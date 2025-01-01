work laptop computer

What is Edge Computing and How Does Edge Computing Work? Business

How does edge computing work?,Edge computing architectures play a vital role in making faster business decisions and optimizing operations with data. They can streamline customer experience and maximize employee efficiency. For example, edge computing helps the retail industry create more efficient shopping experiences with , where video analytics and real-time store data can automatically track customer purchases. Smart shelves can also and either alert employees or make automated orders for new stock, preventing disruptions and keeping inventory moving. But exactly how does edge computing work?,When joined with other innovative technologies like 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing is the architectural backbone of many digital experiences, from augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and the nascent to connected cars, wearable health and fitness devices. So what is and how does edge computing work?,What is edge computing technology?,Edge computing is an architectural framework for moving computing resources such as data processing and storage closer to where that data is generated and used—or to the edge of a company's network. In a centralized model, computing resources are usually located in a data center or cloud environment. That means that an application or device running elsewhere must send data to (and receive it back from) that central location for processing, analytics, storage, and other needs. There is inherent latency between data collection, processing and a response. By moving core compute capabilities (such as processing power or storage) closer to the data—and to end users, whether customers or employees—businesses can greatly increase speed and bandwidth, ensuring the highest-quality digital experiences. It has similar impacts on business systems and operations, by enabling data to not only be collected but also analyzed and acted upon in or near real-time. This can create tremendous business value in industries such as , , , and many other sectors. How does edge computing work?,In centralized computing, things like processing and storage rely on servers—lots and lots of servers—housed inside of a data center or cloud environment. Essentially, edge computing technology works by moving the server out of the data center and relocating it as close as possible to the application, devices, and data that need it. In some cases, this means an actual, physical edge server. This is fundamentally similar to a traditional server but may come in a different form to suit its use case and requirements and is placed in close proximity to a data source. More and more businesses are realizing they can adopt and implement an edge-computing architecture by leveraging the network and infrastructure of a reliable provider like Verizon. This gives them the reach and footprint to deploy devices and applications where they can deliver the most value. Relying on an existing edge network and solutions can help to maximize performance and minimize latency. The benefits of edge computing,You're now able to answer the questions What is edge computing technology? and How does edge computing work? That's the foundation for understanding why it's so valuable. For businesses, take root in several core advantages: 