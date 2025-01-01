What is the best way to secure remote devices for a mobile workforce

Prosegur Scaling Securely with LTE Business Internet Business

Prosegur found what it was looking for with Verizon. LTE Business Internet from Verizon combines compatible wireless routers with connectivity on the 4G LTE network.
Remote Learning Success in Fort Wayne K-12 Schools Business

Learn how Fort Wayne K-12 schools are a distance learning success story when partnered with Verizon to deliver smooth connectivity to students during the pandemic.
How to Help Prevent Webcam Hacking for Remote Workers

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Author: Phil Muncaster,Date modified: November 7, 2024,The webcams in our laptops, tablets, desktops and phones have become as critical digital tools as video calls and video conference calls are routine, whether working in the office, catching up from home or traveling. With a high volume of video conference calls, do you know how to help prevent someone from hacking your camera? Do you know how to help prevent laptop camera hacking and how to help prevent phone camera hacking? If webcams aren't secured, they're readily accessible to anyone—even bad actors intent on compromising systems and stealing data. Organizations are more susceptible than ever to camera hacking (also called camfecting), thanks to the increased reliance on video conferencing apps. However, by following a few best practices to help prevent someone from hacking your camera, the threat can be managed to help address remote work security. Camera hacking is exactly what it sounds like: it's when a hacker accesses and activates a webcam without the owner's permission and uses it to spy on whatever's within the webcam's field of vision—including the webcam owner. Hackers usually turn off webcam lights to stay undetected. When figuring out how to help prevent someone from hacking your camera, you must first understand how attackers can hijack a webcam. If you're looking for solutions on how to help prevent laptop or phone camera hacking, it doesn't matter whether the camera is a standalone unit or is built into a laptop or a mobile device. The risks are manifold:,Hackers can access your webcam by exploiting weaknesses in several ways such as:,There are several ways to check if your webcam has been hacked. Look for things like:,Help keep your webcam and other devices protected by running regular malware scans and keeping your security software up-to-date. Above all, stay vigilant and be on the alert for new or unexpected activities on your devices. Organizations are most at risk of targeted attacks on specific employees. By hijacking webcam feeds, hackers can potentially eavesdrop on sensitive meetings, exposing your organization to the risk of corporate espionage or insider trading. Other risks associated with camfecting include burglary or theft from physical offices—although this is more likely to stem from the hacking of security cameras in office buildings—as well as extortion and spying of employees caught on camera at home. Extortion and spying is the most common of these scenarios, but targeted attacks on corporate cameras for espionage purposes are more covert—and often more effective. When looking at how to help prevent laptop camera hacking and how to help prevent phone camera hacking, you can consider the low-cost and obvious option of putting a strip of dark tape over the camera if there is not a built-in webcam cover. However, given how often a user would have to remove it and reapply it, this technique may not be feasible. Instead, the focus should be on securing wireless devices as effectively as possible with mobile device management tools and training users to be more cautious. Following are some more effective solutions for how to help prevent someone from hacking your camera. Secure computers, laptops, tablets and phones by ensuring that:,In today's age of remote work, it's important to understand how to help prevent someone from hacking your camera, including how to help prevent laptop camera hacking and how to help prevent phone camera hacking. In today's age of remote work, it's important to understand how to help prevent someone from hacking your camera, including how to help prevent laptop camera hacking and how to help prevent phone camera hacking. Learn about tools to help strengthen remote work security and prevent someone from hacking your remote workforce with Verizon's . All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous.
Private 5G Network Solutions

Find out more about our 5G Network. Chat now! Adapt in real time, unlock growth and power innovation—all with customizable onsite 5G network connectivity. Private 5G Network brings ultrafast, low-latency wireless connectivity to your location—helping your business become more efficient, agile, secure and competitive. Private 5G Network enhances your operations by providing precise and pervasive coverage in even the most challenging environments. Designed for your unique business requirements, Private 5G Network features:,With private 5G connectivity and managed services from Verizon, you can focus less on your network and more on your core business to increase productivity and accelerate innovation. Enhance network privacy, resiliency and application availability by gaining more control over who and what can connect to your dedicated network. Complement your existing Wi-Fi and reach beyond it with scalable, consistent and reliable 5G coverage across your premises—both indoors and outdoors—often with fewer access points to manage. Our robust partner ecosystem provides options for a wide variety of capabilities, from edge computing (MEC) to large-scale IoT. Add 5G-ready devices to your existing infrastructure, without needing to rip and replace existing infrastructure. We offer Private 5G solutions for businesses and organizations of all sizes, from complex, multi-site enterprises to government agencies and small and medium businesses. We pay careful attention to your current business objectives and use cases while building a foundation to scale and support your future digital transformation needs. Enable transformative initiatives—such as "factory of the future," quality control driven by AI and machine learning, and more—while reshaping customer experiences. Private 5G Network lets you collect and analyze operational data in near real time, helping to make your organization more competitive, agile and profitable. From the initial site survey to deployment and operation, Verizon experts are there every step of the way to maximize your network ROI. Learn why Gartner has recognized Verizon as a Leader in the first-ever Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services.¹,Whatever business you are in, Private 5G Network could be the solution you need to achieve your most critical objectives -- and to create new ones. Maximize uptime in adverse environments and help control costs with wide-range, low-latency coverage for all aspects of facility operations. Use Private 5G Network to support overall equipment effectiveness through:,Gain the coverage, performance and security your business needs when adopting new digital initiatives. Use Private 5G Network for:,Get high bandwidth and low latency for the performance and security your business needs to stay competitive. Use cases include:,Help bring security, reliability and coverage to critical wireless device and video connectivity—across the healthcare ecosystem. Use cases include:,Enable smarter ways to control energy flow and support utility distribution applications with dedicated bandwidth and low latency. Use cases include:,Help maintain a secure, robust network connection—even in remote locations and harsh conditions. Gain the coverage, performance and security your business needs when adopting new digital initiatives—all while sidestepping network congestion. Use Private 5G Network for:,CES Technologies puts on an innovative show with Verizon Private Wireless Network. The Florida Panthers improve the fan experience with Verizon 5G Edge Cashierless Checkout. Associated British Ports builds the port of the future. The Phoenix Suns are using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to help rack up wins, keep fans engaged and remain at the forefront of sports innovation. Convergence of Private 5G, IoT and MEC accelerating,Which one is best for your needs -- today, and tomorrow?,Study shows private networks drive productivity, efficiency and automation. A proven network partner,years managing customers' complex networks worldwide,America's most reliable 5G network³,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services²of Fortune 500 companies served,Innovate in real time with fast, secure cloud computing power at the edge of our network. Keep your mobile workforce connected and productive with flexible communication tools. Get a unified, shareable wireless infrastructure for an enhanced in-building 5G experience—regardless of the user's mobile service provider. Verizon Private 5G Network provides enhanced security, dedicated bandwidth and the flexibility to customize your network to meet specific business needs, including reliable and private connectivity. It offers more flexible, robust and low-latency connectivity that is best suited for adverse environments—both inside and outside campus network coverage—and for use cases that require mobility and low latency. To implement Verizon 5G Private Network, contact our experts who can help assess your requirements, design a tailored solution and manage the seamless deployment process for your organization. Verizon Private 5G Network offers robust security with features like encryption and access control. Each Private 5G Network is purpose-built for the site it will support, so the number of access points you need depends on a range of factors, including the environment (size; indoors, outdoors, or both), use cases, and the number of devices being connected. Yes, you can seamlessly integrate Verizon's Private 5G Network with your existing infrastructure, avoiding the need for a complete overhaul and enabling a smooth transition to enhanced connectivity. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for 4G and 5G Private Mobile Network Services, Sylvain Fabre, Peter Liu, Pablo Arriandiaga, Gaspar Valdivia, Mohini Dukes, Kosei Takiishi, Frank Marsala, 6 January 2025. ²Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. ³Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 2H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly.
5G Solutions for Business

Get ultra-fast, ultra-simple wireless 5G Business Internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband.* Starting at $69/mo. Get ultra-fast, ultra-simple wireless internet powered by 5G Ultra Wideband.*,Explore our collection of 5G devices, so you can put the Verizon 5G network to work for your business or agency. Get our best Business Unlimited plans ever. With 5G Ultra Wideband on Business Unlimited Plus and Business Unlimited Pro plans.*,Check if Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is available near your business, organization or agency. Test Force is a team of Verizon engineers committed to ensuring the best experience for our customers. When it comes to your network, we don't compromise on reliability. Meet the nationwide team responsible for testing our network to ensure it's ready for all the ways and places our customers use it. To make sure our customers can surf their inboxes with their toes in the sand, we had our Test Force head to the Beach Office. Ever try to post a video from 1,353 feet? We did. When visitors need their vertigo-inducing selfies, even skyscrapers need to be tested. Learn how our network supports Verizon customers aboard ships to ensure they can post, stream and download their vacation content before setting foot on land. All 30 NFL stadiums rely on a Managed Private Wireless Solution from Verizon for the speed, security and reliability they need for on-field coach‑to‑coach communication. . Enhance applications by hosting them at the edge of our secure network—closer to your devices and endpoints for faster collection, processing and analysis of data. To learn about our 5G solutions for federal agencies, state and local governments, public safety agencies and educational institutions, call 1-844-899-0685. From customer experience and business intelligence to autonomous machines, see how 5G will change operations across industries. Discover the art of the practical and how to apply connected emerging technologies. Sit behind the wheel of THOR, Verizon's rapid response command center that can deploy under almost any conditions with its own mobile network. See how 5G could change the game for contactless experiences for businesses across the country. See how Crowd Analytics, powered by Verizon 5G, is digitizing physical space to help fans find the shortest lines. See how Verizon 5G is changing the world of production with XR Stage, one of the most sophisticated content capture stages ever created. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband provides high speed, low latency and massive capacity. So you can access more data faster, for better insights and efficiency. 5G can help increase the number of connected devices on your network. More devices means more data—and better business insights. Combining 5G, edge computing and IoT can help generate business intelligence in near real time—to drive better business decisions. The business intelligence generated by your IoT deployment could help you identify areas for improvement and create business efficiencies. 5G can help businesses adopt automation and remote control applications—to help keep your business competitive. Combining emerging sense-and-detect technologies with 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) can help enable technologies businesswide. 5G and edge computing can help enable the seamless integration of robotics, creating efficiencies from the factory floor to retail and beyond. Automating operations with the power of 5G can give businesses increased agility, flexibility to innovate and greater efficiencies. 5G can help transform the customer relationship by empowering businesses to design experiences that are more immersive, connected and elevated. Businesses that continuously strive to elevate customer needs and improve customer interactions can help increase brand loyalty. 5G can help deliver powerful connected retail experiences with immersive content and by bridging online and in-person shopping. 5G Ultra Wideband and multi-access edge computing (MEC) can help create engaging, memorable customer experiences during live events. 5G Business internet can help keep your remote workforce productive—with reliable and fast connectivity, primary or backup network access and more. From virtual meetings to remote-controlled robotics and more, low-latency, high-performance 5G can power tools to support your mobile workforce. 5G can enable augmented reality, virtual reality and other interactive platforms to blur the lines between in-person and remote collaboration. A reliable 5G connection can make uploading and downloading large files faster, to help mobile workforces collaborate across locations. †Most reliable 5G network based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets conducted in 1H 2023. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon. •5G Ultra Wideband available in select areas. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon.
