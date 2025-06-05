5g in manufacturing industry

Explore our innovative solutions by chatting now with a business specialist. Enable your machines to move freely and efficiently—with Verizon's reliable, secure 5G coverage within your factory. Don't just connect your business. Partner with Verizon to make it even smarter. Our advanced 5G network and solutions can help improve factory efficiency and productivity, and enable a safer workplace. Data from sensors, edge devices and connected systems can help you boost machine uptime and avoid costly production delays. And Industry 4.0 technologies can help manufacturers manage the unexpected. Let's achieve Enterprise Intelligence. Today's factories and warehouses are increasingly digitized and leverage robotics, sensors, autonomous vehicles, augmented reality (AR) and other Industry 4.0 technologies. Fast, reliable private 5G networks are needed to make the smart factory more efficient and cost-effective. Digital transformation requires the expertise and objectivity of a partner that can make a quick, pragmatic assessment of the landscape and apply solutions. Learn how manufacturers are leveraging Industry 4.0 solutions to enhance OEE, drive growth and improve supply-chain agility. Connect all aspects of the manufacturing environment—from back-end office needs and research and development to the factory floor and distribution channel—on an edge computing platform. Quickly scale your network to adapt to new requirements and demands, and build wireless networks to help seamlessly and flexibly connect your devices and systems. Enable intelligent technology like predictive maintenance, robotics, automation, digital twins, 3D printing and whatever else the future holds. Remotely monitor your equipment with an edge gateway device to help reduce the risk of downtime or failure. Securely activate on the Verizon network, troubleshoot, and locate and manage the life cycle of your IoT devices in our feature-rich platform. Network monitoring and cloud security services address core network security, while mobile solutions ensure data security in devices across the manufacturing ecosystem. Extend network and application visibility to devices beyond your factory walls with a fast, fixed wireless internet connection that you can easily self-install at any location where Verizon 4G LTE coverage is available. Integrate security with your IoT services, so wireless connections, applications data and device infrastructure can all be protected with a single solution. From design and implementation to analytics and maintenance, our consultants have the deep industry expertise needed to help you develop strategies that will drive results. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile. Digital Manufacturing Industry Trends & Innovations

The IIoT and production floor communication means connecting devices, people and machines. Learn from this manufacturing communication systems guide. Jun 05, 2025,Enabling manufacturing automation and factory controls with the IIoT can help your operation run smoothly. Learn how. Jun 04, 2025,Article,Discover how IT and operational technology are converging in manufacturing. May 13, 2025,Article,Discover how Verizon Sensor Insights simplifies IoT sensor management, ensuring connectivity, power efficiency, and reliable data streaming for your business. Apr 08, 2025,White Paper,This paper examines the critical role that private cellular networks will play in enabling the successful implementation of AMT in the pharmaceutical industry. Mar 11, 2025,Article,Put in a brief description hereExplore how 5G supports Industry 4.0 technology trends like AI, IIoT, digital twins, and the industrial metaverse to transform smart manufacturing. Feb 04, 2025,Article,Discover how and why manufacturers are using connected worker technology such as IoT and Ai in manufacturing to drive factory efficiency. Jan 15, 2025,White Paper,Explore how manufacturers leverage connectivity technologies like 5G, IoT, and Wi-Fi to drive digital transformation. Discover trends, challenges, and the future of industrial connectivity in our 2024 report. Aug 23, 2024,Infographic,Verizon Condition Based Maintenance solutions simplify remote monitoring of critical systems, products and equipment. Aug 08, 2024
Driving Productivity in the Manufacturing Industry

Reduce unplanned downtime and help improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE) at your facility. Manufacturers face growing pressure to adopt new Industry 4.0 technologies to become more efficient and competitive. We can help you get more from your connected devices and boost workforce potential. Explore how the key technologies of Industry 4.0 are empowering manufacturers to work smarter, faster and safer than ever before. Enable machines in motion to move freely and efficiently with consistent coverage. Binsky & Snyder unlocked new opportunities for innovation at their 130,000 sq ft facility by upgrading to a powerful and agile Private Wireless Network. Unlock the power of Verizon's private 5G network for your business. Experience secure and reliable wireless connectivity solutions tailored to your enterprise needs. Leverage data and rule your industry with the help of our IoT services and solutions. See how Verizon is using the Internet of Things to transform businesses. Protect your business with Verizon's network security solutions. Keep your data safe with advanced threat detection, network protection and cybersecurity solutions. Discover a full range of NAAS transformation services and solutions from Verizon. Explore potential savings with our Network as a Service (NaaS) ROI value calculator. Trust Verizon's Managed Network Services for secure and reliable connectivity. Supercharge your business agility with our proactive and transparent managed services. Stay connected to vital parts of your business from virtually everywhere with our 5G USB modem. Verizon and the University of South Carolina College of Engineering Team show how the evolution of AI, and private cellular networks advance smart manufacturing in the modern factory. Learn how manufacturers are boosting savings and productivity by shifting to Smart Factory technologies. Learn how manufacturers are boosting productivity and eliminating tech bottlenecks. Read how Private 5G can play a crucial role for manufacturers on their path to factory transformation. Learn what's driving change in organizations and the latest technologies being used. Read about the ROIs companies have seen after embracing Industry 4.0. Transform operations, create more robust supply chains and position your business for the future. Also known as the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Industry 4.0 relates to the evolution of technology. This concept represents the future of manufacturing and a window into the evolving relationship between automation and the economy. Industry 4.0 relies on connected machinery that shares data in real time with manufacturing control systems. This could support new digital business models that allow manufacturers to more quickly pivot what and how they build to better meet the demands of the market. Industry 4.0 can help gather data that can be leveraged throughout the organization to enhance operational efficiency on the factory floor by using technologies such as predictive maintenance and digital twins. Digital manufacturing refers to companies that implement network infrastructure and other technologies that help connect systems, users and applications securely and efficiently. This helps enable near-real-time data collection, analysis and decision making. A Verizon Private 5G Network can be foundational for supporting Industry 4.0 and smart manufacturing. The promise of Industry 4.0 lies not just in automation but rather in real-time automation at scale. Implementing a Private 5G Network can help enable: Enterprise Intelligence helps to empower your organization to overcome complex manufacturing challenges so you can build a more efficient and agile business—helping you react quickly and effectively to emerging opportunities and threats.
Verizon Business 5G Innovation Hub in Lake Nona to explore 5G-enabled solutions across industries

Verizon Business is bringing 5G Ultra Wideband service to an Innovation Hub in Lake Nona, a smart community located in Orlando, FL
Verizon Business brings Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband to SAP Labs

Verizon and SAP have expanded their strategic partnership to develop and test new 5G solutions
Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
The Benefits of 5G for Businesses with Ronin Designs Business

With the power of 5G, Ronin Designs was able to shift their focus from worrying about file transfers to enhancing their work and focusing on their clients.
Tampa PD: 5G in Public Safety Solutions Business

Learn how the Tampa PD upgraded their 5G public safety technology with Verizon Business to leverage the best quality of service and interoperability for the Super Bowl.
5G-Enabled Technological Innovation & the DoD Business

Verizon's partnership with the Marine Corps Air Station in Miramar proves industry-government collaboration can foster technological innovation. Learn how.
