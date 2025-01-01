what is an edge data center

Press related to "what is an edge data center"

Verizon Business offers managed Kubernetes service for edge and multi-cloud deployment

Enterprises can now manage containerized applications across hundreds or thousands of sites through the VNS Application Edge platform.
Learn more

IBM and Verizon Business to collaborate on 5G and AI solutions at the Enterprise Edge

Verizon and IBM to work together on 5G and MEC co-innovation. The first solutions to be aimed at helping improve industrial quality, availability and performance.
Learn more

Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
Learn more

Questions related to "what is an edge data center"

Case Studies related to "what is an edge data center"

Florida Panthers Improve Fan Experience with 5G Edge

Learn how the Florida Panthers switched to cashierless checkout using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and improved their fan experience and venue operations.
Read Now

Phoenix Process Equipment Gets Set Up Fast with Reliable 24/7 Data Business

Phoenix Process Equipment needed a reliable way to monitor their water recycling systems. That’s exactly what they found with 4G LTE Business Internet from Verizon.
Read Now

Links related to "what is an edge data center"

Data Center Location Considerations and Requirements Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Data center location considerations and requirements,Author: Gary Hilson,Data center location considerations are just as critical as any other real estate considerations for businesses—including office space. The shift to the cloud has , while digital transformation, a shift to remote work due to the pandemic, and the roll-out of 5G connectivity make , as companies value a data center's distance from end users. Data center location requirements must factor in where data is being used and how the business can effectively take advantage of edge computing and the available 5G connectivity. Say goodbye to a single, central data center,Exactly where are most data centers located? Traditionally, data centers are and focused on its needs. However, that distance isn't the only consideration for deciding where exactly to locate your data center. Chief among modern location considerations for data centers are:,The advent of the cloud has also influenced data center location considerations, especially as businesses started offloading their operations to a managed services provider or migrating some workloads to public cloud platforms. Even large multinationals have shifted their data center location requirements in that . Designing and building a data center from scratch is time-consuming and expensive, as is the daily management and the inevitable upgrade; to this point, data center location considerations may have changed significantly given the velocity of technology advancements in the cloud. Without constant evolution, a data center's network performance may struggle to keep up with the demands of application requirements, performance expectations and user expectations. Traditional data centers may also not provide strong foundations for organizations that embrace digital transformation, remote work, and Internet of Things (IoT) deployments, resulting in some of these organizations taking a new approach. Distributed users drive today's data center location considerations,What hasn't changed is that your data center location should reflect the nature of how business is conducted today, as well as how employees and customers access data, which is anywhere. Your data center location requirements should reflect the idea that applications, data and users are more distributed than ever. This means that users are maybe best served by multiple edge data centers. Like a number of computing trends, data center location considerations must at the design level by incorporating concepts such as data processing units such as smart interface network cards (SmartNICs) that enable efficiency and agility through and spine-leaf designs for physical networking. Another of the most critical data center location requirements might be scalability, and the blueprint for edge data centers may reflect this need. Other key requirements include low latency, , programmability, and . There are many kinds of edge data centers because there are many different types of applications and services that may be supported. Some may only , while others may also support larger-scale cloud services. Edge data centers are often used to support IoT deployments, connecting devices that require reliable and low-latency connectivity. Some of them might be part of a smart city, working in collaboration with edge data centers that support autonomous vehicles with traffic and weather information based on real-time monitoring. Another element of a smart city is a move to more sustainable energy, and edge data centers support smart grids by capabilities that provide utilities with actionable and valuable insights on distributed energy infrastructure. Oil and gas infrastructure could also benefit from IoT devices connected to an edge data center for real-time safety monitoring. Perhaps the most ubiquitous use of edge data centers is to deliver streaming content. By storing movies, music, and other digital content in a distributed fashion, users can access content without any visible delay because they are closer to the source. These and many other use cases play a critical role in defining data center location requirements. Your data center location requirements must include redundancy and connectivity,One of the long-standing data center location considerations is data redundancy and availability. Whether it's performing edge processing only or large-scale cloud computing, there's always a risk that a natural disaster, cyber attack or unexpected equipment failure could lead to services not being available for customers. Being able to route traffic to a hot site or using redundancy to is critical, so your data center location considerations should include the use of colocation and managed service providers to ensure business continuity in case of a disaster. The density of a market might also be one of your key data center location requirements. If there are more people in each region, there's likely a higher potential for more technology services—this allows for more cost-effective scaling of your data center because you can justify the initial setup and expansion. is the most critical of all data center location considerations because you must be able to reliably connect with users who are consuming applications and services, whether it's for large-scale computing or IoT edge applications. Just as redundancy is critical for your data center, so is your connectivity. You need access to enough bandwidth to meet performance, latency and capacity requirements. Be sure to assess the available telecommunications infrastructure, its reputation for reliability, as well as the plans for keeping up with growth in the region. Most of all, today's data center location requirements should consider employing to bring applications, data, services, and content closer to where the user needs it. Rather than establishing a single data center that's distant from many locations it supports, MEC allows for data processing and application delivery at the edge which can help dramatically reduce latency while leveraging 5G connectivity that's rapidly being deployed in major centers worldwide. Remember, your data center location considerations are ultimately about delivering tangible business benefits. can help lower latency and provide localized data access to expand capabilities for your business and services to your customers. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

How 5G and Data Centers Improve Operational Efficiency Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How 5G and data centers at the edge can help improve operational efficiency,Author: Keith Shaw,The continuing popularity of cloud computing—which has an according to MarketsandMarkets—is putting pressure on the data center industry to efficiently manage this growth. Combining 5G and data centers at the edge can enable industries to tap into the low latency, high speeds and the massive bandwidth that 5G can offer so that they can leverage (MEC) and (IoT) technology to make their operations more efficient. Challenges for cloud data centers,The data center industry is facing a number of challenges to the efficiency of its operations:,Edge data centers,Traditional data centers may be located at a considerable distance from a device, which can create network latency. This slows the performance of an application and can cause frustration from end users that can't get sufficiently fast responses to their mobile device requests. According to PwC, 5G is a key trend driving the creation of a of edge data centers to provide low cost, low latency support for high device density use cases. Benefits of 5G and data centers at the edge,Moving technology resources, such as compute and related infrastructure, closer to the edge where data is generated can greatly improve performance for workload tasks that require low latency. A 5G network can also allow new technologies, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), to be deployed at the edge, offering new actionable insights and fast decision-making. There are several benefits that utilizing 5G and data centers at the edge could provide:,The possibilities of a 5G data center,, a company's traditional data center can then be freed up to process and compute non-latency required tasks, including bulk or batch processes, or business intelligence analysis that requires large amounts of processing power and data storage. The combination of a 5G data center with a traditional cloud-computing environment offers companies innovative processing at the edge and processing performance for advanced analytics in the cloud. Learn more about how . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Processing Sensor Data at the Edge: Advantages for the Energy Sector Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Processing sensor data at the edge: Advantages for the energy sector,Author: Rose de Fremery,Energy and utility companies are increasingly using sensors to track energy usage, demand, outages and other crucial business metrics. In doing so, they're in line with a larger overall business trend. According to , 75% of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside a traditional data center or cloud by 2025. Curious about processing sensor data at the edge advantages and why so many organizations are turning to this method of data collection? Here's how processing sensor data at the edge can help energy and utility businesses quickly make autonomous decisions, improve worksite safety, reduce energy consumption and improve network performance. Network performance improvements,Energy businesses can gain powerful insights by collecting a large volume of sensor data, but then they're faced with a challenge: how to best process it. If they choose to process the data in a data center or in the cloud, they may run into latency issues that slow down the rate of processing, which throws a wrench into a timely decision-making process and can limit the autonomy of a local facility. Processing data off-site may also while constantly transmitting the sensor data, which increases costs and can affect overall network performance. By processing sensor data at the edge, however, energy and utility companies can significantly reduce the latency involved in data transmission. Since all processing happens locally, there's no need to transmit the data from so many sensors back to the data center or up to the cloud before performing the necessary analysis. This enhanced network performance can lower the company's bandwidth usage, which often improves its overall network performance and increases the capacity that can be allocated to other network services. It can also reduce the costs associated with bandwidth consumption, resulting in leaner and more efficient operations. The most compelling advantages of processing sensor data at the edge, however, have to do with timely and autonomous decision-making. Quick, autonomous decision-making,When an accident or an anomaly happens, an energy facility or utility company may need to quickly make a decision about how to respond. This isn't always easy, however, when sensors are located in far-flung and inhospitable locations with reduced internet connectivity. Processing sensor data locally at the edge makes timely and autonomous decision-making easier, furnishing leaders with the information they need to act. That way, they don't have to aggregate large quantities of data, send them to the cloud and wait for word to come back. Local and autonomous decision-making can improve worksite safety by giving managers the insight they need to respond to an emerging safety incident. For example, water companies can monitor to keep tabs on work sites, such as mines and oil rigs, responding right away if their workers' safety is threatened—for example, by automatically shutting down a section of pipe upon detection of a failure. That same kind of sensor data can be used to proactively notify customers if water contamination has occurred, so they can secure their businesses and homes. With the agility to act in near real time, the business can mitigate the impact of an unexpected event and protect its business reputation. Enhanced equipment monitoring,Energy and utility companies are also processing sensor data at the edge to improve equipment condition monitoring. For example, they can place wireless, throughout the grid to monitor power quality. If a failure occurs, the system can send an alert right away, so local managers can take the appropriate action. These alerts can be triggered in the case of an outage, a fault or a restoration in service. With real-time equipment condition monitoring, managers can quickly dispatch crews to fix the affected equipment and minimize the resulting downtime. This capability can also be used for predictive monitoring, empowering the energy company to proactively address equipment issues before they affect customers. In this way, they can improve the customer experience while also reducing the operational costs and revenue impact associated with downtime. Reduced energy consumption,Smart meters can monitor energy consumption data in near-real time, allowing energy and utility companies to better understand how their services are being consumed and use that information to optimize their operations. With 5G and Edge computing more smart meters can be deployed in mass to monitor, maintain & manage energy consumption in near real time. This could enable energy and utility companies to better understand energy usage and optimize their operations. This way, customers can become partners with energy and utility companies in helping prevent service issues and can enjoy a better customer experience in the process. Customers who place a high priority on sustainability may appreciate being able to take control of their energy usage. In addition, since overall than cloud computing at scale, this practice may help energy and utility companies do their part to ensure a sustainable future. Edge computing is modernizing the energy sector,Energy and utility customers are becoming more sophisticated, demanding a higher standard of service from the companies with which they do business. IoT sensor data makes it possible for these companies to optimize their operations and meet customer demand for a high-quality experience. To access the full spectrum of features that IoT can enable, however, they may want to consider a hybrid architecture with edge computing versus just a traditional cloud. Processing sensor data at the edge advantages include not only enhanced network performance but also rapid local decision-making, improved equipment monitoring and reduced energy consumption. By modernizing their businesses in this way, energy and utility companies can build a solid foundation for long-term business growth. Learn how an oil company was able to with M2M. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Related Devices

Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Starts at $33.88/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Smartphones

Motorola edge - 2022

Starts at $18.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(381)
View details
Smartphones

Motorola edge+ 5G UW

Starts at $23.61/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(606)
View details

Stores

slide 1 to 3 of 3
slide 1 to 3 of 3
1

Verizon

Closed
645 Hurst St
Center, TX 75935
Get Directions
(936) 590-4458
(936) 590-4458
2

Verizon

Closed
8180 Orange Center Dr
Lewis Center, OH 43035
Get Directions
(740) 548-0449
(740) 548-0449
3

Verizon

Closed
135g Storrs Rd
Mansfield Center, CT 06250
Get Directions
(860) 942-8884
(860) 942-8884
1

Verizon

Closed
645 Hurst St
Center, TX 75935
Get Directions
(936) 590-4458
(936) 590-4458
2

Verizon

Closed
8180 Orange Center Dr
Lewis Center, OH 43035
Get Directions
(740) 548-0449
(740) 548-0449
3

Verizon

Closed
135g Storrs Rd
Mansfield Center, CT 06250
Get Directions
(860) 942-8884
(860) 942-8884
View all locations
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)