What is 5G Technology Wireless Business

The Verizon 5G future is here. Are you ready? A. 5G is the fifth generation of cellular mobile communications. To understand 5G, it's helpful to understand what came before it. 1G, the first generation of mobile technology, gave us mobile voice. 2G introduced a short-messaging layer, which is still part of today's texting features. 3G delivered the network speeds necessary for smartphones. And 4G, with its blazing-fast data-transfer rates, empowers many of today's connected devices and services. 5G will provide data transfer rates many times faster than the blink of an eye, massive bandwidth, and greater connectivity and reliability. With 5G, your organization will be ready. Ready for creativity. Innovation. Transformation. A. 5G is a collection of different technologies and tools used to advance wireless capabilities. A. 5G is a collection of different technologies and tools used to advance wireless capabilities. Different carriers are using different technologies, tools and frequencies to advance their wireless network's capabilities to 5G. Some are embracing spectrum at the frequencies below 6 GHz (sub–6 GHz). Verizon, on the other hand, is uniquely positioned to make use of the higher spectrum. The millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum is a whole new ballgame. It can carry massive amounts of data at very high speeds, with minimal latency. It will also accommodate a massive increase in data demands from consumers, whether they are mobile-first users or sophisticated and fully connected industry innovators. A. Definitely not. There are four key elements that make Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband different from the 5G being touted by our competitors: Executive Vice President and Group President, Verizon WirelessA. High speed was our goal from the start. We were first to reach 953 Mbps in a real-world environment using Licensed Assisted Access (LAA) and the first to smash the gigabit speed barrier in wireless. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband has the potential to deliver peak data rates of over 10 Gbps. Downloads that used to take minutes will take seconds, 4K video will stream with virtually no buffering and you'll be able to video-chat in HD with near zero lag. A. With gigabit speeds, wide bandwidth and potential for less than 10 ms end-to-end response times, 5G Ultra Wideband will make driverless cars, cloud-connected traffic control, high-precision industrial automation, augmented and virtual reality, and other applications that depend on high speeds and near real-time latency live up to their potential. It will also unleash the potential of the Internet of Things (IoT) with ultra-available, low-latency links and the ability to support from 10 to 100 times more connected devices. New uses cases and transformational capabilities will swell the number of connected "things" from 8.4 billion today to 20.4 billion in 2020. Verizon is working with local innovators to grow the 5G ecosystem at our 5G Labs in New York City, Washington, DC; Cambridge, Palo Alto, and Los Angeles. Together,,we are exploring the boundaries of 5G network technology, co-creating new applications and hardware, and rethinking what's possible. With 5G, the possibilities for innovation are limitless. A. The Verizon 5G future has arrived. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband is now available in select parts of Chicago, Minneapolis, Denver and Providence. By the end of 2019, 5G Ultra Wideband will be available in Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Des Moines, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Little Rock, Memphis, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Diego, and Washington, DC. Verizon 5G Home/Residential Broadband is available in Indianapolis, Houston, Los Angeles and Sacramento. You can harness the power of 5G Ultra Wideband with our new . And don't worry, 4G LTE is not going away anytime soon. Verizon offers great capabilities to support multiple services. We have invested in a wide range of spectrums that will continue to support 4G LTE devices for the foreseeable future, so our customers can continue building robust machine-to-machine (M2M) sensor networks with low-cost and low-power CAT-1, CAT-M1 and Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) connections today, as well as establish the data pipeline they will use in their 5G ecosystems tomorrow,Learn more,for more information about 5G Ultra Wideband or your Verizon Wireless business specialist. The above content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice. Basics of 5G Technology and 5G Networks

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! 5G Ultra Wideband. Now available to more businesses in more places than ever before. 5G Ultra Wideband is part of the 5G network, which contains a broad spectrum range. 5G Ultra Wideband now includes both C-Band and mmWave Ultra Wideband spectrums for broader coverage with strong performance. Our fast, reliable 5G Ultra Wideband can power more organizations in more places. You need the right , the right software and the right plan. Ultra-fast, ultra-powerful. Now in more and more places to power your business, organization or agency like never before.*,It can give your business or agency fast wireless internet even when lots of devices are connected. Work and collaborate without being slowed down by everybody else when connected. Say goodbye to slow speeds and unsecured networks with a connection that helps keep work flowing. So your downloads take a fraction of the time – get video in minutes, or documents in seconds. Collaborate in real time, and video conference without Wi-Fi – and fewer frozen faces. iPhone 13 iPhone 13 mini iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max iPhone 12 iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max iPad miniGalaxy S21 Galaxy S21+ 5G Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Galaxy A42 5G Galaxy Tab S7 5G Galaxy Z Fold3 5G Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Galaxy Book Go 5GPlus many more 5G Ultra Wideband devices to come. Pixel 6 Pixel 6 Proone 5G UW ace edge 5G UWTCL TAB Pro 5GMyra 5G Speed 5GBusiness Unlimited Plus 2.0 Smartphone Business Unlimited Pro 2.0 Smartphone Business Unlimited Plus 1.0 Smartphone Business Unlimited Pro 1.0 Smartphone Business Unlimited Tablet Pro plan,5G network access isn't included with grandfathered, custom or non-standard plans, but you can add 5G access to your compatible plan for $10/month to access our 5G Ultra Wideband network when you're in an Ultra Wideband coverage area. Business Unlimited Data Device plan—Jetpack and Laptop Flexible Business plan—Smartphone Flexible Business plan—Jetpack the New Verizon Plan for Business—Smartphone the New Verizon Plan for Business—Jetpack Business Unlimited Essential Smartphone $35 Business Unlimited Smartphone $45 Business Unlimited Plus Smartphone $50 Business Unlimited Essential Tablet $30 Business Unlimited Tablet $45Non-standard versions of Business Unlimited Plus and Pro plans will include 5G UWB. For all other non-standard plans, please check with your sales rep or log in to MyBusiness. With Verizon 5G, businesses have even more opportunities to innovate and transform. From our extensive investments in fiber to our broadening spectrum holdings, our 5G solutions are built right. 5G represents the fifth generation of cellular mobile communications. But it's more than just an update of what's come before. It's a transformative change to the way cellular networks operate—one that is designed to connect more than ever before, including people, machines, objects and devices. C-Band is referred to as "mid-band" spectrum because it sits between low-band spectrum, like Verizon's 700 MHz, and high-band spectrum, like our mmWave 28 GHz and 39 GHz. This band is widely used across the globe, with a mature ecosystem of chipsets, devices and network infrastructure. 5G represents the fifth generation of cellular mobile communications. But it's more than just an update of what's come before. It's a transformative change to the way cellular networks operate—one that is designed to connect more than ever before, including people, machines, objects and devices. Over 2022 and 2023, coverage is expected to increase to more than 175 million people in the 46 markets. By 2024 and beyond, when the remaining C-Band is cleared, more than 250 million people are expected to have access to Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband service on C-Band spectrum. 5G Business internet complements the full suite of Verizon Business tools and offerings, including OneTalk voice communications, advanced security and other business services. By using a high-powered fixed 5G receiver, business customers can access the broadband speeds they need with the reliability from Verizon they have come to expect. AR-enabled collaboration: In service, architecture, manufacturing, healthcare, public safety, education and construction industries, job site visits and collaboration sessions can be costly and time-consuming. Virtual inspections or collaboration using augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) capabilities could save time and support events, learning and collaboration. We are providing High Speed Broadband connectivity to more suburban and rural markets (100 Mbps). Given today's COVID environment, this can help continue to close the digital divide with student learning. Integrating in-store and online shopping with AR/VR, QR or even integrated digital experiences in store. Retailers can deliver exceptional customer experiences by improving access to product information and availability. C-Band is referred to as "mid-band" spectrum because it sits between low-band spectrum, like Verizon's 700 MHz, and high-band spectrum, like our mmWave 28 GHz and 39 GHz. This band is widely used across the globe, with a mature ecosystem of chipsets, devices and network infrastructure. Verizon was the first in the world to launch a 5G mobile network, and since then we've deployed millimeter-wave (mmWave)-based 5G Ultra Wideband service in parts of more than 80 cities. In March 2021 Verizon invested $52.9 billion in new C-Band spectrum, winning between 140 and 200 MHz of C-Band—more than doubling our existing mid-band spectrum holdings. With C-Band, it's not only about the bandwidth, it's also the ability to expand our Ultra Wideband coverage to a larger population of both consumers and businesses. More than 70% of the 5G devices in the hands of customers and constituents today are C-Band compatible. Every iPhone® 12 model is C-Band compatible. The Samsung Galaxy® S21 series and Google Pixel™ 5 are also compatible. Going forward, all new 5G handsets Verizon brings to market to postpaid customers will be C-Band compatible, with more than 20 C-Band compatible devices offered today. In 2020, Verizon partnered with AWS and immediately enabled AWS's 1 million plus developer community to create applications for the nearly 170 million end-devices across Verizon's 4G and 5G Nationwide networks at the edge. Developers today are building use cases spanning a wide array of commercial applications—all through an easy on-ramp in the AWS portal where they can move their workloads to the edge of our network. This collaboration enables Verizon Business to be a key participant in this growing opportunity with 5G UW coverage accelerating our reach and time to market. Whether you need to be more agile and respond faster to changing dynamics or enhance how technology is deployed and used across your agency—Verizon 5G can help transform your organization. Verizon 5G can enable faster video, help your agency better serve your constituents and boost efficiency and productivity by leveraging near-real time analytics. Additionally, 5G can provide faster speeds to enhance situational awareness, harness massive amounts of data and make it actionable, and provide secure, lightning-fast access to mission-critical data. To learn more about how Verizon can help support your organization, call 877.813.2196. Our 4G LTE network covers more than 2.68 million square miles, 327 million people and over 99% of the U.S. population.* And soon, we'll offer more 5G Ultra Wideband coverage. 8 Attributes of 5G Network Performance Business

We're building our network to deliver the full potential of 5G. Are you ready?,CEO, Verizon Communications,The 8 currencies,What makes 5G networks so special compared to previous cellular networks? There are eight performance attributes, or currencies, to be considered when evaluating whether a 5G network can deliver on its full potential. Without all eight of these currencies, you don't have a true 5G network. With them, you have a powerful, game-changing platform for innovation. And that's what Verizon is building. Let's break down each currency in detail. 1. Throughput,Verizon has taken its award-winning 4G network to new heights, reaching:,• 953 Mbps in a real-world environment, using 4G LTE Licensed Assisted Access (LAA),• 1.45 Gbps in 4G LTE Advanced in six-channel carrier aggregation,5G has the potential to deliver speeds many times faster than today's 4G, powering uses such as intelligent video, remote diagnostics and mobile command centers for live audio and video. 5G networks will one day offer peak data rates of up to 10 Gbps. So far, Verizon 5G Home has demonstrated speeds of 600 to 800 Mbps downlink and 250 Mbps uplink in third-party testing. 2. Service deployment,Network virtualization (i.e. using software to perform network functions) enables service and application deployment without having to install additional hardware. This will lead to a reduction in typical service deployment time from 6 months to 90 minutes. 3. Mobility,5G technology is designed to enable devices that are travelling up to 500 kph (310 mph) to stay connected to the network. We've tested 5G network handoff techniques to enable passengers in fast-moving vehicles and trains to stay connected while they are moving. 4. Connected devices,The number of connected devices will be more than three times the global population by 2022. 5G will be capable of supporting up to 1 M devices in a square kilometer. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband will eventually handle 10 to 100 times more connected devices per square kilometer than 4G. 5. Energy efficiency,Sustainability is one of Verizon's core values. 5G will have lower energy requirements for network operations (10% of current device consumption). Also with 5G, complex functions could happen within the network, near the end user. That means the end user's device will not need as much processing capability and will consume less energy. 6. Data volume,The 5G standard is designed to support up to 10 TB/s/km2. This means that a 5G network can carry a massive amount of data for a large number of simultaneous users. 7. Latency,5G's rapid end-to-end latency (the time it takes for data to travel from the user, over the network to the central processor and back again) will be one of the drivers of true technological change, bringing data transit speed to many times less than the blink of an eye. All kinds of new applications become possible once you reach very low levels of latency, including:,To provide a comparison, 4G LTE networks currently offer latency in the realm of 40 to 50 ms. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband should eventually offer less than 10 ms end-to-end response times. 8. Reliability,Verizon offers the most reliable 4G LTE network in the nation. We've been #1 in overall network performance in the U.S. by RootMetrics 12 times in a row. 