Smart City Solutions for Sacramento

Sacramento and Verizon partner to bring leading-edge technology to the community. Smart city solutions aren't just about technology. The city of Sacramento is on the leading edge of generating big ideas. Ideas that create a safer, smarter, more connected city using advanced technology to address Sacramento's priorities in the community, such as public safety, education and inclusive economic development, making it a great place to live and visit. As residents of the Sacramento area, you've probably heard about the city's partnership with Verizon. Over the short term, these solutions will enable services like free Wi-Fi connectivity in parks, traffic management solutions that will help improve traffic and intersection safety solutions to help the city reduce fatalities and achieve its Vision Zero goals. is a traffic safety philosophy that views vehicle collisions as preventable incidents rather than accidents. In addition, Sacramento is among the first cities in the U.S. to provide broadband internet service to homes in select areas using 5G technology. — Mayor Darrell Steinberg, City of Sacramento,What does Sacramento's partnership with Verizon mean for you?,The goal in partnering with Verizon is to provide solutions that help improve the quality of life for the city's residents, businesses and visitors and continue to make Sacramento a great place to live and play. These solutions will help the city increase public safety, support economic development, create jobs, bolster educational opportunities for area youth and promote digital equality. Here are just a few examples:,5G for Home and BusinessThe 5G revolution is underway and Sacramento is among the first U.S. cities to experience its advanced capabilities, including its incredible broadband internet speeds. Public Wi-Fi serviceCitizens of Sacramento can use free public Wi-Fi service to connect to the internet in 27 parks around the city.*Smart-traffic technologyVerizon traffic solutions will help the city better identify and manage traffic concerns to help make its streets safer for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers. Enabling meaningful community impact,The city's partnership with Verizon goes beyond providing technology infrastructure. It also includes sponsoring programs that support Mayor Steinberg's education initiatives to promote careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Middle school students in the Sacramento area get hands-on experience with virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) technology. Six area engineers and six area artists joined together to create intriguing new artwork inspired by 5G technology. Students in Sacramento's Twin Rivers Unified School District get a first-person experience in how to build their own video game. Verizon Innovative Learning has pledged more than $200 million to provide 5G access, teacher training, STEM curricula and more to 5 million students across the country by 2023. 5G Home and Business is here. Verizon chose Sacramento to be one of the first cities for fixed broadband internet service** empowered by its 5G technology. Take advantage of ultrafast speeds and performance like never before. Bringing 5G homeIn October 2018, 5G went live with the availability of Verizon home broadband internet service.***Experiencing 5G firsthandWatch Sacramento citizens give 5G a try at one of the Verizon 5G Experience Labs. Frequently Asked Questions,Verizon traffic solutions provide population movement analytics and collect general, anonymized data, such as the volume of vehicles that travel throughout the region, origin and destination analysis, and data related to interactions among motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. These solutions are designed to protect privacy by only collecting the minimal necessary data needed to report on aggregate, anonymized behavior (no personally identifiable information). Only minimized sensor data gets transmitted to the cloud. To learn more about our traffic and analytics solutions, . Verizon is focused on delivering data security to the people of Sacramento, from data collection and transmission to storage and access. For example, Verizon uses robust, industry-standard encryption technology. In addition, Verizon works with third-party companies to help generate best practices for data security. These include conducting network penetration tests and regular internal security reviews, which help ensure practices stay current and evolve according to industry standards. Privacy has been a key consideration in the partnership from its very beginning. Going forward, privacy will continue to be critical, with transparency and accountability top of mind. Verizon has adopted five principles that help protect privacy for Sacramento citizens:,The Verizon 5G Home internet service is currently available in limited areas in and around Sacramento. If 5G Home is not currently available in your location, you can sign up to receive notification when we add the service in more neighborhoods. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband wireless service is not yet available for smartphones. Most research groups, including the American Cancer Society and other health and regulatory authorities, do not believe that cell phone towers pose health risks under ordinary conditions. All equipment used for 5G must comply with federal safety standards. Those standards have wide safety margins and are designed to protect everyone, including children. Everyday exposure to the radio frequency energy from 5G small cells is well within those safety limits, and is comparable to exposure from products such as baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers and Bluetooth® devices. * Scheduled to go live 2019–2020

** Only 5G fixed internet service is available in the Sacramento area. 5G wireless service for smartphones is not yet available. *** Not available in all Sacramento areas. Check your location to see when it will be available. 