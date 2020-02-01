what is the speed of 5g

Questions related to "what is the speed of 5g"

Related Devices

Internet Devices

Orbic Speed 5G UW

Starts at $8.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(379)
View details
Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ 5G

Starts at $31.94/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details
Internet Devices

Verizon 5G USB Modem

Starts at $4.72/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details

Links related to "what is the speed of 5g"

5G Technology in Hospitals for Veterans Healthcare Solutions

With 5G-enabled hospitals for veterans, a better future of healthcare is on the horizon. Advancing the next generation of healthcare powered by 5GA 5G, augmented-reality (AR) clinical visualization system from Medivis, delivered with the Microsoft® HoloLens® 2 headset and Azure® cloud services,,That's when the VHA Innovation Ecosystem's National Center for Collaborative Healthcare Innovation (NCCHI), located within the VA Palo Alto Health Care System (VAPAHCS), partnered with Verizon and initiated an effort through Verizon's 5G Labs, Medivis and Microsoft to provide veterans with one of the nation's first 5G medical campuses. Leveraging cutting-edge technology in advancing healthcare services for veterans is a key part of the VHA's approach. In 2019, when the president of the United States stated the importance of winning the race to be the world's leading provider of 5G cellular communications networks, VHA Innovation Ecosystem seized the opportunity and immediately initiated plans to become among the first healthcare systems to adopt 5G. Today at the VAPAHCS, 5G-enabled, holographic, AR-assisted surgery seeks to leverage the speed and low latency of Verizon 5G, Medivis' Surgical AR platform and Microsoft's HoloLens head-mounted display to deliver breakthrough advances in the quality, safety and cost of care. In the future, Azure cloud store and compute could provide global availability of high-resolution images from its cloud Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS). When combined with Verizon's mobile edge computing (MEC), the VHA could accelerate the era of AR-assisted surgery. The goal? To advance surgical visualization by transforming traditional 2D imaging data into near real-time 3D holographic visualizations, giving doctors the ability to visualize a patient's anatomy to enhance surgical practices and the precision of care they provide. With this technology, "a surgeon could have a 3D image superimposed upon a patient so they can see into that patient before they start cutting and have electronic health data displayed on the headset at the same time," according to a Nextgov article. Dr. Osamah Choudhry, neurosurgeon and co-creator of Medivis, agrees. "Successfully treating cancer remains one of the most enormous challenges facing us today," he said. "By taking a two-dimensional patient image, whether that's an MRI or a CAT scan, and converting it to 3D holographic renderings of that same patient, we could better enable surgeons to dissect around and remove the cancer. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband should allow us to deliver this data to surgeons,with, for all intents and purposes, no lag time. And every single millisecond counts because there is basically no room for error or delay.",Microsoft VP and Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Rhew added, "In the same way GPS provides the right information at just the right time so drivers can maneuver while keeping their hands on the wheel, digital health technology can enable real-time guidance for clinicians while they perform operations and procedures. The VA, Microsoft, Verizon and Medivis are seeking to transform this vision into reality by combining state-of-the-art mixed-reality technology, cloud computing and AI, all on a 5G network.",If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. The VHA's work continues, building upon this platform to deliver ever more sophisticated clinical care solutions that will transform the entire healthcare delivery experience for veterans and the nation. "We are trailblazing in a way that's not superficial," said Dr. Thomas Osborne, Chief Medical Informatics Officer at the VAPAHCS and director of the agency's NCCHI. "I think all of us … share the same sentiment that the stuff that we do at local levels is intended and designed to be tested so that we can scale it throughout the whole VA with a larger intent that the rest of the country can benefit from it—and perhaps, the rest of the world.",Added Mike Maiorana, Senior Vice President, Verizon Public Sector, "5G and immersive technology have the potential to fundamentally change how doctors provide care and we are proud to be at the forefront of delivering this technology to the men and women who served our country.",Learn more about the VHA Innovation Ecosystem at,Brandi Vincent, "VA Reveals Industry Partners for First 5G-Enabled Hospital," Nextgov, Feb 18, 2020. https://www.nextgov.com/emerging-tech/2020/02/va-reveals-industry-partners-first-5g-enabled-hospital/163172/,Helping Doctors Fight Cancer—Extended, Verizon, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5xsg15c8sfM,Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2020 Verizon. CS7760320,Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Our Best LTE & 5G Laptops with Cellular Data Business

On the most reliable 5G network in America. Connected laptops powered by Verizon offer powerful performance, lightning-fast 5G connectivity, and enterprise-grade security features. Connect, collaborate, and work smarter with lightning-fast speeds and reliable connectivity. Empower your employees to work from anywhere. Boost productivity and collaboration while maintaining seamless connectivity. Protect your business with enterprise-grade security features. Keep your data and devices safe from cyber threats. Grow your business with a flexible and scalable mobile solution. Verizon's connected laptops can meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Meet the ThinkPad X13s— built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Designed with versatility for any business with intelligent performance, outstanding screen experience and built-in security and privacy options. Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, a laptop designed to help you work and play smarter. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™. Experience the potential of your connected laptop by connecting it to the network America relies on. Purchase from Verizon, from our partner, or your trusted vendor—then activate with us today. A successful digital workplace needs dependable, fast internet services. Verizon has the speed and reliability your business requires. years managing complex networks worldwide. Fortune 500 companies served. of U.S. population covered by 4G LTE.
Learn more

Phoenix Suns pair 5G and MEC for new NBA stadium Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. The Phoenix Suns are using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to help rack up wins, keep fans engaged and remain at the forefront of sports innovation. This is Enterprise Intelligence. In three years, the Suns have reversed their win-loss record, going from 19-63 to 64-18. Coaches have real-time data to help improve player performance, and the Suns' marketing team is using data to enhance the fan experience. Talented and hardworking players and coaches deserve much of the credit. But also, a franchise-wide dedication to innovation has inspired cutting-edge apps and smart use of Verizon 5G to supercharge the organization. It's what we call Enterprise Intelligence. Competing at a championship level in the NBA requires everyone in an organization to operate at peak performance. The team needed a modern training facility—a living lab—that would allow coaches and athletes to collect data during practices and turn it into game-changing insights. The Suns' previous practice facility had just four cameras and a slow network. Systems weren't interconnected, and insights suffered. The Suns needed to draw fans in and keep them engaged, both in the arena and at home. Phoenix has no shortage of sports teams and cultural events to take the attention of potential Suns fans. So the franchise understood the importance of offering a great experience. Plus, the team wanted better ways to connect with a growing global fan base. The Suns have embraced 5G in multiple ways. In their new practice facility, the Verizon 5G Performance Center, that means 5G Ultra Wideband and mobile edge computing (MEC) to power cutting-edge applications. In the Footprint Center, that means 5G Ultra Wideband to support a thrilling fan experience. The new practice facility—the Verizon 5G Performance Center—uses more than 150 cameras and sensors embedded in the walls and ceiling to capture every movement of every player during every drill and scrimmage. Meanwhile, 5G Ultra Wideband powers arena connectivity that can keep up with the demands of today's fans. —James Jones, General Manager, Phoenix Sunscameras and sensors,degree view of a playerReal-time data access,The Verizon 5G Performance Center provides the data that helps inform players, coaches, trainers and front-office staff on ways to improve team performance. The Suns and Verizon combined ball-tracking, player and biometrics data into a single app that helps players adjust their shot, footwork and exercise techniques to give them an edge. "We can track where we run on the court, how fast we're going, so if I'm not getting to the corner where I'm supposed to be, they can tell me if I'm wasting too much energy on X, Y, Z aspect of the game. Because in the NBA, energy is currency.",—Cameron Johnson, Forward, Phoenix Suns,Player and ball-tracking sensors can help coaches monitor practices in real time and let them compare against historical data to make strategy adjustments. "Verizon has helped push us to a degree of technological advancement within our facility that just isn't seen in sports.",—Ryan Resch, Vice President of Basketball Strategy and Evaluation, Phoenix Suns,Smart supply chains. Increased automation. To drive complex networks like these and more, your business needs the right solutions in place—so you can adapt in near real time. You can spend hours searching the web for articles like the one you're reading now, or you can sign up to receive relevant articles from us that are meant to help keep you informed and grow your business. A new app helps connect with fans both inside and outside the Footprint Center, giving them access to multiple camera angles as well as real-time performance stats and insights. "One of the things we learned last year is that we have a huge global fan population," said Tramon Thomas, Vice President of Brand Digital and Social for the team. That made the app all the more important. Now fans in the stands and at home almost anywhere around the world can see the same data the Suns' coaches use to guide their team to victory. —Tramon Thomas, Vice President of Brand Digital and Social, Phoenix Suns,Find out how the reliability, speed and low latency of our 5G Ultra Wideband network and MEC can help transform your business. . * Indicates a required field. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Press related to "what is the speed of 5g"

Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Learn more

Verizon Business 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona to explore 5G-enabled solutions across industries

Verizon Business is bringing 5G Ultra Wideband service to an Innovation Hub in Lake Nona, a smart community located in Orlando, FL
Learn more

Verizon Business, Deloitte bring 5G to retail, transforming customer experiences

Verizon’s 5G and mobile edge compute, coupled with Deloitte’s retail industry and solution engineering experience
Learn more

Case Studies related to "what is the speed of 5g"

Phoenix Suns pair 5G and MEC for new NBA stadium Business

Find out how the Phoenix Suns transformed the Footprint Center into a Verizon 5G stadium to help optimize their play and analyze game-changing insights.
Read Now

Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Read Now

Florida Panthers Improve Fan Experience with 5G Edge

Learn how the Florida Panthers switched to cashierless checkout using Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and improved their fan experience and venue operations.
Read Now
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)