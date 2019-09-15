What are the advantages of 5g for iot solutions

Internet of Things (IoT) Platforms, Services & Solutions

With our expansive portfolio, vast expertise and strong ecosystem, Verizon offers a one-stop shop for your Internet of Things (IoT) needs. Automate processes, optimize costs and drive operational efficiencies with connected devices and innovative IoT solutions. Take better control of managed assets running on your infrastructure to help enhance business efficiency, improve safety and security, control costs and make effective use of resources. Deliver engaging customer experiences and reduce your time to market to help increase customer loyalty and improve your market position. Recognized as a Leader in three Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ placements for Global WAN Services, Managed IoT Connectivity, and 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services. Gartner,In the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Global WAN Services¹, Verizon was recognized as a Leader for our Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Not only are we a Leader in 2025, but we were also named a Leader 19 consecutive times between 2005 and 2025. Gartner,Verizon has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide. Recognition as a Leader is based on Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute for managed IoT services. Learn more about Managed IoT Connectivity Services. Gartner,Verizon's Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision for our Private Wireless Network solution are the reasons why Gartner named us a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services. A different view of the market can be seen in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services companion report. We work with numerous original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to certify their devices and modules to run on the Verizon network. Doing so will help to ensure the compatibility and interoperability of your IoT solutions within the Verizon ecosystem. OEMs display certified devices on Verizon's Open Development portal where they can be easily accessed by the IoT community, making it easy to bring your idea from concept to market. ThingSpace Marketplace is a one-stop shop for everything you need to start building your IoT solution right away. The right network delivers the secure, reliable connectivity that makes IoT possible. That's why Verizon offers a number of network technologies to fit your business needs, from Narrowband IoT for low-bandwidth-capable applications to 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) for bandwidth-intensive, lower-latency applications. Take advantage of a secure, high-speed, low-latency 5G network connection to help solve your organizational challenges and drive efficiency. Use our dedicated communication technologies for IoT applications. Simplify your IoT operations across the world. ,Verizon supports its IoT solutions through our industry-leading ThingSpace platform. ThingSpace features a wide array of services that enable you to build, activate, manage and monetize your IoT solutions. ThingSpace gives organizations of all sizes the required tools to build IoT solutions or use end-to-end solutions to solve business problems. Lock down your connected devices with SIM-Secure. Our IoT expertise and expansive portfolio help power a number of innovative, new end-to-end solutions that can enable organizations to become more efficient, control costs, improve customer experiences—and ultimately, gain a competitive edge. With the power of IoT, you can remotely track and monitor the location and condition of assets in transit, like equipment, raw materials, and valuable or perishable items, giving you greater visibility into your supply chain and distribution operations. Developing the vehicles of the future requires partnering with a technology innovator. Verizon has the IoT expertise and platforms to help you design, build and test new and emerging connected vehicle technologies. Verizon IoT technologies and solutions help drive the digital transformation of cities and municipalities across the U.S. enabling them to operate more efficiently, while helping to improve the quality of life for the people who live there. Discover how these two groundbreaking technologies together are opening up all kinds of IoT possibilities. Gain insights into how combining network and application data can help you avoid unexpected surprises and unlock the potential value of IoT. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide; Pablo Arriandiago, Kameron Chao, Jon Dressel; March 11, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Pablo Arriandiaga, Gaspar Valdivia, Mohini Dukes, Kosei Takiishi, Frank Marsala, 6 January 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

How Could 5G Help to Redefine and Transform Industrial IoT? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How could 5G help to redefine and transform Industrial IoT?,Author: Heidi Vella,Industrial IoT (IIoT) is the . It encompasses the use of prolific smart sensors, connectivity and data analytics to transform dumb machines into smart data-harvesting ones for improved efficiency, customer experience and much more. The potential of industrial IoT will be unleashed by the superfast speeds and, crucially, low latency and higher bandwidth that 5G can provide. Together, IIoT and 5G can bring about a new era of industrial automation and efficiency for real, quantifiable benefits in a number of sectors. Let's explore how. How will 5G transform industrial IoT in utilities?,Due to decentralization, decarbonization and digitization, utilities are undergoing . Thankfully, industrial IoT and 5G can help offer new solutions to help with challenges they are facing. Omnipresent Internet-connected sensors can enable advanced monitoring, mapping and control of grid infrastructure—including creating —to provide granular data that utilities can then use to derive actionable insights. This could include critical maintenance and where weak spots can be impacted by extreme weather events. For example, in power plants and for pipe infrastructure, sensors can help identify issues before they fully manifest. , with IoT devices deployed throughout the grid, can also help support the shift to a more decentralized energy system by enabling such detailed oversight that more granular shifts of energy flows (depending on real-time and anticipated energy supply and demand factors) are possible. This can help to shore-up security of supply and maximize storage. Access to this high quality data also supports greater automation for improved efficiency and productivity. Here are a few innovative IIoT use cases in utilities:,The complexity and vastness of utility infrastructure that often spans across remote locations can benefit from a wireless, high-bandwidth solution, such as 5G, which can help support the management of a large number of devices and reach the areas that optical fiber can't—often called the last mile. How will 5G transform industrial IoT in manufacturing?,Manufacturing perhaps holds some of the greatest promise for . Connecting and automating the factory floor can increase productivity, efficiency and, in turn, annual turnover. In fact, according to analysis by Global Data, the manufacturing sector already accounts for around . As the analytics and consulting company notes, 5G and private cellular networks highly benefit mission-critical digital applications that require guaranteed bandwidth and low latency. This can include self-driving forklifts on the factory floor and and reassigning some people to safer, more efficient operations. Remote monitoring of machinery with 5G connected sensors can support machine analytics that drives predictive maintenance, avoiding costly shut-downs that are only worsening with long supply chain delays for critical parts. can also free machines from costly physical cable connections, making it easier to change assembly lines for new revenue opportunities, such as making car customization cheaper and easier. How will 5G transform industrial IoT in distribution?,5G and massive IoT could offer a variety of new functions to distribution and logistics companies, including granular tracking and traceability. Together, these technologies could enable of parcels and pallets for both distribution companies and customers. This is night and day compared with the current process of parcels only being logged at several few-and-far between locations. Not only should this provide an up-to-date picture of distribution and help to address the challenge of , but it could flag bottlenecks and other issues before they become major problems. High-value or precious goods could be used to authenticate their origin so that customers can be reassured they are getting the real deal. They could also be used to monitor a variety of critical factors, such as . Additionally, as one pallet of goods is in transit, 5G connected sensors could send back about journey times, traffic surge spots or changes in ambient temperature. Such information is particularly pertinent for just-in-time deliveries and can also be shared with partners within the supply chain. How will 5G transform industrial IoT in the automotive sector?,Increasing relies on massive IoT and the low latency and fast speeds of a reliable network. These technologies can facilitate the their surroundings and provide the necessary superfast speeds and latency. Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Verizon Business to accelerate IoT solution creation and deployment with Microsoft Azure

Verizon has teamed up with Microsoft to enable the simple and quick creation and deployment of complete end-to-end IoT solutions
Verizon Business 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona to explore 5G-enabled solutions across industries

Verizon Business is bringing 5G Ultra Wideband service to an Innovation Hub in Lake Nona, a smart community located in Orlando, FL
How HappyOrNot's IoT Solutions Boost Customer Satisfaction Business

Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
Frazil Transforms Retailer Experience with IoT Solutions Business

Frazil utilized IoT solutions to combine a condition-based monitoring module with Verizon, to stay connected with machines across the United States.
Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
