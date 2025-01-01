What is enterprise iot security

IoT Security Credentialing Solutions

IoT data is exchanged with other systems, monetizing it and enriching it with third-party data. IoT SC credentials are a critical component of an organization's IoT trust. The solution's framework enables strong authentication between a device and server, and between one device and another. And just as identity credentials allow employees to access device vendor networks and systems, IoT SC credentials issued to connected devices will ensure only trusted devices can communicate with your organization's infrastructure. Security Credentialing will also protect data exchanged between a wide range of devices from smart phones to tablets — devices from all major companies as well as any device that leverages standard digital certificate protocols. Verizon FiOS Quantum Gateway (FQG) routers provide FiOS customers with access to the Internet using wireless-enabled devices such as computers, laptops, tablets and gaming consoles. By issuing IoT SC credentials to the millions of FQG routers in the field, Verizon was able to identify each customer's router as authentic, and secure the communication to and from the router in order to perform management operations such as firmware updates and software patches. By uniquely identifying each router, Verizon ensured that the right content and services were delivered to the correct customer. And because all network communication is encrypted, IoT SC ensured FiOS customers had the ability to attest that its ecosystem uses secure communication to reduce traffic interception. Verizon's unique provisioning process securely deploys credentials to routers in the field, after manufacturing and shipment to the end-customer. Should a customer's credential expire or otherwise need to be updated, the same provisioning process removes the previous credential and replaces it with one that has been newly-issued. And if a router drops out of service, its credential can be revoked, indicating that this router is no longer in use. So, if you're looking to add security to your IoT devices operating in the field, all you need is Verizon IoT Security Credentialing. Verizon works with the customer to create a credential issuance profile that meets the usage requirements. Once defined, Verizon manages the entire credential provisioning and validation service for the customer. IoT SC uses standard digital certificate protocols and is applicable to a broad set of IoT devices. The Verizon IoT Security Credentialing solution protects networks in three ways:,The IoT allows organizations to create truly transformative solutions, driving business decisions based on data captured and analyzed in near real-time. Coupled with our top-rated network, the Verizon IoT Security Credentialing solution offers customers the most robust, secure ecosystem to unlock the value of their connected devices. And if a router drops out of service, its credential can be revoked, indicating that this router is no longer in use. So, if you're looking to add security to your IoT devices operating in the field, all you need is Verizon IoT Security Credentialing. Verizon works with the customer to create a credential issuance profile that meets the usage requirements. Once defined, Verizon manages the entire credential provisioning and validation service for the customer. IoT SC uses standard digital certificate protocols and is applicable to a broad set of IoT devices. The Verizon IoT Security Credentialing solution protects networks in three ways:,The IoT allows organizations to create truly transformative solutions, driving business decisions based on data captured and analyzed in near real-time. Coupled with our top-rated network, the Verizon IoT Security Credentialing solution offers customers the most robust, secure ecosystem to unlock the value of their connected devices. Internet of Things: Science Fiction or Business Fact?, Harvard Business School, September 2014. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
IoT Security Credentialing

Learn how IoT Security Credentialing helps keep bad things from happening to good IoT solutions. It is important to design security into your IoT solutions from the start where possible. IoT ecosystems should cater for the following basic security tenets:,—Ensuring connectivity between endpoints and their respective services allows for secure monitoring and management of the devices and enables secure firmware updates. —Authenticate endpoints, services, firmware updates and the customer or end user operating the endpoint. Use secure elements such as eSIM and TPMs for cryptographic key management. Use unique keys, certificates and roots of trust to strongly identify and authenticate devices. —Reduce the potential for harm to individual end users by enabling privacy-preserving techniques such as encryption and unique identities. —Ensure that system integrity can be verified, tracked and monitored. Businesses depend on an ever-increasing number of smart technologies to harness the potential innovations and benefits of connectivity. With this proliferation of smart devices and endpoints comes an increased risk of exposure to fraud and attack. It is essential that security is adequately addressed as part of any IoT service or solution to ensure compliance, safety and security for consumers and enterprises. IoT devices can range from lightweight devices with very low power requirements and storage and processing capabilities to more complex endpoints with persistent connectivity and the ability to utilize more comprehensive security capabilities. Such a heterogeneous environment brings with it security challenges, as there is no one size fits all.,Endpoint security relates to the practice of preventing endpoints or entry points of end-user or enterprise physical devices—such as IoT devices, IoT gateways, desktops, laptops and mobile devices—from being exploited by malicious actors and campaigns. Endpoint security is one aspect that should be considered in the context of the overall enterprise security strategy. The key to managing and reducing cyberthreats related to endpoints is to have strong device-management and threat-defense capabilities in place. Advanced endpoint identity, detection and protection solutions can help you keep your policies aligned while helping prevent malware, ransomware and other dangerous exploits from infiltrating your business. Such a heterogeneous environment brings with it security challenges, as there is no one size fits all.,Endpoint security relates to the practice of preventing endpoints or entry points of end-user or enterprise physical devices—such as IoT devices, IoT gateways, desktops, laptops and mobile devices—from being exploited by malicious actors and campaigns. Endpoint security is one aspect that should be considered in the context of the overall enterprise security strategy. The key to managing and reducing cyberthreats related to endpoints is to have strong device-management and threat-defense capabilities in place. Advanced endpoint identity, detection and protection solutions can help you keep your policies aligned while helping prevent malware, ransomware and other dangerous exploits from infiltrating your business. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Enterprise Network Security in the Era of Hybrid Work Business

For many enterprises, hybrid work is no longer the "new normal"—it's just normal. (52%) of American employees are empowered to work in a hybrid environment, and over a quarter (28%) are exclusively remote workers. But the hybrid workplace also brings with it different risks. According to the Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index (MSI), 79% of organizations agree that changes to working practices have There has also been a recent growth of , which now represent according to the Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR). Remote devices can be harder for IT teams to update, leaving them exposed to threats. A record 25,227 unique vulnerabilities were published in 2022. Home worker devices are often personally owned, which means they may not be protected by corporate-grade security. Nearly half of global companies have suffered a compromise involving a mobile device in the , according to the MSI. Home and public Wi-Fi networks can be less secure than corporate alternatives. Some 80% of home working adults have never changed their router password, while 74% their Wi-Fi password. Cyber criminals can take advantage of these security gaps to steal business log-ins or hijack devices, enabling them to advance into corporate networks and applications. This access could enable them to deploy ransomware or steal sensitive data. Ransomware was present in analyzed in the 2023 DBIR, while it was one of the top types of incidents for 91% of all industries. The financial and reputational impact could be significant. According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, 95% of ransomware incidents involved losses between $1 and $2.25 million. Fortunately, there are things you can do today to help protect your business. is a cloud solution based on zero trust architecture principles. ZTDA is designed to help defend today's complex and decentralized networks, branch offices and the remote and mobile users that depend on them. provides a universally distributed identity-centric networking and security platform. SASE helps provide a secure connection for end users and devices, across all locations. Verizon has been managing complex networks for over 30 years. The DBIR has been providing vital cybersecurity insights for over 16 years. Learn more about the . This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Gallup, Indicators - Hybrid Work, February 2023. Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index, page 5. Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report. CVE Details, , accessed May 2023. Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index, page 4. Ibid, page 53. Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
IBM and Verizon Business to collaborate on 5G and AI solutions at the Enterprise Edge

Verizon and IBM to work together on 5G and MEC co-innovation. The first solutions to be aimed at helping improve industrial quality, availability and performance.
Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Verizon Business brings private MEC to enterprise customers with AWS

Verizon Business AWS are expanding their 5G collaboration to deliver private mobile edge computing (MEC) to enterprise customers in the U.S.
Frazil Transforms Retailer Experience with IoT Solutions Business

Frazil utilized IoT solutions to combine a condition-based monitoring module with Verizon, to stay connected with machines across the United States.
Floorcloud Lays the Groundwork for Construction Innovation with IoT Business

Learn how Floorcloud used Verizon's Asset Tracking Solutions to innovate how the construction industry mitigates risk, saves money and collaborates.
How HappyOrNot's IoT Solutions Boost Customer Satisfaction Business

Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
