wifi security solutions

Push to Talk Plus For Communication Security Solutions

Verizon Push to Talk Plus (PTT+) security,Keeping your critical communications safe. Protecting critical communication from unauthorized access is key to the success of any business, organization or government agency. That's why Verizon supports multiple levels of authentication and security to keep your sensitive communication private and protected. The Verizon Push to Talk Plus (PTT+) solution provides comprehensive security at both the device and network levels. With an end-to-end approach to security, Verizon helps protect PTT+ voice traffic and signaling information traveling over Wi-Fi networks from unauthorized eavesdropping, monitoring or recording. Over Wi-Fi networks, Verizon uses Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS) 140-2 level-1–compliant cryptographic algorithms to help protect users from unauthorized call interception and monitoring, as well as to provide secure alerting and contact management. The Verizon PTT+ application and server negotiate the level of security supported during both signaling and media sessions. The following security functions are supported in the cryptographic libraries of the Verizon PTT+ application and are used under the following conditions:,• PTT+ over Wi-Fi:,Call signaling, media and contact/group management sessions negotiate with servers using FIPS 140-2 level-1 validated ciphers: Advanced Encryption Standard (AES)-256 within Transport Layer Security (TLS) v 1.2. – Signaling: Session Initiation Protocol (SIP),– Media: Real-time Transport Protocol (RTP)/ Real-time Transport Control Protocol (RTCP),– HTTPS XML Configuration Access Protocol (XCAP) data,• PTT+ over 4G LTE/cellular:,Call signaling and media travel over plain User Data Protocol (UDP), using the security inherent in the Verizon 4G LTE network. Contact and group management is conducted over HTTPS/TLS v 1.2 using FIPS 140-2 level-1 validated ciphers. AES-256 is used to encrypt Wi-Fi voice traffic and signaling information traveling between the Verizon PTT+ application and the gateway server at the data center. Sessions are decrypted and intelligently distributed to the appropriate PTT+ servers. PTT+ communications leaving the data center toward end devices are re-encrypted to maintain compliance with FIPS 140-2 cryptographic modules, helping to keep communications between the data center and PTT+ user devices secure. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. On the device level, the Verizon PTT+ application uses AES-256 to encrypt locally stored data, including authentication credentials, configuration and settings. The locally stored data can be decrypted by the PTT+ application only on the specific device on which it was encrypted, and the PTT+ application will not log sensitive data, such as username, password, configuration values received from the server or PTT+ application configuration values. Providing seamless communications between Verizon PTT+ users on Wi-Fi networks and those on Land Mobile Radio (LMR) networks calls for a new component, the interoperability gateway to the system. While the interoperability gateway is linked to the PTT+ server through a direct and dedicated connection, the link between the gateway and the customer's LMR system requires the use of a virtual private network (VPN) tunnel with AES-256 encryption. A VPN provides a simple and widely available method to extend specific internet traffic between two networks securely. VPNs supported on the interoperability gateway have the following requirements:,• Site-to-site VPN (one to primary and one to geo),• Dynamic Multipoint VPN (DMVPN),• IPsec over Generic Routing Encapsulation (GRE),• Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) or Open Shortest Past First (OSPF) running inside the VPN tunnels,• Public IPs to public IPs (Traffic from P25 systems must come with Network Address Translation, so the gateway only sees public IPs.),Verizon PTT+ calls to LMR users are encrypted while traversing the Wi-Fi network. The session is terminated at the interoperability gateway and decrypted due to the differences in voice codecs used by PTT+ and LMR. Once decrypted, the audio is then inserted into the 256-bit encrypted VPN tunnel and forwarded to the LMR system. Verizon offers a highly scalable and simplified approach to help keep your sensitive communications private and protected. First, the Verizon PTT+ solution resides in geographically dispersed data centers that follow the Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements (SSAE) No. 16, Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) security compliance standards. Second, the PTT+ end-to-end methodology over Wi-Fi networks utilizes FIPS 140-2 cryptographic modules, AES-256 encryption for noncellular voice and data signaling, and VPN tunnels for connections to customer premises components to help keep your critical PTT+ communications secure and available only to the originator and the intended recipients. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed