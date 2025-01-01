What is call verification

Electronic Visit Verification

Mobile technology for fast, efficient and accurate visit verification and claims processing. The January 1, 2020 deadline for electronic visit verification (EVV) is fast approaching. Included in the 21st Century Cures Act, EVV requirements are aimed at driving care encounter transparency in the home healthcare industry. With more baby boomers turning 65 every day and transitioning toward long-term care, the demand for smart, scalable, cost-effective home healthcare solutions is expected to skyrocket. We can help. We have a rich ecosystem of mobile solutions that comprises offerings from our technology partners—including CSG, Tellus, Mobile Iron, CellTrak and others—as well as proprietary offerings such as Verizon Field Force Manager. These products range from complete turnkey solutions to a la carte options, and have an array of features like near real-time tracking and monitoring, current and historical reporting, streamlined point-of-care documentation, and simplified collaboration. No matter where you are on your EVV journey, we can help. EVV is a timely opportunity to prepare your agency for the future and equip your caregivers with tools that help make them more efficient and effective. EVV is yet another reason to embrace digital transformation. Whether you want to introduce EHR, workforce management tools or any other mobile-based solution for your business, we can help build a technology infrastructure that you can leverage for more than just EVV. Put simply, we can help make your business future-ready. Our 4G LTE network is also the nation's largest and we are building out the Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband network, which will deliver faster speeds, low latency and high reliability. Plus, from smartphones to tablets and more, we have a large selection of mobile devices that can help make it as simple to work in the field as it is to work at a desk. With Verizon's products and our technology partner's EVV solutions, we can help you be more efficient, productive and secure. Boost productivity and manage your remote workforce. Get more done in more places with devices on the nation's largest 4G LTE network. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
Branded Calling & Branded Call Display

Share your branding with customers when you call to help improve the customer experience. Display information—such as your name, number, logo and reason for calling—on a customer's mobile phone when you call. Build customer trust and loyalty with clear branding that can also help them avoid fraudulent calls. Help strengthen customer engagement and satisfaction—and ultimately your bottom line. Motivate customers to answer the phone, with transparent branding and your reason for calling. Give employee productivity a boost by helping them make more connections with customers—with less rework or redial. Reduce the likelihood of calls being blocked by analytics vendors by elevating the attestation level from STIR/SHAKEN signing from a level "B" to level "A." Gain control over how your brand information is displayed on outgoing calls. Enhance your company's brand by displaying your logo. Include a clear, concise reason for why you're calling. Put our 30+ years of experience to work for your business. Verizon is leading the way in Rich Call Data on IP Contact Center (IPCC) outbound calls. White Paper The movement from traditional public switched telephone networks (PSTNs) to Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology has increased the capabilities of the voice channel—but it also increased new ways to attack. Apr 7, 2023 , 7 min read Help secure your voice network, stop unwanted traffic, and verify the identity and trust level of inbound calls. Deploy a multi-factored, anti-fraud and authentication solution to help balance your security and customer experience needs. Gain automatic technology upgrades, a fully managed hosted service and secure connectivity on a massive IP backbone.
VoIP Inbound Anti-Fraud and Authentication

Streamline VoIP authentication with a solution that balances security with a frictionless customer experience. Authenticate customers and identify inbound fraud by analyzing audio, voice, behavior and metadata to create risk scores and trusted credentials. Verizon has teamed with Pindrop to provide a passive and secure multifactor contact center authentication and anti-fraud service to customers leveraging our Media Forking technology. Media Forking replicates the call, IP header metadata and media of an inbound call and sends it to Pindrop's cloud-based solution for analysis. Pindrop's patented Phoneprinting™ technology, Deep Voice™ biometrics, behavioral analytics and Tone Printing™ technology provide a continuous analysis of the call. A risk score and the analysis of voice, device and behavior are sent to the contact center via an application programming interface (API) to determine next steps. The contact center can route the call to a fraud analyst for further review. A powerful and configurable risk-decision engine creates automated scores governed through a flexible policy engine to build trust for genuine callers. The fraud rate is 1 in every 857 calls.¹ Detect potentially fraudulent calls and identify first-time and repeat fraudsters with a high level of precision before they can access sensitive information. Phone-based identity theft and account takeovers put customer accounts at risk. Risk-based mitigation assesses every caller for anomalies, including phone number validation, to reduce fraud exposure. Reduce fraud that threatens your reputation and avoid negative press while receiving actionable intelligence that can help you with remediation. The overall cost of agent-handled authentication is $9.6 billion per year.² Decrease average handle time (AHT) across your contact center by authenticating legitimate callers before they reach an agent. Monitor high-risk accounts and fight account-mining activities, brute-force attempts and robotic dialing in the interactive voice response (IVR). Pindrop uses passive authentication, eliminating time-consuming and unsecure PIN codes and knowledge-based authentication (KBA) so you can instantly validate calls in IVR. Anti-Fraud provides a risk score and call intelligence to the contact center in the first few seconds of each call. This score and an analysis of the caller's voice, device and behavior helps identify and prevent fraud. Authentication is based on a set of attributes and risk criteria taken from a call. A powerful risk-decision engine creates a score, which is automated and governed by a flexible policy engine to build trust for genuine callers. Anti-Fraud and Authentication combines both services into a single anti-fraud and authentication economical offer. Your proven VoIP partner,on lower call acquisition per minute costs. with Verizon inbound solutions. to expand inbound traffic capabilities. Increased instances of contact center fraud in recent years have led to critical questions about balancing security with customer experience. Fraudsters use stolen voice data to manipulate authentication systems, gain access to confidential information and conduct fraudulent activities. Learn how advanced security frameworks can help to combat fraud and ensure a safer digital environment for everyone. Help reduce the risk of fraud and remove the need to require end-user authentication with the Verizon Inbound Anti-Fraud and Authentication solution that spots fraud early and passively evaluates each inbound caller—balancing security with positive customer experiences. Providing anti-fraud detection prior to agent presentation helps reduce risk and increase efficiency. Combining Pindrop Protect authentication with Verizon Media Forking provides a single integrated, network-based solution for inbound transport. IP Contact Center is a Voice over IP (VoIP)-based voice calling solution for contact centers, including multiple originating calling options and number types as well as terminating options that include IP interactive voice response (IP IVR). Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. Media Forking provides replication of an inbound call's metadata, which can then be forked to third-party technology providers. This allows Verizon to provide proprietary enriched call-header information that integrates the Verizon network with other technology partners. This passive and secure solution does not interfere with the call path to the contact center and allows additional information to be delivered to the contact center via established APIs. Pindrop's Deep Voice Biometric Engine uses AI and machine learning algorithms to remove background noise and enhance audio, so that we can enhance our focus on the user's voice. With this solution, contact centers can verify that callers are who they claim to be, or if a caller's voice matches that of a known fraudster profile. Knowledge-based authentication (KBA) does not protect against fraud. In its 2022 Voice Intelligence & Security Report, Pindrop found that fraudsters can pass KBA up to 92% of the time, while genuine customers only passed KBA 46% of the time.¹ Replacing KBA questions with advanced, passive authentication technology helps reduce average handle time while keeping fraudsters out. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
