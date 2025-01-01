What is iot orchestration

What Is Network Orchestration and How Does It Work? Business

What is network orchestration and how does it work?,Author: Keith Shaw,Today's modern enterprise networks can have hundreds, if not thousands, of computing nodes that need to work together seamlessly to support both end users and new (IoT) devices that need to communicate with yet other systems within the network. Much like an orchestra conductor needs to make sure that hundreds of musicians are all working together in unison to play beautiful music, orchestration allows an IT organization to tackle the network configuration, deployment and security challenges they face every day. So, what is network orchestration, and how can it benefit your business?,What is network orchestration?,is the process by which a centralized (often hosted in the cloud) network controller can quickly and securely set up devices, applications, and services within an entire network. Orchestration performs these tasks in a specific order, with verification that the change or configuration is completed properly before it moves on to the next task. How does network orchestration work?,Network orchestration includes network controllers and programmable network devices that work together to perform tasks. A network controller knows information about the entire network, including configuration, architecture, infrastructure elements, users, devices, and traffic patterns. Changes in business objectives could lead to modifications that need to deploy quickly in the network. With network orchestration, such changes could be handled by the network controller as it can rapidly deploy, verify, and manage those updates. For example, when setting up a new user to the network, the orchestration platform would make sure the settings are configured correctly with the proper authentication and access levels for the new user, as well as related settings for switches, routers, firewalls and servers are adjusted as required. Not only does an orchestration platform perform these tasks quickly, but it also helps ensure that security rules are followed for each of the network devices. How is network orchestration different from network automation and network management?,Uncertainty over what is network orchestration is understandable when network management and network automation are sometimes used to describe similar tasks. Network automation traditionally consists of individual tasks within a network that are automatically performed without manual intervention. With orchestration, tasks are automated in a purposeful way, with the ability to verify success before the network controller moves to the next task. Network management is a larger umbrella term that describes the functions to administer and operate large networks. In general, orchestration is considered a subset of a network management system, focusing on the deployment and management of network services or applications. By simplifying how you manage network resources, you may be also able to cut costs while delivering services faster and more securely. What is network orchestration used for?,Think about all of the various devices that access your network. Each one will likely include multiple configuration settings, network path rules, and security requirements to keep data safe and secure. As businesses for regional offices, they may require faster implementation times than most enterprise IT departments can handle. Network orchestration can help by standardizing the components across many sites. Additional challenges coming from older, legacy infrastructure, server and network device virtualization, multiple cloud partners with varying hardware and software requirements, and the growing number of users that demand faster configuration and network access, can be addressed by using orchestration. What are the benefits of orchestration?,By using a system that can automate network tasks, define how and when they execute, and simplify their deployment and management, companies can operate more efficiently. More importantly, by automating the processes, orchestration can reduce errors which can speed delivery and improve customer experience. In addition, , such as self-service tools for applications, can give customers and employees access to the applications they need, when they need them. Without such a system, even relatively easy tasks such as onboarding a new employee can become complicated, as different network devices, applications, services, and access rights need to be configured correctly based on the employee's role. Orchestration can help improve network security by automatically updating security policies across the network and devices. Who needs orchestration?,Typically, (about 250 or more) and more than 20 different network devices would benefit from the use of an orchestration platform. Companies with at least 250 employees and with more than 20 different network devices, or that are deploying hundreds of IoT devices to a network could benefit from having network orchestration. Incorporating network orchestration can allow them to quickly make changes or help with configuration during a deployment, guaranteeing the devices can send data to the right systems. Other organizations that could benefit from orchestration include companies that have employees who travel frequently, those that use applications from public cloud services, and those that experience frequent changes to their network. Learn more about on demand to your enterprise. 