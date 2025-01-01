work laptop computer

Our Best LTE & 5G Laptops with Cellular Data Business

On the most reliable 5G network in America. Connected laptops powered by Verizon offer powerful performance, lightning-fast 5G connectivity, and enterprise-grade security features. Connect, collaborate, and work smarter with lightning-fast speeds and reliable connectivity. Empower your employees to work from anywhere. Boost productivity and collaboration while maintaining seamless connectivity. Protect your business with enterprise-grade security features. Keep your data and devices safe from cyber threats. Grow your business with a flexible and scalable mobile solution. Verizon's connected laptops can meet the needs of businesses of all sizes. Meet the ThinkPad X13s— built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Designed with versatility for any business with intelligent performance, outstanding screen experience and built-in security and privacy options. Introducing the Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G, a laptop designed to help you work and play smarter. Powered by Qualcomm® Snapdragon™. Experience the potential of your connected laptop by connecting it to the network America relies on. Purchase from Verizon, from our partner, or your trusted vendor—then activate with us today. A successful digital workplace needs dependable, fast internet services. Verizon has the speed and reliability your business requires. years managing complex networks worldwide. Fortune 500 companies served. of U.S. population covered by 4G LTE.
Small But Mighty Remote Work Security Risks

Mobile Security Index 2021 Report. Many employees now have access to much of the same valuable corporate data—customer lists, banking details, employees' personal data, billing information and much more—via their mobile devices as Commuters who sat in the office. This means that the compromise of a mobile device can now pose just as great a risk to your customer data, intellectual property and core systems. The top compromised asset varieties for the 2020 DBIR time frame in cyber-espionage breaches were desktop or laptop (88%), mobile phone (14%), and web application (10%). The majority (71%) of respondents said that mobile devices are "critical to their business," which we defined as an answer of 8 or higher on our 10-point scale. And over a third (34%) scored the importance of mobile devices at the maximum 10. Three-fifths (60%) of respondents said that mobile devices are their company's biggest IT security threat. Of those who didn't agree with that statement, the vast majority (85%) said that mobile devices are at least as vulnerable as other IT systems. And close to a third (31%) of all respondents agreed that mobile device threats were growing faster than other threats. Forty-four percent rated the risk as significant or high. A further 42% rated it moderate. That picture varies by industry, with sectors like professional services and financial services expressing much greater concern.
What is Edge Computing and How Does Edge Computing Work? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How does edge computing work?,Author: Kevin Casey,Edge computing architectures play a vital role in making faster business decisions and optimizing operations with data. They can streamline customer experience and maximize employee efficiency. For example, edge computing helps the retail industry create more efficient shopping experiences with , where video analytics and real-time store data can automatically track customer purchases. Smart shelves can also and either alert employees or make automated orders for new stock, preventing disruptions and keeping inventory moving. But exactly how does edge computing work?,When joined with other innovative technologies like 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT), edge computing is the architectural backbone of many digital experiences, from augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) and the nascent to connected cars, wearable health and fitness devices. So what is and how does edge computing work?,What is edge computing technology?,Edge computing is an architectural framework for moving computing resources such as data processing and storage closer to where that data is generated and used—or to the edge of a company's network. In a centralized model, computing resources are usually located in a data center or cloud environment. That means that an application or device running elsewhere must send data to (and receive it back from) that central location for processing, analytics, storage, and other needs. There is inherent latency between data collection, processing and a response. By moving core compute capabilities (such as processing power or storage) closer to the data—and to end users, whether customers or employees—businesses can greatly increase speed and bandwidth, ensuring the highest-quality digital experiences. It has similar impacts on business systems and operations, by enabling data to not only be collected but also analyzed and acted upon in or near real-time. This can create tremendous business value in industries such as , , , and many other sectors. How does edge computing work?,In centralized computing, things like processing and storage rely on servers—lots and lots of servers—housed inside of a data center or cloud environment. Essentially, edge computing technology works by moving the server out of the data center and relocating it as close as possible to the application, devices, and data that need it. In some cases, this means an actual, physical edge server. This is fundamentally similar to a traditional server but may come in a different form to suit its use case and requirements and is placed in close proximity to a data source. More and more businesses are realizing they can adopt and implement an edge-computing architecture by leveraging the network and infrastructure of a reliable provider like Verizon. This gives them the reach and footprint to deploy devices and applications where they can deliver the most value. Relying on an existing edge network and solutions can help to maximize performance and minimize latency. The benefits of edge computing,You're now able to answer the questions What is edge computing technology? and How does edge computing work? That's the foundation for understanding why it's so valuable. For businesses, take root in several core advantages:,, and learn how businesses are extending the power of the cloud and Verizon's 5G network to innovate like never before. Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
Learn more

