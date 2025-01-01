Benefits of mobile device management for businesses

HarperDB Connected Golf Carts Devices Business

Learn how Verizon teamed up with connected devices ecosystem experts HarperDB to create low-latency, connected golf carts to boost Edison Interactive's reach.
The Benefits of 5G for Businesses with Ronin Designs Business

With the power of 5G, Ronin Designs was able to shift their focus from worrying about file transfers to enhancing their work and focusing on their clients.
How EverWash is Improving Car Wash Technology with Wireless Business Internet Business

Learn how EverWash is utilizing Verizon's wireless business internet to improve car wash technology for owners and helping them deliver a positive customer experience.
Verizon Business ThingSpace IoT Marketplace, a new simple way to manage the IoT journey

Verizon Business today announced the launch of ThingSpace IoT Marketplace
The Benefits of Mobile Technology in Healthcare Business

Supporting healthcare consumerism

Healthcare consumerism is the growing movement for patients to have in paying for and managing their own health. It is fueled by convenience—the vast majority of patients, 92%, say that . Mobile health options, like virtual visits, allow patients to save time, reduce transportation costs and not leave their homes. This convenience opens the door to patients exploring the use of mobile devices in healthcare to access . Experts predict this growing movement will see . Indeed, research suggests before booking an appointment, so it's important for organizations to have plenty of information online and in multiple places. This is all part of a concept known as the and includes patient access tools like online provider search and appointment scheduling all the way to telehealth and online bill pay. Improving wellness through prevention

There is a growing consumer movement toward health self-management with a focus on preventative activities like tracking daily steps and accessing exercise and nutrition programs—consumer use of wearables has . Over three-quarters of say it changes their behavior at least moderately. Other examples of prevention-focused wearable mobile technology in healthcare include:

Assisting with remote monitoring

Mobile technology in healthcare is being used in remote patient monitoring to transition from an episodic approach to , a bedrock of prevention, an improved patient experience and better outcomes. Remote monitoring mHealth apps have sprung up to better connect patients and providers through easier and faster contact. Patients can more efficiently talk with a doctor to get advice on symptoms, drugs or input on a condition. This supports earlier interventions—a step that is critical to better health outcomes. This improvement in monitoring extends benefits to the as some apps can collect patient data, storing it in a centralized location and simplifying access for researchers and clinicians. Improving disease management

As patients take on more responsibility in the healthcare process, comes to the forefront of the conversation. Providers have long struggled with medication non-adherence across a range of diseases and patient types. Research suggests up to , while about half of medications for chronic disease are not taken as prescribed. Non-adherence can result in disease progress, poor therapeutic outcomes and severe financial burdens for the entire healthcare system. But some mHealth apps allow people to track pills, receive prompts to take certain medications and log symptoms they might have. Mobile technology in healthcare has been tied to positive outcomes in the via modalities like text messaging, wearables and mobile applications. How mobile technology in healthcare is benefitting us all

Across the board, the use of mobile devices in healthcare is proving its worth—in the form of reduced costs, improved efficiencies and better outcomes. Reduced costs

Research into the cost-effectiveness of mHealth solutions has shown financial benefits in a wide range of use cases from to . Improved efficiency

Mobile health technology devices are widely recognized for their ability to help clinicians reliably and efficiently . This is partly because patients are pulled into the data collection process, allowing them to contribute —helping patients not only feel more engaged but also supporting clinicians in creating better-tailored care management plans. Better outcomes

Mobile health devices can also have a direct positive effect on patient health outcomes. A 2020 study of orthopedic surgeons using compared their results with patients under surgeons who weren't using mobile health tech. It found that the inpatient readmission rates for patients under surgeons who weren't using mobile technology were higher for 30-day inpatient readmissions, 60-day readmissions, and 90-day readmissions. The length of stay for the nonparticipating group was also 1.9 days, compared to 1.5 days for participating. The study concluded that the technology can positively impact patient outcomes and patient-reported experiences. This is because mHealth technology can empower patients to more actively participate in improving their outcomes. Healthcare leaders have an opportunity to leverage the increase in telehealth by connecting data collected from mobile technology in healthcare in new and innovative ways. To learn more about this type of integration and how Verizon is accelerating the advancement of digital health, . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
eSIM Compatible Phones and Devices for Business Business

Enable two lines on the same devices for personal, business and travel scenarios. iPhone 15 brings you Dynamic Island, a 48MP Main camera, and USB-C—all in a durable color-infused glass and aluminum design. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. Meet the ThinkPad X13s – built on the Snapdragon® 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform, and built for the modern user. Made to fulfill users' needs for connectivity, longer battery life, and secure manageability, this ThinkPad delivers work-from-anywhere productivity like never before. iPhone 14 Pro Max. Capture incredible detail with a 48MP Main camera. Experience iPhone in a whole new way with Dynamic Island and Always-On display. And get peace of mind with groundbreaking safety features. Colorfully reimagined and more versatile than ever. With an all-screen design, 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and four gorgeous colors. iPad delivers a powerful way to create, stay connected, and get things done. Powered by Google Tensor G2, it's super fast and secure, with an immersive display, amazing battery life, and the best Pixel camera yet. And, experience ultra-fast connectivity when you pair it with Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. An eSIM is an embedded SIM inside your device. With eSIM, there's no physical SIM card that you need to insert. Simply turn on the new device, connect to Wi-Fi, and follow the on-screen instructions to complete the activation. Like a traditional SIM card, the eSIM stores data that is needed for your device to connect to and use the Verizon network. eSIMs offer several benefits for businesses:

Convenience and cost savings: With eSIM, you can have multiple lines on a single device, eliminating the need for separate devices for work and personal use. This saves money and provides the convenience of toggling between lines on your phone. Remote service management: eSIMs allow businesses to change or update wireless service remotely on multiple lines, making it easier to manage service for employees. Hassle-free international travel: Instead of buying a new physical SIM card when traveling abroad, eSIMs let you easily add an international plan to your device. This provides flexibility and saves you the hassle of visiting a telecom store. At this time, Verizon offers a selection of devices that support physical SIMs; however, it's been predicted that by 2025, there will be 2 billion eSIM-enabled devices globally as eSIM enables increased security and an improved customer experience. We encourage customers to start adopting updated policies to support eSIM devices in their fleet. eSIMs offer several advantages for international travel:

Easy switching to local operators: With eSIM, you can switch to local operators easily when traveling abroad, eliminating the need to buy a new physical SIM card in each country. Avoiding high fees: By using eSIM, you can avoid exorbitant fees traditionally associated with using cell phones overseas. eSIM provides a seamless and efficient way to connect to local networks in foreign countries. If your mobile device has more than one SIM, each SIM can have a unique mobile number. SIM can be stored on either:

A removable, physical SIM card
A digital, embedded SIM (eSIM)

have 2 (or more*) SIM's. A Dual SIM device could have 2 SIM cards, 2 eSIM's, or any combination. *Manufacturers determine how many and what type of SIM a device can have. If your device has more than 1 SIM and is capable of Dual SIM/Dual Standby (DSDS), you can have multiple numbers on 1 phone. With DSDS, each SIM can be activated on a separate mobile phone number. Options include:

Each number can be with a different carrier (domestic or foreign). Business and personal numbers on the same device. Numbers from different accounts or different plans on one smartphone. Note: The availability of these option may vary by device. For laptops with Dual SIM, you can only use one SIM at a time. Important: You can only use data on one SIM at at time. Check the settings on your device to see what kind of SIM your device has:

Apple - Settings > General > About
Google - Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile Network
Samsung smartphones - Settings > Connections > SIM card manager

To support 2 numbers on 1 device, the device must have multiple SIMs and be (DSDS) capable. These devices can have 2 numbers on one phone (or tablet):

Apple® Dual SIM devices

iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Plus / iPhone 15 Pro / iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone 14 / iPhone 14 Plus / iPhone 14 Pro / iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 13 / iPhone 13 mini / iPhone 13 Pro / iPhone 13 Pro Max
iPhone 12 / iPhone 12 mini / iPhone 12 Pro / iPhone 12 Pro Max
iPhone SE
iPhone 11 / iPhone 11 Pro / iPhone 11 Pro Max
iPhone XR / iPhone XS / iPhone XS Max

Google Dual SIM devices

Google Pixel 7 / 7 Pro
Google Pixel 6a
Google Pixel 6 / 6 Pro
Google Pixel 5
Google Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a 5G UW
Google Pixel 4 / 4 XL

Samsung Dual SIM devices

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G / Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S23 / Galaxy S23+ / Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S22 / Galaxy S22+ / Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G / Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S20 5G UW / Galaxy S20+ 5G / Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 5G / Galaxy Tab S7+ 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G

If you are using eSIM for your business, explore the information, activation instructions and more you need to make the most out of this technology. Existing customers, to your business account or explore other . A successful digital workplace needs dependable, fast internet services. Verizon has the speed and reliability your business requires. years managing complex networks worldwide. Fortune 500 companies served. of U.S. population covered by 4G LTE. The displays have rounded corners. When measured diagonally as a rectangle, the iPad Pro 12.9-inch screen is 12.9 inches, the iPad Pro 11-inch screen is 11 inches, the iPad Air and iPad (10th generation) screens are 10.86 inches, and the iPad mini screen is 8.3 inches. Actual viewable area is less. Liquid Retina XDR display available only on the 12.9-inch model. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
How Message Archiving Rules Should Inform Mobile Device Policies Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! How message archiving rules should inform mobile device policy decisions,Author: Shane Schick,The commercial and consumer have changed how people share information. But for the financial services sector, while technology may have changed, the requirement to comply with regulations such as message archiving rules has not. Message archiving requirements,The SEC regulations require financial companies to securely archive all business communications related to certain regulated activities. Many finance employees have been using their own phones, known as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) to communicate and send text messages to exchange sensitive information. This practice is placing financial services companies at risk of non-compliance and subject to heavy fines. Each company establishes its own record retention policy that defines rules that addresses what information needs to be retained, under what circumstances a record is to be made, when that record is to be accessible and how long the record should be archived. How sensitive information increases the risk of exposure,Given changing trends in communications tools and solutions, workplace location, and employee , it is understandable why some companies decided to adopt the BYOD policy, where employees use their personally owned devices to connect to their company's corporate network and access company data and sensitive information. Organizations need to pair their desire for increased collaboration, production and efficiency through mobile devices with a communications policy that avoids the risks of noncompliance. Advantages of a corporate-liable communication policy,Unlike BYOD programs, which allow employees greater freedom to use personal apps and messaging tools, provide IT with increased security and control to protect sensitive information. This includes the ability to configure devices based on business and regulatory requirements and to enroll them in a mobile device management (MDM) platform. That means employees aren't able to bypass security protocols and communicate in ways they shouldn't. It also helps to capture data properly to meet message archiving requirements. Some possible benefits from adopting a corporate-liable approach may include:,Mitigation best practices,Whether your organization is ready to adopt corporate-liable programs or wants to continue offering BYOD, they can by creating basic best practices. A few examples are:,Learn more about how to they need to stay productive while keeping your data protected. For more information, reach out to Mark Bubar (), Verizon's strategy leader for the global financial services sector. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these cookies then some or all of these services may not function properly. These cookies may be set through our site by Verizon and third parties. They are used to present Verizon advertising on third party sites that you may visit. They do not store directly personal information, but are based on uniquely identifying your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising from Verizon. BackClear Filters,All Consent Allowed
