What is cloud security for enterprise

CISO's Guide to,What to know and whatIt wasn't so long ago when the idea of moving your organization's workloads to the cloud was unthinkable. Today you'll find most organizations have a growing portion of their IT infrastructures in the cloud. In fact, Gartner estimates that by 2020 "cloud–first" and "cloud-only" will be standard corporate policies rather than exceptions1, and a study by IDC says that by 2021 more than half of the typical enterprise IT infrastructures will be in the cloud. This rapid migration presents a unique security challenge. New cloud workloads are spun up, expanded, moved, and torn down frequently, and traditional products for onpremises networks were never designed to secure these dynamic environments. Although some security vendors have attempted to "cloud wash3" their products they still can't provide the visibility into threat activity on cloud segments analysts need to be effective. Finding security professionals is hard enough, but retaining them is an additional challenge. Tasking them with the mundaneness of making a web of disconnected legacy products, which offer varying levels of cloud support, work together will not set them or your organization up for success. A modern approach to security should allow security teams to focus on what they were hired to do: investigate and hunt for any attacks threatening cloud workloads. And while the need to secure cloud workloads may be your primary motivation for evaluating alternative approaches, not all organizations are making the same progress in their migrations to the cloud. Therefore, any evaluation must also consider the security of hybrid environments during the transition. This guide provides some important considerations to keep in mind when investigating a cloud security platform that can address today's realities and tomorrow's cloud-first or cloud–only end goals. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Enterprises can't move to the cloud quickly enough. That's a big problem for security professionals stuck relying on a Some organizations may have no plans to migrate entirely,Whether you're in transition or if you're planning to,Forward-thinking CISOs and a mind-blowing drop in costs Change is inevitable, and sometimes it's painful when those changes affect the technology you've spent hours researching and hard dollars acquiring. Network technology is no different, so cloud security platforms you implement must be designed in a way that meets your needs today and will continue to do so in the future. of enterprise infrastructure decision makers in North America and Europe have adopted public cloud services,are actively building private clouds,During every routine infrastructure project, it makes sense to ensure your business objectives aren't fuzzy and that your stakeholders are all in sync. Evaluating a cloud security platform is no different, so be sure you've considered the requirements for an effective platform. Is the cloud security platform you're considering scalable and elastic? Will it be able to grow as storage and compute needs change over time?,Will it be extensible? Does its vendor provide a set of open APIs that allows exporting of analysis from within the platform to other products in your security stack? And can it accept data and analysis from those products to provide additional context?,Does it help automate routine or mundane security tasks, thereby freeing up analysts' time so they can hunt for threats proactively?,Is it intelligent enough to provide analysts and threat hunters with contextual, actionable information, or does it only supply flat charts and graphs?,Will it be capable of pinpointing threats proactively, and can it take the analysis it's already performed and then perform it again retrospectively using the latest threat intelligence to discover previously unknown threats?,Is the product easy to use? Was it designed to help busy analysts get more done in less time? Can it enable them to pivot effortlessly between endless points of threat data?,The security stack your organization has built over some Traditional Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) are not,A recent survey conducted by the Cloud Security AllianceThere's no shortage of security analytics products out there,,Legacy security analytics products also weren't designed to,of the respondents said they ignored the alerts altogether,A recent SANS survey reported that 87% of respondents,Discovering malicious activity in your network goes well beyond the real-time detection of indicators of compromise. The reality is that cyber-attacks can frequently occur under the radar, and you don't always know they've happened until the damage is done. That makes threat hunting–the process of proactively searching out evidence of malicious activity–a critical function for any organization with sensitive data or resources. Hunting down new or unknown threats on your network today is especially challenging. Your team needs to be equipped with the right data and techniques to sift out suspicious activity from seemingly normal behavior. Executives love a dashboard, and at some point in the life of,The number of false alarms that can distract busy analysts It can take just seconds to get compromised, but weeks,If it takes days, weeks, or months to deploy a cloud security,Perimeter security products provide little visibility into threat activity within an organization, and when workloads move to the cloud, enterprises are left blind because appliancebased solutions require architectural changes and often can't be used in a public cloud. The cloud security products you evaluate should:,Breaches are sometimes inevitable, and when a vulnerability is exposed on your network, it's the attacker's job to stay there for as long as possible. The cloud security products you evaluate should:,Use the table on below to evaluate two solutions. If you've read this far, the time is probably right for your organization to consider a cloud security platform. Although cyber security for cloud workloads is a technological gray area for many enterprises, it doesn't have to be, if you keep in mind today's enterprise security realities:,As you move ahead in your evaluation of solutions that can secure workloads in the cloud, remember to map out your use cases, requirements, and must-have features. Then formulate your metrics for success so you can be sure you're meeting the expectations of your executives. 