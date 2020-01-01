wireless broadband solutions

Penske Uses Verizon Connectivity Solutions to Power High-tech Mobile Repair Units Business

Verizon connectivity solutions help Penske Transportation Solution keep trucks on the roads and deliveries on time. This is Enterprise Intelligence.
Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
Remote Internet Access Solutions Case Study Business

Read customer success stories on remote internet solutions from Verizon. Discover how Verizon has helped facilitate projects using remote internet access.
Verizon Business to deploy Extreme Networks solutions at Liverpool Anfield Stadium

Verizon Business announced a partnership with Extreme Networks, Inc., to deploy wireless connectivity solutions at Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium
Verizon Business launches Advanced SASE solution

Verizon Business’ Advanced Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) solution merges SD WAN capabilities with hybrid network connectivity and security services
Verizon Business 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona to explore 5G-enabled solutions across industries

Verizon Business is bringing 5G Ultra Wideband service to an Innovation Hub in Lake Nona, a smart community located in Orlando, FL
Smart City Solutions for Sacramento

Sacramento and Verizon partner to bring leading-edge technology to the community. Smart city solutions aren't just about technology. The city of Sacramento is on the leading edge of generating big ideas. Ideas that create a safer, smarter, more connected city using advanced technology to address Sacramento's priorities in the community, such as public safety, education and inclusive economic development, making it a great place to live and visit. As residents of the Sacramento area, you've probably heard about the city's partnership with Verizon. Over the short term, these solutions will enable services like free Wi-Fi connectivity in parks, traffic management solutions that will help improve traffic and intersection safety solutions to help the city reduce fatalities and achieve its Vision Zero goals. is a traffic safety philosophy that views vehicle collisions as preventable incidents rather than accidents. In addition, Sacramento is among the first cities in the U.S. to provide broadband internet service to homes in select areas using 5G technology. — Mayor Darrell Steinberg, City of Sacramento,What does Sacramento's partnership with Verizon mean for you?,The goal in partnering with Verizon is to provide solutions that help improve the quality of life for the city's residents, businesses and visitors and continue to make Sacramento a great place to live and play. These solutions will help the city increase public safety, support economic development, create jobs, bolster educational opportunities for area youth and promote digital equality. Here are just a few examples:,5G for Home and BusinessThe 5G revolution is underway and Sacramento is among the first U.S. cities to experience its advanced capabilities, including its incredible broadband internet speeds. Public Wi-Fi serviceCitizens of Sacramento can use free public Wi-Fi service to connect to the internet in 27 parks around the city.*Smart-traffic technologyVerizon traffic solutions will help the city better identify and manage traffic concerns to help make its streets safer for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers. Enabling meaningful community impact,The city's partnership with Verizon goes beyond providing technology infrastructure. It also includes sponsoring programs that support Mayor Steinberg's education initiatives to promote careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Middle school students in the Sacramento area get hands-on experience with virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) technology. Six area engineers and six area artists joined together to create intriguing new artwork inspired by 5G technology. Students in Sacramento's Twin Rivers Unified School District get a first-person experience in how to build their own video game. Verizon Innovative Learning has pledged more than $200 million to provide 5G access, teacher training, STEM curricula and more to 5 million students across the country by 2023. 5G Home and Business is here. Verizon chose Sacramento to be one of the first cities for fixed broadband internet service** empowered by its 5G technology. Take advantage of ultrafast speeds and performance like never before. Bringing 5G homeIn October 2018, 5G went live with the availability of Verizon home broadband internet service.***Experiencing 5G firsthandWatch Sacramento citizens give 5G a try at one of the Verizon 5G Experience Labs. Frequently Asked Questions,Verizon traffic solutions provide population movement analytics and collect general, anonymized data, such as the volume of vehicles that travel throughout the region, origin and destination analysis, and data related to interactions among motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. These solutions are designed to protect privacy by only collecting the minimal necessary data needed to report on aggregate, anonymized behavior (no personally identifiable information). Only minimized sensor data gets transmitted to the cloud. To learn more about our traffic and analytics solutions, . Verizon is focused on delivering data security to the people of Sacramento, from data collection and transmission to storage and access. For example, Verizon uses robust, industry-standard encryption technology. In addition, Verizon works with third-party companies to help generate best practices for data security. These include conducting network penetration tests and regular internal security reviews, which help ensure practices stay current and evolve according to industry standards. Privacy has been a key consideration in the partnership from its very beginning. Going forward, privacy will continue to be critical, with transparency and accountability top of mind. Verizon has adopted five principles that help protect privacy for Sacramento citizens:,The Verizon 5G Home internet service is currently available in limited areas in and around Sacramento. If 5G Home is not currently available in your location, you can sign up to receive notification when we add the service in more neighborhoods. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband wireless service is not yet available for smartphones. Most research groups, including the American Cancer Society and other health and regulatory authorities, do not believe that cell phone towers pose health risks under ordinary conditions. All equipment used for 5G must comply with federal safety standards. Those standards have wide safety margins and are designed to protect everyone, including children. Everyday exposure to the radio frequency energy from 5G small cells is well within those safety limits, and is comparable to exposure from products such as baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers and Bluetooth® devices. * Scheduled to go live 2019–2020
** Only 5G fixed internet service is available in the Sacramento area. 5G wireless service for smartphones is not yet available. *** Not available in all Sacramento areas. Check your location to see when it will be available. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solution Brief

Verizon MDM provides a single user interface to remotely manage devices 24 / 7. Integrating mobile devices, wireless connectivity and apps into our everyday lives has become a necessity. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), enterprises and educational institutions must provide mobility solutions to conduct business and deliver distance learning opportunities. At the same time, they need to manage mobile risk from everincreasing cyber threats targeting business data and,Security for the unexpected,Verizon MDM helps IT administrators manage, track and control the mobile devices and operating systems connecting to their networks. Accessed through a single portal, Verizon MDM helps secure and streamline mobility by enabling device diagnostics, hotspot management and unified endpoint management (UEM) services. Manage devices 24/7 with security and control capabilities that:,Get all of the features to manage and secure mobile devices. Remotely manage smartphones, tablets, laptops, Jetpack®4G LTE mobile hotspots, wearables, routers and more with these critical capabilities:,Easily manage and control hotspot use. Broadband hotspot management with Verizon MDM allows you to remotely:,Why you can rely on Verizon,We offer reliable service and network performance with our broad portfolio of technology solutions. Verizon was ranked,#1 nationwide by RootMetrics in overall network performance 14 times in a row,w seven years in a row.1,Verizon can help you grow as your organization demands more from your network than ever before. Look to a partner you can trust to help you protect devices and critical data used by your mobile workforce or remote learners. For more information about Verizon MDM, please contact your Verizon Business Account Manager or visit verizon.com/business/products/security/mobile-device-endpoint-security/mobile-device-management/verizon-mdm/,Rankings based on RootMetrics® U.S. National RootScore® Reports: 2H 2013–1H 2020. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2020 Verizon. SB11821220,These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Mobile Mesh Connectivity Solutions Brief Solutions

The ruggedized radios come with the native goTenna Pro® app and user-swappable external UHF and VHF antennas, to power 100% off-grid text and GPS location communications between users. Once the radio is paired with a smartphone, the user can securely track team locations, share map markings, and send and receive text messages from any location with others in the mesh network. The radio also provides:The Mobile Mesh Connectivity solution features a deployment kit for up to 20 radios. The kit is compact to enable easy storage and management of devices, frequencies and apps. The deployment kit:,We provide innovative technology solutions to help you communicate and collaborate when and where it matters most. Our mobility and networking expertise helps you reap the benefits of solutions from our technology partners like goTenna. We offer America's largest and most reliable 4G LTE network. It's the most awarded, too. Our network was rated #1 in overall network performance in the U.S. by RootMetrics—11 times in a row. J.D. Power has given Verizon more awards than any other carrier for the highest wireless network quality performance in the U.S.—22 times in a row. To find out more about how Mobile Mesh Connectivity can extend your tactical communications off the grid, contact your Verizon Wireless business specialist. A Verizon Mobile Connectivity Trailer is a towable, rapidly deployable communication trailer that can be used to create a cellular coverage area where wireless coverage is not available. Get the secure, reliable and priority connectivity you need with Verizon Private Network, Preemption, Mobile Broadband Priority and more. Coordinate seamlessly, build situational awareness and improve near real-time decision-making with reliable, interoperable solutions like Push to Talk Plus, One Talk and more. Rankings based on the RootMetrics® U.S. National RootScore® Report: 2H 2018. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon. Visit for more details. Verizon Wireless received the highest score by consumers in the J.D. Power 2017 (V1 & V2), 2018 (V1& V2) & 2019 (V1) U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Studies of customers' satisfaction with their network performance with wireless carriers. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon. Visit for more details. Verizon Wireless received the highest score by consumers in the J.D. Power 2017 (V1 & V2), 2018 (V1& V2) & 2019 (V1) U.S. Wireless Network Quality Performance Studies of customers' satisfaction with their network performance with wireless carriers. Visit,Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Ashburn, Virginia, United States(based on your internet address)