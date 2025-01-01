5g architecture

Basics of 5G Technology and 5G Networks

5G Edge: Mobile Edge Compute Platform

Get fast, secure cloud computing at the network edge—for real innovation in real time. This is . Built for innovation, our 5G Edge technology enhances applications by hosting them at the edge of the network—closer to your devices and endpoints. This helps lower response times and boost performance, so you can collect, process and analyze your data faster. Watch the use cases to learn how. Public MEC puts cloud computing resources at the edge of public LTE and 5G cellular networks—to reduce latency when faster data processing is critical. Private MEC is computing and network infrastructure that's installed on premises. This dedicated platform delivers ultra-low latency to areas within large campuses, agencies, organizations and more—with greater security. Our 5G Edge technology enhances edge computing applications by improving response times and performance—enabling companies to collect, process and analyze data faster. With Verizon 5G network you get the security, throughput and low-latency performance your organization needs to transform. Leverage Verizon's partnerships with industry-leading cloud service providers to enable the creation of next-gen applications. Build, deploy and manage your applications right at the edge of our 5G network, for the speed and responsiveness you need to innovate like never before. See how CrowdVision used 5G Edge to help improve crowd management, congestion and the guest experience. Watch how Zixi transformed the way live content is streamed by creating pop-up network ecosystems with sub-second latency. See how YBVR harnessed 5G Edge to deliver "like you're there" streaming of music, sports and other events. Read about using near real-time monitoring to send alerts about changing conditions to help prevent accidents and injuries. Learn how increased automation can help improve logistical efficiency throughout the entire manufacturing process, from production to shipment of finished goods to customers. Read about creating precise models for comparative analysis and how it can help improve product quality—giving insights into all aspects of manufacturing processes. Leverage our pre-integrated solutions to drive efficiencies, optimize costs and improve customer experiences. Help visitors navigate crowded airports, stadiums, retail stores and other spaces based on traffic-flow pattern analysis. Help visitors navigate crowded airports, stadiums, retail stores and other spaces based on traffic-flow pattern analysis. Evolve the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple, seamless shopping. Evolve the customer experience with a SaaS solution that uses computer vision and machine learning to enable simple, seamless shopping. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. Cut down wait times and verify guest identities with this opt-in SaaS solution for venue and facility entrances. Find out which 5G Edge and MEC solution is right for your organization: , , , , . Stay current on the latest edge computing trends and use cases, so you can make better-informed decisions for your business. Get the latest announcements and information to help develop mobile edge computing applications. Join the 5G Edge Partner Program for help designing and deploying your 5G Edge solutions. And get access to strategic co-marketing opportunities. helps you deploy and manage end-to-end solutions and device connectivity—to bring near real‑time processing to the Internet of Things (IoT). 5G Edge is a mobile edge computing platform available for businesses and organizations. By integrating compute and storage services at the public 5G or LTE network edge, or collocated on-premises with a private wireless network, 5G Edge helps Verizon customers bring to market increasingly transformative use cases that were previously untenable or impossible. Multi-access edge computing (MEC) is a network architecture concept that enables cloud computing capabilities and an IT service environment at the edge of any network. Mobile edge computing provides both an IT service environment and cloud-computing capabilities at the edge of the mobile network, within the radio access network (RAN) and in closer proximity to mobile subscribers, enterprises and other organizations. With this new edge computing architecture, developers can build applications for mobile end users and wireless devices, with low latency. This opens up a whole new world of possibilities for businesses and organizations of all types and sizes, including next-generation artificial intelligence (AI), augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), automated vehicles, real-time monitoring and control, and so much more. 5G Edge can provide:,5G Edge private MEC helps support customer data and application sovereignty. 5G Edge could also deliver services specific to an environment and industry, such as oil and mining operations, manufacturing plants, hospitals, universities, public safety and other government facilities, sports arenas, and business campuses. Local computing could be particularly beneficial for organizations with a large number of connected devices. ThingSpace provides the tools, resources and support to help you accelerate development of edge devices and get them to market faster. Industries across the board could create more agile, efficient and proactive practices, realize new opportunities for value capture and creation, and deliver customer experiences with the following benefits:,Ultrahigh speed and low latency are requirements for many transformational projects, and 5G Edge is designed to help reduce application response times and increase performance. Private wireless deployments can help reduce response times and increase performance even further. Data is the new differentiator—the faster and better you can harness, process, analyze and use it, the bigger the advantage. Data is gathered and acted on closer to where it's created or used to help enable contextually aware applications and more-efficient operations. 5G Edge works with connectivity and device management solutions that can help enable the alignment of mobile and cloud strategies. The high speed and low latency of 5G Edge can help support the rapid expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT)—particularly mission-critical communications. 5G Edge can also help address IoT challenges such as device energy usage and battery life. Verizon Private 5G Network helps support massive IoT deployments. Resources at the edge and on-premises means Verizon customers can localize data, which can help them improve security and better execute on data management strategies. Private wireless deployments can help provide even higher levels of security, keeping all critical data on premises. We believe many industries could benefit from 5G Edge. Here are just a few of our top picks:,Global distribution and supply chain leaders could benefit from near real-time supply chain solutions that deliver end-to-end visibility and control from production through consumption. Online gaming companies could offer subscription-based gaming services, while enabling immersive experiences on mobile devices running on 5G networks. Advancements in computer vision along with machine learning have given rise to more interactive and convenient fan experiences in venues of all sizes, while providing venue owners and operators more visibility and intelligence thanks to data-driven decision-making as well as near real-time monitoring and analytics. As a result, better crowd management, accelerated ticketing and cashierless payment options are now available. Retailers could use 5G Edge to implement granular product tracking, create immersive experiences, automate points of sale (POS), drive interactive signage and smart package sorting, and gather insights about in-the-moment customer behavior. 5G Edge could enable AI, near real-time connectivity and other leading-edge technologies to fight fraud, power humanized assistants, speed up loan transactions, shorten settlement cycles, and accelerate market forecasting, buying and selling. 5G Edge may have broad application in healthcare solutions. They could include delivering deep visibility into the pharmaceutical supply chain, supporting faster, more-detailed diagnostics, enabling robotic and remote surgery and near real-time patient monitoring, and providing navigation for visually impaired individuals. From improved 3D modeling, maintenance and supply chain management to automated vehicles, robots, digital twins, materials tracking and quality assurance processes, 5G Edge could help catalyze widespread transformation across the manufacturing ecosystem. 5G Edge could support smart dock technologies to help improve safety, security and productivity, as well as enhance quality of travel, and improve tracking and auditing of vehicles, packages and people. 5G Edge could also play a transformative role in the field of autonomous vehicles and C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle to Everything) applications for passenger, vehicle, road and pedestrian safety. *Not currently available for use with Verizon 5G Edge private MEC. Verizon has expertise in building, maintaining and operating both public and private networks, and remotely managing hundreds of millions of devices. We invest billions of dollars every year so that our networks are resilient and future-ready. And just as critically, we understand digital transformation and have the experience and expertise to help organizations evolve and advance. It's why 97% of the Fortune 500 count on us to help their enterprises thrive. Other advantages include:,Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is paving the way for a new era of business innovations with ultra-fast speeds and low latency. Private carrier-grade deployments at the Verizon customer premises provide even lower latency and are complementary with other existing networking technologies. Verizon 5G Edge is a mobile edge computing (MEC) platform. And MEC is all about moving computing and related infrastructure closer to the end user, so we're building out service access points (SAPs) across . Those SAPs, along with fiber, small-cell technology and other network densification efforts, help ensure that Verizon can support our customers' next-generation application requirements. Private wireless network deployment solutions provide even more flexibility and availability. Having virtualized the core of its network, Verizon is taking significant steps forward in virtualizing the radio access network (RAN) edge and moving computing functionality to the edge of the network. This is what makes 5G Edge possible. 5G Ultra Wideband embeds security protocols that help ensure Verizon customer user and development environments are secure, while managing the quality of your experiences based on user type or policy service levels. It's a more secure, high-performance alternative to Wi-Fi. 5G Edge Services is a unique platform that provides developers, Verizon customers and partners the tools to build and deploy edge applications across a distributed infrastructure, along with management capabilities for greater visibility and control. Why Edge Computing Infrastructure Is the Architecture of the Future Business

Why edge computing infrastructure is set to become the architecture of the future

Author: Shane Schick

The nature of innovation makes the future of IT notoriously difficult to predict, but it's probably a safe bet to say it will be built in part upon edge computing infrastructure. For example, according to a forecast from market research firm IDC, Worldwide spending on edge computing is , an increase of 14.8% over 2021. This includes adoption across industries ranging from retail and manufacturing to transportation and the public sector, IDC predicted. Deploying edge nodes allows organizations to overcome challenges in performance and latency by reducing the distance data needs to be transmitted to compute resources thus reducing round trip latency and improving overall application performance. Simply stated, data is processed closer to where it is generated, whether it is a piece of factory equipment, an electrical meter or a wearable device. As an added benefit, the amount of data that may need to be transferred to remote data centers can also be optimized potentially reducing bandwidth needs and lowering the related costs. This is why the adoption of edge computing has become . Extending the benefits with mobile edge computing,Mobile edge computing (also known as ) takes this a step further by colocating edge computing infrastructure with 5G network infrastructure. As RCR Wireless points out, this paves the way for that balance high bandwidth and low latency while avoiding network congestion. In a recent article, Forrester notesthat technology executives should prepare for , which run software wherever that software best fits the need. Mobile edge computing infrastructure prepares organizations for the future because it gives them a greater ability to dynamically provide applications and experiences wherever they're needed. They also mention that 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) will open up new opportunities to analyze data in real time, monitor corporate assets from afar and deploy autonomous vehicles. Where mobile edge computing infrastructure is headed,A good example of the edge's long-term potential includes healthcare. Computerworld reports on some of the early work in this area, such as through wearable devices to alert staff when changes in patient readings require their attention. Removing lag time in data processing could also allow hospitals and clinics to use augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) to help their teams develop skills. Edge computing will also be critical as more municipalities endeavor to develop into smart cities. A report from construction firm Hill International argues that as data and sensors spread to buildings, utilities and traffic systems. Beyond the efficiencies and speed edge computing infrastructure offers a smart city, the report said the technology can also have a positive environmental impact by reducing energy consumption while boosting revenues through connectivity services and remote toll collection. In manufacturing, edge computing can allow companies to create intelligent virtual replicas of physical assets, or digital twins, to improve product design, maintenance and production. An article from Raconteur gives the example of a car manufacturer that to put a vehicle's engine through a much more extensive series of tests. Explore how you can get started with and do the same. IDC, , Doc #prUS48772522, January 2022. , Michele Pelino, Forrester blogs, October 2021. 