business apps for tablets

Samsung Business Phones and Tablets

Stay productive on the go with powerful phones and tablets featuring fast speeds, long battery life and the processing power you need. Stay productive while working on the go with these powerful devices. Elevate your work with the game-changing power of Galaxy AI. Unleash new ways to stay productive, collaborate and more. Put the power of Galaxy AI in your team's hands with Live Translate, and let them easily communicate with near real-time voice translations. Capture key information, and let Note Assist summarize, format and even translate it with the power of Galaxy AI. Unfold a massive screen to see details without having to zoom. See multiple apps and multi-task on one screen. Video conference, hands-free. The next generation of network devices can provide the performance you need to take business productivity to the next level. Powerful performance with defense-grade security. The ultimate productivity machine with a long-lasting battery. Galaxy S23 FE can elevate your productivity with a long-lasting battery, premium processor, Knox defense-grade protection built right in and more. Power through your workday without recharging, thanks to an all-day battery. And if you need a boost, superfast charging gets you back in action quickly. Get powerful processing, built-in Knox Security and a long-lasting battery to power your workday. If you need more screen and more features to get more work done, these robust yet portable devices can help drive your workday. Level up your productivity without blowing your budget. Galaxy Tab A9+ 5G features an 11-inch screen, upgraded chipset, long-lasting battery life and plenty of storage. Toggle between windows and collaborate over video. Use the S Pen to write, sketch, edit documents and control video. Boost your workday productivity with the Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, featuring a powerful processor, a long-lasting battery, Fast Charging, and Knox defense-grade protection, and included S Pen. Strengthen your business with Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ 5G. A powerful tablet experience driving peak productivity. If you need more screen and more features to get more work done, these robust yet portable devices can help drive your workday. Rugged, water- and drop-resistant. MIL-STD-810H and IP68 rated. Long-lasting replaceable battery. Programmable keys with Push-to-Talk. Microsoft and Google Integrated. Built with a removable, fast-charging battery and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen. Collaborate seamlessly with the Wrike management platform¹ on Galaxy Z Fold5—all on the reliable Verizon 5G network.²,Get unlimited and shareable plans with business-ready coverage and reliability. Enable your workers to get the job done, virtually anywhere it takes them. Avoid lengthy downtimes and keep your business up and running with Total Mobile Protection for Business. ¹Simulated screen image. Third-party app requires subscription (free and paid options available); download from Google Play store. ²5G access requires a 5G-capable device in a 5G coverage area. ³Display measurements are diagonal, and actual viewable area is less due to rounded corners and camera hole punch.