trusted security solutions

Zero Trust Dynamic Network Access Solutions

The first and last line of defense against cyberthreats—all in an innovative cloud-based solution. Zero Trust Dynamic Access can block user, app and data attacks, and gives trusted users secure access from virtually anywhere they connect to the network. Zero Trust Dynamic Access is a complete security service edge (SSE) solution built on an innovative distributed cloud architecture platform that combines non-physical cloud nodes and optional physical nodes across locations and devices, either on or off network, regardless of operating system used. Using a container-based cloud design, Zero Trust Dynamic Access helps protect users, devices and locations without the need for data backhaul or purchasing expensive appliances. Zero Trust Dynamic Access automatically connects approved and trusted resources by inspecting and authorizing each transaction between users and protected resources. Transactions are inspected for cloud access security broker (CASB), malware defense and data loss prevention to minimize the risks between authentication and sensitive data access. The platform continuously makes per-request access decisions using predetermined criteria and role-based access policies each time a transaction to sensitive apps occurs. Doing so helps reduce security risks by blocking access to sensitive data and apps as soon as a device is determined to be infected by malware or ransomware. Seamlessly transition from on-premises appliances to the cloud. Stay ahead of attacks by detecting threats quickly using content filtering and malware prevention measures. Limit hardware purchases and help control costs with a software-as-a-service subscription. Protect users, devices and locations, on or off premises, regardless of operating system. Provide connectivity and security to both private on-premises resources and public cloud apps for all users regardless of location. Get peace of mind knowing that Zero Trust Dynamic Access inspects 100% of all traffic that flows through the platform regardless of location. Use a platform that provides a zero trust edge architecture that's aligned specifically to the National Institute of Standards (NIST) 800-207 framework and supports IPv6 architecture. Help improve performance, security and compliance with elastic and infinite scale, along with a private dedicated IP space, using non-shared containerized architecture. Take advantage of flexible implementation options that enable you to easily replace legacy proxies and extend the SSE into data centers for greater security. Increase protection by applying continuous adaptive access to each transaction using external threat feeds and signals (e.g. Crowdstrike) to automatically cut access from breached devices. Zero Trust Dynamic Access delivers a zero trust cloud security solution to help secure access to the open internet, cloud applications, private applications and data, and public cloud services enabling security, compliance and reporting. Acting as both a first and last line of defense, it can protect users, apps and data on any device, while maintaining performance and eliminating the need to backhaul traffic. For more information, read the or call 1-877-606-2427. Work with a security expert,years of security experience,security events processed yearly (on average),Security Operations Centers worldwide,Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Be proactive in reducing your risk level using planned steps to protect your network resources with a zero trust architecture. Learn how Verizon can support your zero trust journey and how Zero Trust Dynamic Access can augment your security team's approach. Find out what zero trust is, the benefits of using zero-trust architecture and how Verizon Zero Trust Dynamic Access can help you create a zero-trust plan. Learn the common Internet of Things (IoT) cyberthreats, how to categorize them and how to address them using a four-step process based on a zero-trust capability mode. Discover how to help prevent breaches by making apps, data and services inaccessible while allowing trusted users to securely connect to protected resources. Secure your business with enhanced protection—and a bird's-eye view of your network security—so you can focus on what matters. Mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Get a managed security service that helps assist with compliance with U.S. federal agencies. Help stay informed on the latest threats by keeping devices up to date and working optimally. Zero Trust Network Access can help improve network performance and latency for all users, including remote workers. It supports controls over which applications can be accessed, while enhancing security with continuous authentication verification. Zero Trust Network Access acts similar to a VPN, but provides a much better user experience because it's always on—no logging in required. Zero trust will continue to be a critical element of an enterprise's security strategy due to focus on endpoint security visibility and control. Provides security to both private on-premises resources and public cloud apps for all users regardless of location. Cloud security means no on-premises equipment is required. Data Security Solutions for Connected Construction

As your construction business becomes more connected, it could also become more vulnerable if you don't take the right security measures. You need to make sure every endpoint is secure and that your digital data stays protected, or else there could be damage to business and your reputation. Our security solutions and expertise can help you build a secure foundation and a perimeter of protection. Plus, we can help you understand, detect and mitigate your risk. So whether it's the network you use to remotely access files, the mobile devices your employees use to do their jobs or the IoT sensors that give you valuable insights, you'll have the peace of mind of knowing your business is secure. Understand your risks and attack surface when delivering mobile content. Learn about the construction industry's vulnerabilities, and how cybercriminals are exploiting them. The full DBIR contains details on the actors, actions and patterns that can help you prepare your defenses and educate your organization. Get the intelligence you need to protect your organization. Reduce complexity, control costs and fortify your network infrastructure at—and beyond—the edge. Integrate security with your IoT services, so wireless connections, application data and device infrastructure can all be protected with one solution. Utilize 5G to connect devices, vehicles and people across the construction ecosystem to communicate quickly and collect actionable data to help improve visibility and operations. Enable the development of large-scale, latency-sensitive applications, and bring technology resources closer to the end user. Extend network and application visibility to devices throughout your jobsite with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where LTE coverage is available. Quickly scale your network to adapt to new solutions and capabilities, support the delivery of dynamic applications and services, and enable advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, augmented and virtual reality, and much more. Keep your dispersed workforce connected and enhance collaboration with this easy-to-use mobile app. Securely activate, troubleshoot, locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Give your employees the reliable mobile connectivity they need to stay productive while keeping your data protected. Use this powerful bundle of easy-to-use mobile device security tools to help manage and protect your mobile devices against the latest security threats. Get the tools you need to better utilize assets and to help control project costs. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Enhance productivity, efficiency and worker safety, and enable a more predictive problem-solving approach with connected capabilities for construction. Leverage simple, seamless, reliable connectivity and software solutions to run jobsites more smoothly, keep track of resources and help improve operational and logistical efficiencies. Set up jobsites quickly and simplify management —even in remote areas—using the right connectivity and collaboration tools. As you continue to plan your business improvements, learn ways to improve the profitability potential for your high-value fleet. Learn why Fixed Wireless Access has emerged as a powerful business-enabler for construction companies. Explore new trends and opportunities shaping the construction world. Learn why construction companies can use Verizon wireless routers to help contractors and employees communicate with ease. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device.
Network Security and Cloud Security Solutions

Help reduce complexity, control costs, and fortify your network infrastructure at the edge and beyond. Help simplify management and policy enforcement. Help keep applications up to date, properly configured and secure. Help protect against breaches while allowing trusted users to securely and directly connect to protected resources from virtually anywhere. Help reduce the impact of high-volume attacks. Help protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based access tools. Manage network and cloud security across locations and devices. Help stay informed on the latest threats by keeping devices up to date and working optimally. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Get a managed security service that helps assist with compliance with U.S. federal agencies. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats and malicious contents, with no installation or IT support required. Help secure remote access for your highly mobile workforce. Secure your business with enhanced protection—and a bird's-eye view of your network security—so you can focus on what matters. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. An IT network is a system of interconnected computers and devices that provide storage and computing power, share data with each other, and connect to the public internet, so you can use cloud computing technologies and web-based resources. Network security is designed to help protect your network from inbound attacks or potential negligence or abuse by insiders. Verizon's network and cloud security solutions offer a range of products to help keep devices and infrastructure safe from cyberthreats. Cybersecurity helps defend against digital threats on multiple fronts, including unauthorized access and data breaches. Network security is a subset of cybersecurity and focuses on helping to protect the computer network from unauthorized access and disruptions.
