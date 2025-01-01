why is bandwidth important

What Is NaaS and Why Is It Important For Your Network? Business

What is NaaS and why is it important for your network?,Author: Heidi Vella,Recently, there have been plenty of conversations about Network as a service (NaaS). Almost half of said their company purchases or was planning to purchase an application or service through a NaaS offering. The global NaaS market is to about $118 billion by 2027. When asked what is NaaS best suited to be used by enterprises, the same IT professionals mentioned:,However, with all the information about NaaS floating around, there are still some the value of NaaS, with 30% unconvinced about its ability to meet their demands. So, what is NaaS? And, more importantly, what is it most useful for? Following is a brief overview of how a Network as a Service solution works with several successful examples where enterprises have benefited from the technology to highlight its value. What is a NaaS?,NaaS is an evolution in network infrastructure that is based on SDN-enabled, cloud-centric solutions that replace the traditional hardware-centric, fixed-cost, capital intensive approach to building and managing networks. The as-a-service model offers companies more flexibility in how they build and consume network resources. It can take the pain out of network management with simplified software licensing, billing and more agile uCPE and hosted network services that allows users to more easily scale their network capabilities up or down on a monthly subscription or leased basis. Unlike traditional networks, which can be rigid and resistant in adapting to evolving needs, the NaaS model allows businesses to take advantage of the networking evolution toward more agile and dynamic infrastructure, including Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), software-defined networking, bandwidth-on-demand and more. These provide the networking foundation needed to support other innovative technologies as well, such as 5G, Mobile Edge Computing, AI/ML, AR/VR and much more. Successful NaaS examples include , which used NaaS as part of its digital transformation program to provide customers with seamless and personalized shopping experiences, whether in-store, online or in the palm of their hand.,What is NaaS achieving? A more elastic network,NaaS promises to provide a more elastic network, that is one inherently moldable to a company's needs. The overall goal is for companies to shift from the fixed-cost, CAPEX, resource heavy, do-it-yourself approaches to a managed service that can evolve in line with a business' needs—with minimal input from the company itself. NaaS also reduces waste by mitigating the need for idle bandwidth to be built out for peak network demands. This can reduce overall costs and creates a leaner network. Food and beverage ingredient supplier found that its legacy network infrastructure could not support the demands of its growing, global business. The company lacked visibility to maintain reliable application performance. Verizon provided tools to improve performance by automatically routing traffic according to network quality and application requirements which helped to control costs, reaping substantial savings by effectively using redundant network resources. It also supported business growth by seamlessly adding endpoints wherever the supplier's sites were located, including a plant site in a Brazilian jungle. NaaS reduces the cost of connectivity,What is Naas doing for businesses, you might ask? First, it allows businesses to align what they pay with what they actually use. With more flexible dynamic bandwidth tools and subscription-based services instead of needing to forecast and pay for capacity that might only be needed at peak times—think Black Friday—companies can more easily change their capacity as it is needed. This flexible subscription-based approach helps to keep businesses competitive while still being able to monitor and manage networking services, track usage and billing easily and efficiently. NaaS can also extend the time between tech refresh cycles because the network is built on more agile and scalable services that can be upgraded or changed more easily without requiring a full technology changeover. At the same time, NaaS provides access to new technology—including infrastructure such as Wi-Fi 6 and 100GbE—and combined with agile NaaS solutions can ensure the network is operating at peak performance levels and can support changing demands. Pharmaceutical company is one of many successful NaaS examples. It chose to use NaaS to free up its own resources to focus on supporting its core crop science, pharmaceutical and consumer health business activities while also further developing a secure, stable—but flexible—network platform to improve connectivity and collaboration around the globe in support of ongoing digital business transformation. NaaS provides flexibility and agility,The and the have increased the complexity and demands of network architecture. Correspondingly, this has increased the attractiveness of the agile approach NaaS provides. In particular, whether for a global enterprise or a regional company, the how network adaptability can help when facing unexpected and unprecedented need for rapid change. The flexibility of NaaS can be applied to services such as (SD-WAN), and many other applications. Changes are implemented through software, not hardware, creating a more flexible and programmable network. For example, networks can be reconfigured on demand, and new office locations can be added in less time. Media company is another NaaS example, reaping the flexibility and agility benefits. The company uses NaaS to quickly scale to accommodate seasonal fluctuations in demand and was able to double North American business capacity with automatic routing via internet and secure . Verizon's NaaS solution provides a modern networking foundation that encompasses hybrid networking, network functions virtualization (NFV), orchestration, service chaining and self-healing capabilities—in addition to agility, flexibility, scalability and cost elasticity to the extent possible in the market right now. Verizon also offers the potential to automate network elasticity based on a consumption capacity model. Learn more about how an can help you enable innovation and game-changing digital customer experiences with a flexible, programmable, scalable, and reliable NaaS foundation. Internet Speeds: What Is Internet Upload Speed Used For? Business

Internet Speeds: What is upload speed used for?,Author: Heidi Vella,Superior customer experience is a top priority for just about any successful business. Access to high-speed internet can be the difference between superior and poor customer service, and between high or low staff productivity. Performing an internet upload speed test and understanding the difference between upload and download speeds will help determine the right internet speed for your business. So, what is upload speed used for?,Here is a handy guide that explains the important definitions and distinctions between internet speeds and bandwidth, defines what is fast upload speed, provides resources to perform an internet upload speed test, and digs deeper into the big question, why is upload speed important?,Internet Speeds,All internet connection speeds are measured and reported in bits, specifically megabits per second (Mbps), which is the speed or transfer rate of data. For example, an internet speed of 100 Mbps is the rate at which information is uploaded or downloaded based on your connection speed. Whereas the amount of data being transferred, meaning the file or storage capacity, is measured in Bytes, or megabytes per second (MBps). For example, the size of a video clip could be shown as 500 MB. Upload Speed: What is upload speed used for?,Internet upload speed determines the amount of data that can be sent from your computer, or device, to the internet. It can be used for things such as sharing a photo, uploading a video to a social platform, or presenting a work presentation from your computer to multiple devices. This can be determined by performing an internet upload . Download Speed: What is download speed used for?,What is download speed used for? Download speed is how fast an internet connection can transfer data from a server to the user. Reading email, viewing web pages or videos, and streaming content online are a few examples. This can be determined by performing an internet download . Symmetrical Speeds,Symmetrical speed is when the upload speed is equal to that of the download speed. Most internet providers provide faster download speeds than upload speeds. However, having equally fast upload speed is for many applications, including posting content online via social platforms, streaming live video, and video calling, perhaps simultaneously. Weak or slow upload speeds are often the cause of broken audio and/or frozen video screens. provides symmetrical speeds. Understanding bandwidth,is how much information you receive every second, while speed is how fast that information is received or downloaded. Bandwidth is often mistaken for internet speed when it's actually the volume of information that can be sent over a connection in a measured amount of time – calculated in megabits per second (Mbps). Let's compare it to filling a bathtub. If the bathtub faucet has a wide opening, more water can flow at a faster rate than if the pipe was narrower. Think of the water as the bandwidth and the rate at which the water flows as the speed. Understanding bandwidth is a crucial step to learning the answer to what is upload speed used for, and provides a measurable benchmark that can help you compare with what other experts online suggest. Why is upload speed important?,So, why is upload speed important—especially when it is often overlooked in favor of download speeds?,For many businesses, uploading data to the internet is a crucial part of day-to-day operations, such as:,How do slow speeds hamper productivity and efficiency?,With slow upload speeds, everyday work tasks can be disrupted and that could lead to lower employee morale. For example, emails might be too slow to disseminate important, timely information. Daily updates made to a company website could be hampered by slow upload capabilities that cannot handle the quantity of images, gifs and/or animations. The same applies to large file sharing between multiple team members or with clients. This may even hurt your ability to respond to customers, meaning less than satisfactory customer service. It can cause lag in video, meaning lost information during a presentation, embarrassing pauses, causing frustration of both employees and clients. Bottom line: faster speed equals more efficiency and enhanced productivity. It's especially important to consider your upload speeds as your business grows and you add more devices, which will take up more bandwidth. And with bandwidth constraints, your business may find it difficult to have different staff members simultaneously conduct video chats with clients or suppliers, provide online training to remote staff or stream webinars—or all three. If bandwidth isn't adequate and upload speeds are slow, it will hamper—or simply halt—everyone's productivity. What internet speed is right for your business?,It may be evident, but what's fast for a business will depend on how the internet is used. Remote and hybrid work is here to stay so it's important to ensure your team is prepared. What is fast upload speed?,One generally accepted rule of thumb is that anything because it can connect multiple devices at once. Basic web browsing and email use a lower upload rate than video uploads or using collaboration platforms with complex tools and file sharing capabilities. Are you hosting live streams? Live video conferences with multiple hosts? Find the right speed for your business with . As technology marches forward, , upload speed becomes more important. This is why there is debate whether upload speeds of 5 Mbps and higher are for a wired connection supporting one device, especially as the hasn't changed since 2015. Faster internet speeds can help you scale as your business grows. provides speeds up to 940/880 Mbps and can handle up to 100 devices at once. Staying connected with clients is paramount and that means evaluating your business' internet speed, reliability and consistency. To get started, perform a simple and ask your staff to help to get the job done. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. Scale Bandwidth and Ensure Network Continuity

Scale bandwidth,Increases in remote and distributed employees result in higher network volume and application usage. Together, we can work to shift network capacity to enable network continuity, critical application performance and employee productivity in times of,Meet changing demands,As your business landscape changes and more employees work remotely, you need the right tools to ensure network continuity. From increased capacity at data centers to backup connectivity for mission-critical applications, Verizon has network continuity and connectivity solutions that you can customize to suit your remote bandwidth needs so you can be prepared for just about anything. That way, your employees can stay connected, communicate with customers, access the applications they need and stay productive. Flexible connectivity,High-performance, dedicated networks help companies with critical missions to deliver consistency across demanding applications required to maintain business continuity. As dynamic shifts in your business model occur, Verizon's Private IP Dynamic Port service provides scalable capacity on an MLPS-based VPN service. This means you can virtually connect your locations on a secure network infrastructure–and keep your critical applications up and running. With cloud-based applications and other critical services placing a high-demand on your network, Dedicated Internet Services delivers the performance you need–all with dedicated access to an expansive global IP network. That way, you can share information quickly and communicate reliably. Gain control over your corporate network when you need it. From accessing critical cloud-based applications, to giving employees and their devices access to the resources they need, you can confidently work on-the-go while protecting your data. Securely manage your networks,When your business needs to enable virtual workers and get remote locations online quickly, our secure monitoring solutions allow you to virtually manage,Securely connect to our global ecosystem of leading Cloud Service Providers from your remote or corporate locations through our Private IP (PIP),Gain end-to-end visibility into the performance of your applications so you know whether or,Public Sector,Federal GovernmentDon't let spikes in network traffic get in the way of your agency's mission success during challenging times. With Verizon, you have the ability to scale your bandwidth and help maintain operational continuity with solutions such as Unified Communications, Private IP, Dedicated Internet Services, Wireless Private Network and more. Public SafetyBuild a public safety response that could scale to the emergency in front of you. Start with a network that can adapt quickly, securely and reliably to help meet changes in network traffic that can result from crisis. Verizon is ready to help you build a rapid response capability that helps your first responders complete their mission. State & Local GovernmentA sudden switch to large-scale remote work or a surge in citizen engagement can put a strain on your network. It's the last thing you need when you're managing a wide-scale emergency response. EducationHelp protect students and faculty while keeping everyone productive and learning during times of change with scalable solutions like Verizon's Wireless Private Network and Dedicated Internet Services . Resources,Read our thoughts and strategies to support your business operations as the situation evolves. Read FAQs and information to keep your business connected. Here are five strategies to consider when determining your approach to business continuity. 