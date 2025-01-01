What are voip attacks

How to Prevent Social Engineering Attacks Business

From the innocuous use of personal devices (bring your own device, or BYOD) to social engineering attacks, the cyber threat is all around us, often creeping out of places we least suspect. Not only are these threats becoming more widespread, but dedicated attacks are also more complex and convincing. Even the biggest companies are not immune to the potentially disastrous effects of a sophisticated social engineering attack or device mismanagement. Many potential weak links and vulnerabilities can be exploited in business settings, whether in microenterprises, medium-sized companies or large corporations. Some weak links require a high level of technical knowledge to detect, making them difficult to protect against attacks. Others, however, are easily exploited and often overlooked, presenting low-hanging fruit for threat actors. Unfortunately, in the latter case, humans are an ever-present weakness that can be easily exploited, unwittingly exposing enterprises to risks—whether it is by fraudsters targeting them mercilessly with sophisticated scams, such as smishing and robocall attacks, or because employees are simply bypassing security tools to optimize their work. Many potential weak links and vulnerabilities can be exploited in business settings, whether in microenterprises, medium-sized companies or large corporations. Some weak links require a high level of technical knowledge to detect, making them difficult to protect against attacks. Others, however, are easily exploited and often overlooked, presenting low-hanging fruit for threat actors. Unfortunately, in the latter case, humans are an ever-present weakness that can be easily exploited, unwittingly exposing enterprises to risks—whether it is by fraudsters targeting them mercilessly with sophisticated scams, such as smishing and robocall attacks, or because employees are simply bypassing security tools to optimize their work. In today's remote/hybrid corporate world, BYOD policies are more widely implemented to boost employee productivity and reduce hardware costs, although both of those reasons may not always hold true in practice. While BYOD may bring these benefits, it also potentially carries a significant cyber risk. With the increasing sophistication of social engineering (and today with the use of artificial intelligence [AI] and deep fakes to create highly convincing voice impersonations), even the savviest users can have difficulty detecting these attack schemes. Scammers will typically seek out the weakest link in an organization, which often is the human element—such as disgruntled employees, lost personal devices used for work or executives who think they are communicating with someone they know. Wherever your weak link lies, there is a prime opportunity for threat actors to gain access through phishing (email/messaging), vishing (phone/voice) or smishing (text/Short Message Service [SMS]) attacks. For instance, a global ride-sharing company's network when an attacker targeted a contractor who was using a personal device. After the device was infected with malware, the threat actor bought the contractor's corporate password on the dark web. After repeatedly rejecting multifactor authentication requests, the contractor eventually accepted a request, allowing the threat actor to gain network entry. As another example, one of the world's largest media and entertainment companies recently had to after it appeared that hackers successfully impersonated an employee and convinced the IT help desk to obtain the user's credentials to access and infect the system. Just through some basic online research on social media, the hackers seemingly managed to eventually take control of a multibillion-dollar company's computer systems. If these types of attacks and scenarios can happen to global brands with nearly limitless resources, what does that say for midmarket organizations?,With such a high level of network access, threat actors have a great deal of leverage, ready to demand a ransom or go straight to disclosing or selling your sensitive data on the dark web. Breaches of this nature can also significantly damage your brand reputation, translating to potential drops in share prices and the possible alienation of consumers with data privacy concerns. Enterprises must also contend with the fact that humans have the natural inclination to make their lives as easy as possible, always looking to simplify and streamline operations. This inclination has translated into the growing use of personal devices, which can present a dangerous risk to enterprises as they lose visibility and control not just over business processes but also over corporate security. This risk is not always created maliciously by the employee. Instead, it simply reflects a very human impulse to get things done in a convenient and timely fashion. While there are potential advantages of using personal devices in terms of business productivity, their use can nonetheless compromise the integrity of the work environment. Most worryingly, they can lead to regulatory compliance failures and expose the enterprise to financial liability. This is similar to what happened recently in several high-profile cases in the U.S. financial services industry, which came to light in 2021. A number of large financial services providers were heavily fined (from US$10 million to more than US$100 million each) by federal agencies such as the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for improper policing of employees' use of off-channel messaging services and for failing to maintain and preserve all official communications by their employees. The fallout was costly, both from a reputation and financial standpoint. The human risk factor cannot be understated. As so many unfortunate tales making recent news headlines highlight, the digital landscape is fraught with danger and risks. The challenge for enterprises now is to constantly manage both attacks and device misuse while minimizing the potential blast radius on business operations. From a risk perspective, there is no doubt that some of the low-hanging fruit involves human weaknesses. How are these weaknesses being actively exploited or triggered? Verizon's "" (DBIR) outlines some of these threat vectors. People include not just employees and executives but also customers and third parties in the supply chain. They can be targeted with spray-and-pray email phishing tactics, but increasingly we are seeing spear phishing (targeting specific individuals), whaling (spear phishing attacks targeted at high-level employees), smishing (phishing attack via text messaging/SMS) and vishing (phishing attack via phone call/voice) attacks deployed as well, with successful outcomes. These types of attacks often require little technical knowledge. Background secondary research on social networks and some inventive scamming are usually more than enough for the threat actor. Technologies that may be vulnerable include personal computers, mobile devices, network systems, cloud infrastructure, software and applications. Remote work is here to stay in the post-pandemic world, with of remote workers using their personal devices for work tasks. They also use these devices for entertainment (social media, mobile apps, etc.), posing potential cyber risks. This is a huge challenge for enterprises due to policy and regulatory compliance risks and corporate data leakage. Verizon's Mobile Security Index (MSI) reports that more than 50% of personal devices [used in the workplace?] fell prey to a mobile phishing attack in 2022, with text messaging (SMS) attacks increasing the odds sixfold to tenfold (compared to email phishing attacks). The problem is that these personal devices may be managed by the individual employee, with enterprises having little to no control or visibility over device use. As a result, employees may unknowingly engage with a threat actor, and their company may not be aware of that activity until it is too late. It should be noted that some companies are still willing to accept the risks of BYOD. Some choose to allow personally liable devices because they are perceived to improve employee productivity or because they reduce IT spending. However, the cyber risks associated with a lack of control over employee personal devices are a tough pill to swallow. Another factor to consider is the lack of supply chain management for BYOD and choose your own device (CYOD). As referenced in , your employees are potentially using devices that have been rooted, jailbroken with vulnerable apps or even infected with malware without the user knowing. If you cannot pinpoint the origin of your employees' devices, your IT team may already be at a disadvantage. Ultimately, enterprises are paying the price for human weakness and BYOD policies. But the outlook is not hopeless. Plenty of security technologies can be implemented, and Verizon is one provider working hard to mature, evolve and create comprehensive solutions in this space. You can spend hours searching the web for articles like the one you're reading now, or you can sign up to receive relevant articles from us that are meant to help keep you informed and grow your business. Verizon has been working to enhance security for enterprise customers across various sectors. Notable work comes in helping defend organizations in heavily regulated spaces such as financial services that face growing challenges from two fronts: stricter regulatory pressure and increasingly complex social engineering attacks. At a minimum, corporate devices are a requirement for regulated companies. Using personal devices without recordkeeping software carries heavy legal and financial consequences for regulated organizations, as noted earlier. In the United States alone, more than in penalties have been racked up since the SEC started investigating recordkeeping tactics at financial institutions. That includes 16 Wall Street firms that were fined for allowing employees to discuss deals and trades on personal devices via text messages/WhatsApp. As useful as mobile device management (MDM) software may be in curbing cyber threats, personal devices still carry significant risks; it's still up to the end user to remember to maintain the security posture. Corporate devices have security benefits you cannot get with BYOD. Swapping personal devices for corporate-issued ones can allow IT staff to gain a better grip not just on internal/external communications but also on various integrity and security aspects of mobile devices. When organizations offer corporate-liable devices from Verizon, they are gaining enhanced security protections and controls not available on personal devices. This can help to address common vulnerabilities for organizations. For example, when trying to comply with regulators, many companies are contenting with high levels of robocalls. Unfortunately for banks, robocalls have become tougher to detect because threat actors use advanced deep fake technologies to recreate synthetic speeches, allowing them to impersonate banking customers. Among the Verizon solutions that can be used to counter such attacks are compliant calling, voice authentication and defense solutions. Financial services are not the only regulated organizations under intensive attack. Healthcare providers are also being targeted by opportunist social engineers, with fraudsters focusing on employees similarly through smishing and vishing attacks. Third-party, low-quality internet service providers (ISPs) may sometimes provide numbers to threat actors, who subsequently use the numbers to conduct targeted attacks against those employees. Organizations can take a proactive perspective, as Verizon offers executive protection services. Our threat hunting team can scour the dark web and help remove personally identifiable information (PII)—such as email addresses, phone numbers and physical addresses—about high-level employees that can be used to target them (and their family and social circles) in social engineering attacks. The first step any business must take in defending its network from social engineering attacks is to understand the nature of the cyber risks being faced. An outline should be created to establish a clear understanding of how to mitigate, minimize, transfer or accept the identified risks. This risk assessment is a critical step because it allows you to identify your assets, threat entities and risk appetite. From there, putting together a comprehensive defense plan becomes much easier because you know what your security goals are and what red flags to look out for. A defense plan against social engineering attacks comprises two main functions: threat detection and trust enforcement. Both functions apply equally to help detect and counter high-level threats and low-level vulnerabilities. Threat detection is a cybersecurity discipline that focuses on identifying and dealing with threats such as cyberattacks, compromises, data breaches and incidents once they occur. This is done by spotting and helping stop unauthorized access, malware, social engineering schemes, etc. Trust enforcement is all about getting out in front of potential attacks by leveraging techniques such as identity management, passwords, encryption, access control, authentication, etc. Both of these functions form the bedrock of a broader defense plan against social engineering attacks that protect networks, applications, devices and identities. Verizon provides both of these functions in five key areas of control: awareness training, mobile security policy, security protection controls, detection and response, and monitoring and testing across devices, applications, identities and networks. Security-conscious network providers like Verizon can have an advantage over traditional security vendors with their bird's-eye view of traffic, devices, technologies and users. For all customers, from small business to enterprise, Verizon offers a broad range of solutions including customer reporting, ongoing threat monitoring and sending out advisories. In this regard, every piece of data is ingested, analyzed and then conveyed into actionable insights. Verizon's customers gain the newfound ability to "see" what was always out of sight. This outlook grants them a high level of visibility across the entire spectrum of assets being used at any given time as well as all the interactions between them. From this bird's-eye view, we provide enterprise customers with comprehensive management, from device to network, on which they can layer vetted security controls. That means they can benefit from inherent security at the network level, such as registered short codes to provide hard-to-spoof identification, texting "off" to 4040 to stop unwanted email-to-text messages, 7726 spam message reporting and filtering, attestation of Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) via STIR/SHAKEN, and distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) protection on the Verizon VoIP network. At some point, all organizations will require real-time supervisory control over employee devices to help curb increasingly sophisticated cyber threats. Verizon is well prepared to fill this final security gap (keeping in mind that it simply cannot be fully achieved with BYOD devices). We provide both a baseline security package for the entirety of our wireless network and customized security for enterprise clients, either through corporate-liable end-user devices or dedicated security services. We leverage our understanding of the issues involved in migrating away from BYOD policies—such as security challenges, high stipend costs, and complexity in developing separate configurations and applications for personal devices—to assist clients transitioning to corporate lines. Moreover, Verizon can tailor a custom cybersecurity solution as part of a customer's holistic defense plan against social engineering threats. Ditching BYOD and going with Verizon corporate lines can help provide you with the granular cyber insight needed to properly assess modern social engineering tactics and identify them promptly. With a tailored deployment, we can help enact dedicated protection mechanisms to help keep your assets safe and reduce risks, including deploying security analysts with threat hunting backgrounds to scrutinize customer information on a daily basis as well as identify and respond to suspicious patterns and attacks. As previously alluded to, these outcomes are challenging when your employees use their personal devices. Beyond this, Verizon can offer a range of solutions that can address trust enforcement and threat detection. But importantly, as noted, it all starts with risk assessment. Our consulting services can help enterprises assess risks and provide advice on security posture, whether these are high-level threats or common, everyday risks. Verizon's cybersecurity expertise and role as a network provider create the perfect combination to provide a holistic view and comprehensive security strategies for companies. Partnering with us, your organization can have a network that, with the application of key security products and services, can help provide protections against those simple, everyday cyber attacks as well as more complex threats covering people, technologies and processes. "Security update," Uber newsroom, September 16, 2022. "MGM Resorts computers back up after 10 days as analysts eye effects of casino cyberattacks," The Associated Press, September 21, 2023. "SEC Charges 11 Wall Street Firms with Widespread Recordkeeping Failures," U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission press release, August 8, 2023. "New Lookout Research Highlights Increased Security Risks Faced by Organizations Due to Remote Work and BYOD," Lookout press release, April 3, 2023. "Guidelines for Managing the Security of Mobile Devices in the Enterprise," National Institute of Standards and Technology, May 2023. "SEC Charges 11 Wall Street Firms with Widespread Recordkeeping Failures," U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission press release, August 8, 2023. "U.S. fines 16 Wall Street firms $1.8 bln for talking deals, trades on personal apps," Reuters, September 27, 2022. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
What is VoIP?

What is VoIP?,A guide to understanding business VoIPGood communication is at the heart of every relationship—and that includes business relationships. When you can communicate easily with employees, vendors, partners and customers, you can help your business stay ready to succeed. There is a lot of technology out there that promises to make business communications easier. But for businesses that are just getting started —or for those that are eyeing growth opportunities—sifting through all of those options can be overwhelming. It might feel like the easiest choice is to just stick with traditional landline phone service, but can you really hope to succeed in a modern business world using legacy systems and outdated tools?,Many small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are coming to realize that being competitive means using the same tools that bigger businesses do. Which is why many SMBs are turning to software-based technology over the internet—also known as the cloud—to help even the playing field. Deciding on what cloud-based technologies are best for you could have a huge impact on your business, so it's important to make smart choices. When it comes to business communications, a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution could be exactly what your business needs to deliver big results without breaking your budget. What is VoIP?,VoIP is a cloud-based technology that transports high-quality voice calls over the internet instead of a traditional phone network. From a user perspective, it is just like using a typical phone service. The difference is that the calls are routed through your internet network instead of through a circuit-switched telephone network. VoIP telephone service is a great blend of familiar and contemporary. Because it's so similar to traditional phone service, it's easy for users to make the transition to VoIP services. No extensive trainings or constant troubleshooting necessary. Plus, since it's all in the cloud, VoIP service provides access to advanced communications features that can help you improve productivity and performance. Three main ways to place VoIP calls:,This adaptor lets you connect a standard phone to a computer or internet connection to place VoIP calls. These specialized phones look like typical desk phones, but have Ethernet connectors to connect directly to internet services. All you need to place a computer-to-computer call is VoIP software, your computer's microphone and speaker, and an internet connection. The many benefits of VoIP,When you're working with limited resources, you need to make sure you are getting the most out of all of your technologies and investments. Business VoIP services can do more than just improve how you communicate; their benefits can stretch across many aspects of your business. Here are just a few of the advantages of a VoIP solution:,VoIP is a cost-effective option because it lets you leverage the internet service you are already using. This means instead of paying for a separate service, you only need one network for both your voice calls and your data services. You get low setup fees, low maintenance fees and low call charges. Plus, rather than having to deal with multiple bills and plans, a VoIP solution can consolidate your voice and data into one efficient plan. When you pair VoIP with a reliable network, you won't need to worry about poor call clarity. Plus, the right VoIP solution will help maintain business continuity by forwarding calls to a preset number in the event of a power outage. It's critical for businesses to stay flexible and ready for whatever the day brings. Because it's cloud-based, VoIP can help you do more than just voice calls—you can also integrate other critical communications tools, such as video conferencing, visual voicemail, collaboration tools and more. And because it can work seamlessly between desk phones and mobile devices, you can stay connected even when working remotely. Your customers are your priority—and you should make sure they know it. Not only do you need to be able to pick up the phone when your customers call, you need to be able to answer their questions or get them to the person who can—quickly. When you choose a feature-rich VoIP solution, you'll have access to many of the same tools that larger businesses typically use. For instance, our comes with more than 30 features, such as:,With features like these, VoIP can help you give your customers the same level of service they have come to expect. If you're already getting pulled in a lot of different directions, you need tools that make your job easier. VoIP deployment and management is simple, so there is no need for highly trained or dedicated IT staff. VoIP interfaces are designed to be simple and user-friendly so that local administrators can customize the most common service modifications. VoIP is highly scalable—a good thing if you have big plans for your business' future. When you have VoIP service, it's simple to move or add phones to new locations without having to reprogram or install new lines. So as your circumstances change, so can your phone system. Plus, with VoIP, virtual phone numbers can be assigned to multiple devices, helping you simplify telecommuting and remote working. Investing in VoIP service today is a first step toward moving your business forward. Find the right VoIP service provider. There are a lot of VoIP services out there to choose from, but they're not all created equal. So it's important that you get one that is right for your business. Here are a few steps to take when researching your VoIP options. Before you can choose a VoIP solution, you first need to determine what your specific communications needs are. Types of VoIP solutions:,This is a hybrid approach to VoIP. Businesses that want to keep existing numbers and analog phones can use a specialized adaptor to connect their legacy equipment to the internet and then use VoIP software to make and receive calls. Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) Trunking is the digital equivalent of an analog phone line. It provides the same basic service as traditional landlines, only instead of using physical wires to make connections, it uses virtual lines to connect calls over the internet. VoIP Private Branch Exchange (PBX) is a system that manages a business' telephone network using a data network. It may be hosted, on premises or a hybrid of the two. Once you know what you need from your business phone system, you can start looking for a solution that aligns with your long-term business goals. VoIP service is routed through the internet. So if you want to make sure you're providing reliable communications, you're going to need reliable network service. Make sure you look for a service provider that has proven reliability and coverage where you need it. While VoIP can cost less than some other business phone systems, the costs between providers can still vary—especially since not all VoIP solutions provide the same features. Not only should you compare upfront equipment costs and deployment costs, but you'll also want to see what your ongoing monthly costs will be and compare what you get with each solution. Knowing everything that is included in the cost of your VoIP solution helps you make sure you're getting the best value for your money. VoIP services are simple and easy to manage—but that doesn't mean you might not need a little extra help along the way. So you need a service provider that will be there for you when you need it. Make sure you ask questions like:,When it comes to choosing the best VoIP solution for you, we know that there's a lot to consider, because these are the same things we considered when creating,There's a reason there are so many varieties of . Every business has unique requirements and goals, and needs a business phone system that aligns with both. So know your needs, know your options and make the choice that's best for your business. * Business Digital Voice is available in select areas of nine states and the District of Columbia. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
VoIP Inbound Anti-Fraud and Authentication

Streamline VoIP authentication with a solution that balances security with a frictionless customer experience. Authenticate customers and identify inbound fraud by analyzing audio, voice, behavior and metadata to create risk scores and trusted credentials. Verizon has teamed with Pindrop to provide a passive and secure multifactor contact center authentication and anti-fraud service to customers leveraging our Media Forking technology. Media Forking replicates the call, IP header metadata and media of an inbound call and sends it to Pindrop's cloud-based solution for analysis. Pindrop's patented Phoneprinting™ technology, Deep Voice™ biometrics, behavioral analytics and Tone Printing™ technology provide a continuous analysis of the call. A risk score and the analysis of voice, device and behavior are sent to the contact center via an application programming interface (API) to determine next steps. The contact center can route the call to a fraud analyst for further review. A powerful and configurable risk-decision engine creates automated scores governed through a flexible policy engine to build trust for genuine callers. The fraud rate is 1 in every 857 calls.¹ Detect potentially fraudulent calls and identify first-time and repeat fraudsters with a high level of precision before they can access sensitive information. Phone-based identity theft and account takeovers put customer accounts at risk. Risk-based mitigation assesses every caller for anomalies, including phone number validation, to reduce fraud exposure. Reduce fraud that threatens your reputation and avoid negative press while receiving actionable intelligence that can help you with remediation. The overall cost of agent-handled authentication is $9.6 billion per year.² Decrease average handle time (AHT) across your contact center by authenticating legitimate callers before they reach an agent. Monitor high-risk accounts and fight account-mining activities, brute-force attempts and robotic dialing in the interactive voice response (IVR). Pindrop uses passive authentication, eliminating time-consuming and unsecure PIN codes and knowledge-based authentication (KBA) so you can instantly validate calls in IVR. Anti-Fraud provides a risk score and call intelligence to the contact center in the first few seconds of each call. This score and an analysis of the caller's voice, device and behavior helps identify and prevent fraud. Authentication is based on a set of attributes and risk criteria taken from a call. A powerful risk-decision engine creates a score, which is automated and governed by a flexible policy engine to build trust for genuine callers. Anti-Fraud and Authentication combines both services into a single anti-fraud and authentication economical offer. Your proven VoIP partner,on lower call acquisition per minute costs. with Verizon inbound solutions. to expand inbound traffic capabilities. Increased instances of contact center fraud in recent years have led to critical questions about balancing security with customer experience. Fraudsters use stolen voice data to manipulate authentication systems, gain access to confidential information and conduct fraudulent activities. Learn how advanced security frameworks can help to combat fraud and ensure a safer digital environment for everyone. Help reduce the risk of fraud and remove the need to require end-user authentication with the Verizon Inbound Anti-Fraud and Authentication solution that spots fraud early and passively evaluates each inbound caller—balancing security with positive customer experiences. Providing anti-fraud detection prior to agent presentation helps reduce risk and increase efficiency. Combining Pindrop Protect authentication with Verizon Media Forking provides a single integrated, network-based solution for inbound transport. IP Contact Center is a Voice over IP (VoIP)-based voice calling solution for contact centers, including multiple originating calling options and number types as well as terminating options that include IP interactive voice response (IP IVR). Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. Media Forking provides replication of an inbound call's metadata, which can then be forked to third-party technology providers. This allows Verizon to provide proprietary enriched call-header information that integrates the Verizon network with other technology partners. This passive and secure solution does not interfere with the call path to the contact center and allows additional information to be delivered to the contact center via established APIs. Pindrop's Deep Voice Biometric Engine uses AI and machine learning algorithms to remove background noise and enhance audio, so that we can enhance our focus on the user's voice. With this solution, contact centers can verify that callers are who they claim to be, or if a caller's voice matches that of a known fraudster profile.*,Knowledge-based authentication (KBA) does not protect against fraud. In its 2022 Voice Intelligence & Security Report, Pindrop found that fraudsters can pass KBA up to 92% of the time, while genuine customers only passed KBA 46% of the time.¹ Replacing KBA questions with advanced, passive authentication technology helps reduce average handle time while keeping fraudsters out. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
