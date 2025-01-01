What is software defined networking

Software-Defined Wireless LAN (SD WLAN)

,Reinvent your Wi-Fi with a customer experience Do you know how well your Wi-Fi is performing? Until now, uptime and signal strength were about the only metrics available. Managed Software Defined Wireless LAN (SD WLAN) is a first-of-its-kind solution, combining self-learning technology, innovative location-based services, detailed analytics and proactive tools for responding to issues. You get deep insight into the user experience. Users get Wi-Fi that grows smarter the more they use it. And since it's managed by our network experts, we're with you every step—from planning and implementation to ongoing management and upgrades. Talk to us about how you can make your Wi-Fi smarter and more efficient. Managed SD WLAN blends intelligent, cloud-based and Bluetooth-enabled Wi-Fi with virtual location-based services that learn from your employees and customers. It gives you unprecedented insight into the root cause of disruptions across the network down to individual devices and applications. Managed SD WLAN uses native artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning—delivered through a patented, purpose-built cloud platform and enterprise-grade access points—to deliver a totally user-centric Wi-Fi experience. We take care of it all, with one team to design, implement and manage the entire network, end to end. How "sticky" is your mobile user experience?,Join us for a joint webinar with Verizon, Mist Systems, and Phunware to discover how sticky, deep customer engagement drives clear and compelling business outcomes. Features & benefits,Smarter Wi-Fi doesn't just deliver a better experience for your customers. It can also help your IT team work more efficiently, spotting problems before they affect your network. years of experience managing networks,countries where we manage networks,experts to support your needs,network, hosting and security devices managed worldwideManaged SD WLAN is a game-changer in the industry. Its impact is similar to SD WAN—new architecture, new capabilities and significant new customer benefits. Our solution delivers cloud-based, Bluetooth-enabled WLAN with intelligent virtual location-based services, all managed by our team of experts. Managed SD WLAN focuses on your users by taking advantage of greater visibility into operational UX info rather than simple network metrics. Our technology partner Mist Systems' industry-first technology leverages native AI and machine learning to deliver advanced insights and rapid provisioning. Read our report to gain an insight into the benefits organizations expect to see from software-defined networking (SDN). Read why Gartner has recognized us as a Leader in Gartner® Magic Quadrant Network Services, Global for 17 years.*Spin up virtual WAN services and make network adjustments on the fly. Deliver fast, secure wireless access across your enterprise. Streamline and simplify your local network management. Manage and extend your WAN to the far reaches of your business. Extend reliable, encrypted access to small, mobile and remote locations. Keep your WAN running smoothly while keeping the pressure off IT staff. *2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. Published: 22 February 2023. Analyst(s) Danellie Young, Karen Brown, Gaspar Valdivia. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. 