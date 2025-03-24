What is enterprise connectivity

Connectivity Solutions and Services

Flexible, agile connectivity solutions for the foundation of your organization,Set your business foundation with the assurance of private network options while leveraging the public internet for a complete network solution. Build the network you need, whether it's with fixed circuits, 5G wireless or a seamless mix of wired and wireless. Respond to organization demands with self-service capabilities and tools to easily modify port speeds, order services, change bandwidth and more. Get a network as agile as your organization by leveraging our Network as a Service (NaaS) Solutions capabilities. Global, wide-area data networking services that provide point-to-point, hub-and-spoke and any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites, including connectivity to the cloud. A global, wide-area data networking service that provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites, data centers and the cloud. Supports public and private networking globally using a single connection. Get speed and data to power your business, plus mobile locations and temporary sites. Wireless 5G internet that's fast, simple and secure. Power your business with global broadband solutions built to meet today's networking demands. A high-speed, enterprise-grade dedicated network connection over the public internet. Keep business going even during service outages. Meet the growing demands of automation with a secure, high-speed, low-latency network. Get a unified, shareable wireless infrastructure for an enhanced in-building 5G experience—regardless of the user's mobile service provider. Provides a low-latency connection between enterprise, data center and cloud locations to help boost performance. Expand to the cloud seamlessly and securely. See how we helped Target connect nearly 2,000 stores and distribution centers seamlessly and securely. Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services 19 consecutive times.¹ Recognized for Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Upgrading your network can bring growth opportunities—if you know where to start. Get information about designing a network that can help support your business needs. A faster network helped this retail bank improve customer experiences and power new digital services. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Enterprise and Medium Business Technology Solutions

Don't just connect your business. Make it even smarter. Partner with Verizon to gain the control, security and speed to overcome challenges and adapt in real time. Let's achieve . Our cutting-edge networking technologies can help you build a strong agile foundation for your organization. Remove collaboration barriers and make teams more productive with secure, scalable unified communications. Get security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to help keep modern cyber threats at bay. Make sure teams are ready to connect and collaborate virtually anywhere they're working with smartphones that can support the way your business needs to work. Keep your teams working regardless of where they work with business broadband options available virtually everywhere. From wireless connectivity to customer experiences to business intelligence, see how 5G is changing operations across industries. Build the right customer experience (CX) strategy to help meet your customers' needs and exceed their expectations. Our cybersecurity experts can design a strategy that supports enterprise-wide security program integration. Take advantage of creative hybrid working solutions that bring the team together, no matter where they work. Meet the solution suite that empowers your business to take full advantage of new, powerful AI capabilities when, where and how you need them. Help safeguard applications, users and data from cyber threats, strengthen security posture and improve operational efficiency with new advanced cybersecurity solutions from Verizon and Accenture. Help solve IT challenges and gain operational efficiencies with a fully managed, monitored and maintained Private 5G Network. Get a custom, virtualized network to help enable rapid scalability, improve agility, monitor performance and optimize costs. Move processing power from centralized data centers closer to wireless devices and 5G endpoints. Streamline contact center operations using a set of APIs to build customized solutions for inbound and outbound IP interactive voice response (IPIVR) and call detail reporting. Enable anywhere access to Microsoft Teams via a single business phone number for mobile and desktop. Streamline the way you manage your vehicles, drivers and jobs, and help increase productivity, cut costs and promote safety. Get more out of your business internet. Choose from our flexible, affordable, award-winning options to help meet the unique demands of your business. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn how to get to the root of your payment security strategy to better address PCI DSS v4.0 compliance requirements. Organizations might think they are doing a good job, but many customers are frustrated by outdated systems and processes that don't match up to the best-in-class experiences. in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwidea Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN ServicesFortune 500 companies served by Verizon Business,Read the full Frost & Sullivan . Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Managed IoT Connectivity Services, Worldwide; Pablo Arriandiago, Kameron Chao, Jon Dressel; March 11, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Retail Ecosystem Digital Connectivity for Retail Businesses

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Help enable the connected store of the future with secure, reliable Verizon 5G solutions. Don't just connect your business. Partner with Verizon to make it even smarter. Today, customers want personal, convenient, immersive, engaging shopping experiences—such as Autonomous Checkout and virtual dressing rooms. Our advanced 5G network and solutions can help connect endpoints across your retail ecosystem. So you can leverage real-time data, support emerging immersive technologies, quickly scale and adapt. Let's achieve Enterprise Intelligence. See what AI capabilities retailers are focused on based on importance and planned deployment. Learn why 82% of quick-service restaurants state that digital ordering is making operations more complex. Learn how fixed wireless access solutions enable retailers to deploy existing applications with reliability and flexibility and quickly upgrade to more advanced technologies. When the power of the cloud is built right into the network, it opens up a whole new world of near real-time retail innovation possibilities, including immersive experiences, media-rich marketing, digital engagement and more. Get unprecedented insight into the root cause of disruptions across your network—even down to individual devices and applications—and help to provide optimal network performance for a superb online shopping experience. Enable innovation and game-changing digital customer experiences with a flexible, programmable, scalable and reliable network-as-a-service (NaaS) foundation. Redefine what's possible in retail by using the low latency and massive capacity of 5G to drive immersive and personalized online, mobile and in-store experiences. Provide connectivity, data and application visibility beyond your store walls with a fast, fixed internet connection that's easy to self-install at any location where Verizon 4G LTE coverage is available. Use mobile device management, mobile threat defense and endpoint security to help protect your customer and business data on devices across the retail ecosystem. Deploy network monitoring and cloud security services to address core network security, and leverage mobile solutions to help ensure data security across all your devices. Get a plug-and-play fleet management solution that allows you to easily track and manage field services, transportation, and retail deliveries. Use our reliable 4G LTE wireless network to help keep your critical applications online or to support temporary or remote locations. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Elevate customer satisfaction and loyalty with convenient and personalized digital experiences that surprise and delight your customers while differentiating your brand. Use advanced technologies such as IoT, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and digital solutions to boost operational efficiencies and create a more flexible, robust and sustainable supply chain. Protect your business—whether that's a single store or a global network—with security solutions that are simple to use but sophisticated enough to keep modern cyber threats at bay. Learn why digital transformation starts by bringing together disconnected systems to create powerful, modular, and intelligent solutions that can enable new functionality, smarter insights and faster decision making. Here's how retailers can tap 5G technology to meet customer expectations. 