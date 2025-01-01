What are lte categories

Questions related to "what are lte categories"

Case Studies related to "what are lte categories"

How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
Read Now

Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Read Now

Press related to "what are lte categories"

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE, a private network for enterprise customers

Verizon Business launches On Site LTE for enterprise customers in the US, providing a private, secure and dedicated on-premises wireless network platform.
Learn more

Links related to "what are lte categories"

LTE Business Internet Plans and Services

Explore your internet options by chatting now with a business specialist. Switch and save up to $100/mo on LTE Business Internet. Plus, get a router on us. Offers with a new line and select plans. Select router on us with monthly payment plan. Limited‑time offers. Get plenty of speed and data to power your small, medium or enterprise business, plus mobile locations and temporary sites. Use our easy calculator to see how much data your organization might need. No annual service contracts | No early termination fee,Send email, browse the web and complete point-of-sale transactions. Plan features,Plan perks,Run the occasional video conference and access web-based applications. Plan features,Plan perks,Video conference and share large files with ease. Plan features,Plan perks,*,Save $30/mo when you bundle a qualifying LTE Business Internet or 5G Business Internet plan with a Business Unlimited smartphone plan. Available to new and existing LTE Business Internet customers who activate a new, qualifying service line on the 25 Mbps plan. $30/mo. credit will be applied to account (after 1-2 bills) and will apply as long as Verizon provides and the business maintains service at the qualifying level. May not be combined with all offers. Ends 5.30.2024. Available to new and existing LTE Business Internet customers who activate a new, qualifying service line on the 50 Mbps plan. $100/mo. credit will be applied to account (after 1-2 bills) and will apply as long as Verizon provides and the business maintains service at the qualifying level. May not be combined with all offers. Ends 5.30.2024Offer for new LTE Business Internet business customers who terminated their prior internet service and incurred an early termination fee (ETF). Offer fulfilled via a bill credit to your Verizon account in the amount of the billed ETF up to $1,500. Offer is non-transferable and has no cash or refund value. Credit will be issued after 60 days of service, and will appear on your Verizon bill within 1-2 billing cycles thereafter. You remain solely responsible for paying the ETF to your prior service provider. May not be combined with all offers. Other terms apply. Verizon's Wireless Business internet awarded a Best Practices Product Leadership Award by Frost and Sullivan. Whether you need primary connectivity or a backup for your wireline service, our LTE Business Internet solution delivers connectivity right out of the box. Get a reliable and affordable plug-and-play internet solution that's fast enough for your day-to-day business needs in remote areas. Get added flexibility with a connection that can go nearly anywhere your business takes you. Keep your work-from-home employees productive with dedicated, secure internet without worrying about sharing bandwidth. Use LTE Business Internet as your backup to help keep your business connected and minimize potential impact if an internet disruption pops up. Sign up to receive insights, reports and more. The information provided will be used in accordance with terms set out in our . Learn how a wine club and taproom keeps the hot dogs, beer and wine flowing with help from LTE Business Internet. Watch our webinar series to demystify and explore the ins and outs of fixed wireless internet, like LTE Business Internet. U.S. population covered by our 4G LTE network. Of industry experience. A mobile-first system with a designated phone number to ring all of your compatible phones, both mobile and desktop. A powerful bundle of easy-to-use mobile device security tools for small and medium-size businesses. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Based in Tennessee, Appalachian Pipeline Contractors takes on construction jobs all over the U.S. with projects that are rarely the same. But before the digging starts, the team at Appalachian Pipeline Contractors has to organize and set up a temporary base of operations at the construction site to handle the administrative details that come with every project. "These projects stretch for miles, and they happen fast," said Joshua Wyatt, Project Manager at Appalachian Pipeline Contractors. "It's not uncommon for us to be awarded a project and need to set up a large office to handle hundreds of employees and set it up in two weeks. Everything from internet to mail to fuel, all those things need to come together quickly and can be a struggle when we set up projects. "Historically, when we set up a project, the first priorities are power and internet because those are the two things you have to have. We can use generators for power, so that's something we can usually overcome. But internet in the past has been a big issue.",With projects sited nearly anywhere in the U.S. remote communications between a worksite and Appalachian Pipeline Contractors' home base in Tennessee are crucial. So, accessing reliable internet is the first of many challenges for a project manager like Wyatt to overcome. "When you have 200 guys coming to sign up for work and you can't do any of it without internet, it is problematic," Wyatt said. "We've worked out of hotel rooms a lot in the past just to get started until we get internet set up.",Onboarding a crew of that size involves a significant amount of documentation, all of which needs to be quickly registered at the home office in Tennessee. But transmitting digital employment files with slow or unreliable connectivity can stall the onboarding process considerably. As the company's HR Payroll Manager, Sherry Dorris was charged with finding a connectivity solution that could make it easier for the team in the field to coordinate with the home office. "It was my job to find the quickest and fastest internet for the guys in the field," Dorris said. "Some companies couldn't install it, or they wanted us to spend an outrageous amount to install it, and then sign a contract for a year or two when we were only going to be there for three months.""Scheduling was always an issue," Wyatt said. "You would call the internet service to get a hardline put in, and they would say, 'Sure, we'll be out there in 8 weeks.' But when we're hiring 200 people on Monday, we can't always afford to wait that long. Usually, we can't ever afford to wait that long.",The team in the field also demands reliable connectivity for sharing digital files such as work orders and construction plans from a customer. Sending hard copies of those files takes up valuable time and can slow a project to a crawl. "We do massive amounts of data transfer between the office and our office in the field," Wyatt said. "When we're signing people up for work, almost every bit of that is scanned and sent back to the office for onboarding. So, it's extremely critical that we have good internet access. "Also, the gas companies we work for don't hardly ever send hard copies of drawings or anything, so everything from our design drawings for the projects to our scheduling and everything we do for our projects has to come through the internet. So, if we don't have internet, we're not able to do hardly anything.",For Wyatt, solving connectivity issues on the job site became a big issue. Whether it was retreating to a hotel room for internet or finding a place where he could park his truck to communicate with a cellular signal strong enough to transmit texts or email, he said he was constantly having to leave the worksite to get reasonably good connectivity. Searching for a way to overcome the challenges that poor remote connectivity presented, the decision makers at Appalachian Pipeline Contractors consulted with Verizon. , HR Payroll Manager, Appalachian Pipeline Contractors,Dorris knew she needed to find a connectivity solution that was not only mobile but also had the coverage to reach some of the more remote places where Appalachian Pipeline Contractors crews work. She found what she was looking for with LTE Business Internet from Verizon. LTE Business Internet offers connectivity on Verizon's 4G LTE network, providing fast, flexible and reliable service that works right out of the box. Working with a Verizon representative, Dorris found a wireless internet plan that served the company's purposes and fit its budget. She also ordered LTE Business Internet plans with Verizon's compatible wireless routers to service the home office near Nashville as well as remote operations in the field. "I can either go out and plug these boxes in or send them with Josh or whoever and they have virtually immediate connectivity," she said. "We have them set up where all they have to do is plug and play and they're ready to start working. It's been really great to be fast and furious and get up and running immediately. And stay connected. That's the other thing. We've not had connection problems with these.",The mobility and flexibility of LTE Business Internet not only comes into play by seamlessly establishing connectivity in a job site office trailer. For Appalachian Pipeline Contractors, it becomes a huge advantage when a pipeline job stretches over 50 miles or more. "If we get out on a project that is so large we can't drive there within an hour, we will move the job office sometimes," Wyatt said. "It's a huge time-saver to be able to plug and play the box and be working with it in minutes.",Convinced that LTE Business Internet was the solution her team was looking for, Dorris led the company's decision to lean on Verizon's wireless network for their business phone lines. Appalachian Pipeline Contractors now uses Verizon One Talk, a reliable cloud-based business phone system that caters to the company's needs for mobility. The home office features wireless desktop phones from Verizon that work via Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP), and several employees rely on the One Talk app on their phones to take business calls on the go. "No matter where our administrative assistant is or where I am, we can pick up our cell phone and take a business call," Dorris said. "If the phone is ringing early in the morning and the guys are on the job site, I can pick it up at home and take care of it.",, Project Manager, Appalachian Pipeline Contractors,Now that they're up and running with LTE Business Internet from Verizon, the team at Appalachian Pipeline Contractors is operating with improved efficiency, and has helped improve several key factors, including:,Wyatt and other managers are able to get projects started without having to wait for a hardline internet installation. Once an office trailer is placed and powered up at the worksite, they can access fast, reliable LTE Business Internet by plugging in their compatible router. Managers can assemble a team of pipeline construction workers quickly, with all the related hiring paperwork easier to process, scan and transmit back to the main office for filing. Managers no longer need to wait for printed out construction plans from their clients to arrive via mail or messenger. Large files can be sent reliably to the Appalachian Pipeline Contractors team and can be printed on the receiving end. "It definitely cut down our package delivery bill," Dorris said. As linear pipeline projects advance, the manager in the field is able to move the office trailer without needing to worry about a hardline reinstallation. The wireless router unplugs, travels with the trailer and is ready for use as soon as the trailer is repositioned and powered. Also, by using the VoIP-enabled One Talk phone system and the One Talk app, team members at Appalachian Pipeline Contractors have access to their business calls wherever they are, whether in the office, at home or in the field. "It's nice to be unchained from my desk," Dorris said. "It's definitely a relief since we changed.",Continuing a trend, the main office for Appalachian Pipeline Contractors is working less and less with hardcopy paperwork and more frequently with digital files that are easy to share and backup. "The company has been in business since 2003, and we have so much paper here," Dorris said. "Now, 90 percent of what we do is scanned and we're finally getting rid of paper. Our timesheets come in scanned, our new-hire packages are in the cloud, and any forms that we share back and forth are either emailed or in the cloud.",Wyatt said the transition to LTE Business Internet has been seamless, and Dorris said having fast, reliable internet "has made both of our lives so much easier. It's been great.","It's increased our productivity on the job sites exponentially and really allowed us to focus on more important issues," Wyatt said. "We have so much going on with these jobs, the last thing you want to be messing with is computer or internet issues. So, having the ability to have reliable service is very valuable.",If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Explore the benefits of our business internet solutions and check availability in your area. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

LTE Business Internet: Fast & Flexible Solution Solutions

Fast, flexible internet connectivty,Verizon LTE Business Internet helpsFast, reliable internet service fuels today's businesses. Whether you're connecting remote employees to the office, customers to your business or your business to the cloud, connectivity matters. Maybe your office footprint doesn't require a full-blown installation. Or you want to add a temporary location or pop-up store, and don't have time to spare. Perhaps network options are limited in your area, or you need a backup connectivity plan. Whatever the case, you have a new choice. LTE Business Internet delivers high-speed, high-reliability connectivity—right out of the box. LTE Business Internet combines compatible wireless routers with award-winning connectivity on our Verizon 4G LTE network, providing you fast, flexible, reliable internet service. The service works right out of the box with a simple, quick installation and easy instructions. You can choose from multiple speed tiers on an unlimited data plan to suit your business needs. LTE Business Internet is suited for smaller office footprints, remote offices and locations, temporary pop-up stores, kiosks, and mobile points of sale—virtually anywhere in the U.S. your business needs to be. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. When you choose LTE Business Internet service for your business, you'll get:,Verizon offers America's largest 4G LTE network. It's the most reliable, too. Our network was ranked #1 in overall network performance in the U.S. by RootMetrics—12 times in a row. Fast, reliable internet service fuels today's businesses. Whether you're connecting remote employees to the office, customers to your business or your business to the cloud, connectivity matters. Connect to the internet with Fios reliability and blazing speed—up to 940/880 Mbps in select areas. A convenient, easy-to-implement bundle designed with small businesses in mind. Based on RootMetrics® by IHS Markit's RootScore® Reports: 1H 2019. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Experiences may vary. RootMetrics awards are not an endorsement of Verizon. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Related Devices

Connected Devices

Arlo Go 2 LTE Security Camera

Starts at $5.55/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(88)
View details
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)