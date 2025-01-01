What is smart crowd monitoring

Links related to "what is smart crowd monitoring"

How 5G Edge can foster safer crowd movement and management Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Help provide more efficient, safer crowd movement and management strategies by analyzing crowd behavior. High-density, high-velocity crowds in large venues can pose safety and operational challenges. Insufficient communication among staff and guests can cause frustrating guest experiences. A lack of insights into different crowd behaviors can get in the way of effective management and planning. Sensors and cameras monitor traffic flow, and a multi-access edge computing solution relays data to communication endpoints via an app. Receive detailed insights on crowd behavior patterns to help better manage staff and optimize venue pathways. Use heat mapping and LiDAR sensors to help ease congestion and help patrons make smarter decisions as they navigate through venues. Push alerts to distributed staff, highly visible signage, location-specific audio sources, and venue wayfinding apps to help divert fans to less congested routes. Help minimize wait times at entry points, concession stands, restrooms and other busy areas—to increase customer satisfaction. Easily track large congregations of people, congestion patterns and traffic flow to help improve overall venue safety, security and efficiency. Gain real-time predictive and historical insights to help optimize store or venue layouts, minimizing congestion and encouraging customer purchases. Sign up to receive insights, reports and more. The information provided will be used in accordance with terms set out in our . Discover more 5G Edge use cases across industries. . California residents can view our . * Indicates a required field. The content access link will be emailed to you. Existing customers, to your business account or . *Verizon offers Verizon-branded, fully managed MEC solutions as part of its . Additionally, Verizon 5G Edge public and private MEC platforms can support an array of other potential use cases and applications, neither Verizon-branded nor sold by Verizon, that are either in the Verizon or provided by customers. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

7 Ways to Improve Public Safety with Smart Cities Technology Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Kevin Casey,Public safety technology may provide one of the best examples of how the has evolved from buzz worthy into practical applications with measurable impacts on people's lives. are focused on the real-world dimensions that improve the quantitative and qualitative measures of urban living. These include ways to improve public safety, boost economic development, and enhance public health and more. Smart cities technology in action,A well-balanced mix of hardware, software, networking and data analytics can augment the critical work of police, firefighters, EMS, and other first responders to enhance not only public safety operations, but the way the city functions as a whole. So, how does it all work? Let's explore seven examples of ways to improve public safety with smart technology:,1. Intelligent video,Whether used in a high-traffic neighborhood or near a school, the capabilities of intelligent video systems can help elevate safety. Intelligent video technology gathers, analyzes, transmits and stores video data to help provide actionable intelligence and situational awareness. In fact, intelligent video can help you do more with less resources. For instance, when suspicious activity is detected, an alert is immediately sent, providing awareness of what is happening in an area that might be without a patrol car. It's the extra eyes and ears of the areas you are sworn to protect. Advanced analytic capabilities can review hours of video in minutes, boosting . 2. Autonomous drones,can safely monitor large crowds from the sky in near real-time. This helps to quickly detect escalating situations where people may need immediate assistance or other potential emergency situations. Being able to have eyes in the sky helps reduce the risk faced by responding officers on the ground. Thus, providing . Drones used for help enhance situational awareness often from remote or hard-to-access areas. Autonomous drone capabilities may be equipped with, for instance, thermal or infrared scanning, which could help locate a missing person in a forest during a search and rescue operation. 3. Smart lighting,Intelligent lighting solutions are a key component of smart cities. This technology allows for lights to be on only when and where they are needed, helping to and—most importantly for public safety purposes—address residents' safety concerns. Sensor-equipped smart devices installed into pre-existing fixtures allow for remotely operated lights to be turned on, off or dimmed based on pre-set definitions while capturing and transmitting data in near real time. 4. Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR),While nothing beats on-the-job learning, AR/VR technology can for first responders and other public safety personnel. Enhancing training to include a virtual training environment helps make training more accessible to staff while decreasing travel time, staffing requirements and expenses. and are among the use cases of this public safety technology. 5. Smart traffic management sensors,The increased use of sensors embedded on vehicles, roads and other IoT devices can help to ensure first responders are able to get to where they need to without unnecessary delay. This technology can not only help to determine the optimal route to the scene but also potentially . Connected traffic signals, intersection safety analytics and even intelligent asphalt are among the ways to improve public safety via smart cities solutions as they can assist with traffic planning and . 6. Advanced data analytics,Smart cities both thrive on and generate enormous amounts of data. When that data flows over the network effectively to a central management system, it can then be to produce critical insights for improving public safety. Networked IoT sensors in nearly everything—including traffic lights, billboards, buildings and more—collect and transmit data that can be mined to , such as natural disasters, and automate initial steps and escalation. 5G also helps keep data readily available at the edge, close to where it's needed when emergency response teams and other personnel need it to make rapid decisions. 7. Real-time response system,One of the benefits of foundational is helping to maintain and enhance the safety in the communities where you live. A real-time response system connects and integrates multiple data streams and sources—such as computer-aided dispatch, video sensors, record management systems and third-party databases—into a single operating view, providing public safety officials with a consolidated real-time awareness of their city. Ideally, the system will be interoperable with other third-party public safety offerings, which will and help to reduce the impact and existence of data silos. The role of 5G in public safety smart cities technology,One of the best ways to improve public safety is via your network infrastructure. Each of the previous examples relies fundamentally on a strong, reliable and secure network. Smart cities are ultimately about the effective flow and use of information to improve people's lives—and that data can only be as strong as the network it travels and resides on. Today, that means ensuring ultra-fast speeds and low latency—not only in operational hubs and data centers but also out to devices, applications and users on the outermost edges of the network. Reliable, widely available 5G connectivity is a . A strong network is the foundation for a wealth of integrated smart public safety technology and services, such as , a wide range of intelligent video capabilities, AI-powered analytics and more. This gives cities and their agencies a complete solution for delivering maximum impact for public safety—and across all components. Learn more about how is delivering the advanced network and technology first responders rely on to ensure public safety in their communities. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Crowd Analytics and Management Technology

Monitor and manage crowd dynamics. Its sensors track and analyze key traffic-flow data and crowd behavior to help facilitate safer crowd movement and more efficient management. 5G Edge Crowd Analytics is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution that combines applications and devices, running on Verizon 5G and multi-access edge computing (MEC) with professional and support services. Employs light detection and ranging (lidar) technology and the facility/venue's own dynamic digital signage throughout selected locations, as well as MEC-hosted applications using artificial intelligence and wireless services (wireless services are purchased separately). Verizon 5G Edge utilizes a reliable 5G network with low latency that helps deliver performance for business. It also leverages the world's leading cloud platform providers, including Amazon, to offer businesses additional expertise. Creates near real-time insights to help understand visitor movement and occupancy patterns. Provides helpful analytics and insights about crowd flow and crowd behavior using queue analytics, flow analytics, distance analytics and area dynamics. Together, these analytics provide queuing observations with expected wait times for designated areas, flow patterns of guest movements, density thresholds, heat maps and more. Our crowd management technology can be used in a variety of venues, including airports, stadiums, retail locations, gaming establishments and more. Utilize near real-time predictive and historical insights to help optimize store or venue layouts, minimize congestion, encourage customer purchase, and drive growth with faster service. Help control operational costs with optimized workforce planning and reduced energy costs through data-driven insights. Help better track large congregations of people, congestion patterns and traffic flow to help overall venue safety, security and efficiency. Help minimize wait times at entry points, concession stands, restrooms and other busy areas, while helping guests more easily find their way around the venue using advanced wayfinding information. Use heat mapping and lidar sensors to help predict crowd surges or congestion, while receiving alerts on unexpected activity, and help monitor where people are during emergencies. Help monitor live occupancy and estimated wait times. Help free up staff from manually monitoring and managing occupancy at entrances, restrooms and communal spaces. Help better understand your busiest times, and help optimize staff and cleaning schedules based on actual customer demand. Leverage application programming interfaces (APIs) to communicate over email, SMS and mobile apps—and help measure their reach and impact on visitation. Solutions Brief,Tap the power of 5G to monitor and manage in-venue crowd flows in near real time. Aug 12, 2021 , 3 min read,Learn how the enhanced performance and low latency of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband can help create a safer, more engaging venue. Enable seamless movement through venues and facilities. Enable low-friction checkout to help reduce transaction times and help boost customer experiences. Traffic flow analysis leverages sensors and cameras with integrated technology to provide visibility into crowd movement to help improve operational flow and safety. Crowd management technology helps provide key insights about crowds and crowd behavior, such as queue length with expected wait times for designated areas (e.g. concession areas, bathrooms), guest flow patterns, density thresholds and heat maps. In addition to traffic flow analysis, crowd management technology may also use queue analytics, distance analytics and area dynamics. Transportation services, including curbside transportation network companies (TNCs), can use crowd analytics to gain visibility into pickup and drop-off points for vehicle and pedestrian traffic to improve safety and security, as well as increase revenue opportunities. Call Sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Case Studies related to "what is smart crowd monitoring"

How South Amboy, NJ Fights Crime with Intelligent Video & Smart Street Lighting Business

Local law enforcement in South Amboy, NJ utilizes intelligent video surveillance and lighting solutions to aid in their efforts of keeping the city safe.
Read Now

Questions related to "what is smart crowd monitoring"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)