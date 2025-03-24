What are enterprise network services

Business Ethernet Network Services

Maximize control of your cloud, data center and office connectivity. MEF Certified Ethernet links locations, remote sites, data centers and corporate LANs for high-speed, secure and dedicated-capacity connectivity with the option to retain routing control. Uses the shortest path available at the time to deliver traffic to a designated endpoint,Provides automated, dynamic, point-to-point routing, enabling high performance and efficiency,Allows use of a predefined path within the United States to a designated endpoint to provide predictable latency between two or more sites in the United States for consistent application performance,Available as a restorable or unprotected connection that can be used to define a backup (failover) path for application delivery assurance,Can standardize connectivity for dispersed offices and locations, such as in any-to-any regional networks,Uses Media Access Control (MAC), or physical, addresses for networking,Connect multiple offices, remote sites, cloud service providers and vendors with highly secure, scalable bandwidth; dedicated routing and switching; low latency; and Quality of Service support. Count on our fully redundant fiber-optic core with up to 100% network availability. Get speeds up to 10 Gbps within a metro area, across the country or around the world to connect headquarters, branches, data centers or the cloud. Dynamically modify your network with our self-service options to proactively and quickly address changing business needs. Dedicated bandwidth helps ensure critical application performance with high service availability, low latency and secure connections. Designed to enable secure communications with dedicated connections and circuit-switched technology that employs multiple protection capabilities. This familiar technology simplifies provisioning and management of hardware devices. Dynamic Network Manager, our innovative interface, allows you to actively monitor current utilization in near real time and manage bandwidth on demand. Based on MEF standards, our E-Line application programming interfaces (APIs) enable you to easily qualify orders, obtain pricing and submit orders. Software Defined Interconnect, available for all Verizon Ethernet Services, enables same-day access to 200+ cloud service providers with software-driven, automated, no-touch connections to the cloud and data centers. Prioritize critical business applications using multiple Class of Service (CoS) queues; each CoS is scalable to the full service bandwidth. Options to retain control and privacy of routing tables provide additional layers of security for highly sensitive data. Consistent upload and download speeds help provide reliable application performance. Contract Modification for the extension of the Global Network Solutions (GNS) circuit orders with the Department of Defense (DoD). miles of global fiber,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹invested in our network since 2000,of Fortune 500 companies supported,When Cintas realized the importance of having all its locations on a secure, reliable, fast and flexible network, it turned to Verizon SD WAN and networking. Verizon Business secured a $98M Modification to extend circuit orders with the Department of Defense. These orders will enhance point to point communication with cutting-edge enterprise Ethernet service. Control the traffic on your local or wide area networks with dedicated, reliable and secure Verizon Ethernet Services. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network. A wide area data networking service which provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Choose from fully managed and self-managed multi-cloud options to fit your organization's needs. We can meet a wide variety of network connectivity needs with a full suite of products and services, including:Our team is ready to help you determine which Ethernet solution is best for you. Some key considerations may include:,Verizon has a global reach, providing network coverage in over 90 countries. Software Defined Interconnect offers secure, fixed-cost cloud connections globally to 217+ cloud providers for Verizon Ethernet services. Ethernet Services, a familiar connectivity technology that has been used since the 1980s, provides connectivity that helps businesses securely and reliably scale and extend their networks to wherever needed, including offices, data centers and business sites. This configuration of Ethernet uses the shortest path available at the time to deliver traffic to a designated endpoint. It's automated, dynamic, point-to-point routing for high performance and efficiency. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Managed Network Services

Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Trusted expertise in presales engineering and flexible, modern network and security solutions to provide services designed for your organizational priorities. Use IT resources more efficiently by leveraging network management services that can integrate data with your IT service management (ITSM) platform tools. Increase business agility with automated, cloud-controlled, managed network services capabilities that can scale and grow with your business needs. Modernize your IT infrastructure with proactive application performance insights and more automated network problem resolution support. For your transformation journey, let Verizon build, manage and support your network, while you focus on growing your business. Deploy an application-driven, agile and secure network supported by Verizon Managed Network Services. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to help simplify network management. Secure Gateway extends your WAN environments to remote locations and users. Target handed day-to-day network operations over to Verizon and focused on improving its employees' and guests' experiences. Verizon's network and managed services have helped Cintas pursue an IT infrastructure upgrade that has transformed communications across 400 locations. Discover how Verizon's modern network architectures can help speed product development and identify process improvements that drive productivity. Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services 19 consecutive times.¹ Recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Learn how Verizon is helping enterprises improve network performance and reduce operational costs with Ai-powered digital transformation. Read the ISG briefing note that illustrates how Verizon is investing in cloud-native contemporary platforms to improve service delivery and customer satisfaction. In this write-up, you'll learn how Verizon excels in many of the criteria in the managed software-defined wide area network space. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Virtual Network Services (VNS)

Help build a more intelligent network with secure, on-demand, cloud-based network services. Supercharge your business agility with the speed and flexibility of virtual networks. Orchestration is used to help automate and simplify your deployment of virtualized networks through self-service tools and centralized management. It automates complex, interdependent, cloud-based network functions and helps you service-chain these functions to give your business greater agility. Help streamline services with automated provisioning and by contracting through a single source. Easily update policies, such as security, across the network and devices. Enable rapid virtual network function onboarding and testing. A more simplified way to connect your people, places and things. It is part of the application delivery platform within the integrated management portfolio and offers a variety of routing capabilities. Virtual Network Services—Routing can be deployed quickly using a predefined catalog of virtual functions that can support multiple network functions. Choose from a variety of different pretested solutions from vendors you know. Help foster business agility through rapid service delivery. Stay ahead of security threats. Virtual Network Services—Security delivers virtual firewalls as well as other security services on demand. It uses plug-and-play virtual network functions, such as firewall, threat prevention and distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, deployed from one platform. Choose the services you need from the vendors you want. Help free up resources to focus more on business objectives. Help take network intelligence and application delivery to the next level. Virtual Network Services—Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD WAN) and Virtual Network Services—Software Defined Secure Branch (SDSB) combine your public and private networks into a virtualized WAN solution that automates traffic flow and provides bandwidth flexibility aligned with application prioritization. Virtual Network Services- SD WAN and Virtual Network Services - SDSB centralize and automate network control through software using Verizon Hosted Network Services or public cloud. Centralize configuration, management and reporting. Help quickly adjust to market demands with rapid deployment and automated end-to-end orchestration. Help securely and intelligently route traffic over the network and prioritize critical data. Enhance and expedite real-time communications. It is a cloud-based, centralized, managed service that helps enable the rapid deployment of unified communications to connect people, places and things globally. It performs the security and interoperability functions critical to a successful Voice over IP (VoIP) or simple IP (SIP) deployment without requiring onsite equipment. Centralize policy and service change management and speed delivery with Enterprise Orchestration. Service chain that has undergone extensive testing to help improve functionality and performance. Pay-as-you-grow pricing model and reduced hardware costs. Gain new visibility, agility and control through on-demand, cloud-based network services featuring a single pane of glass for centralized network orchestration. Experienced network partner,countries with network services,security and network operations centers,Global equipment manufacturer positions itself for digital services growth with Verizon's Virtual Network Services. Worldwide digital solutions provider achieves rapid and cost-effective digital transformation with Verizon and Versa SD WAN. Use an agile, resilient and fluid service delivery model to help you capitalize on new opportunities in automation, analytics and customer engagement. Virtual approaches to infrastructure and applications are helping lead to greater flexibility and scalability. Network transformation is all about agility, elasticity and resilience. A hybrid application delivery strategy helps achieve optimal performance and flexibility. Verizon takes a five-pronged approach to platform and infrastructure security. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Verizon Business expands Virtual Network Services portfolio with Cisco’s ENCS

Verizon Business Group is expanding its Virtualized Network Services portfolio, adding Cisco’s Enterprise Network Compute System (ENCS) to its existing catalog of compute devices.
Learn more

Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
Learn more

Verizon Business and Wipro partner with Network-as-a-Service offering

Verizon Business, today announced a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited that will accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses.
Learn more

Case Studies related to "what are enterprise network services"

CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Read Now

Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Read Now

Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
Read Now
