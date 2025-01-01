best phone number

Preferred Voice: Business Phone Service
We've got some great deals going on right now Chat now to hear more! Unlimited nationwide calling. Business-focused features. Connect with our traditional business phone service. Voice communications remain essential to business. With Preferred Voice, a range of business calling features and clear, natural-sounding audio help your workforce improve productivity and collaboration. Preferred Voice is best for:,It's easy to get started with our traditional business phone-service calling plan, which supports all wireline phone models. to check what is available at your location and place an order. If you're already a Verizon customer you can,Once you place your order, our team works with you to port your number(s) to the Verizon network and schedules provisioning of your service. Once your service is provisioned, you can plug your phone(s) into the wall jack(s). Or, you can provision your key phone system at that time. You're all set. A smarter way to stay connected. per month. Plus taxes, fees and equipment charges with two-year agreement and auto renewal. Purchase a Preferred Voice package and add a Preferred Voice additional line for $20/mo more. Make and receive calls on lines that keep working even during a power outage. No battery backups are required. Get more done using premium features like line hunting, 3-way calling, callback, caller ID and unique rings. Get a complete business phone system with unlimited nationwide calling for a simple convenient monthly price. Send customers to a live employee before they go to voicemail or get a busy signal. Ensure customers can request a call back when they reach a busy line within your multiline phone system. Place calls on hold, freeing up lines for other calls and transfer a call to any other number. Distinguish between internal and external incoming calls. Receive notification of an incoming call while another conversation is in progress. Conveniently works with any wireline phone handset without the need for unique devices or handsets. What should you be looking for in today's business phone systems? Is a Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solution right for you?,Route incoming calls across our intelligent network. Get work done around the world with plans designed to meet your business needs. A professional communications solution that works over a secure cloud-based VoIP connection, making it easy to manage your calls on desk phones and through a mobile app to keep your business running. Our full-service suite of business features is focused to keep you connected with customers and improve productivity and collaboration. These features include unlimited nationwide calling, voicemail, caller ID, line hunting, 3-way calling, automatic callback, directed call pickup, speed dialing, call hold/transfer and call waiting. You can also specify special rings that distinguish between internal and external incoming calls and use the intercom feature to dial in another person to your multiline system without incurring usage charges. The Preferred Voice business phone service features help employees with time-saving options for connecting and collaborating, such as adding a third caller to an in-progress call rather than rescheduling, speed dialing for numbers they call frequently, and call hold/transfer to keep an important caller on the line or move them to the right person. In addition, these features also improve the customer experience. For example, line hunting sends customers to a live employee if the person they are calling is not available and automatic callback ensures that customers can request a call back if they reach a busy line within your multiline phone system. Yes. Preferred Voice is ideal for small businesses that need a reliable landline phone plan that can help them control costs with predictable monthly billing and does not require a large IT team to manage. Yes. Preferred Voice supports all traditional wireline phone models. When you switch phone companies, you will have the option of keeping your current standard phone number. You can order up to five business phone lines online with your new service. If you need more, just speak to one of our Business Solution specialists. Yes, you can order a plain line by speaking to one of our Business Solution specialists. 