What is call verification

VoIP Inbound Anti-Fraud and Authentication

Streamline VoIP authentication with a solution that balances security with a frictionless customer experience. Authenticate customers and identify inbound fraud by analyzing audio, voice, behavior and metadata to create risk scores and trusted credentials. Verizon has teamed with Pindrop to provide a passive and secure multifactor contact center authentication and anti-fraud service to customers leveraging our Media Forking technology. Media Forking replicates the call, IP header metadata and media of an inbound call and sends it to Pindrop's cloud-based solution for analysis. Pindrop's patented Phoneprinting™ technology, Deep Voice™ biometrics, behavioral analytics and Tone Printing™ technology provide a continuous analysis of the call. A risk score and the analysis of voice, device and behavior are sent to the contact center via an application programming interface (API) to determine next steps. The contact center can route the call to a fraud analyst for further review. A powerful and configurable risk-decision engine creates automated scores governed through a flexible policy engine to build trust for genuine callers. The fraud rate is 1 in every 857 calls.¹ Detect potentially fraudulent calls and identify first-time and repeat fraudsters with a high level of precision before they can access sensitive information. Phone-based identity theft and account takeovers put customer accounts at risk. Risk-based mitigation assesses every caller for anomalies, including phone number validation, to reduce fraud exposure. Reduce fraud that threatens your reputation and avoid negative press while receiving actionable intelligence that can help you with remediation. The overall cost of agent-handled authentication is $9.6 billion per year.² Decrease average handle time (AHT) across your contact center by authenticating legitimate callers before they reach an agent. Monitor high-risk accounts and fight account-mining activities, brute-force attempts and robotic dialing in the interactive voice response (IVR). Pindrop uses passive authentication, eliminating time-consuming and unsecure PIN codes and knowledge-based authentication (KBA) so you can instantly validate calls in IVR. Anti-Fraud provides a risk score and call intelligence to the contact center in the first few seconds of each call. This score and an analysis of the caller's voice, device and behavior helps identify and prevent fraud. Authentication is based on a set of attributes and risk criteria taken from a call. A powerful risk-decision engine creates a score, which is automated and governed by a flexible policy engine to build trust for genuine callers. Anti-Fraud and Authentication combines both services into a single anti-fraud and authentication economical offer. Your proven VoIP partner,on lower call acquisition per minute costs. with Verizon inbound solutions. to expand inbound traffic capabilities. Increased instances of contact center fraud in recent years have led to critical questions about balancing security with customer experience. Fraudsters use stolen voice data to manipulate authentication systems, gain access to confidential information and conduct fraudulent activities. Learn how advanced security frameworks can help to combat fraud and ensure a safer digital environment for everyone. Help reduce the risk of fraud and remove the need to require end-user authentication with the Verizon Inbound Anti-Fraud and Authentication solution that spots fraud early and passively evaluates each inbound caller—balancing security with positive customer experiences. Providing anti-fraud detection prior to agent presentation helps reduce risk and increase efficiency. Combining Pindrop Protect authentication with Verizon Media Forking provides a single integrated, network-based solution for inbound transport. IP Contact Center is a Voice over IP (VoIP)-based voice calling solution for contact centers, including multiple originating calling options and number types as well as terminating options that include IP interactive voice response (IP IVR). Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. Media Forking provides replication of an inbound call's metadata, which can then be forked to third-party technology providers. This allows Verizon to provide proprietary enriched call-header information that integrates the Verizon network with other technology partners. This passive and secure solution does not interfere with the call path to the contact center and allows additional information to be delivered to the contact center via established APIs. Pindrop's Deep Voice Biometric Engine uses AI and machine learning algorithms to remove background noise and enhance audio, so that we can enhance our focus on the user's voice. With this solution, contact centers can verify that callers are who they claim to be, or if a caller's voice matches that of a known fraudster profile.*,Knowledge-based authentication (KBA) does not protect against fraud. In its 2022 Voice Intelligence & Security Report, Pindrop found that fraudsters can pass KBA up to 92% of the time, while genuine customers only passed KBA 46% of the time.¹ Replacing KBA questions with advanced, passive authentication technology helps reduce average handle time while keeping fraudsters out. 