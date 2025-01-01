bandwidth example

High-speed business internet: What speed does your business need?

Author: Heidi Vella

Access to high-speed business internet can be the difference between superior and poor customer service and between high or low staff productivity. It can therefore be the differentiator between maintaining a competitive edge or not. This is especially true today, as companies accommodate more , more online client meetings, and more cloud use. Accordingly, selecting the right internet speed and service for your SMB is often a top priority for managers and IT leaders. But it can be time-consuming and confusing to fully understand your firm's operational needs and determine what level of business internet speed is required. Start by considering how faster internet speeds can enhance your operations. Enhance customer satisfaction with high business internet speed,The business world is constantly changing. Companies' communication with their customers and clients continually evolves with new disruptors, devices, and technologies entering the market. There's only one steadfast principle—that those interactions are almost always online. Therefore, as standard, companies are expected to have a strong, engaging online presence and communicate with their customers in any way they desire. It can be challenging for SMBs to keep up with, but with business high speed internet access, your business will find it and quickly adopt new tools to meet your customers' needs. For example, in retail, is fast becoming the norm. This approach relies heavily on centralized cloud-based systems, which require high-speed business internet to work seamlessly. Fast internet with adequate bandwidth, which refers to the amount of data that can be moved per second, is also the backbone for Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) telecommunication tools, such as . These are essential tools for client meetings and need adequate internet speeds to prevent embarrassing dropouts or poor quality experiences. Achieving seamless unified communications can demonstrate the efficiency and quality of your business's operations to your clients. Furthermore, videoconferencing and calling can save your company time and money by reducing the need for staff travel, making it well worth the investment. Overall, high-speed business internet access can allow staff to process queries and requests quicker, through whichever channel they arrive, and reduce the risk of bottlenecks, delays, crashes, and losing customers because staff can't respond as quickly as competitors. The higher the volume of activity, the more your business will benefit from faster speeds and broader bandwidth. High-speed business internet: Boost employee productivity and increase job satisfaction,Employee productivity also benefits from the ability to respond to client queries and meeting requests without disruption. But high-speed business internet can improve staff productivity in other ways, too. Today, employees use more online tools than ever before. According to Okta Inc. the that firms of all sizes across industries worldwide deploy hit an average of 88 in 2021, increasing by 22% over the past four years. In the technology industry, the average number of apps rose to 155 in 2021. These figures will no doubt be higher post-pandemic and continue to grow over time. These tools become increasingly resource-intensive as more staff use them. Therefore, high business internet speed is needed for optimal use and to ensure shared content is updated seamlessly in real-time, so colleagues aren't accessing incomplete or outdated drafts. The quicker and more smoothly staff can communicate and collaborate—particularly when remote working has increased—the more productive they can be. Whether staff is using a host of collaborative tools or not, most employees' work will inevitably be online. Therefore, investing in high-speed business internet with fast upload speeds and download speeds can allow them to complete those tasks more efficiently and help improve the quality of video conferences. Most collaborative tools are now cloud-based, and uploading large files is more and more a necessity. Time is money, as the adage goes, and productivity is the holy grail. As such, not supporting staff with adequate business internet speed could give your business a competitive disadvantage, whereas access to high-speed internet does the opposite while increasing job satisfaction for staff. Take your network to the next level with faster processing speeds,Processing speed relates to how many tasks your network can handle at a single time. For growing SMBs, need to keep up with the expansion of your business so that you can support more users and processes happening at the same time. This is also important if your business expands its technology portfolio and uses more advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI). Additionally, high-speed business internet can determine how quickly your firm can process data. For businesses, data is like a new currency. Companies are increasingly collecting and processing growing swathes of data to gain business insights to achieve a competitive advantage, use AI to automate processes, or report environmental, social, and governance information. This data often needs to be shared between departments and employees and customers and business partners. Faster processing speeds and broader bandwidth for both uploading and downloading can reduce delays in data sharing, improving productivity across systems and interactions. Get started and improve the bottom line

Ultimately, increased productivity, better customer service, satisfaction, and happy employees who aren't frustrated by slow internet access can improve your SMB's bottom line. Using high-speed internet also builds resilience in a changing world. When the new disruptive app or technology comes along, employees can adapt and experiment with it right away without waiting for an internet upgrade. Without high-speed business internet, your business could get left behind by competitors. How fast should my business internet speed be?

Author: Scott Steinberg

As any business owner knows, it is critical to maintain a consistently high business internet speed (aka bandwidth) in order to support productivity. When business Wi-Fi speed is lacking, it can mean delays, lag, and service interruptions that interfere with basic tasks such as sending emails, videoconferencing, and downloading files or videos. To ensure your customer and employee experience is not adversely impacted, it's important to pick a . As internet service packages are often priced according to speed, you'll want to determine the right business internet speed . So, how fast does your business Wi-Fi speed actually need to be, and how does that compare to your current provider?,How to measure your current business internet speed,To find out your actual real-world business internet speed, you can use the . This free, user-friendly tool can quickly tell you how much bandwidth your devices are utilizing and how your internet connection measures up. When measuring your current business internet, you'll want to get several readings from which to calculate your average speed. This means testing at different times on different days from different office locations and under different circumstances to get a complete picture. For example, you might test during the morning and afternoon, from behind closed doors or away from wireless routers, and using both wireless and wired connections. Wired connections tend to offer than wireless connections and more accurately and consistently reflect the amount of bandwidth your internet service provider offers. Look closely at the results from both connection types to help you get a better sense of how they compare and to spot and diagnose potential wireless network bottlenecks. Factors that may affect your business Wi-Fi speed and connection

Having calculated your current average business internet speed, compare figures to your current online plan. Despite what internet service packages offer on paper, actual day-to-day business Wi-Fi speeds may be less than your business requires in practice. There are many factors that can negatively impact wireless speeds, including:

Other factors that can limit business internet speeds include:

Calculate your business internet and Wi-Fi needs

Next, it's time to estimate how much internet your business actually needs. The following steps can help you better estimate the connection speed your business requires. Bandwidth estimates for common business activities

The to help you get a general sense of your business internet speed requirements. Keep in mind that the above figures are only estimates. To ensure optimal business internet speed performance, you may wish to calculate demand using the above steps and then double it. This can help your business maintain high performance, even during busy times. Internet Speeds: What is upload speed used for?

Author: Heidi Vella

Superior customer experience is a top priority for just about any successful business. Access to high-speed internet can be the difference between superior and poor customer service, and between high or low staff productivity. Performing an internet upload speed test and understanding the difference between upload and download speeds will help determine the right internet speed for your business. So, what is upload speed used for?

Here is a handy guide that explains the important definitions and distinctions between internet speeds and bandwidth, defines what is fast upload speed, provides resources to perform an internet upload speed test, and digs deeper into the big question, why is upload speed important? So, what is upload speed used for?,Here is a handy guide that explains the important definitions and distinctions between internet speeds and bandwidth, defines what is fast upload speed, provides resources to perform an internet upload speed test, and digs deeper into the big question, why is upload speed important?,Internet Speeds,All internet connection speeds are measured and reported in bits, specifically megabits per second (Mbps), which is the speed or transfer rate of data. For example, an internet speed of 100 Mbps is the rate at which information is uploaded or downloaded based on your connection speed. Whereas the amount of data being transferred, meaning the file or storage capacity, is measured in Bytes, or megabytes per second (MBps). For example, the size of a video clip could be shown as 500 MB. Upload Speed: What is upload speed used for?,Internet upload speed determines the amount of data that can be sent from your computer, or device, to the internet. It can be used for things such as sharing a photo, uploading a video to a social platform, or presenting a work presentation from your computer to multiple devices. This can be determined by performing an internet upload . Download Speed: What is download speed used for?,What is download speed used for? Download speed is how fast an internet connection can transfer data from a server to the user. Reading email, viewing web pages or videos, and streaming content online are a few examples. This can be determined by performing an internet download . Symmetrical Speeds,Symmetrical speed is when the upload speed is equal to that of the download speed. Most internet providers provide faster download speeds than upload speeds. However, having equally fast upload speed is for many applications, including posting content online via social platforms, streaming live video, and video calling, perhaps simultaneously. Weak or slow upload speeds are often the cause of broken audio and/or frozen video screens. provides symmetrical speeds. Understanding bandwidth,is how much information you receive every second, while speed is how fast that information is received or downloaded. Bandwidth is often mistaken for internet speed when it's actually the volume of information that can be sent over a connection in a measured amount of time – calculated in megabits per second (Mbps). Let's compare it to filling a bathtub. If the bathtub faucet has a wide opening, more water can flow at a faster rate than if the pipe was narrower. Think of the water as the bandwidth and the rate at which the water flows as the speed. Understanding bandwidth is a crucial step to learning the answer to what is upload speed used for, and provides a measurable benchmark that can help you compare with what other experts online suggest. Why is upload speed important?,So, why is upload speed important—especially when it is often overlooked in favor of download speeds?,For many businesses, uploading data to the internet is a crucial part of day-to-day operations, such as:,How do slow speeds hamper productivity and efficiency?,With slow upload speeds, everyday work tasks can be disrupted and that could lead to lower employee morale. For example, emails might be too slow to disseminate important, timely information. Daily updates made to a company website could be hampered by slow upload capabilities that cannot handle the quantity of images, gifs and/or animations. The same applies to large file sharing between multiple team members or with clients. This may even hurt your ability to respond to customers, meaning less than satisfactory customer service. It can cause lag in video, meaning lost information during a presentation, embarrassing pauses, causing frustration of both employees and clients. Bottom line: faster speed equals more efficiency and enhanced productivity. It's especially important to consider your upload speeds as your business grows and you add more devices, which will take up more bandwidth. And with bandwidth constraints, your business may find it difficult to have different staff members simultaneously conduct video chats with clients or suppliers, provide online training to remote staff or stream webinars—or all three. If bandwidth isn't adequate and upload speeds are slow, it will hamper—or simply halt—everyone's productivity. What internet speed is right for your business?,It may be evident, but what's fast for a business will depend on how the internet is used. Remote and hybrid work is here to stay so it's important to ensure your team is prepared. What is fast upload speed?,One generally accepted rule of thumb is that anything because it can connect multiple devices at once. Basic web browsing and email use a lower upload rate than video uploads or using collaboration platforms with complex tools and file sharing capabilities. Are you hosting live streams? Live video conferences with multiple hosts? As technology marches forward, , upload speed becomes more important. This is why there is debate whether upload speeds of 5 Mbps and higher are for a wired connection supporting one device, especially as the hasn't changed since 2015. Faster internet speeds can help you scale as your business grows. Staying connected with clients is paramount and that means evaluating your business' internet speed, reliability and consistency. 