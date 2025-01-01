What is customer service consulting

Customer Experience Consulting Services

Let Verizon help you build brand-defining customer experiences with our CX consulting services and solutions. Help create better experiences, drive measurable results and mitigate security risks for your business with our contact center and customer experience (CX) professional services. With advisory, consulting, design and technical services for CX and contact centers, Verizon's expertise can help power your transformation. We provide the right mix of customer premises equipment and site services to roll out advanced communications networks and devices for a flat monthly fee—helping you avoid upfront capital expenses and allowing you to focus on strategic initiatives. Benefit from technology purchasing power and capitalize on your tech investment with the help of our OEM consulting expertise. Rely on our design, deployment and day-two services and support. Get 24/7 care, site support and maintenance options. Contact Center Managed Services (CCMS) provides proactive monitoring and management of your contact center infrastructure, helping you reduce IT staffing dedicated to center management so you can focus on managing your business. Quickly and automatically identify faults, isolate the root cause of contact center outages and address performance issues before they become critical. Keep applications up and running with provisioning, configuration management, patch management and more. These prepackaged engagements are designed to deliver measurable business results. They can be used in conjunction with Verizon's entire portfolio of products and services. Understand the performance of your current contact center environment and create a strategy and implementation roadmap. Gain better insight throughout the planning life cycle—from discovery to assessment, strategy, design and implementation. We partner with you to create and execute an effective, effortless customer journey that earns your customers' loyalty and makes them advocates for your business. We help provide a foundation of personas, customer journey maps and use cases that can enable successful customer engagement. Use journey mapping workshops and Voice of the Customer analytics to create actionable insights and opportunities to build customer loyalty. Build the case for change, evaluate your transformational activities and design an investment roadmap with our help and expertise to drive business benefits. Using an outcomes approach, our experienced digital transformation (DX) consultants deliver individually packaged engagements for your business no matter where you are on the digital maturity continuum. We offer complete life-cycle services from initial discovery, strategy and assessments through solutions design, integration and implementation. Determine existing and new technology needs to meet CX demands by implementing use cases and proofs of concept. Analyze market conditions, churn and customer interactions to gauge how they'll interact with your brand channels when new digital experiences are implemented. Already know what you're looking for? This Frost & Sullivan report helps demonstrate how to bring a competitive edge to your contact center with the advanced data, tools and systems that your employees need to best perform their roles–regardless of location. Customer experience design experts (CXDs) help you visualize your customer journey and establish customer listening, governance and measurement practices that form the foundation of a customer-centric culture, helping create long-term value for your customers and for your business. An exceptional contact center experience helps companies deliver long-term customer loyalty and thrive in a competitive marketplace. Robust CX is a series of intuitive interactions that happen across multiple digital channels. Each positive experience helps cement customer loyalty. Providing a superior customer experience is no longer optional—it's essential.  
Communications Consulting Services

Welcome! We are ready to support your communication and collaboration needs. Chat now for assistance. Communications Consulting Services,Access experienced guidance as you plan, design and execute UC&C. Take the complexity out of new communications services. The difficulty of designing and implementing your voice solutions can be overwhelming. But we can help. We offer a full-spectrum of business and technical guidance to make it easy for you. Our holistic suite of Professional Services are designed to help you work through challenges with planning, designing and executing of world-class contact center and UC&C solutions. Products & services,Design customer personas, map customer journey and develop use cases. Helps employees adapt quickly to new communication and collaboration technology.
What Is Proactive Customer Service? Benefits to Businesses Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Nick Reese,Customers have shown they are willing to switch brands to get the experience they want—54% of consumers will . In this environment, it's no longer enough to be highly responsive when a customer reaches out. Instead, businesses can benefit from taking a proactive customer service approach that anticipates what a customer needs before they reach out to ask—or before they even know they need help. According to a HelpLama survey, around two-thirds (64%) of customers have . What is proactive customer service?,Proactive customer support is the process of anticipating customer problems and requirements and addressing them before the customer has to reach out to your contact center. Addressing the issue ahead of time and making the first move allows you to manage the issue on your terms and come to the customer with a solution in hand; for example, an auto company,reminds a customer that their vehicle is due for service. This helps start the conversation on the right foot and improves the odds that the . Of the 36% of HelpLama survey respondents who had not experienced proactive service, to provide customer service. Proactive customer support may seem like it requires CX teams to be part detective, part analyst, and part mind reader. But by leveraging data and technology, CX teams can uncover insights about their users that allow them to take the initiative and reach out to customers ahead of time. How does proactive customer service work?,Imagine you are out to lunch at your favorite café. Which would you prefer: Asking the waiter every time you want more coffee or having them notice when your cup is low and offer to refill it? That's proactive customer service in a nutshell. Whether it's a coffee top-up or a sophisticated outreach or upsell strategy, every proactive customer support effort shares three key characteristics. In the above example, the waiter knows an empty coffee cup doesn't always mean the patron is finished drinking coffee. Being proactive requires the ability to anticipate what the customer may need or want based on their prior actions and your historical customer data. If the waiter proactively refills the coffee cup with water, don't expect a happy customer. By using context clues about what each individual wants, you can personalize the experience so your proactive customer service is useful and appreciated. A customer who asks for the check most likely no longer needs a refill. Each subsequent customer behavior and interaction provides new context clues you can use to inform your next proactive customer service action. The benefits of proactive customer service,With a honed approach to proactive customer service, you can go above and beyond what your competitors offer, allowing you to:,Optimize CX efficiency. Proactive customer service can reduce ticket volume, freeing your staff to be available to help other customers with more difficult issues. Zendesk used customer support data to deploy proactive measures that saw a , helping to combat the impact of spiking ticket volumes. Understanding when to use proactive vs. reactive service,Unlike proactive customer support, reactive customer support requires customers to take the first step. Not only does an upset customer have to take time out of their day to get assistance, but they need to figure out which of your channels to use, wait in line for help, explain their issue, and wait for a resolution. Even if you're able to solve the issue, the experience can leave a bad taste in their mouth. However, this doesn't mean a proactive customer service approach should be your only approach, or even that it's the superior approach. A strong reactive customer support approach is crucial for solving specific customer issues that are impossible to foresee, troubleshooting complex issues, and providing customers with answers when they're exploring their options. Rather than focusing on one or the other, the key is to offer both proactive and reactive customer service at the right time and at the right points of the customer service journey. Use proactive customer service to do things like:,Use reactive customer service to respond to the pressing issues that can make or break a customer relationship, such as:,How technology enables proactive customer support,Unlike reactive customer service, which may require a human element, proactive customer support is often and triggered by a customer action or insight. The data you capture in your customer relationship management system can provide a wealth of information about what your customer needs, wants and thinks, so you can anticipate their desires and provide a more personalized experience. This data can then be used to trigger emails, chatbots and other automated outreach efforts in a way that is helpful and relevant to each user. By leveraging advanced predictive analytics, you can analyze all your data across your customer base to better understand what different customer cohorts are doing and why. This allows you to create more personalized proactive experiences that generate relevant recommendations at the right time to improve customer satisfaction and drive growth. You can also monitor changes in customer feedback and behavior in near real-time, so you can execute the next best action without human intervention, allowing you to react faster. Implementing proactive customer service is a critical element to CX success. Verizon's CX consulting services can integrate proactive customer support strategies and technologies into your contact center to help you deliver better customer experiences.  
Verizon Business launches IoT Managed Services so customers can focus on growth

Verizon Business, launched IoT Managed Services
Learn more

Verizon Business, Granite partner to bring next-gen wireless service to customers

Verizon Business and Granite Telecommunications, LLC today announce a new arrangement to provide the benefits of Granite’s industry-leading, patented EPIK solution on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.
Learn more

Verizon Business, Deloitte bring 5G to retail, transforming customer experiences

Verizon’s 5G and mobile edge compute, coupled with Deloitte’s retail industry and solution engineering experience
Learn more

Case Studies related to "what is customer service consulting"

How HappyOrNot's IoT Solutions Boost Customer Satisfaction Business

Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
Read Now

CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Read Now

Vista Recreation Improves Customer Experience in Remote Areas Business

Vista Recreation provides guest services that depend on business internet, whether it's a remote mountain setting, a desert or a heavily forested area.
Read Now
