What is iot orchestration

Verizon Business to accelerate IoT solution creation and deployment with Microsoft Azure

Verizon has teamed up with Microsoft to enable the simple and quick creation and deployment of complete end-to-end IoT solutions
Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Verizon Business ThingSpace IoT Marketplace, a new simple way to manage the IoT journey

Verizon Business today announced the launch of ThingSpace IoT Marketplace
Floorcloud Lays the Groundwork for Construction Innovation with IoT Business

Learn how Floorcloud used Verizon's Asset Tracking Solutions to innovate how the construction industry mitigates risk, saves money and collaborates.
Frazil Transforms Retailer Experience with IoT Solutions Business

Frazil utilized IoT solutions to combine a condition-based monitoring module with Verizon, to stay connected with machines across the United States.
How HappyOrNot's IoT Solutions Boost Customer Satisfaction Business

Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
What Is Network Orchestration and How Does It Work? Business

What is network orchestration and how does it work?,Today's modern enterprise networks can have hundreds, if not thousands, of computing nodes that need to work together seamlessly to support both end users and new (IoT) devices that need to communicate with yet other systems within the network. Much like an orchestra conductor needs to make sure that hundreds of musicians are all working together in unison to play beautiful music, orchestration allows an IT organization to tackle the network configuration, deployment and security challenges they face every day. So, what is network orchestration, and how can it benefit your business?,What is network orchestration?,is the process by which a centralized (often hosted in the cloud) network controller can quickly and securely set up devices, applications, and services within an entire network. Orchestration performs these tasks in a specific order, with verification that the change or configuration is completed properly before it moves on to the next task. How does network orchestration work?,Network orchestration includes network controllers and programmable network devices that work together to perform tasks. A network controller knows information about the entire network, including configuration, architecture, infrastructure elements, users, devices, and traffic patterns. Changes in business objectives could lead to modifications that need to deploy quickly in the network. With network orchestration, such changes could be handled by the network controller as it can rapidly deploy, verify, and manage those updates. For example, when setting up a new user to the network, the orchestration platform would make sure the settings are configured correctly with the proper authentication and access levels for the new user, as well as related settings for switches, routers, firewalls and servers are adjusted as required. Not only does an orchestration platform perform these tasks quickly, but it also helps ensure that security rules are followed for each of the network devices. How is network orchestration different from network automation and network management?,Uncertainty over what is network orchestration is understandable when network management and network automation are sometimes used to describe similar tasks. Network automation traditionally consists of individual tasks within a network that are automatically performed without manual intervention. With orchestration, tasks are automated in a purposeful way, with the ability to verify success before the network controller moves to the next task. Network management is a larger umbrella term that describes the functions to administer and operate large networks. In general, orchestration is considered a subset of a network management system, focusing on the deployment and management of network services or applications. By simplifying how you manage network resources, you may be also able to cut costs while delivering services faster and more securely. What is network orchestration used for?,Think about all of the various devices that access your network. Each one will likely include multiple configuration settings, network path rules, and security requirements to keep data safe and secure. As businesses for regional offices, they may require faster implementation times than most enterprise IT departments can handle. Network orchestration can help by standardizing the components across many sites. Additional challenges coming from older, legacy infrastructure, server and network device virtualization, multiple cloud partners with varying hardware and software requirements, and the growing number of users that demand faster configuration and network access, can be addressed by using orchestration. What are the benefits of orchestration?,By using a system that can automate network tasks, define how and when they execute, and simplify their deployment and management, companies can operate more efficiently. More importantly, by automating the processes, orchestration can reduce errors which can speed delivery and improve customer experience. In addition, , such as self-service tools for applications, can give customers and employees access to the applications they need, when they need them. Without such a system, even relatively easy tasks such as onboarding a new employee can become complicated, as different network devices, applications, services, and access rights need to be configured correctly based on the employee's role. Orchestration can help improve network security by automatically updating security policies across the network and devices. Who needs orchestration?,Typically, (about 250 or more) and more than 20 different network devices would benefit from the use of an orchestration platform. Companies with at least 250 employees and with more than 20 different network devices, or that are deploying hundreds of IoT devices to a network could benefit from having network orchestration. Incorporating network orchestration can allow them to quickly make changes or help with configuration during a deployment, guaranteeing the devices can send data to the right systems. Other organizations that could benefit from orchestration include companies that have employees who travel frequently, those that use applications from public cloud services, and those that experience frequent changes to their network. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Network Orchestration

Network Orchestration,Get the applications you need when you need them. Better user experiences are essential for your employees and your customers. But for many enterprises, providing reliable, easy access to network services comes with its share of hurdles—legacy infrastructures, virtualization challenges, cloud vendor management and growing mobile demands. Can you overcome these challenges and deliver on your users' needs?,Network Orchestration helps you get new network services to market quickly by simplifying their deployment and management. Its service orchestration capabilities help give customers and employees the applications they need, when they need them. It's how we helped an industrial manufacturer invest in its long-term strategic vision for voice, video and IoT. Network Orchestration simplifies how you manage networking resources, helping you deploy virtualized networks through self-service tools and centralized management. This type of network orchestration gets new services to customers quickly and securely, while making your business more efficient and adaptable to changing conditions. How does Network Orchestration work?,Our network orchestration solution lets you service-chain multiple network functions to a single open stack device, and deploy centralized security services from leading providers through an orchestration manager. That means you can deploy, update and change regional postures without engaging vendors—saving time and simplifying the process. Network Orchestration powers digital transformation. Learn how Network Orchestration, together with Virtual Network Services (VNS), can help you get new network services to market quickly. Features & benefits,Our comprehensive network orchestration solution simplifies how you manage networking resources so you can deliver services quickly and securely. managed network, hosting and security devices,managed networks in more than 150 countries,professional services experts ready to meet your needsKeeping in-house staff trained on all the newest technologies while monitoring hundreds—or even thousands—of devices and suppliers can be daunting. Our managed and professional services provide a cost-effective alternative to in-house network monitoring and management. With comprehensive tools and strong SLAs, we can help free up your IT staff to focus on revenue-generating projects instead. Network Orchestration capabilities,Service automation,Service orchestration,Service virtualization,Resources,Read our report to gain an insight into the benefits organizations expect to see from software-defined networking (SDN). Learn how SDN orchestration helps businesses dynamically scale network capabilities to meet customer needs. Combine network services and functions into a single, executable package. Take network intelligence and application delivery to the next level. Connect to more people, places and things. Create a more agile, resilient and centrally managed approach to your network. Choose flexible options from leading software and hardware vendors. Host and manage applications closer to the end user's location.
Network Orchestration & Automation Solutions for Manufacturing

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Automate your network to accelerate how you adapt to new technologies. Don't just connect your business. Partner with Verizon to make it even smarter. Our comprehensive network orchestration and automation solutions simplify how you manage networking resources. With added visibility, you can transform and streamline operations and production environments, gather critical data and improve response times. Let's achieve Enterprise Intelligence. Learn how Verizon can help manufacturers quickly deploy near real-time applications like intelligent logistics, predictive maintenance, robotics, factory automation and more. Digital twins could transform how businesses optimize and perform predictive maintenance of products, machinery and systems. Collaborate with technology leaders to discover imaginative ways to help transform your business. Leverage our portfolio of IoT solutions to help enhance customer loyalty, keep tabs on high-value assets and boost efficiency. Simplify your networking environments through automated provisioning and increase agility by enabling the segmentation of networks based on business and operational needs. Use the lower latency and faster throughput of cloud-based edge computing and 5G to deploy applications and services that turn real-time data into real-time intelligence. Manage secure access to information and applications, and drive near real-time and retrospective threat detection and reporting. Mitigate risk, augment your security personnel and control the costs of incident response. Leverage our portfolio of IoT solutions to help enhance customer loyalty, keep tabs on high-value assets and boost efficiency. Remotely monitor your equipment with an edge gateway device to help reduce the risk of downtime or failure. Securely activate on the Verizon network, troubleshoot, and locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Network monitoring and cloud security services address core network security, while mobile solutions ensure data security in devices across the manufacturing ecosystem. Extend network and application visibility to devices beyond your factory walls with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where Verizon 4G LTE coverage is available. Integrate security with your IoT services, so wireless connections, applications data and device infrastructure can all be protected with a single solution. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Proactively identify vulnerabilities and prioritize threats with our monitoring and management services. Let us manage your contact center solution while you focus on delivering and meeting customer expectations. Leverage network solutions to introduce innovation and drive operational improvements at every corner of the factory floor. Keep your intellectual property, data and industrial control systems protected with robust risk management solutions. Help strengthen the weak links in your supply chain with the speed, reliability and security of Verizon 5G solutions. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
