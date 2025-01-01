wireless service providers near me

1

Verizon

1.0 mi
Closed
44110 Ashburn Shopping Plz
Ashburn, VA 20147
(703) 677-8811
2

Verizon

3.3 mi
Closed
1612 Village Market Blvd Se
Leesburg, VA 20175
(800) 880-1077
  • In-Store Pickup
3

Verizon

3.7 mi
Closed
21100 Dulles Town Cir
Dulles, VA 20166
(571) 926-9043
Texas business picks Verizon Business as new service provider

Marketing firm Speak Loud Media taps Verizon for reliable broadband mobility, internet security and BlueJeans video conferencing
Verizon Business, Granite partner to bring next-gen wireless service to customers

Verizon Business and Granite Telecommunications, LLC today announce a new arrangement to provide the benefits of Granite’s industry-leading, patented EPIK solution on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

Starts at $33.33/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Starts at $31.38/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(1998)
Smartphones

Apple iPhone 15

Starts at $28.61/mo

For 36 months, 0% APR

(5118)
Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
5G Edge Cloud Service Providers Business

Verizon partners with the industry-leading providers in compute and storage services to deliver best-in-class mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions with enhanced security, low latency and near real-time capabilities. Plus, we help design, deploy and manage your solutions. 5G Edge brings the power of Verizon 5G networks and industry-leading cloud providers closer to your data sources—enabling the creation of next-generation applications. Verizon AWS Outposts (private MEC) and AWS Wavelength (public MEC) let you take advantage of compute and storage services at the edge of the Verizon 5G network, to help improve latency and enable real-time applications—such as intelligent logistics, AR and massive IoT deployments. Migrate applications and process data locally with Google Distributed Cloud Edge (GDC Edge), a private MEC solution. A Verizon Private Wireless Network and GDC Edge enable the bandwidth and low latency to support real-time applications, such as autonomous mobile robots, intelligent logistics and factory automation. Learn how cloud computing at the edge of public LTE and 5G cellular networks can deliver ultra-low latency to help enable real-time enterprise. See how mobile edge computing coupled with a private 5G wireless network can support your most critical and latency-sensitive applications. See how different industries are using 5G Edge to breathe life into their most groundbreaking ideas for transformation.
Choosing a Small Business Internet Service Provider

How to choose a small business internet service provider. Selecting a small business internet service is no easy task. When it comes to small business internet providers, there's no shortage of options, from large communications companies to small cable providers to discount startups. So, what's the best internet for small businesses? It depends on your specific needs, and there are several business owners need to take into account. Many seek a provider that balances reliable, fast, and simple internet that also meets the budget. After all, communication is the foundation for good business. In our digital world, fast and reliable connectivity is critical for instant access to customers and suppliers. Technology adoption driven by COVID-19 remains a significant focus for small businesses as social distancing and remote working forces stronger bandwidth and more robust digital tools and technologies to keep things running. Nearly 2 in 3 (63%) say they are using digital tools and technologies to enhance customer experiences and create new business opportunities, compared to just over half who were doing so this time last year (53%). As small businesses enhance customer experience with digital operations, business owners need to keep abreast of new products and services that internet Services Providers (ISPs) offer. The fact is, internet speeds that were acceptable in the past might not be the best internet for today, especially with the gaining availability of fiber and wireless technologies, such as . With so many ISPs in the market, what should you look for when selecting the best internet for your small business? For example, how do you decide what key features are the internet "must-haves," those that will make a difference to your organization's bottom line today—and tomorrow? The best internet, of course, depends on your specific needs. However, every business, regardless of size, needs a fast and reliable option. Slow, unreliable internet service can frustrate customers and employees, with the potential for lost sales and productivity, which may be damaging for small businesses. A fast and reliable internet connection has several benefits, including: So, when evaluating small business internet providers, take time to research which internet service provider is right for your needs. Choosing the right technology. For broadband internet service, there are several options to choose from today. Fiber Optic Service uses light to send data over great distances at incredible speeds: the speed of light. Verizon's offers some of the highest speeds available on the market today, as high as 940 Mbps download and 880 Mbps upload in some areas. Upload speeds are gaining importance to support cloud applications and digital tools. Additionally, enabling multiple network users for customer and colleague engagement through applications such as video, web conferencing, and voice-over IP requires fast connectivity. Fios is available in certain areas. Fixed Wireless Access. Wireless connectivity solutions, also known as internet access, are available with LTE and speeds. Verizon LTE and 5G Business Internet deliver ultra-fast speeds, so you can adopt transformative technologies while keeping your internet and connected systems up and running. Digital Subscriber Line (DSL). DSL offers a reliable internet connection over regular telephone lines or cable to deliver fast download speeds. Because DSL uses a dedicated phone line or cable, it is distance sensitive with stable and consistent speeds, often slower than other options. Verizon business DSL service is available in many areas. Cable delivers data through coaxial cables. It was developed as an upgrade from traditional over-the-air broadcasting and is available to customers with distribution lines in their area. One key disadvantage to cable technology is that customers in a geographic area share the bandwidth; they may experience slow response times during peak periods. Satellite. Satellite connections use satellites to beam the internet feed wirelessly to a customer's installed satellite dish. However, satellite services tend to be both slower and more expensive than other technologies. For customers in rural areas, satellites are often the only broadband option. They are also limited in connecting to streaming content, and the weather can disrupt service. Small business internet providers: 7 factors to consider. When it comes to small business internet providers, not all providers are the same. When evaluating small business internet service, look for a provider that offers a complete and reliable communication solution that will allow your employees to share information quickly and easily. In particular, keep the following seven factors in mind when choosing a small business internet provider: There's no shortage of small business internet providers nowadays, and the best internet for your business depends on your organization's specific needs. However, all small business owners need reliable and fast internet service to connect to their customers and suppliers. Verizon's products, customer support, and reliability make it the best choice for many small business owners when evaluating small service providers. Read more about other resources Verizon has to help support small businesses.  
Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Mobile Health is an occupational health company that provides employment-related medical screenings to clients around the country. Mobile Health services, such as drug testing, physical exams, or disease testing, are used to help keep employees safe on the job or meet OSHA requirements. Most importantly, they give businesses peace of mind they are hiring the right candidate or keeping a workplace safe and in compliance. Until recently, Mobile Health has carried out these activities using six New York-based facilities that it owns and operates or through a national network of 6,500 affiliated facilities. When the pandemic began, Mobile Health began delivering services on-site to clients with clinician teams. When thousands of employers needed a way to clear their workers for duty and protect their campuses, Mobile Health was ready to meet the need. Mobile Health prioritizes delivering an efficient and easy experience for customers and patients alike. Our key value proposition is all about easy accessibility, said Andrew Shulman, Mobile Health's CEO. We want to meet our clients and their employees where they are. Since its founding in 1984, Mobile Health has sought to innovate its services using technology. This commitment to agile operations has helped the company succeed in a shifting occupational healthcare environment by allowing it to be ready for anything—including the unexpected. Mobile Health got its start by delivering services on-site throughout the greater New York City area. After opening their own clinics, the delivery of mobile services faded. The company had long been considering restarting on-site services to its clients and their employees. Suddenly, shifting workplace safety requirements during the pandemic elevated this initiative from an opportunity into an urgent priority. In the spring of 2020, a major hospital system called on Mobile Health to conduct on-site respirator fit testing—complete with mobile check-ins and secure patient data management—for thousands of healthcare workers. Reliable connectivity and Mobile Health technology were essential for accomplishing these goals, so Mobile Health turned to Verizon for support. Using Verizon's connectivity solutions, Mobile Health was able to set up the entire operation in only 36 hours. It remained on-site 24/7 for weeks on end, delivering crucial public health services in what was then the pandemic's epicenter in the U.S. In the wake of that successful initiative, Mobile Health realized an opportunity to respond to current healthcare needs and expand this service line even further. Shortly after, the company started getting requests to conduct COVID-19 testing at nursing homes. To meet the growing need, Mobile Health would have to shift gears and dramatically scale its operations. This ambitious undertaking would only be viable with the right combination of technology and expertise, however—and the company knew it. We are not doing this without technology, said Shulman. CMO, Mobile Health. Mobile Health was well positioned to execute a rapid pivot to these on-site services. The company swiftly developed its own technology to enable large-scale contactless testing and vaccination programs. Knowing reliable mobile internet connectivity would be imperative, Mobile Health reached out to Verizon for support with extending its coverage across the country, whether in a building's basement in New York or a mobile vaccination unit in rural Virginia. Throughout this entire period, Verizon connectivity enabled Mobile Health to deliver a high-quality customer and patient experience. The demand for our services skyrocketed and Verizon was able to meet this demand without skipping a beat, said Shulman. Verizon was never a bottleneck for us. Because we had a partner that we could rely on to 100% meet the demand, it was one less very important thing to worry about. With this strong partnership in place, Mobile Health could expand to meet the growing demand for its services. It could set up its operations and deliver testing results and vaccinations faster than its competitors. In one example, Mobile Health provides K-12 COVID-19 testing for 175 different public schools, completing thousands of tests per week. With Verizon connectivity, Mobile Health can instantly record the test results, so they can be promptly shared with the schools and parents. Mobile Health also supports the entire Broadway theater community, setting up five different COVID-19 testing centers around the district that operate between 80 and 100 hours per week. In addition, Mobile Health is contracted with all the major Broadway theaters and productions to run a centralized testing location for the performers, crew and theater staff. With the ability to get tested before going to work two to three times a week, Broadway theater workers and the audiences they serve can have greater peace of mind. CEO, Mobile Health. Now that has a strong technology infrastructure that allows it to quickly respond to shifting demands, the company is beginning to review and re-envision the other services it has delivered for the past few decades—from employee drug testing to physical exams. Healthcare is very stuck sometimes, explained Dave Schramm, Mobile Health's chief marketing officer. Our job is to disrupt that. If we do what we believe to be right, and we don't constrain ourselves to the way that it is, it means we can constantly innovate. As part of its vision for , Mobile Health is considering offering some of its occupational health services through telemedicine, perhaps using wearable technology, so they're even more accessible to a range of populations. Using such capabilities, for example, companies might be able to allow their field workers to complete important screenings from the safety of their own homes. In addition, all stakeholders involved in the process could have access to prompt test results. When Mobile Health needed to expand its service line offerings, the choice was clear. The Verizon network already supported stationary clinics, and they had always provided a great experience for customers and patients alike. Because we had such a good experience, both with the equipment and the service, that was our first call. We've had nothing but positive things to say, also in terms of the team that's been able to help us, said Shulman. As Mobile Health continues to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space, its partnership with Verizon will play a key role in delivering the exceptional customer and patient experiences the company is known for. See how Mobile Health is leveraging technology to improve operations. Explore more connectivity solutions for your business.  
