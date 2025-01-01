what is bandwidth computer

What is Edge Computing and How Does Edge Computing Work? Business

How does edge computing work?,Author: Kevin Casey,Edge computing architectures play a vital role in making faster business decisions and optimizing operations with data. They can streamline customer experience and maximize employee efficiency. For example, edge computing helps the retail industry create more efficient shopping experiences with , where video analytics and real-time store data can automatically track customer purchases. Smart shelves can also and either alert employees or make automated orders for new stock, preventing disruptions and keeping inventory moving. But exactly how does edge computing work?,When joined with other innovative technologies like 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing is the architectural backbone of many digital experiences, from augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and the nascent to connected cars, wearable health and fitness devices. So what is and how does edge computing work?,What is edge computing technology?,Edge computing is an architectural framework for moving computing resources such as data processing and storage closer to where that data is generated and used—or to the edge of a company's network. In a centralized model, computing resources are usually located in a data center or cloud environment. That means that an application or device running elsewhere must send data to (and receive it back from) that central location for processing, analytics, storage, and other needs. There is inherent latency between data collection, processing and a response. By moving core compute capabilities (such as processing power or storage) closer to the data—and to end users, whether customers or employees—businesses can greatly increase speed and bandwidth, ensuring the highest-quality digital experiences. It has similar impacts on business systems and operations, by enabling data to not only be collected but also analyzed and acted upon in or near real-time. This can create tremendous business value in industries such as , , , and many other sectors. How does edge computing work?,In centralized computing, things like processing and storage rely on servers—lots and lots of servers—housed inside of a data center or cloud environment. Essentially, edge computing technology works by moving the server out of the data center and relocating it as close as possible to the application, devices, and data that need it. In some cases, this means an actual, physical edge server. This is fundamentally similar to a traditional server but may come in a different form to suit its use case and requirements and is placed in close proximity to a data source. More and more businesses are realizing they can adopt and implement an edge-computing architecture by leveraging the network and infrastructure of a reliable provider like Verizon. This gives them the reach and footprint to deploy devices and applications where they can deliver the most value. Relying on an existing edge network and solutions can help to maximize performance and minimize latency. The benefits of edge computing,You're now able to answer the questions What is edge computing technology? and How does edge computing work? That's the foundation for understanding why it's so valuable. For businesses, take root in several core advantages: If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
What Is Computer Vision & How Does It Work? Business

What is computer vision and how does it work?,Author: Gary Hilson,Computer vision is a concept that has been around for and, as technology in general has advanced, so too has computer vision. But what is computer vision and how does it work?,What is computer vision technology?,is a field of artificial intelligence (AI). It enables computer systems to capture digital images, video and other visual input and then derive meaning from that data, so it can make recommendations based on the captured information. How does computer vision work?,Computer vision is not just about attaching cameras to computers to allow them to see things—it also enables them to actively observe and understand what they are seeing. A key facet of computer vision is that it generates a great deal of data that must be sent between the camera and the compute engine. Given the large volume of data that is required to be transferred from the cameras to the compute element and given the fact that this data transfer needs to happen in as near as real time as possible, 5G networking at the edge would be a great candidate technology to support this type of application. Here's a list of the core elements needed for computer vision:,Pattern recognition algorithms allow a computer vision system to mimic the human brain and understand what it sees. With the help of machine learning (ML) and deep learning methods, it can recognize a variety of visual information. What is computer vision technology used for?,Having answered the question what is computer vision and how does it work," let's look at its applications. Computer vision technology must be accurate; in some applications, it can mean the difference between life or death. Here are a few industry-specific examples and the requisite capabilities for computer vision success:,Connectivity is key,All the aforementioned use cases gather a lot of data that must be sent elsewhere to be processed. For some environments, wired connectivity is feasible, such as on the factory floor, but for the most part, a 5G-based approach with the large bandwidth, high reliability and low latency, as well as support for end device mobility that it can provide, is likely to be the optimal one. The allow for enhanced network quality of service and security. Ultimately, 5G edge capabilities enable data to be quickly and easily moved to,As computer vision continues to advance and use cases expand, discover how Verizon is enabling organizations to work smarter with the .
Trends in Edge Computing: What's Next for the Edge Computing Market? Business

Trends in edge computing: What's next for the edge computing market?,Author: Shane Schick,The high-level trends in mean that companies are quickly taking advantage of the speed and scalability and the technology offers them. The question now is how far they'll take the edge to transform customer and employee experiences. For example, according to a 2021 Eclipse Foundation survey, today or are planning to do so over the course of 2022. A third of those who have adopted the technology are planning to reevaluate the deployments they've made over the next two years. Edge computing market opportunities,These companies might be exploring the edge computing market to find out how they can drive further efficiencies and improve the business outcomes they're focused on today. Others could be considering new use cases for edge computing as they digitize more of their operations. Energy and utilities firms will make smart grids even more efficient,The Internet of Things (IoT) has made it possible for energy and other utilities companies to connect critical infrastructure through embedded sensors. This makes it easier to remotely monitor pipelines and other equipment for potential threats and even enable predictive maintenance. The problem is that , high use of bandwidth and security issues by sending all that IoT data back to the cloud. Instead, edge computing processes that data closer to where the sensors consume it. This allows for a true smart grid, where energy companies can improve their ability to predict demand and inspect equipment remotely. National security teams will close the gap between central command and the field,Accelerating access to information that informs decision-making is valuable in any organization. But for the defense community, edge computing can make a critical difference in challenging situations. Troops can benefit from having data processed at the edge because it means they can gather insights even when they're working in locations with little connectivity. This could include everything from changes in the weather to how machinery is performing. Edge computing could . Instead of waiting for a response from a central command server far away, for instance, those on the ground can take action that improves safety and the chances of a successful mission. Industrial engineers will reimagine what happens on the factory floor,Manufacturing involves so many moving parts that the volume of data to be collected and analyzed can be difficult to predict. If moving that data back and forth to the cloud bogs down performance, however, it means companies may not reap the full benefits of automation. This could explain why the overall trends in edge computing were reflected in . It showed, for instance, that the use of edge computing among manufacturers jumped from 43% to 55% since last year's survey. This was based on the need to enhance industrial firms' ability to both aggregate and analyze data, the report said. Fifty-four percent of respondents said that processing data at the edge means manufacturers can improve production output, and 50% cited reduced downtime as another major benefit. And don't overlook edge artificial intelligence (AI) trends: to optimize manufacturing operations. Other trends in edge computing to watch,Beyond what's happening from a vertical perspective, other trends will reshape the edge computing market over the next few years. Medium's included an expansion of what's considered the edge, including data centers of distributed cloud environments. The advancement and will also open up new edge use cases while also predicting that telecommunications providers will play an increasingly important role in offering products and services to capitalize on . Questions about trends in edge computing? Check out this offering. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
