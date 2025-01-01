Best network for iot

Akamai SIA Mobile and Akamai SIA IoT,Visualize, manage and secure your mobile data and devices with a single pane of glass. Gain better visibility, control and protection for mobile and IoT devices. Smart enterprises are increasingly using mobile devices, from smartphones to Internet of Things (IoT) sensors, to push their organizations forward. Akamai is helping them do that simply and securely. Akamai SIA Mobile can help you manage mobile security, productivity and compliance for all your devices, including smartphones, routers and Wi-Fi hotspots. Akamai SIA IoT provides private network connectivity on demand for remote sites and IoT devices. Akamai SIA Mobile helps protect your network and devices and makes it easier to raise productivity and to control costs. It enhances security by moving data through a private channel, away from the public internet. It protects SIM-enabled devices on both cellular and Wi-Fi networks. With Akamai SIA Mobile, you can boost productivity by easily providing access to the resources employees need while removing online distractions. Akamai delivers visibility into your data usage, allowing you to create usage policies per group or per user to align with your data plan. It can be rapidly deployed and seamlessly integrates with the leading unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions. Akamai SIA Mobile benefits and capabilities,Akamai SIA Mobile provides a single pane of glass for you to visualize, manage and secure your mobile data and devices. It gives you tools to:,Stay protected against cybercriminals with advanced threat-intelligence features that actively block compromised websites and malicious content at the source. Manage adherence to regulations such as HIPAA, the General Data Protection Regulation and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act on any SIM-enabled device. Deliver easy, secure access to the content employees need, on Wi-Fi or cellular networks. Transform data into rich, actionable insights with granular visibility into all traffic, both accessed and denied. Setting up and running a secure IoT network can be expensive and complicated. Akamai SIA IoT makes it easier by providing an on-demand, enterprise-grade connection that bypasses the public internet. Akamai SIA IoT helps protect you from cyberthreats while giving you full control over—and visibility into—device and site connectivity and IoT data usage. An intuitive, self-service web portal lets you easily manage IoT device communications and updates without IT support. Akamai SIA IoT benefits and capabilities,The Akamai SIA IoT self-managed service lets your company securely connect, manage and control communications between devices at the IoT edge and application services in the cloud and on-premises. It helps you:,The secure, managed private network helps shield IoT devices and sites from potential threats. Plus, you have the ability to block unwanted data flows and set up white lists. Plus, you have the ability to block unwanted data flows and set up white lists. With no need to architect, build and maintain a secure IoT network—and with automated network setup and device registration into the cloud—you can deploy IoT projects fast. You can easily add new devices as your business grows, without needing to re-engineer the network and security posture. Data caps and excess usage alerts help keep costs under control, and remote access to your field devices over the air saves time and money. The Verizon advantage,We'll help you manage your mobile devices—securely and cost-effectively. You can quickly and easily add new technologies, secure customer data and safeguard access to vital business services. We offer enterprise mobile device management solutions backed by a network receiving high marks from industry experts:,* Based on RootMetrics® by IHS Markit's RootScore® Reports: 1H 2019. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on four national mobile networks across all available network types. Experiences may vary. RootMetrics awards are not an endorsement of Verizon. Protect mobile endpoints with near real-time alerts and a customizable console to monitor mobile risks. Protect data from mobile threats and enable secure access to business resources, whether you run a small or large business. Get insights and analytics on both aggregate and individual mobile data usage. Choose your country to view contact details. Existing customers, to your business account or . If you are already a Verizon customer, we have several options to help you get the support you need. ,
IoT Sensor Solution: Critical Asset Sensor

Securely collect and analyze near real-time asset data to help you better manage operations. Making effective business decisions takes knowing how your assets are performing at any given moment. Critical Asset Sensor lets you easily collect and analyze data in near real-time. So from improving automation within your supply chain to creating new processes in logistics management, you have the information you need to make the best decisions faster. Organizations that require a multi-sensor device, access to data stream application programming interfaces (APIs) and Verizon connectivity bundled together ,Developers looking for an easy-to-use Internet of Things (IoT) platform that can integrate an asset tracking solution into supply chain and logistics management Businesses that need to rapidly deploy IoT sensors in hours or days instead of months or more Our IoT platform, ThingSpace, gives you all the tools to prototype, test, connect and manage your IoT devices on Verizon's secure and reliable network. See how Critical Asset Sensor uses ThingSpace and how it can help you move your IoT projects forward. Critical Asset Sensor is a bundled IoT solution that contains a multi-sensor device with built-in connectivity as well as Verizon ThingSpace cloud connectors. All of which easily integrate to give you a secure and scalable way to analyze sensor data to manage operations. When you use Critical Asset Sensor on ThingSpace, you can deploy and start gathering data in hours, not months. Plus, you'll have the IoT components you need to securely monitor a wide variety of valuable data, including temperature, atmospheric pressure, ambient light, shock, tilt, vibration and ping on motion/no motion. Critical Asset Sensor is packed with features that can help make it easy to transform into a data-driven business. This multi-sensor device has it all, including data connectivity and an IoT management platform. Just one interface is all it takes to integrate Critical Asset Sensor with ThingSpace and the cloud services you need. Each device can gather eight types of measurements, including light, acceleration, temperature, pressure, humidity, GPS and gyroscope. Gain easy access to cloud providers such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure thanks to Verizon ThingSpace cloud connectors. Discover how Critical Asset Sensor can help you simplify how you collect and use data. Get all the details on this plug-and-play IoT solution. IoT sensors require different kinds of connectivity. Let us help find what's right for you. Whether you need 10 units or 10,000, our scalable billing structure helps you efficiently manage costs. With secure certificates from a security leader, we can help protect your valuable IoT sensor data. Not only can you deploy on our massive, reliable IoT LTE-M network now, but we'll also help get you ready for 5G. With IoT partners like Amazon Web Services, Domo, Microsoft and many others, we have the solutions and expertise you need. Drive improvements in how you track valuable assets and collect data in near real-time. Keep machinery moving with proactive maintenance. Become more efficient with a network specifically engineered for a variety of IoT solutions. Existing customers, to your business account or . IoT Public Safety Use Cases: Driving Benefits for Emergency Responders Business

IoT public safety use cases: Driving benefits for emergency responders,Author: Phil Muncaster,What are the top Internet of Things (IoT) public safety use cases? How does IoT technology have a direct impact on public safety and emergency response communications?,What is IoT for public safety?,Fundamentally, the internet of things is a network of intelligent, internet-connected devices which collect, exchange and display data. includes sensors and devices, as well as machine-to-machine systems to aid with critical, on-the-spot decision-making. These IoT tools can help predict incidents and help to guide incident prevention and planning efforts. IoT data can be analyzed and used to remotely control other devices or fed through to human users in the field. As the number of IoT public safety use cases , so does the productivity and efficiency of first responders across a variety of industries; from military and government, to transportation and state and local public safety. However, IoT for public safety only works as promised if supported by a powerful, reliable network. What are the top trends driving IoT public safety use cases?,IoT for public safety is designed to utilize the right tools to get the best information to the right people as soon as possible. IoT are focused on driving efficiencies, improving decision-making and reducing harm through intelligent use of this near real-time data. New IoT public safety use cases are constantly emerging. The following trends are key to advancing the future of public safety and emergency response technology. Situational awareness and logistics support,One of the most crucial use cases of IoT for public safety is providing situational awareness during incidents or emergencies. Public safety answering points (PSAPs), responders on scene, incident command and other users with approved access to a situational awareness platform will take information feeds from the IoT devices (think cameras, carbon monoxide detectors, heat sensors, fire alarms) that can source near real-time data feeds to help inform rapid decision making. With a combined dashboard view, or Common Operating Picture (COP), this data can be aggregated, analyzed and turned into actionable information such as situational reports, then pushed out to first responders en route to support decision-making and help mitigate risk. Further data intelligence could be gathered by IoT devices such as cameras on responders who are at the scene, which can provide commanders with an enhanced, near real time view — as well as a useful data source for post-incident reports. Emergency calling,, for example, if smoke is detected inside of a building. Additionally, cameras can help detect weapons outside of an office complex and automatically send a notification to the police of a potential incident. Public warning systems,Public warning systems are yet another set of helpful IoT public safety use cases that aid in both broadcasting and response to large-scale incidents, such as a natural disaster. It's vital the public is alerted as soon as possible. IoT sensors can provide an early warning system via link-ups with public displays, billboards, connected vehicles and smartphones. For example, as a hurricane approaches, data gathered from IoT devices and sensors can be collected by early warning systems to help with evacuation efforts. Automated emergency response,Roadside sensors with the ability to detect ground fog can be coupled with temperature gauges, dew point data and other factors to autonomously detect an area with low visibility. These inputs, combined with IoT software, can be programmed to automatically send alerts to flash go slow on digital signs on a mountainous road. Should a sensor detect a leak of carbon monoxide, gas pipes could be automatically cut off. This type of automated emergency response is yet another example of the benefits of using IoT for public safety. The right network,Optimizing IoT public safety use cases requires the right devices and back-end analytics software and infrastructure. But it's also vital to have a robust, reliable network to ensure there's no interruption to critical data flows. Look for network providers that can deliver:,Discover more about how can help reduce costs, drive efficiencies and keep your community safer. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. Verizon Business introduces IoT on 5G Nationwide, new suite of Intelligence features

Verizon Business today announced a potent combination of customer-facing network, hardware and intelligence offerings for Internet of Things (IoT) applications across industries
Verizon Business launches IoT Managed Services so customers can focus on growth

Verizon Business, launched IoT Managed Services
Verizon Business to accelerate IoT solution creation and deployment with Microsoft Azure

Verizon has teamed up with Microsoft to enable the simple and quick creation and deployment of complete end-to-end IoT solutions
Floorcloud Lays the Groundwork for Construction Innovation with IoT Business

Learn how Floorcloud used Verizon's Asset Tracking Solutions to innovate how the construction industry mitigates risk, saves money and collaborates.
Frazil Transforms Retailer Experience with IoT Solutions Business

Frazil utilized IoT solutions to combine a condition-based monitoring module with Verizon, to stay connected with machines across the United States.
How HappyOrNot's IoT Solutions Boost Customer Satisfaction Business

Learn how HappyOrNot leveraged Verizon's Cat-M1 IoT solutions to deploy its innovative customer feedback service in the U.S.
