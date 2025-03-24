What is iot connectivity management

Multi-Cloud Orchestration, Management and Connectivity

Work confidently in the cloud with secure, on-demand access to global cloud services and private cages in colocation data centers. Fully managed and self-managed multi-cloud options to fit your organization's needs. Deploy your Verizon network across and within multiple cloud service providers (CSPs) and private data centers. Multi-cloud orchestration and connectivity services leverage the Verizon network-as-a-service (NaaS) model to simplify the network architecture across multiple clouds. The Verizon Private Network provides additional security and industry-leading SLAs along with global coverage. Options for services include NaaS Cloud Management, Secure Cloud Interconnect (SCI), Software Defined Interconnect (SDI) and additional services. Verizon offers fully managed and self-managed configurations to simplify and secure complex multi-cloud architectures supporting applications. These services enable you to easily manage network connections and application traffic via a central console, making it easy to establish new connections quickly, load balance data traffic and govern your cloud network. Combine cloud networking technology, visibility and management via a single console interface for common deployment, governance, connectivity and security services across clouds. Connections can be turned up for a new cloud in as quickly as one business day with preprovisioned and automated cloud connectivity solutions. Our solutions are preprovisioned to connect to 217+ CSPs (including AWS, Google, IBM, Azure, Oracle, Salesforce and SAP) and colocation services in 185+ countries and territories. Reduce the need for additional overhead and specialized cloud knowledge with a consistent operations platform for connectivity, policy, security and more. Stay up and running with competitive SLAs and proactive fault notifications. Network support can be provided with a private network from Verizon. Fully managed options reduce the demands on your IT team with visibility into your deployment through a single pane of glass. With NaaS Cloud Management, run applications with multiple CSPs, customize support, modernize your legacy infrastructure and incorporate the latest technology to stay competitive. Verizon is not a CSP and has no preference for one cloud provider over another. This allows us to provide objective full oversight, management and connectivity to meet your organization's needs. Viewing and managing the multi-cloud network through a single console reduces the operational complexities of dealing with multiple cloud providers. Prioritize critical and real-time traffic with support for class of service (CoS) and quality of service (QoS) when using Private IP. When using Private IP, get fast options for mobile coverage and private cloud connectivity over the Verizon wireless network through a private wireless gateway. Separate traffic from the public internet by integrating the customers' Private IP or Ethernet private WAN with a virtual layer 2 access loop. This solution provides connectivity, orchestration and management services that enable you to seamlessly and securely interconnect across and within multiple clouds (public and private), as well as utilize services from multiple CSPs. Easily manage deployments via a central console. Fully managed and future self-service options offer a choice of business models to manage the multi-cloud network with connectivity, policy management and security services. Private IP customers can simply, securely and reliably connect to a global ecosystem of CSPs from your corporate WAN by creating private connections that are completely separated from public internet traffic. SCI offers on-demand, scalable bandwidth with consumption-based pricing so you can get the full flexibility from your cloud resources. SCI helps reduce TCO by providing large-scale cloud interconnections without the internet at a significantly lower cost compared to private circuits. If your organization uses Private IP, Ethernet–Dedicated E-Line, Ethernet–Switched E-LAN or Internet Dedicated Service, activate your connection on the day an order is placed to 200+ CSPs and most Equinix IBX colocation cages globally. Connect with access speeds up to 10 Gbps globally. SDI is a self provisioning process that can significantly lower telco access costs. It also enables cloud connectivity in minutes, instead of weeks or months and requires no truck rolls or special construction. Your proven cloud connectivity expert,Verizon is a leader for networking SLAs,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹Cloud connectivity to 185+ countries,Preprovisioned connectivity to leading CSPs,Find out how D-Link Corporation protected their information with the help of Secure Cloud Interconnect. Discover a simpler and easier way to manage and secure all of your cloud traffic. Leverage the power of the Verizon network to quickly establish connections to CSPs in Verizon's global ecosystem. In this paper, we'll take a look at the challenges the multicloud environment presents and offer a solution for addressing them. Learn how Verizon can support applications deployed in multiple CSPs. See the networking options and associated benefits. Discover how three Verizon customers improve security, agility and performance with Verizon cloud connectivity options. Wide-area data networking services that provide point-to-point, hub-and-spoke and any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites, including connectivity to cloud. A wide-area data networking service that provides any-to-any connectivity to transport customer data between customer sites. A high-speed, enterprise-grade dedicated network connection over the public internet. Add comprehensive LAN switch and wireless LAN device management services to your IT toolbox. Verizon can connect with over 217 CSPs including AWS, Google, IBM, Azure, Oracle, Salesforce and SAP. Connections can be turned up as quickly as one business day with preprovisioned and automated connectivity once the CSP and any supporting networks are provisioned. We have Secure Cloud Interconnect with usage-based bandwidth and Software Defined Interconnect with guaranteed, fixed-bandwidth connections. Secure Cloud Interconnect is not restricted by size. Customers have the capability of bandwidth on demand, which eliminates the need for capacity planning. The connection automatically matches the highly variable cloud services usage patterns. Yes. Both Secure Cloud Interconnect and Software Defined Interconnect can support a hybrid cloud strategy (a portfolio of CSPs in combination with your own private clouds and traditional IT services). Some sample use cases include enabling disaster recovery and business continuity across multiple cloud providers. Choice and flexibility to access to the best technology in different CSPs, avoiding vendor lock-in, enhanced disaster recovery, high availability, greater global coverage and many others to meet critical organizational and applications needs. NaaS Cloud Management is a solution that provides connectivity, orchestration and management services. These services enable organizations to seamlessly and securely interconnect across and within multiple clouds (public and private), utilize services from multiple CSPs, and easily manage these deployments under a central console. Fully managed and future self-service options provide a choice of business models to manage the multi-cloud network with connectivity services, policy management and security services. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .