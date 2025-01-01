android smart phone

Smart City Solutions for Sacramento

Sacramento and Verizon partner to bring leading-edge technology to the community. Smart city solutions aren't just about technology. The city of Sacramento is on the leading edge of generating big ideas. Ideas that create a safer, smarter, more connected city using advanced technology to address Sacramento's priorities in the community, such as public safety, education and inclusive economic development, making it a great place to live and visit. As residents of the Sacramento area, you've probably heard about the city's partnership with Verizon. Over the short term, these solutions will enable services like free Wi-Fi connectivity in parks, traffic management solutions that will help improve traffic and intersection safety solutions to help the city reduce fatalities and achieve its Vision Zero goals. is a traffic safety philosophy that views vehicle collisions as preventable incidents rather than accidents. In addition, Sacramento is among the first cities in the U.S. to provide broadband internet service to homes in select areas using 5G technology. — Mayor Darrell Steinberg, City of Sacramento,What does Sacramento's partnership with Verizon mean for you?,The goal in partnering with Verizon is to provide solutions that help improve the quality of life for the city's residents, businesses and visitors and continue to make Sacramento a great place to live and play. These solutions will help the city increase public safety, support economic development, create jobs, bolster educational opportunities for area youth and promote digital equality. Here are just a few examples:,5G for Home and BusinessThe 5G revolution is underway and Sacramento is among the first U.S. cities to experience its advanced capabilities, including its incredible broadband internet speeds. Public Wi-Fi serviceCitizens of Sacramento can use free public Wi-Fi service to connect to the internet in 27 parks around the city.*Smart-traffic technologyVerizon traffic solutions will help the city better identify and manage traffic concerns to help make its streets safer for cyclists, pedestrians and drivers. Enabling meaningful community impact,The city's partnership with Verizon goes beyond providing technology infrastructure. It also includes sponsoring programs that support Mayor Steinberg's education initiatives to promote careers in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). Middle school students in the Sacramento area get hands-on experience with virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR) technology. Six area engineers and six area artists joined together to create intriguing new artwork inspired by 5G technology. Students in Sacramento's Twin Rivers Unified School District get a first-person experience in how to build their own video game. Verizon Innovative Learning has pledged more than $200 million to provide 5G access, teacher training, STEM curricula and more to 5 million students across the country by 2023. 5G Home and Business is here. Verizon chose Sacramento to be one of the first cities for fixed broadband internet service** empowered by its 5G technology. Take advantage of ultrafast speeds and performance like never before. Bringing 5G homeIn October 2018, 5G went live with the availability of Verizon home broadband internet service.***Experiencing 5G firsthandWatch Sacramento citizens give 5G a try at one of the Verizon 5G Experience Labs. Frequently Asked Questions,Verizon traffic solutions provide population movement analytics and collect general, anonymized data, such as the volume of vehicles that travel throughout the region, origin and destination analysis, and data related to interactions among motorists, pedestrians and cyclists. These solutions are designed to protect privacy by only collecting the minimal necessary data needed to report on aggregate, anonymized behavior (no personally identifiable information). Only minimized sensor data gets transmitted to the cloud. To learn more about our traffic and analytics solutions, . Verizon is focused on delivering data security to the people of Sacramento, from data collection and transmission to storage and access. For example, Verizon uses robust, industry-standard encryption technology. In addition, Verizon works with third-party companies to help generate best practices for data security. These include conducting network penetration tests and regular internal security reviews, which help ensure practices stay current and evolve according to industry standards. Privacy has been a key consideration in the partnership from its very beginning. Going forward, privacy will continue to be critical, with transparency and accountability top of mind. Verizon has adopted five principles that help protect privacy for Sacramento citizens:,The Verizon 5G Home internet service is currently available in limited areas in and around Sacramento. If 5G Home is not currently available in your location, you can sign up to receive notification when we add the service in more neighborhoods. Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband wireless service is not yet available for smartphones. Most research groups, including the American Cancer Society and other health and regulatory authorities, do not believe that cell phone towers pose health risks under ordinary conditions. All equipment used for 5G must comply with federal safety standards. Those standards have wide safety margins and are designed to protect everyone, including children. Everyday exposure to the radio frequency energy from 5G small cells is well within those safety limits, and is comparable to exposure from products such as baby monitors, Wi-Fi routers and Bluetooth® devices. Preferred Voice: Business Phone Service

We've got some great deals going on right now Chat now to hear more! Unlimited nationwide calling. Business-focused features. Connect with our traditional business phone service. Voice communications remain essential to business. With Preferred Voice, a range of business calling features and clear, natural-sounding audio help your workforce improve productivity and collaboration. Preferred Voice is best for:,It's easy to get started with our traditional business phone-service calling plan, which supports all wireline phone models. to check what is available at your location and place an order. If you're already a Verizon customer you can,Once you place your order, our team works with you to port your number(s) to the Verizon network and schedules provisioning of your service. Once your service is provisioned, you can plug your phone(s) into the wall jack(s). Or, you can provision your key phone system at that time. You're all set. A smarter way to stay connected. per month. Plus taxes, fees and equipment charges with two-year agreement and auto renewal. Purchase a Preferred Voice package and add a Preferred Voice additional line for $20/mo more. Make and receive calls on lines that keep working even during a power outage. No battery backups are required. Get more done using premium features like line hunting, 3-way calling, callback, caller ID and unique rings. Get a complete business phone system with unlimited nationwide calling for a simple convenient monthly price. Send customers to a live employee before they go to voicemail or get a busy signal. Ensure customers can request a call back when they reach a busy line within your multiline phone system. Place calls on hold, freeing up lines for other calls and transfer a call to any other number. Distinguish between internal and external incoming calls. Receive notification of an incoming call while another conversation is in progress. Conveniently works with any wireline phone handset without the need for unique devices or handsets. What should you be looking for in today's business phone systems? Is a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution right for you?,Route incoming calls across our intelligent network. Get work done around the world with plans designed to meet your business needs. A professional communications solution that works over a secure cloud-based VoIP connection, making it easy to manage your calls on desk phones and through a mobile app to keep your business running. Our full-service suite of business features is focused to keep you connected with customers and improve productivity and collaboration. These features include unlimited nationwide calling, voicemail, caller ID, line hunting, 3-way calling, automatic callback, directed call pickup, speed dialing, call hold/transfer and call waiting. You can also specify special rings that distinguish between internal and external incoming calls and use the intercom feature to dial in another person to your multiline system without incurring usage charges. The Preferred Voice business phone service features help employees with time-saving options for connecting and collaborating, such as adding a third caller to an in-progress call rather than rescheduling, speed dialing for numbers they call frequently, and call hold/transfer to keep an important caller on the line or move them to the right person. In addition, these features also improve the customer experience. For example, line hunting sends customers to a live employee if the person they are calling is not available and automatic callback ensures that customers can request a call back if they reach a busy line within your multiline phone system. Yes. K-12 Solutions: Smart School Technology for Hybrid Learning

Help close the digital divide, modernize classrooms and enable a smart school—with secure connectivity solutions and programs built for learning. Our programs and services can help enhance the future of learning for your institution. Ready to create the future of learning for your students and teachers? Learn how you can improve experiences with E-Rate funding for eligible data and network services. Our innovative solutions and reliable network can help you give students, administrators and teachers the digital tools they need to connect, collaborate, learn and succeed from virtually anywhere. Reimagine education with our free online portal. Teachers can access lessons, training tools and innovative apps to help bring next-gen technology into the classroom,The digital divide is still real. Are your students part of the nearly 17 million U.S. school children who lack internet access at home?¹ Verizon can help provide secure, affordable connectivity to assist students. According to a , K-12 institutions make up the majority of all ransomware attack targets. With 20+ years of security experience, we can help you strengthen, secure and modernize your network infrastructure. Ransomware attacks against education increased 275% year over year. See more of the latest trends. Ransomware cost our education system $4 billion in 2022—just for the downtime. Find out what's making schools a top target, and get best practices for protecting your data. Reinvent how students learn by turning classrooms into smart environments that help increase engagement and reduce learning friction. We can help you map out and execute an effective digital strategy using advanced technology that enables innovative learning experiences. Stay connected with high-performance, secure 5G wireless internet that's quick and easy to implement. Keep students and teachers connected, virtually anyplace, anytime in the U.S. Share information quickly and easily with reliable, flexible connectivity. Consolidate your phone systems on a single Voice over IP (VoIP) network to drive better collaboration. Transform your network from single-purpose connections to a software-managed, cost-effective ecosystem. Call, collaborate and connect across schools, platforms and virtual classrooms. Help protect people and assets with Intelligent Video solutions. Help save energy and improve campus safety with lighting technology. Get fast, secure cloud computing at the network edge—for real innovation in near real time. Learn how innovative and immersive technology is helping schools transform the future of learning while keeping students engaged. Learn about pressing issues for district leaders today—from fortifying network cyber security defenses, to enhancing equity opportunities, to integrating next-generation technologies like AI. Today's threat landscape is shifting. Get the latest updates on real-world breaches and help safeguard your organization from cybersecurity attacks. See the tremendous potential for artificial intelligence (AI) technology to transform learning and education for the better - and in a responsible way. Fuel the future of learning and discover the power of immersive learning and the technologies to support it. Learn how AR and VR are already benefiting K‑12 Education today and why these technologies show promise for the future of education. Learn how innovative technologies like virtual reality could help engage students in new, powerful ways and enhance educational experiences. See how Verizon and Arizona State University are exploring how 5G can enable immersive educational experiences and transform the future of learning. Rock Island Milan School District implemented fixed wireless access (FWA) to connect nearly 80% of its students without home internet during the pandemic. 1

Verizon

Closed
1310 Tingle Cir E
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 439-6534
(251) 439-6534
2

Verizon

Closed
171 E I65 Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36606
Get Directions
(251) 327-3459
(251) 327-3459
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
3

Verizon

Closed
5235 Rangeline Service Rd S
Mobile, AL 36619
Get Directions
(251) 349-1449
(251) 349-1449
  • In-Store Pickup
Request a business sales appointment
Schedule an appointment
How South Amboy, NJ Fights Crime with Intelligent Video & Smart Street Lighting Business

Local law enforcement in South Amboy, NJ utilizes intelligent video surveillance and lighting solutions to aid in their efforts of keeping the city safe.
HarperDB Connected Golf Carts Devices Business

Learn how Verizon teamed up with connected devices ecosystem experts HarperDB to create low-latency, connected golf carts to boost Edison Interactive's reach.
How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
Verizon Business to showcase immersive experiences at Mobile World Congress Barcelona

Verizon to demonstrate the latest technologies including Verizon 5G that are essential to adapting to the seismic shift in business that can advance industries at Mobile World Congress Barcelona.
Verizon Business, Granite partner to bring next-gen wireless service to customers

Verizon Business and Granite Telecommunications, LLC today announce a new arrangement to provide the benefits of Granite’s industry-leading, patented EPIK solution on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.
Verizon Business teams with Deloitte to expand 5G and mobile edge computing applications

Verizon Business and Deloitte are building an extended ecosystem for 5G and mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions aimed at manufacturing and retail.
