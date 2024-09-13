Advanced mobile device management systems

Verizon MDM provides a single user interface to remotely manage devices 24 / 7. Integrating mobile devices, wireless connectivity and apps into our everyday lives has become a necessity. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), enterprises and educational institutions must provide mobility solutions to conduct business and deliver distance learning opportunities. At the same time, they need to manage mobile risk from everincreasing cyber threats targeting business data and,Security for the unexpected,Verizon MDM helps IT administrators manage, track and control the mobile devices and operating systems connecting to their networks. Accessed through a single portal, Verizon MDM helps secure and streamline mobility by enabling device diagnostics, hotspot management and unified endpoint management (UEM) services. Manage devices 24/7 with security and control capabilities that:,Get all of the features to manage and secure mobile devices. Remotely manage smartphones, tablets, laptops, Jetpack®4G LTE mobile hotspots, wearables, routers and more with these critical capabilities:,Easily manage and control hotspot use. Broadband hotspot management with Verizon MDM allows you to remotely:,Why you can rely on Verizon,We offer reliable service and network performance with our broad portfolio of technology solutions. Verizon was ranked,#1 nationwide by RootMetrics in overall network performance 14 times in a row,w seven years in a row.1,Verizon can help you grow as your organization demands more from your network than ever before. Look to a partner you can trust to help you protect devices and critical data used by your mobile workforce or remote learners. For more information about Verizon MDM, please contact your Verizon Business Account Manager or visit verizon.com/business/products/security/mobile-device-endpoint-security/mobile-device-management/verizon-mdm/,Rankings based on RootMetrics® U.S. National RootScore® Reports: 2H 2013–1H 2020. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. The RootMetrics award is not an endorsement of Verizon. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2020 Verizon. SB11821220
Mobile Device Management (MDM) Solutions

Give your employees the reliable mobile connectivity they need to stay productive while keeping your data protected. In compiling our 2020 Mobile Security Index, we discovered that almost 40% of organizations surveyed said they had experienced a mobile-related compromise. Which is why a mobile device management (MDM) plan can be critical. Explore our range of MDM products to find the right options for your unique mobile challenges. As reliance on mobile devices in business grows, so does the importance of properly managing mobile devices and keeping mobile data protected. The Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM) service suite combines unified endpoint management and broadband hotspot management into a single management portal so you can manage device app deployment, maintain security policies and more. Whether your business uses a single tablet or a whole fleet of mobile devices, mobile security should be a top priority. Samsung Knox® Manage is a cloud-based mobility management platform designed for enterprise customers to manage and monitor employee devices with flexibility and granularity. Everything that makes mobility great—devices, apps, security, data, connectivity and more—can be difficult to manage all at once. IBM Security MaaS360® with Watson™ Unified Endpoint Management is a single platform to help you simplify how you manage mobility across your business. Plus, endpoint analytics help you make sense of daily mobile details. For businesses of all sizes, Ivanti provides a portfolio of solutions to help secure your mobile infrastructure. Ivanti mobility solutions make it easy to set up, manage, and secure devices with mobile-centric, zero-trust security capabilities such as zero sign-on, multifactor authentication and mobile threat defense. Beyond securing your data, you also may need to protect your business's physical assets. Solink™ is a cloud-based video management and analytics solution that integrates seamlessly with most of your existing video security cameras and data systems to help improve service delivery, reduce theft and fraud, improve safety, and more. Gain critical insights into the current mobile threat landscape, and tips from security experts for how to protect your organization. Bolster your overall workplace cybersecurity policy with these five policies. Create a secure foundation for your organization with these tips. If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or .
Here an Essential Guide to Agency-Issued Phones and BYOD Policies

Author: Phil Muncaster,Date modified: September 13, 2024,Mobile devices are used for nearly everything from text messages to sending emails to collecting digital evidence from a crime scene. When law enforcement uses any device, including a smartphone whether it's bring your own device (BYOD) or a agency-issued phone, they must follow the protocols set out by the for mobile device security and adhere to the CJIS MFA requirements that go into effect October 1, 2024. Access to law enforcement data from anywhere is critical for public safety agencies—and for many officers that typically involves using smartphones whether it is their own or an agency-issued phone. Typically, agency-issued phones and devices end up in the hands of commanders and administrators, while personnel in the field usually . There are advantages and disadvantages of BYOD which agencies and organizations must consider. One advantage of is that if you are a part-time, full-time or a volunteer first responder, you have the ability to use your personal device. However, it's paramount to adhere to security requirements, compliance policies, and productivity. Challenges associated with BYOD policies should be compared to the many benefits of using agency-issued phones and devices. The vast majority of public safety personnel, about , according to the Verizon Frontline 2023 Public Safety Communications Survey. These devices can be an important source of real-time mission-critical information and help enable officers to benefit from uninterrupted workflows as they transition from the field to the office. Smartphones are especially valuable for public safety personnel, like police officers who work on foot, by bicycle, motorcycle, in plainclothes or in other scenarios . The bottom line is that police officers need to be mobile to do their job effectively, which usually means they need a smartphone with its advanced features that help provide efficient public safety communications. In fact, modern smartphones can provide a range of and applications designed for first responders. This includes:,For many organizations, BYOD is a fair option when backed by a robust covering mobile security requirements such as and other CJIS requirements. Public safety, and law enforcement in particular, is a unique case because devices are frequently used in potentially life-threatening situations where communication is key. Also, because law enforcement devices are used to both store and access highly sensitive data like CJI or PII, they are likely of great value to cybercriminals and organized crime gangs. Which is why security is a top concern for law enforcement agencies. helps organizations track and manage mobile devices that are connecting to your organization's network or CJIS systems. The cloud-based platform features flexible, customer-defined policy management functions that cover a variety of settings to manage mobile devices like multifactor authentication (MFA) which is required as of CJIS security policy 2024. MDM provides administrators the capability of remotely locking or erasing the memory of a lost, stolen or compromised device. CJIS Security policy requires MDM solutions. Data leaks and ransomware are becoming more prevalent as shown in Beyond where a cybercriminal could impersonate law enforcement, other could include which deploys malicious software to block access to computers or networks in return for money, network intrusions in which a bad actor gains unauthorized access to computers and networks and more. Across all public safety agencies, , according to Verizon's Public Safety Communications Survey. When law enforcement uses any device that accesses criminal data, they must follow the protocols set out by the for mobile device security. All data that is transmitted or stored on a device must be encrypted. BYOD creates the possibility that an officer's personal phone and any personal information stored in the device, could potentially be retained as evidence and therefore subject to discovery in court proceedings. This makes BYOD a challenge for law enforcement. When it comes to a BYOD policy, public safety agencies should consider these BYOD advantages and disadvantages around :,BYOD policy security challenges include:,A BYOD policy may limit the ability to effectively manage devices, such as:,also impact public safety agencies' ability to effectively carry out their duties, for example:,Agency-issued smartphones offer enhanced security and functionality for agencies and first responders. CJIS compliance also includes being enrolled in an ) and encryption for all work-related data transmitted or stored on a device. Additionally, here are,provides voice priority for wireless public safety communications for authorized agency personnel that support critical infrastructure and emergency services during emergencies. WPS enables users to have reliable communications they need to fulfill their missions. WPS can be leveraged on both agency-issued phones and by personal devices (BYOD). In both cases, the devices have to apply through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The offers WPS at no additional cost to First Responders. The Verizon network was built right to support, recognize and prioritize first responders on the front line, ensuring that public safety communications receive priority. Verizon offers a for public safety customers built on America's most reliable 5G network. Verizon also offers a discount program with exclusive offers only for our First Responders. for its mission-critical solutions. A device that is and managed by the Public Safety Agency or Department. This includes smartphones, provided tablets, and other connected devices. Access to priority features, improved safety, reliability and efficiency to help provide near real-time mission critical data to first responders. This helps keep your force in compliance with CJIS security requirements. On October 1, 2024, Version 5.9.2 requires that individuals must provide at least two authentication factors (multi-factor authentication) to prove they are who they say they are. This includes any agency or persons that access criminal justice information (CJI) or criminal justice systems. Failure to comply with this new requirement may result in denial of access to FBI CJIS resources and monetary fines. is a Federal program that provides authorized cellular communications service providers to prioritize calls over wireless networks. Calls made with WPS overcome network congestion/degradation. Organizations can easily mass-subscribe select personnel via the bulk upload feature as WPS is an add-on feature to subscribed mobile devices at no cost. Verizon Frontline uses an intelligent platform that recognizes and prioritizes first responders. This feature is part of the Price Plan that Verizon offers to our customers on a agency-issued cell phone or device. to take advantage of exclusive offers for our First Responders. Verizon Frontline Benefits Program also offers WPS (a wireless voice priority service) and MBP (mobile broadband priority for data) at no additional cost to First Responders in a BYOD scenario. Multi-factor authentication (MFA) is a security control that requires a user to provide a combination of two or more different authenticators to prove you are who you say you are. Examples of authenticators are a password, a fingerprint, or a security token. These layers of protection make it more difficult for an unauthorized user to gain access to your device and or CJI. The Digital Decision, , August, 2023, page 2. Verizon Frontline, , 2023, page 4. Ibid, The Digital Decision, page 2. Ibid, pages 3 & 4. Ibid, Verizon Frontline, page 11. Ibid, The Digital Decision, page 4. Ibid. Based on more first place rankings in RootMetrics® 5G data reliability assessments of 125 metro markets, 1H 2023. Experiences may vary. Not an endorsement. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
