What is a queue management system

Voice Call Back Cloud Solutions: Virtual Queue Management

Elevate caller experiences and retention. Puts incoming calls into a cloud-based virtual queue with innovative callback capabilities that help transform call center success. Voice Call Back Cloud helps you create a natural flow from your interactive voice response (IVR) solution to your callback and queue management experience. We provide professional IVR voice prompts for callback right out of the box, so your callback offer can sound legitimate. Voice Call Back Cloud lets you offer the callback option during the IVR stage after your IVR authentication, segmentation and self-service options. You can present the callback option early to help eliminate the frustration of being put in a hold queue before knowing there's a callback option. Our customer callback and queue management solution also gives you the flexibility to execute different callback strategies for end of day and after hours, so you can prevent call build-up at the end of normal business hours. Customize your estimated callback time (ECBT) offer to be as compelling as you like. That includes providing some good news before announcing the ECBT. Includes smart rules for customizing 35 different callback settings, pacing synchronization, SMS status notifications to update callers, callback confirmations, reminders, customer-first dialing, agent-first dialing, post-callback surveys and more. Voice Call Back Cloud can integrate with all of your communication channels across all your business units, regardless of size or infrastructure, to help create consistent customer experiences to minimize customers abandoning you. Customers browsing your site or chatting with an agent can receive a callback using the click-to-call scheduler, enabling a "let us call you" experience. Callers can request a callback from a digital or voice channel, which can help minimize hold times. These requests retain call context and additional information about the call across all channels. Call context information includes information collected from IVR interactions prior to the callback offer, a chat session, or a webpage trail and input to assist the agent during the return call. Empower your customers to choose whether to remain on hold to improve customer satisfaction, increase brand loyalty and optimize contact center performance. Let customers schedule a callback at a more convenient time or when the next agent becomes available. Use customer-first callbacks to dial the caller first to mitigate agent idle time. Minimize excessive repeat calls that can negatively impact the accuracy of workforce management forecasting. As a cloud-based service, Voice Call Back Cloud requires no additional on-premises equipment, eliminates maintenance costs and enables rapid implementation. Integrates with Verizon contact center solutions, as well as other automatic call distribution (ACD) and Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions. Having only one pacing setting can put operational efficiency at risk. Instead of only relying on first-in, first-out (FIFO) pacing, you can slow down or speed up pacing based on changing needs. The flexibility to deploy either customer-first or agent-first dialing for different lines of business or agent pools can help increase agent satisfaction and productivity. Get the flexibility to modify how callback works during regular business hours, right before closing and after closing. The solution also uses predictive algorithms to help you decide whether or not to call back near or after closing. Maintain queue integrity by checking inbound phone numbers against those already in the callback queue, and gently reminding and preventing callers from doubling up on scheduled callbacks. Build trust with your customers with immediate push-out text confirmations after a caller schedules a callback, as well as texting reminders about upcoming scheduled calls. Measure KPIs critical to score impact, including average response time, punctuality, wait time and call time to further help you improve Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Scores (NPS). Trusted callback and queue management,Callers who chose to receive a callback in 2019Minutes of queue time eliminated in 2019,Years of customer hold time saved,Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. Yes. It easily links your customers' digital journey with their voice journey for a true end-to-end view. Automated callback software improves customer experiences by eliminating or minimizing customer hold times by giving callers the option to receive a callback at a later time rather than waiting on hold. High call volumes can create stress for agents and frustration for customers. Callback technology like Verizon Voice Call Back Cloud combines queue management, robust callback capabilities and predictive algorithms to reduce the length of hold queues during peak times by giving the customer the option to receive a callback without losing their place in the queue or to be called back at a more convenient time. It can also help workforce managers more efficiently forecast staffing needs and better manage the risk of overstaffing or understaffing. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. 
Crowd Analytics and Management Technology

Monitor and manage crowd dynamics. Its sensors track and analyze key traffic-flow data and crowd behavior to help facilitate safer crowd movement and more efficient management. 5G Edge Crowd Analytics is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that combines applications and devices, running on Verizon 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) with professional and support services. Employs light detection and ranging (lidar) technology and the facility/venue's own dynamic digital signage throughout selected locations, as well as MEC-hosted applications using artificial intelligence and wireless services (wireless services are purchased separately). Verizon 5G Edge utilizes a reliable 5G network with low latency that helps deliver performance for business. It also leverages the world's leading cloud platform providers, including Amazon, to offer businesses additional expertise. Creates near real-time insights to help understand visitor movement and occupancy patterns. Provides helpful analytics and insights about crowd flow and crowd behavior using queue analytics, flow analytics, distance analytics and area dynamics. Together, these analytics provide queuing observations with expected wait times for designated areas, flow patterns of guest movements, density thresholds, heat maps and more. Our crowd management technology can be used in a variety of venues, including airports, stadiums, retail locations, gaming establishments and more. Utilize near real-time predictive and historical insights to help optimize store or venue layouts, minimize congestion, encourage customer purchase, and drive growth with faster service. Help control operational costs with optimized workforce planning and reduced energy costs through data-driven insights. Help better track large congregations of people, congestion patterns and traffic flow to help overall venue safety, security and efficiency. Help minimize wait times at entry points, concession stands, restrooms and other busy areas, while helping guests more easily find their way around the venue using advanced wayfinding information. Use heat mapping and lidar sensors to help predict crowd surges or congestion, while receiving alerts on unexpected activity, and help monitor where people are during emergencies. Help monitor live occupancy and estimated wait times. Help free up staff from manually monitoring and managing occupancy at entrances, restrooms and communal spaces. Help better understand your busiest times, and help optimize staff and cleaning schedules based on actual customer demand. Leverage application programming interfaces (APIs) to communicate over email, SMS and mobile apps—and help measure their reach and impact on visitation. Solutions Brief,Tap the power of 5G to monitor and manage in-venue crowd flows in near real time. Aug 12, 2021 , 3 min read,Learn how the enhanced performance and low latency of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband can help create a safer, more engaging venue. Enable seamless movement through venues and facilities. Enable low-friction checkout to help reduce transaction times and help boost customer experiences. Traffic flow analysis leverages sensors and cameras with integrated technology to provide visibility into crowd movement to help improve operational flow and safety. Crowd management technology helps provide key insights about crowds and crowd behavior, such as queue length with expected wait times for designated areas (e.g. concession areas, bathrooms), guest flow patterns, density thresholds and heat maps. In addition to traffic flow analysis, crowd management technology may also use queue analytics, distance analytics and area dynamics. Transportation services, including curbside transportation network companies (TNCs), can use crowd analytics to gain visibility into pickup and drop-off points for vehicle and pedestrian traffic to improve safety and security, as well as increase revenue opportunities. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. 
Solink Video Management Solution

Solink,Streamline operations and strengthen security by integrating video and POS data. Give your business better insight into risk management. Solink is a cloud-based video management and analytics solution that can improve visibility into the day-to-day activities of your organization, helping you to improve service delivery, reduce theft and fraud, improve safety and security and streamline business processes and operations. Utilize your existing assets,Solink integrates seamlessly with most of your existing video security cameras (either IP or analog) and data systems–including point-of-sale (POS), inventory, and organizational data–to turn raw data from daily transactions and events into actionable insights. Using a dashboard of highly searchable video clips–each synchronized with aggregate data from your existing systems —Solink helps you to:,Loss prevention,Solink is a powerful management tool that helps you detect potential fraud while reducing investigation times. You can receive a daily digest report of events that fit your custom search criteria such as voids, refunds or motion in the back room. You don't have to be on-site to review the data and you can even enable real-time alerts to your mobile device, tablet or smartwatch. Operations,Solink's customizable dashboard helps to improve operations by allowing you to compile revenue and service data in one place so you can compare locations, employees, transaction size and time periods. Solink's heat mapping feature provides visual data into where your customers are spending time, so you can adjust staffing, improve customer queueing, enhance merchandising, layout and in-store navigation. Read the solution brief to see what Solink could do for you. Learn more about what Solink can do for restaurant owners. Learn more about what Solink can do for financial organizations. The Verizon advantage,Verizon provides the nation's most reliable network to support Solink's robust, state-of-the-art video management and analytics platform. Verizon's robust wireless data solutions combined with the intelligent Solink cloud based solution can deliver you a simple yet powerful tool to help you control and manage your business.
