wifi security solutions

Links related to "wifi security solutions"

IoT Security Credentialing Solutions

IoT Security Credentialing,Today's connected businessesThe Internet of Things (IoT) is filled with countless online connections. Connected IoT devices such as smart home appliances, wearables and industrial control sensors represent a new entry point for cyber-attackers to compromise business systems. In order to protect the IoT, an additional layer of security is needed to address:,Verizon IoT Security Credentialing (IoT SC) provides digital certificate-based device credentials that establish trust in your IoT ecosystem. It also ensures that company data is delivered without compromise through the IoT life cycle below. Data is gathered, processed, filtered, and transmitted by a connected device. Data passes over networks, which may be Wi-Fi, cellular, mesh radio, satellite, or fixed line. Through manual analysis or automated processing, insights are extracted and presented. Data insights trigger alerts sent to people, enterprise systems, or IoT devices to take action. IoT data is exchanged with other systems, monetizing it and enriching it with third-party data. IoT SC credentials are a critical component of an organization's IoT trust. The solution's framework enables strong authentication between a device and server, and between one device and another. And just as identity credentials allow employees to access device vendor networks and systems, IoT SC credentials issued to connected devices will ensure only trusted devices can communicate with your organization's infrastructure. Security Credentialing will also protect data exchanged between a wide range of devices from smart phones to tablets — devices from all major companies as well as any device that leverages standard digital certificate protocols. Verizon FiOS Quantum Gateway (FQG) routers provide FiOS customers with access to the Internet using wireless-enabled devices such as computers, laptops, tablets and gaming consoles. By issuing IoT SC credentials to the millions of FQG routers in the field, Verizon was able to identify each customer's router as authentic, and secure the communication to and from the router in order to perform management operations such as firmware updates and software patches. By uniquely identifying each router, Verizon ensured that the right content and services were delivered to the correct customer. And because all network communication is encrypted, IoT SC ensured FiOS customers had the ability to attest that its ecosystem uses secure communication to reduce traffic interception. Verizon's unique provisioning process securely deploys credentials to routers in the field, after manufacturing and shipment to the end-customer. Should a customer's credential expire or otherwise need to be updated, the same provisioning process removes the previous credential and replaces it with one that has been newly-issued. And if a router drops out of service, its credential can be revoked, indicating that this router is no longer in use. So, if you're looking to add security to your IoT devices operating in the field, all you need is Verizon IoT Security Credentialing. Verizon works with the customer to create a credential issuance profile that meets the usage requirements. Once defined, Verizon manages the entire credential provisioning and validation service for the customer. IoT SC uses standard digital certificate protocols and is applicable to a broad set of IoT devices. The Verizon IoT Security Credentialing solution protects networks in three ways:,The IoT allows organizations to create truly transformative solutions, driving business decisions based on data captured and analyzed in near real-time. Coupled with our top-rated network, the Verizon IoT Security Credentialing solution offers customers the most robust, secure ecosystem to unlock the value of their connected devices. Internet of Things: Science Fiction or Business Fact?, Harvard Business School, September 2014. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Push to Talk Plus For Communication Security Solutions

Verizon Push to Talk Plus (PTT+) security,Keeping your critical communications safe. Protecting critical communication from unauthorized access is key to the success of any business, organization or government agency. That's why Verizon supports multiple levels of authentication and security to keep your sensitive communication private and protected. The Verizon Push to Talk Plus (PTT+) solution provides comprehensive security at both the device and network levels. With an end-to-end approach to security, Verizon helps protect PTT+ voice traffic and signaling information traveling over Wi-Fi networks from unauthorized eavesdropping, monitoring or recording. Over Wi-Fi networks, Verizon uses Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 level-1–compliant cryptographic algorithms to help protect users from unauthorized call interception and monitoring, as well as to provide secure alerting and contact management. The Verizon PTT+ application and server negotiate the level of security supported during both signaling and media sessions. The following security functions are supported in the cryptographic libraries of the Verizon PTT+ application and are used under the following conditions:,• PTT+ over Wi-Fi:,Call signaling, media and contact/group management sessions negotiate with servers using FIPS 140-2 level-1 validated ciphers: Advanced Encryption Standard (AES)-256 within Transport Layer Security (TLS) v 1.2. – Signaling: Session Initiation Protocol (SIP),– Media: Real-time Transport Protocol (RTP)/ Real-time Transport Control Protocol (RTCP),– HTTPS XML Configuration Access Protocol (XCAP) data,• PTT+ over 4G LTE/cellular:,Call signaling and media travel over plain User Data Protocol (UDP), using the security inherent in the Verizon 4G LTE network. Contact and group management is conducted over HTTPS/TLS v 1.2 using FIPS 140-2 level-1 validated ciphers. AES-256 is used to encrypt Wi-Fi voice traffic and signaling information traveling between the Verizon PTT+ application and the gateway server at the data center. Sessions are decrypted and intelligently distributed to the appropriate PTT+ servers. PTT+ communications leaving the data center toward end devices are re-encrypted to maintain compliance with FIPS 140-2 cryptographic modules, helping to keep communications between the data center and PTT+ user devices secure. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. On the device level, the Verizon PTT+ application uses AES-256 to encrypt locally stored data, including authentication credentials, configuration and settings. The locally stored data can be decrypted by the PTT+ application only on the specific device on which it was encrypted, and the PTT+ application will not log sensitive data, such as username, password, configuration values received from the server or PTT+ application configuration values. Providing seamless communications between Verizon PTT+ users on Wi-Fi networks and those on Land Mobile Radio (LMR) networks calls for a new component, the interoperability gateway to the system. While the interoperability gateway is linked to the PTT+ server through a direct and dedicated connection, the link between the gateway and the customer's LMR system requires the use of a virtual private network (VPN) tunnel with AES-256 encryption. A VPN provides a simple and widely available method to extend specific internet traffic between two networks securely. VPNs supported on the interoperability gateway have the following requirements:,• Site-to-site VPN (one to primary and one to geo),• Dynamic Multipoint VPN (DMVPN),• IPsec over Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE),• Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) or Open Shortest Past First (OSPF) running inside the VPN tunnels,• Public IPs to public IPs (Traffic from P25 systems must come with Network Address Translation, so the gateway only sees public IPs.),Verizon PTT+ calls to LMR users are encrypted while traversing the Wi-Fi network. The session is terminated at the interoperability gateway and decrypted due to the differences in voice codecs used by PTT+ and LMR. Once decrypted, the audio is then inserted into the 256-bit encrypted VPN tunnel and forwarded to the LMR system. Verizon offers a highly scalable and simplified approach to help keep your sensitive communications private and protected. First, the Verizon PTT+ solution resides in geographically dispersed data centers that follow the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) No. 16, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) security compliance standards. Second, the PTT+ end-to-end methodology over Wi-Fi networks utilizes FIPS 140-2 cryptographic modules, AES-256 encryption for noncellular voice and data signaling, and VPN tunnels for connections to customer premises components to help keep your critical PTT+ communications secure and available only to the originator and the intended recipients. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Learn more

Network Security and Cloud Security Solutions

Help reduce complexity, control costs, and fortify your network infrastructure at the edge and beyond. Help simplify management and policy enforcement. Help keep applications up to date, properly configured and secure. Help protect against breaches while allowing trusted users to securely and directly connect to protected resources from virtually anywhere. Help reduce the impact of high-volume attacks. Help protect users, devices and locations with cloud-based access tools. Manage network and cloud security across locations and devices. Help stay informed on the latest threats by keeping devices up to date and working optimally. Help mitigate the effects of sophisticated distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Get a managed security service that helps assist with compliance with U.S. federal agencies. Help keep your business safe from malware, online threats and malicious contents, with no installation or IT support required. Help secure remote access for your highly mobile workforce. Secure your business with enhanced protection—and a bird's-eye view of your network security—so you can focus on what matters. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. Learn about the latest mobile security threats and how to help protect your organization. An IT network is a system of interconnected computers and devices that provide storage and computing power, share data with each other, and connect to the public internet, so you can use cloud computing technologies and web-based resources. Network security is designed to help protect your network from inbound attacks or potential negligence or abuse by insiders. Verizon's network and cloud security solutions offer a range of products to help keep devices and infrastructure safe from cyberthreats. Cybersecurity helps defend against digital threats on multiple fronts, including unauthorized access and data breaches. Network security is a subset of cybersecurity and focuses on helping to protect the computer network from unauthorized access and disruptions. Call sales,Chat with us,Have us contact you,Already have an account?,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent AllowedWe use technologies to collect and share information about your use of our site. By continuing, you agree to the use of these capabilities for a better experience and other purposes. Learn more in our .
Learn more

Press related to "wifi security solutions"

2022 Verizon Business Payment Security Report: Preparing to navigate PCI DSS v4.0

The 2022 PSR includes a step-by-step, logical systems approach to managing complex security problems in advance of the PCI DSS v4.0 2024 deadline.
Learn more

Fujifilm Group deploys Verizon Business Group’s Advanced Security Operations Center

Verizon Business is supporting Japan’s FUJIFILM Holdings and its subsidiaries strengthen its global cybersecurity monitoring and cyber intelligence capabilities.
Learn more

Verizon Business launches turn-key private networking solution with Celona

Verizon Business today announced a new, turn-key private networking solution with Celona, that will accelerate the use of private 5G to support a new generation of business initiatives.
Learn more

Related Devices

Internet Devices

Orbic Speed 5G UW

Starts at $8.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(379)
View details
Internet Devices

Verizon Orbic Speed Mobile Hotspot

Starts at $2.22/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1195)
View details
Internet Devices

Verizon 5G USB Modem

Starts at $4.72/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

View details

Videos related to "wifi security solutions"

How to set up Wi-Fi Backup (model ASK-NCM1100) | Verizon

Verizon Home Internet Just Got Dreamier

How to set up the Verizon Internet Gateway (models # WNC-CR200A & ASK-NCM1100)

Case Studies related to "wifi security solutions"

Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Read Now

Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Read Now

Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
Read Now

Questions related to "wifi security solutions"

Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)