm levels in some areas. This is why solutions like drones with a mini cell tower can be a game changer. For a more robust solution, mobile cell sites, like cell on wheels, can be transported to areas in need of cell coverage following disasters. When public safety organizations are limited by a lack of network coverage and unable to access more accurate information, the temporary coverage provided by satellite, cell on wheels, a mini cell tower on a drone or other deployables can have a significant impact on operations, allowing critical information to be transmitted and potentially save lives. Additional use cases could include the use of tethered drones equipped with a mini cell tower to assist medical personnel working in field hospitals, providing broadband and LTE coverage to healthcare workers. Drones have already made an indelible mark on , with aerial surveillance providing a big-picture view of the targeted area and advancements such as thermal imaging providing uniquely valuable information. By adding a cell booster tower to public safety drone capabilities, first responders won't be limited by network coverage when searching for missing individuals, expanding the use of technology and increasing the probability of a successful mission. Researchers have discovered a way to with the help of a public safety drone equipped with a cellular base station. The search and rescue functioning drone can be flown over the search area to gather signals from mobile devices. A public safety drone can help first responders hone in on the missing individuals' device. As the drone traverses the area, the location of the missing person narrows and the information can be relayed to rescue crews on the ground. Known as the search and rescue drone-based solution (SARDO), the process to be used in locating an individual mobile device. By using rugged mobile devices, first responders can connect to body cameras or monitor the use of emergency vehicles. Options provide frontline workers a reliable way to talk, text and stream live video with the push of a button, from nearly anywhere in the U.S. For 30 years, Verizon's mission-proven communications solutions have helped first responders stay connected on the front lines. Verizon's intelligent platform automatically provides prioritization and preemption to first responders' voice and data communications so they can stay connected when it matters most. The use of modern technology continues to help eliminate the dreaded no-coverage areas that haunt first responders during missions and alleviate headaches for crews in the aftermath of a disaster when network towers have been damaged. The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies, emergency responders, nonprofits and communities on a 24/7 basis. How Technology Can Help Public Safety Agencies in 2024 Business

Author: Shane Schick,The most successful public safety agencies are always looking ahead—not just to the next potential natural disaster or public safety incident, but at the tools that could enhance the work they do every day. Even if existing equipment and devices have proven indispensable for emergency management, the industry recognizes that technology is continuing to open up new opportunities. For example, according to Verizon Frontline's most recent , 77% of first responders said they see 5G as either important or critical as they prepare, respond or assist in the recovery efforts following an emergency. Equipping teams with the best tools is becoming more important than ever as public safety organizations contend with staff shortages and . A 2023 Lexipol study found that 54% of emergency management service (EMS) professionals and 50% of police officers . Public safety and law enforcement technology can address factors behind recruitment and retention challenges by helping to act as a force multiplier, improve physical and mental wellness and safety, enhance training and operations, and improve transparency. Here are five examples of where technology can likely play a key role in public safety in 2024:,It's no surprise that 65% of the first responders Verizon surveyed want a stronger connection when they're in the field. Regardless of the incident involved, achieving quickly, and communicating with those off-site, is critical. Fortunately, are helping to meet those connectivity needs. Using 5G-powered sensors, wearables and cameras, for instance, first responders will be able to take in live captured video and photogrammetry, creating situational awareness that traditionally takes 24 hours to capture. Post-processing time of that footage can also be reduced, thanks to mobile edge computing (MEC) technology that allows data to be processed locally, rather than in the cloud and then back to a command center. Ambulances, patrol cars and fire trucks may serve different purposes, but all of those driving them are coming to rely on vehicles that provide en-route connectivity and collaboration. In fact, Verizon's survey found first responders are expecting an increase in daily dependence on connected vehicles, from 43% today to 62% in five years time. As patients are being , for example, EMS teams can use connected vehicles to transmit EKG results and vital signs that help prepare doctors and medical staff. While on-site, paramedics could even conference remotely with clinicians to diagnose injuries and provide immediate treatment. Public safety agencies frequently study data before and after emergencies to improve their approach when the next incident emerges. The rise of artificial intelligence (AI) platforms offers increased capabilities to synthesize and understand large, complex datasets, and not just within a command center. are now capable of capturing 3D modeling imagery in real time to leverage AI and machine learning (ML) to determine if storms or events have impacted the intended network design. This becomes even more compelling when you consider that drones and robotics are able to enter potential hazmat areas to evaluate what is required to remediate and restore. This could explain why 43% of the first responders Verizon surveyed said they expect to be using robotics and drones on a daily basis within five years, up from just 13% in 2023. Nearly a quarter (23%) of first responders Verizon surveyed believe they will be using virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) daily within five years. By creating VR simulations of real-world environments like an airport, for example, public safety professionals can experience immersive, tactical training, where they practice emergency procedures and view recordings to identify areas of improvement. Firefighters can wear AR headsets and combine them with infrared thermal imaging cameras that project displays to help them see through smoke and get out of danger more quickly. With expected to cause severe storms between January and March of next year, public safety organizations will likely be trying to minimize the impact on affected communities. Tents can provide shelter to residents when buildings are damaged and destroyed following a weather event, for instance, but it can mean going for hours or days without connectivity. The value of setting up wireless emergency communication centers (WECCs) that provide charging and internet support can be seen during events like . WECCs have also been used after communities lost power and connectivity following , winter storms and other emergencies. Innovation in public safety technology often unfolds by taking what experts like Verizon learn from emergencies and developing . Early flying cell sites, for instance, have been modified and expanded into high altitude wireless kennewhats (HAWKs), tethered drones that provide service from the air. A similar approach has led to cell on light truck (COLT), satellite trailer emitting equipment remote (STEER) and business inclusive satellite onboard nomadic (BISON) vehicles. While it may not be possible to predict exactly what's in store for public safety in 2024, it's likely we'll see more of these innovations, and that they'll be combined with on-site core and MEC to make first responders even more effective. It's all part of how equips, empowers, supports and partners with the public safety sector to drive greater capabilities today and in the future. How Search and Rescue Drones Are the New Standard Business

Help from the sky: Search and rescue drones are the new standard,Author: Rachel Engel,In recent years, the use of drones for search and rescue (SAR) has helped rescue SAR crews that incorporate drone use in search and rescue planning can cover larger areas, including those potentially inaccessible or dangerous to first responders. And drones can help SAR crews do this in less time and with more precision. When it comes to the use of search and rescue drones, the provided to first responders can augment rescue missions and help inform ground patrol. Why drone use in search and rescue is a game changer,Search and rescue missions are often unpredictable and a race against the clock. Rescues conducted solely on foot and with ground vehicles, while still effective, may be operating with an information deficit compared to agencies that utilize drones for search and rescue. Search and rescue drones provide more than just a powerful camera from a bird's eye view; they can be equipped with several different payloads that provide additional information to rescuers on the ground. Enhanced data,Thermal imaging cameras can help crews locate missing persons by tracking the heat signature and send data provided to ground crews in near real-time. In August 2021, first responders were able to after a motorcycle crash with a deer with the use of a thermal imaging camera attached to a drone. Near real-time data provided by search and rescue drones gives responders a better understanding of the searchable area. For instance, 4K HD cameras can provide high-resolution images of the terrain to ground crews, which can provide a substantial level of detail critical to decision-making. Geographic mapping of a location in near real-time helps . Enhanced data capabilities can help lead to informed decisions about how and where to deploy SAR crews. Quick deployment,The technology involved in search and rescue drones has advanced rapidly. This includes a rapid increase in flight time and range. Many models currently available on the market can , with a range of 6 miles and a . The same coverage could take ground crews days to search, which could be too late to rescue the missing person. In July 2022, an 89-year-old Florida woman with dementia after she climbed out a window undetected in the middle of the night. By the time police were alerted, she had been gone for several hours. However, within 20 minutes of a search and rescue drone launch, the device's thermal imaging camera captured the woman's heat signature, and with the help of the K-9 unit, she was found safe. Interaction,Search and rescue drones can also be equipped to interact with the environment, even as far as contacting victims and relaying information or providing rescue supplies. Most drones are equipped with spotlights that can flood an area with light and help first responders pinpoint the exact location of a victim. When a teenage kayaker became lost in a dense swamp section of a Rhode Island river that made it difficult for rescue crews to reach her, back up the river to a location where first responders were waiting. A loudspeaker attached to a search and rescue drone allows first responders to relay directions or offer support to victims on the ground. This technology can also help that may be difficult for ground crews to navigate or reach. One of the biggest impacts of drone use in search and rescue operations is the ability to deliver resources or supplies to waiting victims or rescue crews on the ground. In June 2021, a drone operated by a Fire Department in Oregon clinging to a log in a river while she waited for rescue crews to make their way to her. Safety,Drones for search and rescue operations can also help protect the health and safety of ground crews by replacing traditionally human-reported data with near real-time aerial data. When a snowboarder required rescue at North Fork Park in Utah, a drone helped quickly find the man and helped that was sent to rescuers' phones. According to a government team that assesses drones for search and rescue operations, without potentially putting more people in harm's way. Getting the most out of drone use in search and rescue operations,For ground crews, utilizing near real-time data delivered by a drone is dependent upon their ability to access the information through a secure network connection, which can be difficult when conducting search and rescue operations in remote or wild areas. The capabilities of search and rescue drones are expanding as , such as better quality video, longer flight times and expanded flight ranges, all of which could allow first responders to safely reach victims in less time, with better information. In July 2021, Verizon Frontline unveiled the , a rapid-response command center built with Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and . The command vehicle is designed to maintain connectivity under nearly any condition and has the ability to integrate with commercial drone applications. THOR is also equipped with a tethered drone for risk assessment and disaster response. And, in the latest in its line of next-generation public safety communications innovations, , a 30-foot trailer that can serve as a standalone (SA) or non-stand alone (NSA) private 5G network, which can be managed from inside the trailer. For example, THOR's Hammer could be positioned at an emergency operations center while THOR moves deep into a forest during a response effort. 