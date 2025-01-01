best tablet to use for business

Business Digital Voice requires IP phones that work over an internet connection. These phones allow you to manage some of your Business Digital Voice features right from the phone and provide high quality calls. Verizon offers a variety of IP phones starting at $85.00 to best fit your business needs. At this time, we do not allow customers to bring their own VoIP equipment. If you do not want to purchase IP Phones, you can purchase an Analog Terminal Adapter (ATA) starting at $85.00 to use with two telephones. You plug your traditional analog phone(s) into the adapter and it will run over IP. Please note: you cannot plug IP Phones into an ATA. PBX and Key Systems are not supported on ATAs. Customers faxing on Business Digital Voice will need an ATA. Please see "Can I use my fax, alarm, or credit card lines on Business Digital Voice" for more information.