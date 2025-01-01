ai call center companies

IBM and Verizon Business to collaborate on 5G and AI solutions at the Enterprise Edge

Verizon and IBM to work together on 5G and MEC co-innovation. The first solutions to be aimed at helping improve industrial quality, availability and performance.
Indianola Police Department's Advanced Communications Technology Business

Learn how a small town's law enforcement technology is helping police officers keep the public and citizens safe with solutions like mobile device management.
How AI Uses Speech Analytics to Transform Call Centers Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How AI uses speech analytics to transform call and contact centers,Author: Satta Sarmah Hightower,When customers have a question or need to resolve a problem, they'll reach out to your company by email, social media or even in-person. That's why your contact center, also known as a call center, is one of your most important touchpoints for customer service. A report by indicates that 61% of consumers will abandon a company after a poor customer service experience, which may explain why companies are increasingly using AI-driven speech analytics to improve how they engage and serve customers. What is speech analytics?,Speech analytics is the process of analyzing words and phrases to gather data to help gain insights that can improve the customer interaction and experience. These analytics cover a variety of data points, including the call's topic, relevant keywords and phrases, the emotional language the agent and the customer convey, and the amount of talking during the call. How contact and call centers use speech analytics,The gathered data is then converted into text or transcripts for further analysis. Call center speech analytics can be used to better understand pain points that cause customers to abandon their purchase or leave a negative review about the company online. The data can also be used to drive your company's business strategy. For example, if speech analytics in a bank's contact center unearths that many customers take twice as long to complete the bank's online loan application and reach out to the contact center for help, this could signal the bank needs to make changes in its online application process to improve the user experience. The data can also be used to provide insight into agent performance and where your company may need to invest more in training staff or in future process improvements to help agents work more efficiently. Call center speech analytics are an invaluable tool for helping your business grow and strengthen long-term relationships with customers. And with the help of AI, these analytics can be more impactful. The power of AI-enhanced speech analytics,AI brings automation, speed and predictive insights to speech analytics. With the growing volume of data that companies must wade through, standard contact center technologies like CRMs or legacy call tracking software don't offer the advanced capabilities your company needs to make better use of its data. AI helps businesses get real-time insights into interactions and identify patterns and trends that contribute to customer churn, leading to better agent and product performance and service delivery. For example, AI-enhanced analytics could enable a national retailer to automate quality monitoring in its contact centers, which could reduce the need for additional staff and potentially lead to cost savings for the company to reinvest in other business areas. AI-enhanced analytics can also help your business reduce call volume by identifying patterns in repeat calls to help your company make improvements in its brick-and-mortar or online experiences, as well as improve training for agents to be more effective at solving customers' problems. In some cases, AI can provide insights in real time that agents can use to improve their customer interactions. Transform your contact center experience,In a world where every interaction produces a data point that companies can use to better understand their customers, AI is a powerful tool to help your business bridge the gap between what you know and what you don't. To make the best use of contact and call center speech analytics, your company should start by creating a single source of truth for all the data across your organization. That means centralizing your data into a unified platform that integrates and analyzes information from multiple sources in a single location. Along with these technology changes, your company also should equip contact center managers and agents with the tools and training they need to take full advantage of contact and call center speech analytics. Technical and non-technical business users alike need to become more data-aware and use the information at their disposal to help their companies achieve both short- and long-term business goals. Together, with the power of AI and your staff's experience, institutional knowledge, and unique skill set, your company can fully leverage contact and call center speech analytics to meet customers' needs and deliver an experience that makes them more loyal to your brand. Virtual Call Center Software & Virtual Contact Center Solutions

Ensure your remote agents have the right tools on hand to boost productivity and engagement. Set up your agents for success with artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics tools that enable real-time coaching and knowledge management. Get tools that let you work the way you need. Increase agent productivity with work that is meaningful and engaging using gamification tools. A global bank deployed Virtual Contact Center to improve customer experience with a unified platform that allows personalized service while enhancing employee engagement. Give your hybrid and remote agents the ability to respond anytime, from anywhere, to help ensure your customers are always taken care of. Engage customers, empower agents and build personalized experiences that help set your business apart. Enable customer interactions with an advanced, cloud-based contact center platform. Engage your customers through our next-generation cloud contact center. Build customer trust and loyalty by protecting and securing your customer data, operations and enterprise voice traffic, and employees no matter where they work. Secure your inbound call traffic to improve customer experience and ROI. Protect your contact center from inbound fraud and improve customer authentication. Our advanced call analytics technology helps restore trust in the nation's phone network. Learn how customer experience is the new frontline in cybersecurity. Explore how a virtual contact center benefits your enterprise. With the increased demand for a seamless digital customer experience, the role of the chief information officer (CIO) is also undergoing a big transformation. Migrate to a cloud contact-center solution, add self-service/artificial intelligence, or embed conversational AI tools into your existing contact center with our help. Keep your teams, customers and partners connected and engaged wherever work takes them. Use strong security protocols and identification practices to help protect your organization, employees, customers and data wherever work takes them.
Inbound Call Center Services & Toll Free Solutions

Maximize call center opportunities and availability. Our inbound toll-free service on our intelligent network helps connect your callers to the resources they need, at no additional cost to them. Toll Free and Inbound Services provide routing of incoming calls across our intelligent network in a way that can meet your specific business needs. Comprehensive tools for visibility and control help you maximize traffic efficiency and minimize the resources required to keep your customers happy. You can combine multiple routing options to help ensure you don't miss any calls. Let callers contact you at no additional cost to them, while helping them get to the right resource on the first try. Utilizing toll-free vanity numbers can make it easier for your prospects to remember how to contact you, which can expand business opportunities. Automatic number identification (ANI) and holiday routing options can help you route calls more efficiently and effectively. Network Redirect and Multi-Manager routing options can help provide the redundancy and diversity your organization needs. Manage your business with greater control and flexibility with near real-time tools such as Network Manager and Network Monitoring. Our toll-free service's routing options provide the redundancy, diversity and flexibility your organization needs. Route calls to predetermined locations to help maximize resources and keep customers happy,Toll Free and Inbound Services is available from any location in the U.S. and Canada, and more than 80 other countries. Quickly and easily view entire network configurations, make changes or order new features. Toll Free and Inbound Services support time division multiplexing (TDM) and IP- based terminations. Traffic reporting and monitoring provides companies with the vital information needed to optimize their inbound and outbound voice services. Available international number types include traditional in-country PSTN, free phone, International Toll Free and Universal International Freephone. Trusted toll-free services with a global reach,minutes of inbound traffic a year,countries with International Toll Free,countries with Universal International Freephone,Automate interactions with your callers. IP Contact Center is a VoIP-based voice calling solution for Contact Centers, including multiple originating calling options and number types as well as terminating options including IPIVR. An inbound call center handles inbound calls from its customers or potential customers, typically in the roles of providing customer service or technical support. Designated by an 8XX prefix, an inbound toll-free service allows callers to reach your business at no additional cost to them. Yes. We provide inbound reports through Verizon Enterprise Center traffic reporting. Additionally, the Traffic Reporting tool provides IP Contact Center customers the ability to report on inbound call statistics including call detail and summary reports at the number level or domain level. Reports can be set up to be recurring or one time for specific dates and times. Contact your sales representative, who will work with the ordering and provisioning teams to initiate the order. Yes. You can use the Network Manager tool in the Verizon Enterprise Center (VEC) to reroute toll-free numbers. You can also contact the VEC Help Desk. You can often keep all of your numbers. However, some conditions could prevent some of your numbers from porting, such as regulatory limitations for some international countries. Your order manager or sales representative will be able to tell you whether all of your numbers may be ported. 