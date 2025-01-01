What is the cost of using business phone internationally

Mastercard Small Business Credit Card

This is the Verizon Business Mastercard.® The card that rewards your business. Must apply here for this offer. Offers vary elsewhere.*,The Verizon Business Mastercard is built exclusively for small businesses. Use it everywhere Mastercard is accepted on things you already buy. Earn Verizon Business Dollars on eligible purchases, then redeem to help pay your Verizon business wireless bills, devices and more. back on Verizon purchases, like paying your Verizon bill or buying devices from Verizon, during your first billing cycle after account opening,back on Verizon purchases, like paying your Verizon bill or buying devices from Verizon, after your first billing cycle,back on eligible gas, electric vehicle charging and office supplies,back on other purchases,Gain access to a suite of business tools—such as 24/7 support, marketing and payroll tools, and more. Gain access to a suite of business tools—such as 24/7 support, marketing and payroll tools, and more. Get Zero Liability protection to help keep your account secure. Get Zero Liability protection to help keep your account secure. Cardholders can count on no annual fee or foreign transaction fees. Cardholders can count on no annual fee or foreign transaction fees. The Verizon Business Mastercard has rewards exclusively for Verizon small business customers. Take advantage of solutions to help boost productivity, reach new customers and more. Simplify your business finances with the #1 rated accounting software. Fast, simple tax filing with America's leader in tax prep software. Watch the replay for an insightful and informative discussion with Natalie Cofield, Advisor, Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, and former Assistant Administrator, US Small Business Administration and Michelle Meyer, Chief Economist, US Mastercard. Our panel examines digitalization, access to capital and innovation in a post-COVID economy for small businesses. Elegant, metal design. Practical rewards. And built to give your business more. Must apply here for this offer. Offers vary elsewhere.*,My Business profile roles of Account Manager or Administrator on Small Business wireless accounts with less than 100 lines are eligible to apply. Applicants must log into the My Business online portal through their Verizon Wireless account on to verify eligibility. If your company does not currently have a My Business login, an Account Manager or Administrator, you can sign up for one by logging into your company's account. Other terms or restrictions may apply for eligibility. Please contact Verizon Business sales or customer service representatives for any questions. Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. Mastercard is a registered trademark, and the circles design is a trademark of Mastercard International Incorporated. FNBO issues the credit card and manages the Verizon Business Mastercard's commercial credit account and billing. Cardmember servicing needs—including disputes, lost or stolen, or additional card requests—are managed by FNBO. Card Members will have access to a dedicated Verizon Business Mastercard toll-free number, via a dedicated Verizon Business Mastercard app or a dedicated online portal. After you apply and are approved for the Verizon Business Mastercard, you can earn Verizon Business Dollars on eligible business purchases as part of the Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program as follows:,For example, if you make an eligible purchase of $100 at a Verizon store using your Verizon Business Mastercard within the first credit card billing cycle after account opening, you can earn 5% back in Verizon Business Dollars. (After the first credit card billing cycle following activation, you will earn 3%.) There is no limit on the amount of Verizon Business Dollars you can earn for eligible purchases. Terms and conditions apply. Please see for a complete list of terms. My Business profile roles of Account Manager on Small Business wireless accounts with less than 100 lines are eligible to apply. Card Members will have access to a dedicated Verizon Business Mastercard toll-free number, via a dedicated Verizon Business Mastercard app or a dedicated online portal. After you apply and are approved for the Verizon Business Mastercard, you can earn Verizon Business Dollars on eligible business purchases as part of the Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program as follows:,For example, if you make an eligible purchase of $100 at a Verizon store using your Verizon Business Mastercard within the first credit card billing cycle after account opening, you can earn 5% back in Verizon Business Dollars. (After the first credit card billing cycle following activation, you will earn 3%.) There is no limit on the amount of Verizon Business Dollars you can earn for eligible purchases. Terms and conditions apply. Please see for a complete list of terms. Yes. Primary Cardholders may add authorized Supplemental Cardholders at least 18 years of age at the card account level. There is no limit as to the number of Supplemental Cardholders a company can add. All earned Verizon Business Dollars will accumulate at the business wireless account level but may only be redeemed by the Primary Cardholder or an Account Manager on your Verizon Wireless account. Terms and conditions apply. Please see for a complete list of Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program terms. The following applies for all Cardmembers on the same credit card account: The Primary Cardholder (guarantor) will be liable for all purchases made on the credit card account, including those made by authorized users. Benefits for Mastercard World Elite for Business include:,Visit s to see all the Cardmember benefits. If you apply and are instantly approved, the company's card information is automatically loaded into the payment sources section of your Verizon Wireless account that can be used for purchases and online bill pay. For purchases elsewhere else, you'll need to wait for your card to arrive in the mail, typically within 7 business days or less. Once your company's card is received in the mail, the primary Cardholder or Account Administrator will be able to add the card to your business device's digital wallet to use with Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung Pay. Primary Cardholders and Verizon Account Managers will be able to see how many Verizon Business Dollars the company's Cardholders have earned to date, minus redemptions. Verizon Business Dollars accumulate collectively at the account and sub-account levels for bill pay or purchases of eligible devices and accessories. Bill pay and purchases using Verizon Business Dollars can occur online, or with a Verizon Business Representative over the phone or in store at select locations. Remember that the amount of Verizon Business Dollars a company has earned to date is subject to any refunds and credits on your card, minus redemption. Please see for a complete list of Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program Terms and Conditions. Unfortunately, you must be a Verizon Wireless Small Business customer to apply for the Verizon Business Mastercard at this time. Applicants must also be registered for the My Business online portal. If your company does not have a My Business portal login, you may sign up for one at after signing into your Small Business account. New Verizon Wireless Small Business customers can apply after they verify their eligibility as a new Verizon Wireless Business account customer and sign up for My Business, typically within a few weeks following device activation. Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha and are independent of any payment history or information you have provided Verizon in the past. Verizon Business Dollars earned by a wireless account stay with the wireless account and do not expire. If your company no longer has Verizon service or transfers service to a new owner in the event of a sale of the business, the Verizon Business Dollars cannot be transferred to a new wireless account holder. While Business Dollars do not expire due to non-use, you are encouraged to redeem them as soon as possible within 90 days of cancellation of your business Verizon Wireless service or the Verizon Business Dollars will be forfeited. If there are multiple Verizon Business Mastercard guarantors associated with a Verizon Wireless account, voluntary closure or default of the credit card will not impact existing Verizon Business Dollar balances associated with the account. However, in the event that only one Verizon Business Mastercard is associated with a Verizon Wireless account, and that credit card is voluntarily closed or is defaulted on, Verizon Business Dollars will be forfeited after 90 days from the date of closure or default. The closure of additional/supplemental cards associated with a guarantor will not impact Verizon Business Dollar balances, however. If your company had been receiving discounted pricing on one or more Verizon Business solutions as a Verizon Business Mastercard Cardmember, those discounts will no longer apply if you close the primary Card on the account. Any previously discounted subscriptions will renew at the then-current price, plus tax. Discounts will not be affected if only additional/supplementary are closed. You must redeem a minimum of one (1) Verizon Business Dollars for any Verizon Wireless bill pay or purchase of a new device or accessory. Yes, but you must be able to pay the entire amount of the device payoff using Verizon Business Dollars. Partial or split payment between Verizon Business Dollars and cash is not available at this time. * Offers may vary depending on where you apply, for example online or in person. To take advantage of this offer, apply now directly through this advertisement. Review offer details before you apply. For the Credit Card rewards program, see the Rewards Terms and Conditions in the Summary of Credit Terms. Percent back equates to points earned. Please see the Verizon Business Mastercard Rewards Program Terms and Conditions at for information regarding expiration, redemption, forfeiture, and other limitations on Verizon Business Dollars. Rewards redemptions are available online, over the phone, or via select retail locations. Please allow up to 8 weeks after you qualify for the statement credit offer for it to be applied to your Account. Promotions and rewards only available on purchases made directly from Verizon. Verizon Business Dollars are earned for every purchase of goods and/or services made by you or any authorized user on your credit card account, excluding refunds, credits (for returned merchandise or otherwise), and disputed billing items (each a "Net Purchase"). Limit one (1) $50 statement credit per approved business account. 5% back in Verizon Business Dollars for Net Purchases made at a Verizon operated store, Verizon online, over the phone with a Verizon representative or at an exclusive Verizon Authorized Retailer within the first credit card billing cycle after account opening and 3% back after that. Verizon purchases include purchases of devices, accessories, and the payment of your Verizon Wireless bill and/or Verizon Wireline bill. 2% back in Verizon Business Dollars for qualifying Net Purchases of gas, electric vehicle charging, and office supplies. 1% back in Verizon Business Dollars for all other Net Purchases made on your credit card account everywhere else Mastercard is accepted. See your Guide to Benefits when you become a Card Member for details. World Elite Mastercard for Business® offers subject to change. For most current, visit . Certain terms, conditions, and exclusions apply. To learn more about Zero Liability, visit,For additional information about Annual Percentage Rates (APRs), fees, and other costs, please see the Summary of Credit Terms provided at time of application. Cards are issued by First National Bank of Omaha (FNBO®), pursuant to a license from Mastercard International Incorporated. 