What is a queue management system

Crowd Analytics and Management Technology
Monitor and manage crowd dynamics. Its sensors track and analyze key traffic-flow data and crowd behavior to help facilitate safer crowd movement and more efficient management. 5G Edge Crowd Analytics is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that combines applications and devices, running on Verizon 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) with professional and support services. Employs light detection and ranging (lidar) technology and the facility/venue's own dynamic digital signage throughout selected locations, as well as MEC-hosted applications using artificial intelligence and wireless services (wireless services are purchased separately). Verizon 5G Edge utilizes a reliable 5G network with low latency that helps deliver performance for business. It also leverages the world's leading cloud platform providers, including Amazon, to offer businesses additional expertise. Creates near real-time insights to help understand visitor movement and occupancy patterns. Provides helpful analytics and insights about crowd flow and crowd behavior using queue analytics, flow analytics, distance analytics and area dynamics. Together, these analytics provide queuing observations with expected wait times for designated areas, flow patterns of guest movements, density thresholds, heat maps and more. Our crowd management technology can be used in a variety of venues, including airports, stadiums, retail locations, gaming establishments and more. Utilize near real-time predictive and historical insights to help optimize store or venue layouts, minimize congestion, encourage customer purchase, and drive growth with faster service. Help control operational costs with optimized workforce planning and reduced energy costs through data-driven insights. Help better track large congregations of people, congestion patterns and traffic flow to help overall venue safety, security and efficiency. Help minimize wait times at entry points, concession stands, restrooms and other busy areas, while helping guests more easily find their way around the venue using advanced wayfinding information. Use heat mapping and lidar sensors to help predict crowd surges or congestion, while receiving alerts on unexpected activity, and help monitor where people are during emergencies. Help monitor live occupancy and estimated wait times. Help free up staff from manually monitoring and managing occupancy at entrances, restrooms and communal spaces. Help better understand your busiest times, and help optimize staff and cleaning schedules based on actual customer demand. Leverage application programming interfaces (APIs) to communicate over email, SMS and mobile apps—and help measure their reach and impact on visitation. Solutions Brief,Tap the power of 5G to monitor and manage in-venue crowd flows in near real time. Aug 12, 2021 , 3 min read,Learn how the enhanced performance and low latency of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband can help create a safer, more engaging venue. Enable seamless movement through venues and facilities. Enable low-friction checkout to help reduce transaction times and help boost customer experiences. Traffic flow analysis leverages sensors and cameras with integrated technology to provide visibility into crowd movement to help improve operational flow and safety. Crowd management technology helps provide key insights about crowds and crowd behavior, such as queue length with expected wait times for designated areas (e.g. concession areas, bathrooms), guest flow patterns, density thresholds and heat maps. In addition to traffic flow analysis, crowd management technology may also use queue analytics, distance analytics and area dynamics. Transportation services, including curbside transportation network companies (TNCs), can use crowd analytics to gain visibility into pickup and drop-off points for vehicle and pedestrian traffic to improve safety and security, as well as increase revenue opportunities. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. 