What is hybrid cloud network infrastructure

Verizon Business selected to transform Astellas Pharma’s global network infrastructure

Japan&#x27;s Astellas Pharma, one of the largest healthcare companies in the world, is working with Verizon Business to transform its entire global network.
Verizon Business facilitates hybrid workforce with Microsoft Teams solutions

New BlueJeans Gateway for Microsoft Teams features designed to support today’s work-from-anywhere culture
Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Secure Hybrid Network Solutions

Experience the benefits of the public internet with the security of a private network. Secure Hybrid Network is a high-performance solution that supports public and private networking via a single connection. Private network and public internet traffic share the same access loop to connect to the Secure Hybrid Network point of presence (POP) while keeping the traffic types separated. Cloud-optimized routing, Deterministic Routing and quality of service (QoS) provide improved performance. Predetermined routing schemes improve application performance even over broadband access. You can also assign applications to up to six classes of service to help prioritize critical traffic. Secure Hybrid Network includes a cloud-based firewall with unified threat management (UTM) for all internet-bound traffic. The solution also provides secure internet breakout, packet filtering, application-level content filtering and policy enforcement. Help improve application performance with optimized cloud-based routing and QoS. Easily deploy hybrid networking capabilities without the need to manage licenses or complex user policies. Take advantage of built-in security for all public internet traffic with Verizon's secure intelligent network. Simplify cloud migrations with a hybrid port that can eliminate the need for manual bandwidth management of dynamic workloads. With Deterministic Routing, traffic over the Secure Hybrid Network PoP will have predetermined routing schemes even over broadband access. This will result in improved performance of applications,Gain access to public and private networking using a single broadband internet connection that helps you reduce costs. Enable consistent performance of your private network and public internet applications. Use a networking service that's backed by competitive SLAs to guarantee predictable and reliable performance, reduced latency for near real-time apps, and built-in security for public internet traffic. Deploy a platform that's easy to use and scale, providing centralized network services to reduce complexity. Transition to a modern, programmable network foundation built to drive innovation and make it easier to migrate to the cloud. Get unified access to Verizon's global WAN backbone and tier-1 internet using broadband. A global supply chain solutions company easily connects remote locations to its private network with the help of Verizon Secure Hybrid Network. Partner with a network leader,countries and territories with network services,more than 390 K customer circuits,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹,of Fortune 500 companies supported by Verizon,See perspectives shared by executives about the benefits and challenges with hybrid networking. View a snapshot of the advantages and hurdles that executives have identified with hybrid networking. Transform your network without sacrificing performance and security. See how using private connections with Secure Hybrid Network can be a lower-cost cloud data-egress option vs using a public internet gateway. Review third-party insights on optimized internet services, including a highlight on Secure Hybrid Network capabilities (middle of page 12). A wide area data networking service which provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. Expand to the cloud seamlessly and securely. Secure Hybrid Network offers you the best of both worlds—private network and public broadband. Secure Hybrid Network delivers the cost benefits and widespread availability of public internet along with the consistency of application performance and security of a private WAN. Our solution keeps public and private traffic separate while optimizing bandwidth and lowering network costs. Because each POP requires only one access connection, costs are reduced. Secure Hybrid Network helps you easily transform your network by creating a smoother path to innovation. Plus, you can make this transition in a phased approach with hybrid and cloud workloads. Our Secure Hybrid Network solution helps simplify cloud migrations using a hybrid port to eliminate the need for manual bandwidth management of dynamic workloads. That means you don't need to be concerned about increasing and decreasing bandwidth as business requirements change. In addition, the solution delivers the performance level essential for critical applications. Secure Hybrid Network allows you to use one network for private and public network traffic while enabling you to take advantage of the benefits of both network types. You'll get the cost benefits and widespread availability of the public internet along with the consistency, performance and security of a private WAN. In addition, Secure Hybrid Network helps simplify and improve network operations. Network services are centralized, making managing policies easier. Also, the Secure Hybrid Network port removes the need to manually increase/decrease private and public access bandwidth. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
Enterprise Network Security in the Era of Hybrid Work Business

For many enterprises, hybrid work is no longer the "new normal"—it's just normal. (52%) of American employees are empowered to work in a hybrid environment, and over a quarter (28%) are exclusively remote workers. But the hybrid workplace also brings with it different risks. According to the Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index (MSI), 79% of organizations agree that changes to working practices have There has also been a recent growth of , which now represent according to the Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR). Remote devices can be harder for IT teams to update, leaving them exposed to threats. A record 25,227 unique vulnerabilities were published in 2022. Home worker devices are often personally owned, which means they may not be protected by corporate-grade security. Nearly half of global companies have suffered a compromise involving a mobile device in the , according to the MSI. Home and public Wi-Fi networks can be less secure than corporate alternatives. Some 80% of home working adults have never changed their router password, while 74% their Wi-Fi password. Cyber criminals can take advantage of these security gaps to steal business log-ins or hijack devices, enabling them to advance into corporate networks and applications. This access could enable them to deploy ransomware or steal sensitive data. Ransomware was present in analyzed in the 2023 DBIR, while it was one of the top types of incidents for 91% of all industries. The financial and reputational impact could be significant. According to the FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center, 95% of ransomware incidents involved losses between $1 and $2.25 million. Fortunately, there are things you can do today to help protect your business. is a cloud solution based on zero trust architecture principles. ZTDA is designed to help defend today's complex and decentralized networks, branch offices and the remote and mobile users that depend on them. provides a universally distributed identity-centric networking and security platform. SASE helps provide a secure connection for end users and devices, across all locations. Verizon has been managing complex networks for over 30 years. The DBIR has been providing vital cybersecurity insights for over 16 years. Learn more about the . This year, we analyzed a staggering 30,458 real-world security incidents. Download the DBIR to find out more about the cyber threats your organization might be up against. Gallup, Indicators - Hybrid Work, February 2023. Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index, page 5. Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report. CVE Details, , accessed May 2023. Verizon 2022 Mobile Security Index, page 4. Ibid, page 53. Verizon 2023 Data Breach Investigations Report.
The Benefits of Cloud Infrastructure for Your SMB Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What are the benefits of cloud infrastructure for SMBs?,Author: Kevin Casey,No matter what size your business is, applications to support your objectives have never been more important and the network that they run on has to be there to support them. As technologies such as and use cases for become more widely available to small and medium businesses (SMBs), understanding what cloud networking is, the benefits of cloud infrastructure and how to harness the cloud can help SMBs to centralize and simplify network management and unlock new business opportunities. What is cloud networking?,Cloud networking relies on using resources that are hosted in a public or private cloud platform that are managed centrally in-house or by a service provider, and are available on demand. Network as a Service (NaaS) is one form of cloud networking, where the service provider creates a solution that is a combination of network services that can be easily purchased and used by a business, be it large or small. Making the right investment in technology,Whether it's , or , 5G is helping to create all sorts of new business opportunities. Research suggests that SMB leaders are already that comes from investing in the right networking technology:,How do you modernize your network and ensure you're ready to capitalize on the revolutionary opportunities these next-generation technologies will create?,The advantages of the Network as a Service model for SMBs,Most SMB leaders are laser-focused on their core businesses—their customers, their employees, their local and national markets. There are not enough hours in the day to be thinking about your network or other core IT services, even though you know it's important. Moreover, typically, there is not a huge IT team to help—if any at all. This is where Network as a Service can help. It continues to enable access to modern software and infrastructure in a cost-effective manner, while not requiring an enterprise-sized IT staff to support it. Cloud application and platform technologies and the concept of delivering these as a service have already delivered many business improvements, including email, business software and productivity apps. Now, the benefits of Network as a Service have arrived. The model delivers network infrastructure and services using a subscription model, similar to cloud-based software, known as Software-as-a Service (SaaS), you likely already use. Among other benefits, the NaaS approach gives SMBs access to a wide range of cutting-edge technologies and services in a far more cost-effective manner than would be possible if you built and managed your own network from the ground up. Five reasons for SMBs to adopt the Network as a Service model,There are numerous advantages to adopting a NaaS solution for your network. Here are five fundamental benefits for SMBs. 1. Cost efficiencies,One of the primary benefits of cloud infrastructure in general is that it can deliver incredible computing power in a pay-for-what-you-use model, making it financially feasible for businesses of all sizes. Cloud essentially has an equalizing impact on enterprise technology, and this is also true for the network. You can deploy a cutting-edge network on a subscription or operating expenditures (OPEX) model that is right-sized for your business—instead of having to buy, implement and maintain all that infrastructure yourself, which almost invariably requires a much more expensive investment up front that is often prohibitive for smaller companies. 2. Time savings,This also means you can deploy and maintain a network much faster. You'll be leveraging cutting-edge network infrastructure and services that the underlying network provider has already built instead of setting everything up yourself. 3. Maximum expertise,Similarly, the NaaS model gives you access to world-leading knowledge and experience from experts that live and breathe networking. You can stay focused on your business and leverage the industry know-how of trusted experts to guide your network transformation. 4. Scalability and flexibility,NaaS is far more future-proof for growing, evolving SMBs. A NaaS can scale up (or down) as your business grows and its unique needs change over time. 5. Innovation catalyst,One of the most impactful long-term benefits of cloud infrastructure is that it is a means rather than an end. By helping you to efficiently modernize your network, the NaaS approach facilitates further innovations in customer experience, employee engagement, new applications and more. Your ROI compounds as your network continues to power new opportunities for your business. Network transformation is critical to success in the digital future. Partnering with a recognized leader in networking solutions can give you access to the benefits of cloud infrastructure with assured service quality, reliability and security. Learn more about how Verizon's . You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
