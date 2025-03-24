virtual pn

Links related to "virtual pn"

Virtual Network Services (VNS)

Help build a more intelligent network with secure, on-demand, cloud-based network services. Supercharge your business agility with the speed and flexibility of virtual networks. Orchestration is used to help automate and simplify your deployment of virtualized networks through self-service tools and centralized management. It automates complex, interdependent, cloud-based network functions and helps you service-chain these functions to give your business greater agility. Help streamline services with automated provisioning and by contracting through a single source. Easily update policies, such as security, across the network and devices. Enable rapid virtual network function onboarding and testing. A more simplified way to connect your people, places and things. It is part of the application delivery platform within the integrated management portfolio and offers a variety of routing capabilities. Virtual Network Services—Routing can be deployed quickly using a predefined catalog of virtual functions that can support multiple network functions. Choose from a variety of different pretested solutions from vendors you know. Help foster business agility through rapid service delivery. Stay ahead of security threats. Virtual Network Services—Security delivers virtual firewalls as well as other security services on demand. It uses plug-and-play virtual network functions, such as firewall, threat prevention and distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, deployed from one platform. Choose the services you need from the vendors you want. Help free up resources to focus more on business objectives. Help take network intelligence and application delivery to the next level. Virtual Network Services—Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) and Virtual Network Services—Software Defined Secure Branch (SDSB) combine your public and private networks into a virtualized WAN solution that automates traffic flow and provides bandwidth flexibility aligned with application prioritization. Virtual Network Services- SD WAN and Virtual Network Services - SDSB centralize and automate network control through software using Verizon Hosted Network Services or public cloud. Centralize configuration, management and reporting. Help quickly adjust to market demands with rapid deployment and automated end-to-end orchestration. Help securely and intelligently route traffic over the network and prioritize critical data. Enhance and expedite real-time communications. It is a cloud-based, centralized, managed service that helps enable the rapid deployment of unified communications to connect people, places and things globally. It performs the security and interoperability functions critical to a successful Voice over IP (VoIP) or simple IP (SIP) deployment without requiring onsite equipment. Centralize policy and service change management and speed delivery with Enterprise Orchestration. Service chain that has undergone extensive testing to help improve functionality and performance. Pay-as-you-grow pricing model and reduced hardware costs. Gain new visibility, agility and control through on-demand, cloud-based network services featuring a single pane of glass for centralized network orchestration. Experienced network partner,countries with network services,security and network operations centers,Global equipment manufacturer positions itself for digital services growth with Verizon's Virtual Network Services. Worldwide digital solutions provider achieves rapid and cost-effective digital transformation with Verizon and Versa SD WAN. Use an agile, resilient and fluid service delivery model to help you capitalize on new opportunities in automation, analytics and customer engagement. Virtual approaches to infrastructure and applications are helping lead to greater flexibility and scalability. Network transformation is all about agility, elasticity and resilience. A hybrid application delivery strategy helps achieve optimal performance and flexibility. Verizon takes a five-pronged approach to platform and infrastructure security. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

One Talk Virtual Extensions Wireless Business

Keep all your business locations connected,One Talk from Verizon Organizations with multi-site locations may experience difficulty in keeping all its locations connected. One Talk from Verizon can help solve this issue. In this example use case, a furniture distributor turned to One Talk and its virtual extensions feature to connect its various satellite locations with corporate headquarters. These extensions gave the distributor a quick and easy way to connect its employees, remote locations and even vendors. The distributor could use a 10-digit code that worked like that employee or vendor's direct line, helping everyone to stay in touch. Use case Read how One Talk helps a furniture distributor improve sales by staying connected to remote locations in a cost-effective way. Challenges,Keeping remote locations, workforces and partners connected can be a challenge, especially if you're using an older phone system. A large office-furniture distributor has its headquarters in Chicago, with satellite showrooms located across the country. Many of the distributor's showrooms were located in areas not serviced by its legacy PBX system. It wanted a convenient, cost-effective way to connect these locations to headquarters. Solutions,The distributor decided to add One Talk℠ from Verizon, with service on the Verizon 4G LTE network, to its business operations. The enhanced enterprise features available in One Talk, such as the ability to create virtual on-net extensions, gave the distributor a quick and easy way to connect employees and vendor partners remotely. It could use virtual onnet extensions to create a custom short code for any 10-digit phone number inside or outside the company. These codes worked with the distributor's legacy PBX system, which made phones in the main office reachable from any of the distributor's remote locations. Results,With One Talk in place, the distributor created virtual on-net extension short codes for its headquarters and remote locations, including key vendor partners. Each of the remote showrooms could now call personnel located at the headquarters by directly dialing their PBX extension, which helped them connect faster. And because vendor partners also had extensions, the distributor could have its questions about production and delivery times answered more quickly. The addition of One Talk helped the distributor stay connected, which helped it become more efficient and sell more furniture. Learn moreyour Verizon Wireless business specialist to learn more about how One Talk can help you connect your teams and remote locations. For more information about One Talk, or visit a Verizon Wireless near you. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2018 Verizon. UC1740918,The above content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice. Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Virtual Call Center Software & Virtual Contact Center Solutions

Ensure your remote agents have the right tools on hand to boost productivity and engagement. Set up your agents for success with artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics tools that enable real-time coaching and knowledge management. Get tools that let you work the way you need. Increase agent productivity with work that is meaningful and engaging using gamification tools. A global bank deployed Virtual Contact Center to improve customer experience with a unified platform that allows personalized service while enhancing employee engagement. Give your hybrid and remote agents the ability to respond anytime, from anywhere, to help ensure your customers are always taken care of. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. Engage your customers through our next-generation cloud contact center. Build customer trust and loyalty by protecting and securing your customer data, operations and enterprise voice traffic, and employees no matter where they work. Secure your inbound call traffic to improve customer experience and ROI. Protect your contact center from inbound fraud and improve customer authentication. Our advanced call analytics technology helps restore trust in the nation's phone network. Learn how customer experience is the new frontline in cybersecurity. Explore how a virtual contact center benefits your enterprise. With the increased demand for a seamless digital customer experience, the role of the chief information officer (CIO) is also undergoing a big transformation. Migrate to a cloud contact-center solution, add self-service/artificial intelligence, or embed conversational AI tools into your existing contact center with our help. Keep your teams, customers and partners connected and engaged wherever work takes them. Use strong security protocols and identification practices to help protect your organization, employees, customers and data wherever work takes them. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?
Learn more

Press related to "virtual pn"

Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
Learn more

Verizon Business to host first-ever joint virtual event with Apple for enterprise customers

Verizon Business will hold a virtual event for global enterprise customers on Thursday, November 19 at 1pm ET (10am PT).
Learn more

Verizon Business expands BlueJeans Telehealth for data-driven virtual care

Verizon Business announced new partner integrations and enhancements to its BlueJeans Telehealth platform designed to help improve the overall quality of virtual care.
Learn more

Case Studies related to "virtual pn"

Penske Entertainment: Virtual Events Case Study Business

See how Verizon Business’s technology solutions enabled Penske Entertainment to support driving teams and fans during the Indy 500 in this virtual events case study.
Read Now

University of Illinois Shutdown & Virtual Learning Business

Learn how the University of Illinois partnered with Verizon to provide virtual learning technology. Discover how students succeeded during a campus shutdown.
Read Now

Questions related to "virtual pn"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)