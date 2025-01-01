What is call verification

Electronic Visit Verification
Mobile technology for fast, efficient and accurate visit verification and claims processing. The January 1, 2020 deadline for electronic visit verification (EVV) is fast approaching. Included in the 21st Century Cures Act, EVV requirements are aimed at driving care encounter transparency in the home healthcare industry. With more baby boomers turning 65 every day and transitioning toward long-term care, the demand for smart, scalable, cost-effective home healthcare solutions is expected to skyrocket. We can help. We have a rich ecosystem of mobile solutions that comprises offerings from our technology partners—including CSG, Tellus, Mobile Iron, CellTrak and others—as well as proprietary offerings such as Verizon Field Force Manager. These products range from complete turnkey solutions to a la carte options, and have an array of features like near real-time tracking and monitoring, current and historical reporting, streamlined point-of-care documentation, and simplified collaboration. No matter where you are on your EVV journey, we can help. EVV is a timely opportunity to prepare your agency for the future and equip your caregivers with tools that help make them more efficient and effective. EVV is yet another reason to embrace digital transformation. Whether you want to introduce EHR, workforce management tools or any other mobile-based solution for your business, we can help build a technology infrastructure that you can leverage for more than just EVV. Put simply, we can help make your business future-ready. Our 4G LTE network is also the nation's largest and we are building out the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network, which will deliver faster speeds, low latency and high reliability. Plus, from smartphones to tablets and more, we have a large selection of mobile devices that can help make it as simple to work in the field as it is to work at a desk. With Verizon's products and our technology partner's EVV solutions, we can help you be more efficient, productive and secure. 