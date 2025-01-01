What is the cost of using business phone internationally

Atos uses Versa Secure SD WAN to Achieve Cost Savings Business

Atos is a global leader in the digital transformation industry, with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of approximately 11 billion euros. Headquartered in France, this European firm delivers best-in-class cyber security as well as cloud and high-performance computing. Atos offers a vast portfolio of solutions—including cybersecurity services, data analytics, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, automation and the Internet of Things—in addition to its consulting services. With worldwide operations, Atos provides tailored end-to-end solutions for virtually all industries in 71 countries. As Atos was providing its customers with digital and consulting services, the company realized it needed a digital transformation of its own to support future growth. Atos needed to transform more than 230 locations—including 12 remote overseas sites—using software-defined wide-area networking (SD WAN) to help better prepare for the future. When Atos began to look at how it can support its own future growth, the company considered how it had recently transitioned its enterprise resource planning system to the cloud with many other SaaS expert solutions and was ready to also move its workplace services to a fully cloud based model. Before long, Atos also started to contemplate using an entirely cloud-based service to offer secure guest network access. Atos' global workforce would rely on these essential cloud services to remain productive, and that would only be possible with a robust network infrastructure. SD WAN could allow the Atos IT team to ensure the high standard of network performance it expected. Atos also wanted to be able to use local internet providers to improve network performance, maximize vendor choice and reduce costs. We wanted the increased flexibility that an SD WAN network can provide. It's difficult to find a supplier who can really deliver consistently worldwide, so we wanted that flexibility to be able to pick and choose and then overlay an SD WAN solution on top, said Damian Mudge, Head of IT, Network, Atos. This new architecture gave us a bit more freedom in terms of the underlay. The cost savings were quite significant.,Previously, we had a single provider worldwide, but they couldn't give us the flexibility of an SD WAN architecture that we wanted, explained Mudge. They were not as ready as Verizon was to take us to the next stage of a more flexible architecture, and they just couldn't take us forward to the future as quickly as we wanted.,Having worked extensively with Verizon in the past, Atos knew Verizon would bring considerable networking expertise to bear on the project and that it would be a strong partner in completing the SD WAN rollout. Verizon looks like a very attractive package compared to some of the competition, said Mudge. For me, the most important thing is knowing your partners have your back, so you can have your customers' backs. That's invaluable. With these advantages in mind, Atos selected Verizon to see its global SD WAN initiative through to completion. Head of IT, Network, Atos,Verizon proposed an innovative Versa Secure SD WAN solution to digitally transform over 230 sites in total: including roughly 160 in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region; 25 sites in the U.K. and Ireland (UKI); nearly 30 sites in North and Latin America (NORAM/LATAM); and over 30 sites in the Asia Pacific and Latin America (APAC/LATAM). To date, Verizon and Atos have deployed Versa SD WAN at more than 220 of these locations—including 12 extremely remote sites. With SD WAN's flexibility, Atos can now leverage a full complement of cloud services to meet its evolving needs. For example, Atos recently deployed Cloudi-Fi, a 100% cloud-based service, to implement guest internet services with a zero trust security strategy. Working with Verizon at over 220 sites and counting, we seamlessly integrated Cloudi-Fi with Versa secure SD WAN to achieve a secure and cost-effective global implementation... We used to have a legacy on-premises service. It was clunky, it was cumbersome. With our SD WAN solution, it's been very easy to deploy, said Mudge. The Atos IT team also uses SD WAN to carry out its responsibilities more effectively. Originally, we had a traditional on-premises workplace, where you had to go to an office and build your machine and everything was managed there, Mudge explained. We moved to a cloud-based service that allows us to provision machines from the office and/or remotely. All of that now goes out through the local internet breakout, so it's more efficient for us. Mudge noted that this method is also more cost-effective because it allows Atos to use these local breakouts instead of relying on expensive, multiprotocol label switch circuits.,, Head of IT, Network, Atos,"We are transforming the network at over 230 locations in more than 50 different countries. By switching to the new SD WAN infrastructure we will achieve 25-30% cost reduction compared to our previous WAN solution, said Mudge. "Through strong collaboration we were able to achieve all of this despite the challenges presented, including the Covid-19 pandemic and its associated restrictions, lockdowns, and the production delays of hardware arising from the global semiconductor shortage, etc. However, where there is a will there's a way, and together we found a way. In all, this is a project that has been delivered much more quickly than previous projects of a similar scope.",Mudge and his team have also observed a marked improvement in network performance since partnering with Verizon to deploy Versa Secure SD WAN. We have had far fewer major incidents and outages on the new service compared to the old one, he said. Whereas we used to have a couple of incidents every week, there have been times during this year where we've had no site outages for several weeks, sometimes months. Network resiliency and redundancy are achieved by having separate Verizon networks for primary and backup reliable network connectivity. By leveraging SD WAN to modernize its IT services in this way, Atos can give its employees a better experience. Also, since a large portion of the workforce was working remotely throughout the earlier stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Atos IT team was able to make these improvements without introducing too many disruptions. We're telling it all as one story of improving the office network for people and saying, 'Look, we've been busy while you were working at home,' explained Mudge. Atos employees have already begun sharing positive feedback with the IT team. We conduct an annual end-user satisfaction survey on the different aspects of IT, Mudge said. For the last couple of years, we didn't really ask that much about the office network because they were working from home. But we did ask them at the beginning of this year, and for the first time, we had a much higher score than we'd had in previous years. It was clear that they recognized, region by region without exception, that there had been an improvement in the office network when it came to things like the guest network.,If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Now that Atos has a clear path to complete its SD WAN rollout, the company aims to finish as many sites as possible at the same rapid pace they have accomplished with Verizon. Considering the significant challenges the pandemic posed, Mudge views this as a remarkable achievement. We're on track to finish this much faster than any previous project, and I think that's mainly due to the strength of the collaboration and working relationship between our two organizations, he said. With a flexible network architecture and a strong relationship with Verizon in place, Atos has the strong foundation it needs to ensure a bright future of continued business growth. Inbound Call Center Services & Toll Free Solutions

Maximize call center opportunities and availability. Our inbound toll-free service on our intelligent network helps connect your callers to the resources they need, at no additional cost to them. Toll Free and Inbound Services provide routing of incoming calls across our intelligent network in a way that can meet your specific business needs. Comprehensive tools for visibility and control help you maximize traffic efficiency and minimize the resources required to keep your customers happy. You can combine multiple routing options to help ensure you don't miss any calls. Let callers contact you at no additional cost to them, while helping them get to the right resource on the first try. Utilizing toll-free vanity numbers can make it easier for your prospects to remember how to contact you, which can expand business opportunities. Automatic number identification (ANI) and holiday routing options can help you route calls more efficiently and effectively. Network Redirect and Multi-Manager routing options can help provide the redundancy and diversity your organization needs. Manage your business with greater control and flexibility with near real-time tools such as Network Manager and Network Monitoring. Our toll-free service's routing options provide the redundancy, diversity and flexibility your organization needs. Route calls to predetermined locations to help maximize resources and keep customers happy,Toll Free and Inbound Services is available from any location in the U.S. and Canada, and more than 80 other countries. Quickly and easily view entire network configurations, make changes or order new features. Toll Free and Inbound Services support time division multiplexing (TDM) and IP- based terminations. Traffic reporting and monitoring provides companies with the vital information needed to optimize their inbound and outbound voice services. Available international number types include traditional in-country PSTN, free phone, International Toll Free and Universal International Freephone. Trusted toll-free services with a global reach,minutes of inbound traffic a year,countries with International Toll Free,countries with Universal International Freephone,Automate interactions with your callers. IP Contact Center is a VoIP-based voice calling solution for Contact Centers, including multiple originating calling options and number types as well as terminating options including IPIVR. An inbound call center handles inbound calls from its customers or potential customers, typically in the roles of providing customer service or technical support. Designated by an 8XX prefix, an inbound toll-free service allows callers to reach your business at no additional cost to them. Yes. We provide inbound reports through Verizon Enterprise Center traffic reporting. Additionally, the Traffic Reporting tool provides IP Contact Center customers the ability to report on inbound call statistics including call detail and summary reports at the number level or domain level. Reports can be set up to be recurring or one time for specific dates and times. Contact your sales representative, who will work with the ordering and provisioning teams to initiate the order. Yes. You can use the Network Manager tool in the Verizon Enterprise Center (VEC) to reroute toll-free numbers. You can also contact the VEC Help Desk. You can often keep all of your numbers. However, some conditions could prevent some of your numbers from porting, such as regulatory limitations for some international countries. Your order manager or sales representative will be able to tell you whether all of your numbers may be ported. Mastercard Small Business Credit Card

Verizon Business Mastercard®,Great! to your My Business account, then verify whether you're eligible to apply. If you don't have a My Business account, to start creating one. Great! to your My Business account, then verify whether you're eligible to apply. If you don't have a My Business account, to start creating one. Great! to your My Business account, then verify whether you're eligible to apply. If you don't have a My Business account, to start creating one. This is the Verizon Business Mastercard.® The card that rewards your business. Must apply here for this offer. Offers vary elsewhere.*,The Verizon Business Mastercard is built exclusively for small businesses. Use it everywhere Mastercard is accepted on things you already buy. Earn Verizon Business Dollars on eligible purchases, then redeem to help pay your Verizon business wireless bills, devices and more. back on Verizon purchases, like paying your Verizon bill or buying devices from Verizon, during your first billing cycle after account opening,back on Verizon purchases, like paying your Verizon bill or buying devices from Verizon, after your first billing cycle,back on eligible gas, electric vehicle charging and office supplies,back on other purchases,Gain access to a suite of business tools—such as 24/7 support, marketing and payroll tools, and more. Gain access to a suite of business tools—such as 24/7 support, marketing and payroll tools, and more. Get Zero Liability protection to help keep your account secure. Get Zero Liability protection to help keep your account secure. Cardholders can count on no annual fee or foreign transaction fees. Cardholders can count on no annual fee or foreign transaction fees. The Verizon Business Mastercard has rewards exclusively for Verizon small business customers. Take advantage of solutions to help boost productivity, reach new customers and more. Simplify your business finances with the #1 rated accounting software. Fast, simple tax filing with America's leader in tax prep software. Watch the replay for an insightful and informative discussion with Natalie Cofield, Advisor, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and former Assistant Administrator, US Small Business Administration and Michelle Meyer, Chief Economist, US Mastercard. Our panel examines digitalization, access to capital and innovation in a post-COVID economy for small businesses. Elegant, metal design. Practical rewards. And built to give your business more. Must apply here for this offer. Offers vary elsewhere.*,My Business profile roles of Account Manager or Administrator on Small Business wireless accounts with less than 100 lines are eligible to apply. Applicants must log into the My Business online portal through their Verizon Wireless account on to verify eligibility. If your company does not currently have a My Business login, an Account Manager or Administrator, you can sign up for one by logging into your company's account. Other terms or restrictions may apply for eligibility. Please contact Verizon Business sales or customer service representatives for any questions. Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. FNBO issues the credit card and manages the Verizon Business Mastercard's commercial credit account and billing. Cardmember servicing needs—including disputes, lost or stolen, or additional card requests—are managed by FNBO. Card Members will have access to a dedicated Verizon Business Mastercard toll-free number, via a dedicated Verizon Business Mastercard app or a dedicated online portal. After you apply and are approved for the Verizon Business Mastercard, you can earn Verizon Business Dollars on eligible business purchases as part of the Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program as follows:,For example, if you make an eligible purchase of $100 at a Verizon store using your Verizon Business Mastercard within the first credit card billing cycle after account opening, you can earn 5% back in Verizon Business Dollars. (After the first credit card billing cycle following activation, you will earn 3%.) There is no limit on the amount of Verizon Business Dollars you can earn for eligible purchases. Terms and conditions apply. Please see for a complete list of terms. My Business profile roles of Account Manager on Small Business wireless accounts with less than 100 lines are eligible to apply. Applicants must log into the My Business online portal through their Verizon Wireless account on to verify eligibility. If your company does not currently have a My Business login, an Account Manager or Administrator, you can sign up for one by logging into your company's account or you can discuss the company's eligibility with a business sales or service representative. Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. FNBO issues the credit card and manages the Verizon Business Mastercard's commercial credit account and billing. Cardmember servicing needs—including disputes, lost or stolen, or additional card requests—are managed by FNBO. Card Members will have access to a dedicated Verizon Business Mastercard toll-free number, via a dedicated Verizon Business Mastercard app or a dedicated online portal. Card Members will have access to a dedicated Verizon Business Mastercard toll-free number, via a dedicated Verizon Business Mastercard app or a dedicated online portal. After you apply and are approved for the Verizon Business Mastercard, you can earn Verizon Business Dollars on eligible business purchases as part of the Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program as follows:,For example, if you make an eligible purchase of $100 at a Verizon store using your Verizon Business Mastercard within the first credit card billing cycle after account opening, you can earn 5% back in Verizon Business Dollars. (After the first credit card billing cycle following activation, you will earn 3%.) There is no limit on the amount of Verizon Business Dollars you can earn for eligible purchases. Terms and conditions apply. Please see for a complete list of terms. Yes. Primary Cardholders may add authorized Supplemental Cardholders at least 18 years of age at the card account level. There is no limit as to the number of Supplemental Cardholders a company can add. All earned Verizon Business Dollars will accumulate at the business wireless account level but may only be redeemed by the Primary Cardholder or an Account Manager on your Verizon Wireless account. Terms and conditions apply. Please see for a complete list of Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program terms. The following applies for all Cardmembers on the same credit card account: The Primary Cardholder (guarantor) will be liable for all purchases made on the credit card account, including those made by authorized users. Benefits for Mastercard World Elite for Business include:,Visit s to see all the Cardmember benefits. If you apply and are instantly approved, the company's card information is automatically loaded into the payment sources section of your Verizon Wireless account that can be used for purchases and online bill pay. For purchases elsewhere else, you'll need to wait for your card to arrive in the mail, typically within 7 business days or less. Once your company's card is received in the mail, the primary Cardholder or Account Administrator will be able to add the card to your business device's digital wallet to use with Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay. Primary Cardholders and Verizon Account Managers will be able to see how many Verizon Business Dollars the company's Cardholders have earned to date, minus redemptions. Verizon Business Dollars accumulate collectively at the account and sub-account levels for bill pay or purchases of eligible devices and accessories. Bill pay and purchases using Verizon Business Dollars can occur online, or with a Verizon Business Representative over the phone or in store at select locations. Remember that the amount of Verizon Business Dollars a company has earned to date is subject to any refunds and credits on your card, minus redemption. Please see for a complete list of Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program Terms and Conditions. Unfortunately, you must be a Verizon Wireless Small Business customer to apply for the Verizon Business Mastercard at this time. Applicants must also be registered for the My Business online portal. If your company does not have a My Business portal login, you may sign up for one at after signing into your Small Business account. New Verizon Wireless Small Business customers can apply after they verify their eligibility as a new Verizon Wireless Business account customer and sign up for My Business, typically within a few weeks following device activation. Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha and are independent of any payment history or information you have provided Verizon in the past. Verizon Business Dollars earned by a wireless account stay with the wireless account and do not expire. If your company no longer has Verizon service or transfers service to a new owner in the event of a sale of the business, the Verizon Business Dollars cannot be transferred to a new wireless account holder. While Business Dollars do not expire due to non-use, you are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible within 90 days of cancellation of your business Verizon Wireless service or the Verizon Business Dollars will be forfeited. If there are multiple Verizon Business Mastercard guarantors associated with a Verizon Wireless account, voluntary closure or default of the credit card will not impact existing Verizon Business Dollar balances associated with the account. However, in the event that only one Verizon Business Mastercard is associated with a Verizon Wireless account, and that credit card is voluntarily closed or is defaulted on, Verizon Business Dollars will be forfeited after 90 days from the date of closure or default. The closure of additional/supplemental cards associated with a guarantor will not impact Verizon Business Dollar balances, however. If your company had been receiving discounted pricing on one or more Verizon Business solutions as a Verizon Business Mastercard Cardmember, those discounts will no longer apply if you close the primary Card on the account. Any previously discounted subscriptions will renew at the then-current price, plus tax. Discounts will not be affected if only additional/supplementary are closed. You must redeem a minimum of one (1) Verizon Business Dollars for any Verizon Wireless bill pay or purchase of a new device or accessory. Yes, but you must be able to pay the entire amount of the device payoff using Verizon Business Dollars. Partial or split payment between Verizon Business Dollars and cash is not available at this time. * Offers may vary depending on where you apply, for example online or in person. To take advantage of this offer, apply now directly through this advertisement. Review offer details before you apply. For the Credit Card rewards program, see the Rewards Terms and Conditions in the Summary of Credit Terms. Percent back equates to points earned. Please see the Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program Terms and Conditions at for information regarding expiration, redemption, forfeiture, and other limitations on Verizon Business Dollars. Rewards redemptions are available online, over the phone, or via select retail locations. Please allow up to 8 weeks after you qualify for the statement credit offer for it to be applied to your Account. Promotions and rewards only available on purchases made directly from Verizon. Verizon Business Dollars are earned for every purchase of goods and/or services made by you or any authorized user on your credit card account, excluding refunds, credits (for returned merchandise or otherwise), and disputed billing items (each a "Net Purchase"). Limit one (1) $50 statement credit per approved business account. 5% back in Verizon Business Dollars for Net Purchases made at a Verizon operated store, Verizon online, over the phone with a Verizon representative or at an exclusive Verizon Authorized Retailer within the first credit card billing cycle after account opening and 3% back after that. Verizon purchases include purchases of devices, accessories, and the payment of your Verizon Wireless bill and/or Verizon Wireline bill. 2% back in Verizon Business Dollars for qualifying Net Purchases of gas, electric vehicle charging, and office supplies. 1% back in Verizon Business Dollars for all other Net Purchases made on your credit card account everywhere else Mastercard is accepted. See your Guide to Benefits when you become a Card Member for details. World Elite Mastercard for Business® offers subject to change. For most current, visit . Certain terms, conditions, and exclusions apply. To learn more about Zero Liability, visit,For additional information about Annual Percentage Rates (APRs), fees, and other costs, please see the Summary of Credit Terms provided at time of application. Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Verizon Business takes Internet of Things Connectivity Global

Enterprises can now benefit from Global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity from Verizon for mobile assets in 170 countries worldwide
Atos uses Versa Secure SD WAN to Achieve Cost Savings Business

Learn how Verizon used Versa Secure SD WAN solution to digitally transform over 230 Atos sites that when combined with Cloud-Fi, lead to global cost savings.
