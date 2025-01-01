What is computer vision

What is computer vision and how does it work?,Author: Gary Hilson,Computer vision is a concept that has been around for and, as technology in general has advanced, so too has computer vision. But what is computer vision and how does it work?,What is computer vision technology?,is a field of artificial intelligence (AI). It enables computer systems to capture digital images, video and other visual input and then derive meaning from that data, so it can make recommendations based on the captured information. How does computer vision work?,Computer vision is not just about attaching cameras to computers to allow them to see things—it also enables them to actively observe and understand what they are seeing. A key facet of computer vision is that it generates a great deal of data that must be sent between the camera and the compute engine. Given the large volume of data that is required to be transferred from the cameras to the compute element and given the fact that this data transfer needs to happen in as near as real time as possible, 5G networking at the edge would be a great candidate technology to support this type of application. Here's a list of the core elements needed for computer vision:,Pattern recognition algorithms allow a computer vision system to mimic the human brain and understand what it sees. With the help of machine learning (ML) and deep learning methods, it can recognize a variety of visual information. What is computer vision technology used for?,Having answered the question what is computer vision and how does it work," let's look at its applications. Computer vision technology must be accurate; in some applications, it can mean the difference between life or death. Here are a few industry-specific examples and the requisite capabilities for computer vision success:,Connectivity is key,All the aforementioned use cases gather a lot of data that must be sent elsewhere to be processed. For some environments, wired connectivity is feasible, such as on the factory floor, but for the most part, a 5G-based approach with the large bandwidth, high reliability and low latency, as well as support for end device mobility that it can provide, is likely to be the optimal one. The allow for enhanced network quality of service and security. Ultimately, 5G edge capabilities enable data to be quickly and easily moved to,As computer vision continues to advance and use cases expand, discover how Verizon is enabling organizations to work smarter with the .
Get fast, secure cloud computing at the network edge—for real innovation in real time. This is . Built for innovation, our 5G Edge technology enhances applications by hosting them at the edge of the network—closer to your devices and endpoints. This helps lower response times and boost performance, so you can collect, process and analyze your data faster. Watch the use cases to learn how. Public MEC puts cloud computing resources at the edge of public LTE and 5G cellular networks—to reduce latency when faster data processing is critical. Private MEC is computing and network infrastructure that's installed on premises. This dedicated platform delivers ultra-low latency to areas within large campuses, agencies, organizations and more—with greater security. Our 5G Edge technology enhances edge computing applications by improving response times and performance—enabling companies to collect, process and analyze data faster. With Verizon 5G network you get the security, throughput and low-latency performance your organization needs to transform. Leverage Verizon's partnerships with industry-leading cloud service providers to enable the creation of next-gen applications. Build, deploy and manage your applications right at the edge of our 5G network, for the speed and responsiveness you need to innovate like never before. See how CrowdVision used 5G Edge to help improve crowd management, congestion and the guest experience. Watch how Zixi transformed the way live content is streamed by creating pop-up network ecosystems with sub-second latency. See how YBVR harnessed 5G Edge to deliver "like you're there" streaming of music, sports and other events. Read about using near real-time monitoring to send alerts about changing conditions to help prevent accidents and injuries. Learn how increased automation can help improve logistical efficiency throughout the entire manufacturing process, from production to shipment of finished goods to customers. Read about creating precise models for comparative analysis and how it can help improve product quality—giving insights into all aspects of manufacturing processes. Leverage our pre-integrated solutions to drive efficiencies, optimize costs and improve customer experiences. Help visitors navigate crowded airports, stadiums, retail stores and other spaces based on traffic-flow pattern analysis. Help visitors navigate crowded airports, stadiums, retail stores and other spaces based on traffic-flow pattern analysis. Evolve the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple, seamless shopping. Evolve the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple, seamless shopping. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. Find out which 5G Edge and MEC solution is right for your organization: , , , , . Stay current on the latest edge computing trends and use cases, so you can make better-informed decisions for your business. Get the latest announcements and information to help develop mobile edge computing applications. Join the 5G Edge Partner Program for help designing and deploying your 5G Edge solutions. And get access to strategic co-marketing opportunities. helps you deploy and manage end-to-end solutions and device connectivity—to bring near real‑time processing to the Internet of Things (IoT). 5G Edge is a mobile edge computing platform available for businesses and organizations. By integrating compute and storage services at the public 5G or LTE network edge, or collocated on-premises with a private wireless network, 5G Edge helps Verizon customers bring to market increasingly transformative use cases that were previously untenable or impossible. Multi-access edge computing (MEC) is a network architecture concept that enables cloud computing capabilities and an IT service environment at the edge of any network. Mobile edge computing provides both an IT service environment and cloud-computing capabilities at the edge of the mobile network, within the radio access network (RAN) and in closer proximity to mobile subscribers, enterprises and other organizations. With this new edge computing architecture, developers can build applications for mobile end users and wireless devices, with low latency. This opens up a whole new world of possibilities for businesses and organizations of all types and sizes, including next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), automated vehicles, real-time monitoring and control, and so much more. 5G Edge can provide:,5G Edge private MEC helps support customer data and application sovereignty. 5G Edge could also deliver services specific to an environment and industry, such as oil and mining operations, manufacturing plants, hospitals, universities, public safety and other government facilities, sports arenas, and business campuses. Local computing could be particularly beneficial for organizations with a large number of connected devices. ThingSpace provides the tools, resources and support to help you accelerate development of edge devices and get them to market faster. Industries across the board could create more agile, efficient and proactive practices, realize new opportunities for value capture and creation, and deliver customer experiences with the following benefits:,Ultrahigh speed and low latency are requirements for many transformational projects, and 5G Edge is designed to help reduce application response times and increase performance. Private wireless deployments can help reduce response times and increase performance even further. Data is the new differentiator—the faster and better you can harness, process, analyze and use it, the bigger the advantage. Data is gathered and acted on closer to where it's created or used to help enable contextually aware applications and more-efficient operations. 5G Edge works with connectivity and device management solutions that can help enable the alignment of mobile and cloud strategies. The high speed and low latency of 5G Edge can help support the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT)—particularly mission-critical communications. 5G Edge can also help address IoT challenges such as device energy usage and battery life. Verizon Private 5G Network helps support massive IoT deployments. Resources at the edge and on-premises means Verizon customers can localize data, which can help them improve security and better execute on data management strategies. Private wireless deployments can help provide even higher levels of security, keeping all critical data on premises. We believe many industries could benefit from 5G Edge. Here are just a few of our top picks:,Global distribution and supply chain leaders could benefit from near real-time supply chain solutions that deliver end-to-end visibility and control from production through consumption. Online gaming companies could offer subscription-based gaming services, while enabling immersive experiences on mobile devices running on 5G networks. Advancements in computer vision along with machine learning have given rise to more interactive and convenient fan experiences in venues of all sizes, while providing venue owners and operators more visibility and intelligence thanks to data-driven decision-making as well as near real-time monitoring and analytics. As a result, better crowd management, accelerated ticketing and cashierless payment options are now available. Retailers could use 5G Edge to implement granular product tracking, create immersive experiences, automate points of sale (POS), drive interactive signage and smart package sorting, and gather insights about in-the-moment customer behavior. 5G Edge could enable AI, near real-time connectivity and other leading-edge technologies to fight fraud, power humanized assistants, speed up loan transactions, shorten settlement cycles, and accelerate market forecasting, buying and selling. 5G Edge may have broad application in healthcare solutions. They could include delivering deep visibility into the pharmaceutical supply chain, supporting faster, more-detailed diagnostics, enabling robotic and remote surgery and near real-time patient monitoring, and providing navigation for visually impaired individuals. From improved 3D modeling, maintenance and supply chain management to automated vehicles, robots, digital twins, materials tracking and quality assurance processes, 5G Edge could help catalyze widespread transformation across the manufacturing ecosystem. 5G Edge could support smart dock technologies to help improve safety, security and productivity, as well as enhance quality of travel, and improve tracking and auditing of vehicles, packages and people. 5G Edge could also play a transformative role in the field of autonomous vehicles and C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle to Everything) applications for passenger, vehicle, road and pedestrian safety. *Not currently available for use with Verizon 5G Edge private MEC. Verizon has expertise in building, maintaining and operating both public and private networks, and remotely managing hundreds of millions of devices. We invest billions of dollars every year so that our networks are resilient and future-ready. And just as critically, we understand digital transformation and have the experience and expertise to help organizations evolve and advance. It's why 97% of the Fortune 500 count on us to help their enterprises thrive. Other advantages include:,Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is paving the way for a new era of business innovations with ultra-fast speeds and low latency. Private carrier-grade deployments at the Verizon customer premises provide even lower latency and are complementary with other existing networking technologies. Verizon 5G Edge is a mobile edge computing (MEC) platform. And MEC is all about moving computing and related infrastructure closer to the end user, so we're building out service access points (SAPs) across . Those SAPs, along with fiber, small-cell technology and other network densification efforts, help ensure that Verizon can support our customers' next-generation application requirements. Private wireless network deployment solutions provide even more flexibility and availability. Having virtualized the core of its network, Verizon is taking significant steps forward in virtualizing the radio access network (RAN) edge and moving computing functionality to the edge of the network. This is what makes 5G Edge possible. 5G Ultra Wideband embeds security protocols that help ensure Verizon customer user and development environments are secure, while managing the quality of your experiences based on user type or policy service levels. It's a more secure, high-performance alternative to Wi-Fi. 5G Edge Services is a unique platform that provides developers, Verizon customers and partners the tools to build and deploy edge applications across a distributed infrastructure, along with management capabilities for greater visibility and control. Dive into our use cases and case studies to discover how 5G mobile edge computing could transform operations, no matter what business you're in. Select a tab to filter your view by industry. You can also view by public MEC, private MEC or both. Find out how businesses can leverage 5G facial authentication technology to help verify guests and employees—for access and ticketing control in near real time. Learn how 5G-enabled AR technology can help teams visualize processes as they work, enabling coordination among multiple parties in near real time. Learn how manufacturing companies can use 5G MEC and computer vision to help AGVs perform tasks better. Discover ways that 5G-enabled autonomous machines can improve precision, safety and productivity in mining operations. Read how businesses and organizations can use computer vision and IoT devices to reduce transaction time—to help improve customer satisfaction and increase revenue. Discover ways that 5G can transform transportation by enhancing data processing as fleets adopt autonomous technologies. See how 5G Edge can enhance IoT solutions by dramatically reducing latency to support near real-time updates. See how 5G Edge can enable sensors that track and analyze key traffic-flow pattern data—to help ease congestion and address safety. See how 5G and MEC-powered AR displays can enhance in-store customer experiences to increase loyalty and drive repeat sales. See how 5G Edge and AR can produce near real-time medical imaging—to help provide safer and more efficient patient care, and better outcomes. Discover how companies can use 5G and MEC to enable advanced analytics to improve efficiency and reduce downtime in manufacturing. Explore ways that 5G and MEC can help improve access to product information and availability through AR-enabled inventory tracking. Find out how 5G Edge can enhance the fan experience—at scale—using innovative technologies to engage spectators in new ways. Learn how hospitals can use 5G Edge-enabled analytics to transform big data sets into actionable information for patient care. Read how 5G Edge can help provide unprecedented visibility into the supply chain to greatly improve the management of pharmaceutical products. Uncover ways that 5G connectivity, mobile edge computing and computer vision technology can help improve operational efficiency. Learn how Private 5G Network, private MEC and computer vision can help improve efficiency in warehouse operations. Learn how warehouses can leverage 5G and MEC-based applications to enable automated, accurate and timely inventory analysis without diverting resources. Learn how leveraging 5G and MEC to collect and compile worksite information can help enable a smarter, safer and more efficient worksite. Learn how CrowdVision's 5G Edge-enabled sensors provided highly detailed imaging of crowds in public places to help improve health and safety. See how YBVR harnessed 5G Edge to deliver like you're there streaming of music, sports and other events. See how Tata Consultancy Services is using 5G Edge to help detect and report flaws on the production line—in near real time. Learn how ShotTracker used 5G Edge to enable a sensor-based application to deliver near real-time data to coaches, players and fans. Find out how Ice Mobility is using 5G Edge and MEC to gather product packing error data in near real time, to help improve on-site quality assurance and processing time. Learn how Renovo used 5G Edge to index vast amounts of test-vehicle data from onboard sensors, to make it readily available in near real time. See how Savari's C-V2X communications used 5G Edge to create hyperlocal, highly reliable, ultra-low latency communication paths to help keep roads safer. Learn how Harman is using 5G Edge to enable C-V2X technology so vehicles can communicate with multiple devices while on the go—in near real time. Discover how 5G Edge helped Morehouse College create a fully interactive, online version of the campus tour that's almost like being there. Learn how Fermata Energy is using 5G Edge to help optimize and deliver energy services from EV batteries to the home, building or energy grid. Explore how Verizon's Spiral 4 contract supports the Department of Defense with advanced 5G, wireless mobility, and resilient communications solutions, ensuring mission-critical reliability and enhanced operational efficiency. Oct 21, 2024, 4 min read,Use Case,Discover how Verizon Frontline's 5G-powered connected vehicles enhance real-time data sharing, communication, and safety for first responders and communities. Verizon Business and Visionable expand connected healthcare partnership

Verizon Business and Visionable announced that they will offer offering a range of connected healthcare solutions, powered by Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Edge network, in the U.S.
Verizon Business and Visionable join forces to make connected healthcare a reality

Verizon Business and Visionable, a leading health technology company based in the U.K., have joined forces to empower the next generation of healthcare.
Verizon Business and Visionable open center dedicated to accelerating connected healthcare

Verizon Business and Visionable have opened a technology-led center dedicated to accelerating the adoption of connected healthcare technologies for patient-centric care.
