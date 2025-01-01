Benefits of cloud-based business phone systems

Verizon Business and RingCentral deliver cloud-based enterprise solutions

Verizon Business announced a strategic partnership with RingCentral, Inc., to bring cloud-based enterprise communication solutions
Verizon Business streamlines patient care with advances to BlueJeans Telehealth

New Televisit Tile and Apple Health app integration let patients securely share certain health data with practitioners and healthcare providers during telehealth appointments
Verizon Business and CareAR leverage 5G to transform service delivery and CX

Verizon Business and CareAR, a Xerox Company, announced a strategic partnership to transform the service and customer experience CareAR delivers.
The Benefits of 5G for Businesses with Ronin Designs Business

With the power of 5G, Ronin Designs was able to shift their focus from worrying about file transfers to enhancing their work and focusing on their clients.
How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
How HappyOrNot's IoT Solutions Boost Customer Satisfaction Business

Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
The Benefits of Cloud Infrastructure for Your SMB Business

What are the benefits of cloud infrastructure for SMBs?,Author: Kevin Casey,No matter what size your business is, applications to support your objectives have never been more important and the network that they run on has to be there to support them. As technologies such as and use cases for become more widely available to small and medium businesses (SMBs), understanding what cloud networking is, the benefits of cloud infrastructure and how to harness the cloud can help SMBs to centralize and simplify network management and unlock new business opportunities. What is cloud networking?,Cloud networking relies on using resources that are hosted in a public or private cloud platform that are managed centrally in-house or by a service provider, and are available on demand. Network as a Service (NaaS) is one form of cloud networking, where the service provider creates a solution that is a combination of network services that can be easily purchased and used by a business, be it large or small. Making the right investment in technology,Whether it's , or , 5G is helping to create all sorts of new business opportunities. Research suggests that SMB leaders are already that comes from investing in the right networking technology:,How do you modernize your network and ensure you're ready to capitalize on the revolutionary opportunities these next-generation technologies will create?,The advantages of the Network as a Service model for SMBs,Most SMB leaders are laser-focused on their core businesses—their customers, their employees, their local and national markets. There are not enough hours in the day to be thinking about your network or other core IT services, even though you know it's important. Moreover, typically, there is not a huge IT team to help—if any at all. This is where Network as a Service can help. It continues to enable access to modern software and infrastructure in a cost-effective manner, while not requiring an enterprise-sized IT staff to support it. Cloud application and platform technologies and the concept of delivering these as a service have already delivered many business improvements, including email, business software and productivity apps. Now, the benefits of Network as a Service have arrived. The model delivers network infrastructure and services using a subscription model, similar to cloud-based software, known as Software-as-a Service (SaaS), you likely already use. Among other benefits, the NaaS approach gives SMBs access to a wide range of cutting-edge technologies and services in a far more cost-effective manner than would be possible if you built and managed your own network from the ground up. Five reasons for SMBs to adopt the Network as a Service model,There are numerous advantages to adopting a NaaS solution for your network. Here are five fundamental benefits for SMBs. 1. Cost efficiencies,One of the primary benefits of cloud infrastructure in general is that it can deliver incredible computing power in a pay-for-what-you-use model, making it financially feasible for businesses of all sizes. Cloud essentially has an equalizing impact on enterprise technology, and this is also true for the network. You can deploy a cutting-edge network on a subscription or operating expenditures (OPEX) model that is right-sized for your business—instead of having to buy, implement and maintain all that infrastructure yourself, which almost invariably requires a much more expensive investment up front that is often prohibitive for smaller companies. 2. Time savings,This also means you can deploy and maintain a network much faster. You'll be leveraging cutting-edge network infrastructure and services that the underlying network provider has already built instead of setting everything up yourself. 3. Maximum expertise,Similarly, the NaaS model gives you access to world-leading knowledge and experience from experts that live and breathe networking. You can stay focused on your business and leverage the industry know-how of trusted experts to guide your network transformation. 4. Scalability and flexibility,NaaS is far more future-proof for growing, evolving SMBs. A NaaS can scale up (or down) as your business grows and its unique needs change over time. 5. Innovation catalyst,One of the most impactful long-term benefits of cloud infrastructure is that it is a means rather than an end. By helping you to efficiently modernize your network, the NaaS approach facilitates further innovations in customer experience, employee engagement, new applications and more. Your ROI compounds as your network continues to power new opportunities for your business. Network transformation is critical to success in the digital future. Partnering with a recognized leader in networking solutions can give you access to the benefits of cloud infrastructure with assured service quality, reliability and security. Learn more about how Verizon's . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
The Benefits of Cloud Computing in Manufacturing Business

What are the benefits of cloud computing in manufacturing?,Author: Heidi Vella,Date revised: March 28, 2024,Today's highly dynamic and distributed manufacturing sector requires a modern and agile network infrastructure. Cloud manufacturing and (NaaS) solutions could be the right fit for your business. So what are the benefits of cloud computing in general?,The benefits of cloud computing,Cloud manufacturing as a concept helps eliminate the need for complex on-premises computer systems. The use of cloud computing in manufacturing, along with NaaS, will better support the adoption of technological advances, such as 3D printing, blockchain, . This is apt for a sector amid a flux of innovation. Cloud computing and the Network as a Service model,NaaS provides a flexible, programmable, scalable, and reliable modern network framework that can support the most demanding dynamic applications and advanced technologies while connecting users, devices and partners to public clouds and private data centers globally. Its cloud-centric services offer greater flexibility and customization than conventional hardwired infrastructure. Many changes typically can be implemented through software, not hardware, in a managed or co-managed model. This means IT teams can make many network policy changes on-demand with scalable bandwidth options in a fraction of the time. have enabled hyper-converged infrastructures, hybrid clouds, SD-WAN, digital customer experiences and security services that continue to evolve, making it difficult for manufacturers to know where to invest and what to maintain. This is where NaaS for cloud manufacturing is ideal. The benefits of cloud computing and the Network as a Service model is that it's delivered with subscription-based billing that minimizes large, upfront CAPEX costs. This is what makes Network as a Service inherently more agile, scalable and fitting when it comes to technology adoption than traditional, hardware-based networks; customers simply purchase more capacity and services, as needed, instead of spending costly resources on fixed hardware-based services. This gives flexibility and peace of mind knowing you can scale up or down your networking capacity or change services as quickly as needed. The benefits of cloud computing in manufacturing,Ultimately, the use of cloud computing in manufacturing allows enterprises to more easily tailor software and networking needs to meet their specific challenges and ambitions by optimizing IT infrastructure. At a high level, the benefits of cloud computing and NaaS include the following:,Scalability,As cloud computing and NaaS include more flexible and virtualized services they can more easily grow or contract in line with your business needs. Not requiring large investments in hardware infrastructures and proprietary-based services means it can quickly and seamlessly be deployed and typically can be incorporated with either public or private cloud resources. This helps quickly build synergies across the business and can support faster technology and innovation adoption. Flexibility and customization,Cloud computing with NaaS can make possible for any size company because they can pay for network services that fit their organization and not be burdened with huge upfront infrastructure costs. The research shows that innovation pays off: According to a , companies that fail to tackle digital transformation are seeing profits erode by as much as 5.1%, compared with industry peers.,Cloud manufacturing use cases,From automation to better data analysis, the use of cloud computing in manufacturing with NaaS can support several transformative use cases for manufacturers. Improve your data use,Cloud computing and NaaS help leaders make the most of the digital factory floor by gathering and analyzing data faster. Cloud computing can support data captured from edge devices, such as , that are used to manage and sensors deployed on the shop floor. The data can be processed, from anywhere, to run remote computer simulations or through analytics software for insights. This process ultimately makes data more accessible and prevents it from ending up in unhelpful silos, resulting in managers who understand their operations better and can therefore bring in factory floor improvements and innovations faster. Automate your ERP,Cloud-supported enterprise resource planning (ERP) can help companies parts of the production process. For example, cloud-based software can manage and track inputs such as order intake, sales and price to adjust their production line planning accordingly and enact the changes autonomously. This will also automatically update inventory levels, supply and demand data for the raw materials needed to make products, adapting orders as needed. Worker load is greatly reduced and supply and demand forecasting are more accurately managed. Innovate your maintenance approach,With so many sensors now affordably deployed on the factory floor, , which directly tracks an asset's health, status, and performance in real time, is becoming more commonplace. Cloud-based predictive maintenance can enable remote monitoring of asset conditions, which can either be outsourced or managed by remote team members. But when it comes to hands-on maintenance, the data can be easily shared with onsite staff maintenance crews through innovations such as augmented reality (AR), meaning they have the data not just at their fingertips but in front of their eyes, all while seeking remote assistance from expert crews located elsewhere. The future of cloud manufacturing,The manufacturing industry is in an exciting place because of recent innovations and, as outlined above, there are many benefits of cloud computing in manufacturing. At the same time, with everything changing so rapidly, it can be hard to know what technology to keep and what to transform. Working with a trusted partner can help you revolutionize your organization with a and identify the best use of cloud computing in manufacturing. Learn more about how Verizon can help build a with cloud manufacturing. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
Choosing the Best Phone System for Your Business

How to choose the best VoIP provider for your business,You've done your research. You know that a business Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) system is an efficient, simple and affordable communications option that can help keep your growing business competitive. And you've decided to make VoIP part of your operations. Now you have another decision to make—which VoIP service provider to partner with. There are many VoIP solutions out there, but not all are created equal. When choosing the best VoIP service for your small business, you want to make sure you're getting a solution that meets more than just your calling needs. Here are a number of things you should consider when evaluating VoIP solutions and providers. Reliable VoIP needs a reliable network. A good VoIP solution starts with a strong foundation. Because VoIP calls are routed through the internet, it's critical that your VoIP solution runs on a network that gives you reliable connectivity and coverage where you need it. You should never have to worry that you're missing important communications because you can't trust your network. Your VoIP system should grow with you. One of the best benefits of a VoIP solution for small businesses is that it is scalable. A complete VoIP solution should be able to easily expand as the number of users changes. Adding new lines or devices—or even locations—should be virtually effortless, and not cause any disruption to your operations. Competitive features can help create better experiences. Your customers have come to expect a certain level of service from the companies they do business with. When they call a business, they expect to reach someone who can help them—and they don't like to wait. So your VoIP solution should come with a rich variety of business features that can help you operate more like a bigger business without costing a lot. Features like automatic call forwarding, seamless call transfer between devices, virtual receptionists and more that make it easier for your callers to quickly connect with the person best suited to help them. Not to mention features like visual voicemail, virtual meeting rooms and personal phone directories that make it easy for your employees to do their jobs. VoIP should make your job easier, not harder. An efficient communications solution should allow you to monitor, fine- tune, streamline and manage your network assets. And you should be able to do it all easily. If you don't have a dedicated IT department, or if your IT resources are just stretched thin, you want to make sure that your VoIP solution won't create a management headache. Look for a solution that comes with an intuitive web-based management system, so you can stay in control of your communications from where you're working. Customer support should be available when you need it. A good VoIP solution should be easy to manage and deploy. But in times when you could use a little extra help, you need a comprehensive VoIP solution that comes with access to professional support throughout the design, implementation and management phases. You need your communications system to work around the clock, so it's only fair to expect that your VoIP customer service does, too. The bottom line. The communications system you choose for your business will play a pivotal role in building relationships with your vendors, partners and customers—and those are the relationships that will determine how successful your business can be. So you need to partner with a service provider that will help you strengthen those relationships at every turn. Many small businesses have put their trust in Verizon because of our proven ability to deliver effective . We continually invest in our VoIP network, and we have the expansive reach your growing business needs. Verizon ,* our VoIP business solution, offers more than 30 features—including Auto Attendant, Hunt Group, Extension Dialing and more—to help you control your communications, improve customer experiences, streamline your business and simplify your day-to-day. By choosing the right VoIP solution, you're taking the first step toward a productive and competitive future for your business. So you need to make sure you choose a provider that has the experience, reach and range of services that will support your growth. * Business Digital Voice is available in select areas of nine states and the District of Columbia. Tell us about your business, then meet with our professionals to ask questions, get advice, or obtain a quote. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
