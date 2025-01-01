business computer

5G Edge Computing Services Business

Leverage a platform that helps you build, deploy and manage edge applications across a distributed MEC infrastructure—for greater visibility and control. 5G Edge Services is a pre-integrated suite of tools with a single intuitive dashboard. It allows you to easily monitor performance across your MEC infrastructure, simplifies development and deployment of standard APIs, and provides end-to-end network visibility and insights. All for a better overall management experience. Access a suite of edge-optimized tools that are agnostic across public and private MEC deployments and cloud service providers (CSPs). Enable a dynamic deployment model that can help optimize costs and provide services in a distributed environment. Utilize automation tools designed to manage deployments at scale and across distributed infrastructures. Use these videos to learn how our services can help you get more from your advanced edge applications. Learn how to make launching applications and services to your MEC platform as easy as uploading a file. See how you can bring drag-and-drop simplicity to your most complex applications. Explore how to help maximize application speed from anywhere, giving users a better mobile experience. Find out how you can keep all your devices—including the applications and services running on them—up to date and secure. Learn how you can enable applications and services to send updates and alerts, for better business outcomes. Get the most from your edge applications—now and in the future. Get end-to-end analytics to provide actionable intelligence and optimization of solutions. Utilize a single platform to support multiple CSPs and operations, which can lead to a lower cost of ownership. Help power real-time decision making with a simple low-code or no-code graphical user interface (GUI) experience. Enable a self-service platform for better control and security. Gain enhanced device management capabilities for improved security and help with end-to-end performance. Achieve higher availability with automation so you can reduce operational errors using tool sets. Take advantage of a platform roadmap to support demanding requirements while providing real-time enterprise intelligence. Use your cloud infrastructure platforms to provision and manage resources at the mobile network edge for ultra‑low‑latency apps. Direct your application clients to connect to the optimal service endpoints of your 5G Edge applications. Get end-to-end support for your 5G Edge solutions, co-marketing opportunities and more. 5G Edge computing services are part of Verizon's edge computing solution portfolio. The portfolio contains mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions for both and . 5G Edge with AWS Wavelength, a public MEC solution, uses Verizon's public 5G and LTE for connectivity to the MEC platform, which is collocated in Verizon service access points (SAP). This provides the low latency emerging applications need and the advantages of leveraging Verizon's public wireless network. The 5G Edge with private MEC portfolio consists of MEC stacks from AWS, Microsoft and Google and is deployed in conjunction with a Verizon Private Wireless Network for device connectivity. Private MEC solutions are deployed at a client's location and can support a single location or multiple nearby locations, as well as applications requiring the lowest possible latency. Private MEC can also help address data sovereignty and security concerns since data can be stored and processed on-site and not sent to the public cloud. The 5G Edge computing services portfolio can support multiple applications across many different verticals, helping drive new efficiencies and deliver business outcomes. Nearly every industry can benefit from 5G and edge computing. Some specific examples include:,5G Edge computing (mobile edge computing) enhances many existing applications and enables a range of new emerging applications across many industries. Solutions in manufacturing and warehousing could be production quality assurance utilizing computer vision to spot defects, AGV/AMR management for more efficient operations, real-time inventory management and pick-and-pack quality assurance. Retail can benefit from autonomous or to streamline the shopping experiences. Venues such as sports stadiums can enhance the overall customer experience with solutions that can accelerate access and reduce lines using facial recognition. Analytics can help manage general attendee experiences such as finding the shortest concession line and the closest restrooms. Cloud services, or , uses centralized data centers to support compute and data storage needs. This centralized architecture helps provide on-demand scalability and reduce overall costs. However, using it can move the services far from many locations, creating latency and potentially high data transport costs. Edge services, or , moves all of this to the edge of the network—closer to end devices and users, where data is generated. This close proximity allows for far lower latency as well as real-time data processing and response times for critical applications. In the case of private MEC, on-premises hardware can provide additional data security, allowing control over what data is stored locally. 5G Edge Services is a value-added platform, pre-integrated with Verizon's 5G Edge public and private MEC. It is designed with special-purpose tools to simplify building, deploying and managing edge computing applications across hybrid environments. Verizon offers these capabilities as a part of , at no additional cost. To learn more about Verizon 5G Edge solutions and 5G Edge Services, give us a call at 1-800-317-3844 today. Or you can with a 5G Edge expert. Learn more

The Benefits of Edge Computing for Businesses Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! The benefits of edge computing: Improved efficiencies and performance,Author: Gary Hilson,Cloud computing has helped businesses transform their operations with on-demand access to resources stored on data centers around the world—improving their ability to scale and innovate while reducing capital costs. Yet, there are also applications that benefit from processing data as close to users and devices as possible. Edge computing provides this capability. So, what is edge computing? What are the benefits of edge computing, and what should companies consider when assessing if they should invest in edge computing?,What is edge computing?,Edge computing brings the power of cloud computing closer to you. Most of the processing happens at the edge of the network instead of in centralized data centers, which may be located some distance away. Core services include computing and storage. There are numerous use cases for edge computing, including in the retail, manufacturing, agricultural, energy and other sectors. What are some edge computing benefits?,Companies using edge computing by industry,Companies are discovering why we need edge computing and also that the benefits of edge computing can help them to become more competitive in their respective industries, from retail to energy and utilities. Retail,Brick-and-mortar retailers can in combination with IoT on a number of fronts, including customer experience, augmented reality, touchless checkout and store navigation. For example, are set to continue growing. Juniper Research predicts that will reach $387 billion in 2025, up from just $2 billion in 2020. Manufacturing,Understanding the benefits of edge computing can help manufacturers gain insights from their . Sensors and 5G-connected cameras could provide factory workers with actionable intelligence that can help improve productivity by anticipating equipment performance issues, help prevent product defects and design inconsistencies while also preserving quality and safety standards. They can also harness the benefits of edge computing by using augmented, mixed and virtual reality in the plant for training, health and safety monitoring. Agriculture,are helping farms become smarter through improved crop monitoring and predictive maintenance of critical machinery by gathering data on equipment performance and health where 5G is available. As they modernize equipment, farmers can integrate more advanced edge computing capabilities. Automotive,could be heavily dependent on edge computing to provide information on traffic conditions to help reduce road congestion and improve safety by providing hazard and queue warnings regarding road construction conditions ahead, while also helping to improve the consumer experience through enhanced infotainment. Energy and utilities,Energy and utility companies can harness the benefits of edge computing to help improve predictive maintenance because data can be analyzed at the edge and corrective actions taken without waiting for data to travel to a central location to be analyzed, followed by instructions returning to the site where the issue resides. The amount of infrastructure these companies have is enormous and expansive. For example, edge computing can enable near real-time performance to proactively monitor and manage the sensors and gateway devices needed to evaluate asset health and diagnostics. This near-real time performance can pave the way toward a predictive maintenance model. 5G is key for edge computing,If you're weighing the benefits of edge computing against the upfront costs, consider the first, and how you can leverage edge computing for a competitive advantage. Then, think about what these benefits mean for your business operations. Regardless of industry, edge computing can exploit faster wireless connectivity, which has been accelerated by the rollout of 5G. But the higher speed is also enabled by placing key functions closer to where the data is to reduce latency. While some data is best processed by a central cloud data center, users experience faster speeds in an edge computing model when the data doesn't have to travel as far. By not sending all data back to a central location, bandwidth requirements and costs are reduced. One of the other benefits of edge computing is improved reliability. Operations and data can be distributed, and this decentralization makes your network more resilient. And although having more endpoints increases the number of attack surfaces, you can isolate devices and groups of devices through techniques such as for more robust security. Why we need edge computing: industries can leverage the edge,While many organizations are not ready to deploy edge computing at scale, they are making moves to set themselves up for success. Tackling infrastructure modernization is an important first step in edge computing. Those that have completed the infrastructure modernization phase are moving on to that benefit from real-time data generated in edge locations,Energy and utilities companies are excellent examples of the benefits of edge computing – to help them perform predictive maintenance, remote inspections, supply and demand forecasting and more. Learn more

What Is a Distributed Computing System and How Does it Work? Business

We've got some great deals going on right now exclusively for our online customers... chat now to hear more! What is distributed computing and why does it matter for my business?,Author: Shane Schick,The rise of technologies such as 5G and the Internet of Things has led businesses to reconsider how they'll make strategic use of all the data that they expect to be available to them. Enter distributed computing and what makes distributed computing powerful. But what is distributed computing, sometimes referred to as distributed cloud computing, and where does edge computing come in? Though the term "distributed computing" has been around for decades, the concept of an edge topology may still be relatively new for some organizations. Think of this as a crash course in the two concepts and how they interrelate. What is distributed computing?,Most of the technologies we use in everyday life are . This includes search engines, streaming services and even online banking. The technologies required to perform these tasks can include independent hardware, software and other components that are linked as nodes in a network. The components can work together to exchange information and . Contrast this with parallel computing, in which multiple processors execute tasks at the same time, within the same system. That's useful for increasing the amount of work an individual computer can handle efficiently, but the needs of most businesses require IT capabilities on a larger order of magnitude. What makes distributed computing powerful?,Now that you know what distributed computing is, you may ask what makes distributed computing powerful? Distributed computing not only but also offers great flexibility. Servers and workstations can be connected in a local network, for example, or . Organizations can also of distributed systems, or build in greater redundancy to ensure greater reliability and business continuity. These systems are also sometimes referred to as . Distributed cloud computing vs. edge computing,It's easy to get confused about distinctions between distributed cloud computing vs. edge computing, but essentially distributed cloud can make edge computing much easier to manage and maintain. As organizations continue to enhance employee and customer experiences, for example, they often need to speed up data processing where their employees, customers or frontline devices are: at the edge of the network. Although still distributed in nature, edge nodes are set up to process data closer to its point of creation. This could include smartphones, IoT devices, cloud-based point of sales systems and more. It's possible for organizations to scale edge computing significantly as part of their growth strategy. This can create challenges for ops teams to set up a large number of individual edge servers and deploy them to container environments, such as Kubernetes, in a consistent way. It's not so much a case of distributed cloud vs. edge computing, in other words. The two technologies complement each other to reduce overhead for IT. Distributed cloud computing vs. edge computing in action,Going back to what is distributed computing and what makes distributed computing powerful, you don't have to look very far to see where distributed cloud computing has made an impact on the world. If you're browsing the web, sending email or checking your company's intranet, you're benefiting from distributed architecture. The large number of users dependent on these kinds of applications requires the kind of processing power that's ideally suited to a distributed cloud. Security is also improved—in part because the architecture is not all set up in one location. Apart from smart objects and streaming services, edge computing is becoming pervasive in several other critical areas. These include industrial settings, such as factories, where bringing data closer to where it's used can help to introduce automation for operational improvements. The introduction of self-driving cars is another instance where having workloads run at the edge can allow systems to respond quickly to real-time data. Now that you understand what distributed computing is and what makes distributed computing powerful, you may wonder what distributed computing is going to look like in years to come? As it continues to evolve, there's little doubt that carving out edge computing could accelerate a lot of innovation that brings more value to businesses in multiple industries. Learn how Verizon can help you . If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. . * Indicates a required field. We will follow up from your contact request using the information provided. Choose your country to view contact details. Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

