Using business phones for video conferencing

The Benefits of Video Conferencing in Teaching and Learning Business

The benefits of video conferencing in teaching and learning,Author: A.J. O'Connell,At the peak of the pandemic, when many students were learning remotely, the benefits of video conferencing in teaching and learning were made obvious to educators and families. Now that students are back in the classroom, video conferencing doesn't have to take a backseat as an educational tool. Instead, tools for video conferencing in education can continue to play a major role in teaching and learning. What are the advantages of video conferencing in education?,Video tools offer students and educators a range of opportunities to enhance both communication and the learning experience. For example, students can learn face to face from experts all over the world, collaborate on projects in small groups, and meet one-on-one with instructors for additional help. The features of video conferencing software also allow educators to record lectures, share data on students' screens during class, and—if used during a live class—allow students who may have trouble speaking up to participate in a class discussion without having to raise their hands. How can video conferencing be used in the classroom?,There are several ways video conferencing can be used in the classroom. Guest speakers and outside programs,During the pandemic, video conferencing in education brought the classroom into the homes of students. Now, the same tool can be used to bring the outside world into the classroom. Guest speakers who live too far from a school can dial in to speak to a class, students might get a virtual tour of a place too far away for a field trip, and students may also be able to speak to a class of students who live on the other side of the world. There's truly no limit to the kinds of experiences video conferencing opens up for students. Enhanced presentations,If a teacher uses , they can send data and slides directly to students' devices rather than relying on a projector. Parent-teacher conferences,When conference time rolls around, it can be hard for parents to get to school for a meeting with the teacher, especially if caregivers are at work during meeting times, don't have transportation, or aren't feeling well. By offering an online option, parents can make it to every meeting without worrying about work or childcare. Extra help,From tutoring sessions to office hours, video conferencing software can help teachers make themselves available, either for drop-in sessions or for scheduled one-on-one sessions. Sick days,COVID-19 precautions mean that students and teachers who have been exposed to the virus may have to isolate at home for a certain number of days. For those who are feeling well enough to participate in school but must isolate themselves, video conferencing may offer a way to be in class without being in the classroom. Group work,When students have to work together on a project, being able to work as a team and discuss ideas in real time is important. Video conferencing makes collaboration simpler. Students can see each other face-to-face, share links in the chat, and share their screens as they work on their projects. What features to look for in software for video conferencing in teaching and learning,While there are many tools for video conferencing in teaching and learning on the market, video conferencing in education requires features tailored to the classroom, rather than the tools you might use for personal calls or business meetings. This means that both classroom management and collaboration need to be supported. Below is a list of features educators should look for when choosing a solution for video conferencing in teaching and learning: 