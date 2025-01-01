Advanced esim features in business phones

eSIM Compatible Phones and Devices for Business Business

Want to shop eSIM compatible phones and devices? Chat now to learn more. With eSIM-compatible devices, Verizon is making it more efficient than ever for you to remotely activate and provision these mobile devices for your team, whether you have one or many devices. An eSIM is an embedded SIM card inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM (pSIM) card that you need to insert or swap. On devices that have both pSIM and eSIM technology, you may be able to have a different phone number on each SIM and use a local data plan on your eSIM when traveling abroad without swapping your Verizon SIM. It's fast, it's simple and you can provision a device with an eSIM in real time over Wi-Fi. Unwanted SIM swaps are a thing of the past, and you ll always know who is tied to each device. Distribute devices at scale without the need to wait for physical SIMs. eSIMs means no more lost SIM removal tools, broken SIM trays and tiny SIM cards gone missing. Enable two lines on the same devices for personal, business and travel scenarios. iPhone 15 brings you Dynamic Island, a 48MP Main camera, and USB-C—all in a durable color-infused glass and aluminum design. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. Meet the ThinkPad X13s – built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Made to fulfill users' needs for connectivity, longer battery life, and secure manageability, this ThinkPad delivers work-from-anywhere productivity like never before. iPhone 14 Pro Max. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Colorfully reimagined and more versatile than ever. With an all-screen design, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and four gorgeous colors. iPad delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done. Powered by Google Tensor G2, it's super fast and secure, with an immersive display, amazing battery life, and the best Pixel camera yet. And, experience ultra-fast connectivity when you pair it with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM card that you need to insert. Simply turn on the new device, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation. Like a traditional SIM card, the eSIM stores data that is needed for your device to connect to and use the Verizon network. eSIMs offer several benefits for businesses:,Convenience and cost savings: With eSIM, you can have multiple lines on a single device, eliminating the need for separate devices for work and personal use. This saves money and provides the convenience of toggling between lines on your phone. Remote service management: eSIMs allow businesses to change or update wireless service remotely on multiple lines, making it easier to manage service for employees. Hassle-free international travel: Instead of buying a new physical SIM card when traveling abroad, eSIMs let you easily add an international plan to your device. This provides flexibility and saves you the hassle of visiting a telecom store. At this time, Verizon offers a selection of devices that support physical SIMs; however, it's been predicted that by 2025, there will be 2 billion eSIM-enabled devices globally as eSIM enables increased security and an improved customer experience. We encourage customers to start adopting updated policies to support eSIM devices in their fleet. eSIMs offer several advantages for international travel:,Easy switching to local operators: With eSIM, you can switch to local operators easily when traveling abroad, eliminating the need to buy a new physical SIM card in each country. Avoiding high fees: By using eSIM, you can avoid exorbitant fees traditionally associated with using cell phones overseas. eSIM provides a seamless and efficient way to connect to local networks in foreign countries. If your mobile device has more than one SIM, each SIM can have a unique mobile number. SIM can be stored on either:,A removable, physical SIM card,A digital, embedded SIM (eSIM),have 2 (or more*) SIM's. A Dual SIM device could have 2 SIM cards, 2 eSIM's, or any combination. *Manufacturers determine how many and what type of SIM a device can have. If your device has more than 1 SIM and is capable of Dual SIM/Dual Standby (DSDS), you can have multiple numbers on 1 phone. With DSDS, each SIM can be activated on a separate mobile phone number. Options include:,Each number can be with a different carrier (domestic or foreign). Business and personal numbers on the same device. Numbers from different accounts or different plans on one smartphone. Note: The availability of these option may vary by device. For laptops with Dual SIM, you can only use one SIM at a time. Important: You can only use data on one SIM at at time. Check the settings on your device to see what kind of SIM your device has:,Apple - Settings > General > About,Google - Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network,Samsung smartphones - Settings > Connections > SIM card manager,To support 2 numbers on 1 device, the device must have multiple SIMs and be (DSDS) capable. These devices can have 2 numbers on one phone (or tablet):,Apple® Dual SIM devices,iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Plus / iPhone 15 Pro / iPhone 15 Pro Max,iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus / iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max,iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max,iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 mini / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max,iPhone SE,iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max,iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone XS Max,Google Dual SIM devices,Google Pixel 7 / 7 Pro,Google Pixel 6a,Google Pixel 6 / 6 Pro,Google Pixel 5,Google Pixel 4a,Google Pixel 4a 5G UW,Google Pixel 4 / 4 XL,Samsung Dual SIM devices,Samsung Galaxy A54 5G,Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G,Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G / Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S23 / Galaxy S23+ / Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S22 / Galaxy S22+ / Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra,Samsung Galaxy S21 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW / Galaxy S20+ 5G / Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G,Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G / Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4,Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G,Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G,If you are using eSIM for your business, explore the information, activation instructions and more you need to make the most out of this technology. Landline Phone Features: Call Forwarding, Blocking and More Business

,: All calling features are subject to availability and compatibility restrictions. Anonymous Call Block rejects most phone calls from callers who have blocked the display of their telephone numbers from a Caller ID device. Anonymous Call Block will not block calls made to you from outside your local calling area or through operator assistance. When Anonymous Call Block is activated and there is a call to your number from a caller who has blocked the display of their number, your telephone will not ring and nothing will appear on your Caller ID display unit. The caller will hear an announcement telling them that you are not accepting blocked calls. They will be instructed to hang up, unblock their number and dial again if they want to reach you. You can use Call Block to automatically block incoming calls using a screening list that you create. Call Block will reject calls from phone numbers that match those on your Call Block list. Your Call Block list is limited to either 6 or 12 numbers, depending on your region. When a blocked caller reaches your telephone number, they will hear a recording saying you are not presently accepting calls. You can temporarily deactivate Call Block or change your Call Block list at any time. Calls made to you from outside your local calling area, through operator assistance, or from cell phones and some business phones cannot be blocked. Before you use Call Block, you must first set up the list of numbers you want to block and then activate Call Block. You can change your Call Block list at any time. To set up and activate Call Block:,The phone numbers you enter on your Call Block list will be repeated to you. By following the voice-recorded instructions, you can add the number of the last person who called you, add a new number or change an existing number on your list. The voice-recorded instructions will also tell you how to add to your list if your list is full. To temporarily deactivate Call Block:,You can turn off Call Block at any time. When Call Block is off, the phone numbers on your Call Block list will be able to telephone you. This service is subject to availability for new customers based on location. If you currently subscribe to this service, you will continue to receive the service. Call Intercept answers incoming calls that do not provide a valid phone number. Callers must then identify themselves before Call Intercept rings your phone and plays the recorded name of the caller. You must have Caller ID to use Call Intercept. The first time you use Call Intercept:,Call Intercept is no longer available to new customers. Customers in CT, DC, DE, MA, NJ, NY, PA, RI and VA who currently subscribe to the product and remove it will not be able to reorder. Call Intercept is not available for business or rotary-dial service. Call Intercept is not available in California, Florida or Texas. Call Trace automatically initiates a trace of the last call you received. You can use this feature to trace unlawful or threatening calls that alarm, frighten or harass you. Your phone is already equipped for Call Trace. To activate it, simply press . There is no charge for the connection, but charges and fees for using Call Trace may vary. The records of all traced calls will be released to a law enforcement agency only. The action taken by law enforcement may vary by area. Please contact the Verizon Security Department at,Do Not Disturb prevents some or all of your incoming calls from ringing on your phone. You can activate Do Not Disturb for a set period of time within a 24-hour period or you can leave it on indefinitely. Incoming calls can be moved to a voice mailbox (if available) or receive an announcement stating that you are not available. Calls received from outside your local calling area or through operator assistance cannot be screened and will ring through. Do Not Disturb does not affect your outgoing calls. Charges may vary. Do Not Disturb is no longer available to new customers. Customers in DC and VA who currently subscribe to the product and remove it will not be able to reorder,On a per-call basis, Selective Call Blocking prevents your name and phone number from appearing on another person's display unit when you make a call. When Selective Call Blocking is on, your call is identified as or on a display unit. When you hang up, Selective Call Blocking is automatically turned off. When you make your next call, your name and phone number will display again on a display unit until you turn Selective Call Blocking on again. Calls to 911, toll-free (800 or 877) and 900 services cannot be blocked. Calls to some wireless customers may not be blocked. Calls made to numbers equipped with Anonymous Call Block will not be completed when Selective Call Blocking is on. *69 helps you identify your last incoming call. For example, iIf you missed your last call and want to know who it was, you can dial *69. You will hear the telephone number associated with your last incoming call. In some areas it will also let you know the date and time the call was received. You may also be able to use *69 to return the call automatically with the touch of a button. *69 can only announce the telephone number associated with the last incoming call if it is available from the network and the calling party has not blocked the calling information. The announced telephone number does not always identify the calling party and, in some cases, cannot be used to return the call automatically or by manual dial-back. *69 cannot announce or return calls marked private by the caller. Additionally, *69 cannot return all calls. For example, calls placed from cell phones or lines equipped with ISDN or PBX service cannot be returned. In some cases, however, you can return the call manually using the announced number. This product is no longer available to new customers. Customers in CT, DC, DE, MA, NJ, NY, PA, RI and VA who currently subscribe to the product and remove it will not be able to reorder. Caller ID shows the name and number of incoming calls. The caller information appears between the first and second rings on a customer-provided display device or display telephone to give you the opportunity to screen your calls before you answer. Caller ID will also store names, numbers, dates and times of incoming calls (storage capacity varies with your display device model). The name or number of the caller may not be displayed for every incoming call. In some cases, you will see a message on your Caller ID display unit instead of the name and number of the caller. The exact wording of the message may vary depending on the display unit you use. Out of Area or Unavailable messages may appear for calls made outside specially equipped areas, calls made through an operator and for certain telephone numbers for which Verizon does not purchase Caller ID information. Private or Anonymous messages may appear for calls made by people who have blocked the display of their telephone information. Caller ID works automatically. You do not have to activate or deactivate this calling feature. If your display unit shows the wrong name, please contact Verizon to have one of our agents correct the name that appears on the Caller ID display units of those you call. If you have Call Waiting, the phone numbers of the waiting calls are not displayed because the Caller ID unit must detect one ring before it can display a number. If you have Per-Line Blocking, your name and number will be prevented from showing on the Caller ID unit. You can deactivate Per-Line Blocking by pressing before you make your call. After you complete your call, your line will revert to its previous privacy status. Call Waiting ID works in conjunction with Caller ID and alerts you to an incoming call while you are talking on your telephone. Call Waiting ID may also show you the name or the number of the person calling you. You can then choose to continue your call or answer the new call. Call Waiting ID requires Caller ID and Call Waiting, as well as a special display device (purchased separately) that supports Caller ID and Call Waiting. Priority Call automatically sounds a special ring—short-long-short—when you receive a call from any of the selected phone numbers you have entered on your Priority Call screening list. You can store up to 6 or 12 different numbers on your screening call list, depending on availability in your calling region. Calls not on your screening list or from outside your regional calling area or through operator assistance will ring normally at your phone. You can change the numbers on your screening list or turn Priority Call off at any time. This service is no longer available to new customers. If you currently subscribe to this service, you will continue to receive the service, but you will not be permitted to resubscribe to it if you remove it or transfer it to another customer at your current location or to a new location. You can activate Call Forwarding whenever you want your calls to be sent to a local, long-distance or mobile phone. Once activated, all your calls will be sent to the forwarding number you request. Each time a call is forwarded, you will hear one short reminder tone on your home phone, but you will not be able to answer the call from your home number. You can make outgoing calls while Call Forwarding is activated. To activate Call Forwarding:,To deactivate Call Forwarding:If your line is busy or if you do not answer an incoming call within a preset number of rings, Call Forwarding—Busy Line/Don't Answer will send your calls to a forwarding number. Available products vary by area. If you are in an area where the Variable option is available, you can change the forwarding number at any time. If you have the Fixed option, the forwarding number will be fixed by your local business office. To change the number, you must submit a service order request to Verizon. If you forward your calls to a long-distance number, long-distance charges will apply. Ultra Forward/Call Ability service lets you forward your calls or change your forwarding number from virtually any touch-tone phone. To ensure an incoming call doesn't interrupt your activation or deactivation of the Ultra Forward/Call Ability service, temporarily deactivate the following feature first:,You must initialize your service from your subscribing telephone before you activate Ultra Forward/Call Ability by doing the following,If you forget your PIN, call from your subscribing telephone to reestablish your PIN. To activate this feature from your subscribing telephone:,To deactivate this feature from your subscribing telephone:,This product is no longer available to new customers. Customers in DC, VA, DE, NJ, PA, MA and NY who currently subscribe to the product and remove it will not be able to reorder. The first time you dial into voice messaging, you will be asked to set up your mailbox. You will need the following information:To set up voice messaging from your business telephone line:,Voice Mail answers when you can't answer the phone or are on another call. You can retrieve your voice messages at any time, from any touch-tone phone, whether at your home or a remote location, without the need of additional equipment. With Voice Mail:,For more information, read our or our more detailed . For most areas, the Fios Digital Voice Mail access number is 1-888-234-6786. For Fios Digital Voice Customers in CA, FL and TX, your access number is,OnePoint Voice Mail enables you to retrieve all of your voice mail messages from a single voice mailbox, whether they are from your home, an additional line, a vacation home or your Verizon Wireless phone. Additionally, OnePoint Voice Mail lets you:,Toll rates apply for calls made to your Voice Mail system from outside your local calling area. Measured local-service, local-usage or message-unit charges apply for calls forwarded to your voice mailbox and calls to check your messages. Call Forwarding—No Answer/Busy Transfer is required on all numbers that forward to OnePoint Voice Mail. All calling features are subject to availability and compatibility restrictions. : For most areas, the Fios Digital Voice Mail access number is . For Fios Digital Voice Customers in CA, FL and TX, your access number is,Select Call Forwarding lets you program your phone to forward incoming calls from a preselected list of numbers to a different number of your choice. The number you choose can be a cellular phone, a pager or another phone number. Normal local or toll charges may apply to forwarded calls. Your Select Call Forwarding list is limited to either 6 or 12 numbers, depending on your region. Only calls from your list of numbers will be forwarded. All other calls will ring at your regular number. You can change, add or delete the numbers on your list at any time. Also, you can turn your Select Call Forwarding service temporarily off without changing your list. If the number you are calling is busy, Busy Redial will redial the last local telephone number you called for up to 30 minutes. If the number is not available after 30 minutes, the redial will stop. You can cancel the redial with a code if you do not want to wait for the number to become available. Depending on your calling area, Busy Redial is activated when you dial a code or, with Enhanced Busy Redial, after you respond to a vocal prompt asking if you want to use Busy Redial to reach the busy number. You can use Busy Redial to call back more than one busy number at a time. Also, you can make other calls while Busy Redial is active. When your line and the one you are trying to reach are both available, your phone will signal you with a special ring. Normal local or toll charges apply to calls connected using Busy Redial. This product is no longer available to new customers. Customers in DC, DE, MA, NJ, NY, PA, RI, VA and CT who currently subscribe to the product and remove it will not be able to reorder. Speed Dialing places a call to either 8 or 30 local or long-distance numbers (depending on your service) by dialing just one or two digits. You assign a one-digit code for two to nine of your most frequently dialed numbers and a two-digit code for 10 to 30 of your most frequently dialed numbers. You can store phone numbers that are up to 28 digits long, enabling you to include a long-distance carrier access code and the call recipient's area code and phone number. Once programmed, the codes will work from any phone in your home. This product is no longer available to new customers. Customers in MA, RI, CT, DC, DE, NJ, NY, PA and VA who currently subscribe to the product and remove it will not be able to reorder. Distinctive Ring lets you assign one or, in some areas, two additional telephone numbers to your single telephone line. Each number will have its own special ring so you can determine who the call is for before you answer it. A free listing in your local Verizon Directory is available for each Distinctive Ring number at no additional cost. Distinctive Ring is always on. You do not have to activate or deactivate it. This product is no longer available to new customers in CT, DC, DE, MA, NJ, NY, PA, RI and VA. Customers who currently subscribe to the product and remove it will not be able to reorder. Whether you made or received the initial call, you can use three-way calling to add a third person to your call at any time. After the third party answers, only you and that person are connected. The first party is on hold and cannot hear your conversation until you complete the procedure. If the third party's line is busy or there is no answer, you can return to the first party by pressing the recall feature twice. To leave a three-way call, any of the parties you added can leave the conversation by hanging up. You will still be connected to the other person. A person who hangs up can return to the conversation by picking up their receiver again. You can disconnect the third person at any time by pressing the recall feature (flash key, hookswitch or hang-up button). If you hang up, it will end the three-way call and all other parties will be disconnected automatically. To avoid placing a three-way call accidentally, hang up your phone for at least three seconds between every call, whether it is a three-way call or not, to reset your phone line. If you have a fax machine or modem that allows simultaneous dialing, make sure you reprogram it to allow at least three seconds between transmissions. Sign in to your Verizon business portal to view and pay your bill, order products and services, manage your router, access security settings and more. Get eSIM support

Activating service is easy. Just make sure you have access to a Wi-Fi connection and follow the steps below to get started. Follow these steps for the following device(s):To enable dual SIM using eSIM on one of the qualifying Pixel phone models above, please verify that your device is unlocked. 1. Get Verizon service for your device with eSIM by calling Verizon or visiting the . 2. If this is a new line of service, you may skip to step 3. If you are upgrading from an old device, transfer your Verizon service to your new device. Call from any phone and follow the instructions. 3. Power on and set up your device. Connect to Wi-Fi. 4. On your Pixel device, go to Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network. Tap the plus sign (+) next to Mobile Network. 5. On the next screen, select,6. Display the QR code on a separate device, then scan the provided QR code using your device's camera. 7. Wait for the device to display the screen. 8. From the screen, tap Done to complete activation. Begin using your new Verizon service. The following Android devices are currently support eSIM and eSIM as primary activation:, If you're new to Verizon, you can sign-up for Verizon service by calling the Verizon Business sales team at 1-844-514-0429. If you already have Verizon service using your device's physical SIM card, you can port this number over or add a new service plan and new number to your eSIM through the . Alternatively, you can contact Customer Service at 1-800-922-0204 to add service to your eSIM. See Verify that your device is unlocked. Refer to the lock policies of respective carriers. If you're new to Verizon, you can sign-up for Verizon service by calling the Verizon business sales team at 1-844-514-0429. If you already have Verizon service using your device's physical SIM card, you can port this number over or add a new service plan and new number to your eSIM through the . Alternatively, you can contact us at 1-800-922-0204 to add service to your eSIM. If placing an order on . Go to Android eSIM Primary Device,You can enter the device in IMEI 1 or IMEI 2 to initiate eSIM order. If the device supports pSIM then SIM selection options are available for the end user to select. ACTIVATE on eSIM: If, IMEI 1 or IMEI 2 is entered in conjunction with selecting "" ⇒ Device will activate on eSIM,ACTIVATE with existing pSIM (in-hand): If, IMEI 1 is entered in conjunction with entering a valid Enter 20-digit SIM Card ID in ⇒ the device will activate on pSIM. ACTIVATE with new pSIM (not in-hand): If, IMEI 1 is entered in conjunction with selecting "Order a new SIM" ⇒ this will trigger a new pSIM card order. User would have to insert the pSIM and device will activate on pSIM,Device Activation After successful order completion, to activate service on device ensure the device is connected to Wi-Fi to download the eSIM Profile. pSIM Activation: If pSIM was ordered, then pSIM needs to be inserted into the device and device will activate automatically after power-on. eSIM Activation: If eSIM is chosen, then the device will be set up and activated via eSIM download. See the screen sequence view below, after you power-on your device... Here is the automated on-device screen sequence view after you power-on your device... To confirm new MDN and assigned eSIM navigate toGet Verizon service for eSIM upgrade orders by calling Verizon at 1.877.807.4646 when you're ready to move your line to your new phone, or by visiting the . Order Shipment and Device Activation After successful order completion, the new Android eSIM primary device order is shipped from Verizon, and an acknowledgment SMS will be sent to the wireless number on the source device the user is switching from... New device order is shipped from the fulfillment center and a pending order is created. If pSIM is selected the shipment will include a pSIM. If eSIM is selected, an eSIM profile is reserved. When the new eSIM primary device is received, turn on the device (the device upgrading too), navigate through the Setup Wizard and connect to Wi-Fi . After initializing and completing setup, the following screen will appear. In parallel a 6-digit confirmation code will be sent to the existing old device (the device upgrading from). Enter 6-digit Activation Code into the new device (Authorization Code Prompt), and Tap on Done in lower right-hand corner of device to proceed with eSIM download (See Image of Confirmation Code Entry Screen below),After successful entry of confirmation code eSIM profile begins to download automatically and Android SIM Primary device activation will be complete. See screen sequence below... To confirm new MDN and assigned eSIM navigate to- Both "Source" and "Destination" Device are in the physical control of eSIM Primary Android Device User/Recipient... In this use-case scenario, the eSIM Primary Android Device User/Recipient has possession and control of "Source Device" & "Destination Device" upon receipt of the newly ordered destination device. In this case, the device activation will be exclusively controlled by 1 individual…likely the intended recipient and user. The source device to receive activation code and destination device will prompt to input activation code. - Existing User has physical possession of the Source Device and Administrator / Account PoC receives the newly ordered Upgraded destination Device... For this use-case scenario, if the Account Administrator does not want to coordinate a live activation in collaboration with the existing user who is intended to receive the Upgrade (simulating UX in #1 Use-Case), the Administrator/PoC should leverage the "Set Up Later" feature to pause the activation process until the device recipient receives the "Destination Device". - The Source Device is Lost, Stolen or cannot support cellular connection with the source MDN that was used in Upgrade Order... In this use-case scenario, because the source device is compromised in some manner, the ability to leverage the activation code security feature is not possible. This will restrict the user from proceeding with the automated self-sufficient activation process. The device recipient or the Account Administrator will need to contact the Verizon Business Activation Support Line @ 877.807.4646 for assistance to complete the device activation. End-user or Administrator opts to bypass the recommended activation process flow noted in the 4.1 "Standard Use Case" and physically transfers pSIM from Source to Destination Device. For this Use-Case scenario, Direct User or Administrator has possession of both the Source Device & Destination Device upon receipt of the newly ordered destination device. The Source Device has a fully active pSIM and the End-user or Administrator opts to bypass the recommended activation process flow noted in the 4.1 Standard Use Case. Since the pSIM is fully active, the destination device should be fully operational without any additional steps, but this is not recommended. - As in Scenario in 4.2, the Existing User has possession of the Source Device and Administrator / Account PoC receives the newly ordered Upgraded Destination Device. Administrator turns on the phone and begins to set up the device, but stops after the Confirmation Code prompt is presented. For this Use-Case scenario, the Administrator receives the newly ordered Destination Device and begins the process of setting-up the device, but then subsequently realizes after the prompt to enter confirmation code is presented, that there is a direct dependency on the SMS that was sent to the Source Device to enter the Confirmation Code (which is triggered when the Admin turns on Source Device). The Administrator turns off the device without selecting the "Set Up Later" feature. If this is done, will the prompt to enter Confirmation Code occur again once there is a subsequent attempt to activate with the Confirmation Code, when both devices are in the same hands? Because the actual pending order did not get released the Source Device will once again see another SMS with the same 6-digit Activation Code and a corresponding prompt to enter the Confirmation Code on the Destination Device should reappear after the next attempt to power-on and set-up the new device. In this case, the same activation code number will be sent through an SMS again. There is no expiration date that would apply on this if the pending order was not previously released in some manner. See Motorola razr resource guide -,If your device requires a QR code to complete eSIM activation, bring up this QR code on a separate device and scan using your device's camera. This QR code is the same for all devices and orders. Your 4G/5G connected laptop provides a fast, secure way for you to get work done when you don't have a trusted Wi-Fi network available. To get started, you'll need a line of service for your new device followed by eSIM activation. Follow from device activation process steps:Out of Box Experience via Discovery Server An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM card that you need to insert. Simply turn on the new device, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation. Like a traditional SIM card, the eSIM stores data that is needed for your device to connect to and use the Verizon network. At this time, Wi-Fi is required to complete most eSIM activations. Impacted customers have a few options based on the device model. For bulk orders of 49 lines or more, please contact your Verizon sales representative. Bulk orders can be processed by the Verizon team to expedite activations. If you signed up for service, first check for an email sent to your account single point of contact/point of contact (SPOC/POC) for the activation instructions. It can take up to 15 minutes for your phone to connect to the Verizon network for the first time. Please don't attempt to activate service again while waiting to connect to service. After 15 minutes, if you did not receive instructions or activation has not completed, scan the code below. This QR code is only valid for pending orders and select devices. If you need to restore a factory reset SIM, call Verizon Support or for a new line of service, see step-by-step instructions,If the device and/or line of service was ordered more than 30 days prior to activating, contact Verizon Support to re-initiate the eSIM activation for the device. If the eSIM is a second line set up in Dual SIM mode, see "I want to activate a second line on my phone, but it's not working or blocked.",The QR code is required for Apple iPad Pro 11 inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11 inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation) and iPad mini (5th generation). eSIM activations are subject to any carrier lock policies, the same as physical SIMs. Learn more about Verizon's SIM lock policy . If a device is locked, Dual SIM activations (two lines on one phone) will be blocked if the lines are from two different carriers (e.g. AT&T and Verizon). Contact the carrier that the device was purchased from to escalate the SIM lock issue. If you have ordered a new device from Verizon with eSIM activation, the SIM will automatically be transferred upon activating the new device. For all other scenarios, contact Verizon support at to move an eSIM line from one device to another. You will need the IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) for the new eSIM-capable device. If the change of device is prompted by a lost or stolen device, make sure to alert your account manager and Verizon. Follow these steps: Go to Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone. Tap "Erase All Content and Settings". Tap "Erase All & Keep Data Plans" to keep eSIM information. If the eSIM has been removed from a device, you must call Verizon support to have the eSIM restored. Once the eSIM restore is triggered, users may need to scan the eSIM Activation QR code provided via email, based on the device model. Contact Verizon at . A QR code is required for Apple iPad Pro 11 inch (2nd generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (4th generation), iPad Pro 11 inch (1st generation), iPad Pro 12.9 inch (3rd generation), iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad (8th generation), iPad (7th generation) and iPad mini (5th generation). At this time, Verizon offers a selection of devices that support physical SIMs; however, it's been predicted that by 2025, there will be 2 billion eSIM-enabled devices globally as eSIM enables increased security and an improved customer experience. We encourage customers to start adopting updated policies to support eSIM devices in their fleet. A dual SIM with an eSIM opens up many possibilities that were unavailable with only a physical SIM. For example:,Dual SIM, also referred to as dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) is an option available on select smartphones, such as iPhones XS/XR and newer. This capability allows a user to have two lines of services on the same device, both active for calls and one active for data usage. Historically, DSDS was enabled with one line on a physical SIM and the second on an eSIM. With the launch of iPhone 13, Apple enabled the use of two lines both on eSIMs. In the case of dual SIM, eSIM is a component/method of activating the lines of services. Yes, you can combine two separate phone numbers onto a single dual SIM device with an eSIM, including:,To make changes to your personal line, you'll need to verify that you are authorized to do so when you . To make changes to your business line, contact your company's single point of contact (SPOC) to make sure your company supports the dual SIM with an eSIM feature. First check if your device is carrier locked. If the device is locked, dual SIM activations will be blocked if the lines are from two different carriers. To check on an iOS device, follow these steps:,With the launch of the 2021 iPads, Apple enabled a different version of dual SIM support–dual SIM, single active (DSSA). This differs from the experience on smartphones because only one SIM can be used at a time. If both physical SIM and eSIM lines are set up on a compatible iPad, users must toggle between the lines of service using the device settings to select the active SIM for data usage. Alternatively, smartphones using dual SIM, dual standby (DSDS) can have two lines active at the same time. A multi-SIM device is eligible for any Verizon Device Protection option that includes insurance (e.g. Verizon Mobile Protect*, Verizon Mobile Protect Multi-Device*, Total Equipment Coverage, Wireless Phone Protection, Verizon Protect**, Verizon Protect Multi-Device** or any of the business device protection options that include Wireless Phone Protection) based on the SIM (and associated mobile number) that is enrolled. Coverage for a multi-SIM device requires that the enrolled mobile number generates usage (call. text or data on the Verizon network; Wi-Fi does not count) on the multi-SIM device. If two lines of service are activated on the device, only one device protection plan can be used. Mobile Device Management (MDM) policies may block the use of eSIM on enterprise devices. With iOS 16, eSIMs can be automatically installed on iPhone during setup. eSIMs should be automatically installed when activating your iPhone over Wi-Fi or cellular. Because eSIMs are automatically installed during device activation, there is no need to use MDM to install eSIMs during initial device setup. If issues persist, business customers need to contact their MDM provider to make sure the security settings are set to enable eSIM. Validate that the 'AllowESSIMModification' restriction is set to Y. Apple will provide updates and training for MDM vendors on how to enable eSIM in accordance with corporate policies. 