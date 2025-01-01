wireless service providers near me

Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Mobile Health is an occupational health company that provides employment-related medical screenings to clients around the country. Mobile Health services, such as drug testing, physical exams, or disease testing, are used to help keep employees safe on the job or meet OSHA requirements. Most importantly, they give businesses peace of mind they are hiring the right candidate or keeping a workplace safe and in compliance. Until recently, Mobile Health has carried out these activities using six New York-based facilities that it owns and operates or through a national network of 6,500 affiliated facilities. When the pandemic began, Mobile Health began delivering services on-site to clients with clinician teams. When thousands of employers needed a way to clear their workers for duty and protect their campuses, Mobile Health was ready to meet the need. Mobile Health prioritizes delivering an efficient and easy experience for customers and patients alike. Our key value proposition is all about easy accessibility, said Andrew Shulman, Mobile Health's CEO. We want to meet our clients and their employees where they are.,Since its founding in 1984, Mobile Health has sought to innovate its services using technology. This commitment to agile operations has helped the company succeed in a shifting occupational healthcare environment by allowing it to be ready for anything—including the unexpected. Mobile Health got its start by delivering services on-site throughout the greater New York City area. After opening their own clinics, the delivery of mobile services faded. The company had long been considering restarting on-site services to its clients and their employees. Suddenly, shifting workplace safety requirements during the pandemic elevated this initiative from an opportunity into an urgent priority. In the spring of 2020, a major hospital system called on Mobile Health to conduct on-site respirator fit testing—complete with mobile check-ins and secure patient data management—for thousands of healthcare workers. Reliable connectivity and Mobile Health technology were essential for accomplishing these goals, so Mobile Health turned to Verizon for support. Using Verizon's connectivity solutions, Mobile Health was able to set up the entire operation in only 36 hours. It remained on-site 24/7 for weeks on end, delivering crucial public health services in what was then the pandemic's epicenter in the U.S. In the wake of that successful initiative, Mobile Health realized an opportunity to respond to current healthcare needs and expand this service line even further. Shortly after, the company started getting requests to conduct COVID-19 testing at nursing homes. To meet the growing need, Mobile Health would have to shift gears and dramatically scale its operations. This ambitious undertaking would only be viable with the right combination of technology and expertise, however—and the company knew it. We are not doing this without technology, said Shulman. CMO, Mobile Health,Mobile Health was well positioned to execute a rapid pivot to these on-site services. The company swiftly developed its own technology to enable large-scale contactless testing and vaccination programs. Knowing reliable mobile internet connectivity would be imperative, Mobile Health reached out to Verizon for support with extending its coverage across the country, whether in a building's basement in New York or a mobile vaccination unit in rural Virginia. Throughout this entire period, Verizon connectivity enabled Mobile Health to deliver a high-quality customer and patient experience. The demand for our services skyrocketed and Verizon was able to meet this demand without skipping a beat, said Shulman. Verizon was never a bottleneck for us. Because we had a partner that we could rely on to 100% meet the demand, it was one less very important thing to worry about.,With this strong partnership in place, Mobile Health could expand to meet the growing demand for its services. It could set up its operations and deliver testing results and vaccinations faster than its competitors. In one example, Mobile Health provides K-12 COVID-19 testing for 175 different public schools, completing thousands of tests per week. With Verizon connectivity, Mobile Health can instantly record the test results, so they can be promptly shared with the schools and parents. Mobile Health also supports the entire Broadway theater community, setting up five different COVID-19 testing centers around the district that operate between 80 and 100 hours per week. In addition, Mobile Health is contracted with all the major Broadway theaters and productions to run a centralized testing location for the performers, crew and theater staff. With the ability to get tested before going to work two to three times a week, Broadway theater workers and the audiences they serve can have greater peace of mind. CEO, Mobile Health,Now that has a strong technology infrastructure that allows it to quickly respond to shifting demands, the company is beginning to review and re-envision the other services it has delivered for the past few decades—from employee drug testing to physical exams. Healthcare is very stuck sometimes, explained Dave Schramm, Mobile Health's chief marketing officer. Our job is to disrupt that. If we do what we believe to be right, and we don't constrain ourselves to the way that it is, it means we can constantly innovate.,As part of its vision for , Mobile Health is considering offering some of its occupational health services through telemedicine, perhaps using wearable technology, so they're even more accessible to a range of populations. Using such capabilities, for example, companies might be able to allow their field workers to complete important screenings from the safety of their own homes. In addition, all stakeholders involved in the process could have access to prompt test results. When Mobile Health needed to expand its service line offerings, the choice was clear. The Verizon network already supported stationary clinics, and they had always provided a great experience for customers and patients alike. Because we had such a good experience, both with the equipment and the service, that was our first call. We've had nothing but positive things to say, also in terms of the team that's been able to help us, said Shulman. As Mobile Health continues to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space, its partnership with Verizon will play a key role in delivering the exceptional customer and patient experiences the company is known for. See how Mobile Health is leveraging technology to improve operations. Explore more connectivity solutions for your business. 