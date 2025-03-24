business connection

Types of Internet Connections: Which Is Best for Your Small Businesses? Business

Types of internet connections: Which is best for your small business?,Author: Poornima Apte,A reliable internet connection is the lifeblood of every small and medium-sized business (SMB). But sorting through the types of internet connections to select the right fit for your business can seem like a challenge. Fortunately, business owners can lean on a checklist of factors to decide which one is the right fit for their needs. Types of internet connections,First, it helps to know your options for the various kinds of internet connections your business can buy. SMBs should also note that upload and download speeds for different internet connections usually vary. Downloads are typically faster than uploads. There can be various benefits and challenges with certain types of internet services. The different types of internet services you can get on the market today are:,Which internet plan is right for your business?,When it comes to choosing among the types of internet connections, it might be tempting to simply pick the fastest internet for your business and be done with it. But that might be overkill in some cases. Instead, being strategic about your internet plan—reevaluating your needs at least once each year—is a smarter option. Here are the factors to consider before selecting a plan:,How much internet-based software do you use?,Do you store files on the cloud? Do your employees upload and download data-intensive files all day? Do you use video-conferencing solutions routinely?,Businesses are increasingly relying on Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions for a variety of business tasks and using the internet for more than just email. More intense use will need faster speeds and high bandwidth. If you're a graphic design or video production company, or even if you routinely use video conferencing (like a doctor's office) and share high-resolution, data-heavy files, investing in high-speed connections is a wise investment. Is your business dealing with sensitive customer information?,on small businesses are becoming increasingly common, and the last thing you want is to put your customers' information at risk, especially if you work in an industry that deals with highly sensitive data, like the healthcare or finance sectors. As such, you may want to look for types of internet connections and service solutions that can also provide cyber security monitoring and business recovery and continuity options, if possible. Similarly, it is important to understand the basic security features of the internet service itself, including robust security settings on the router so your passwords are better protected. You should also make sure that the passwords are strong on your router to help protect against hacking. Doing so will allow you to protect your data while enjoying all the benefits of a high-speed internet connection. How many employees do you have?,Think about your internet connection like cars driving on a highway. The internet speed dictates the rate at which your vehicle can drive, but the bandwidth dictates how many cars can go through at high speeds. If you have just one employee with a high-speed connection, the highway is certainly wide enough for that one employee to reach those speeds. But if that same highway has to accommodate 40 employees, sooner or later, you have a traffic jam on your hands. High bandwidth essentially gives you a wider road, so more people can get on the internet highway without clogging things up. If you have just one or two employees handling email, then a speed of 5 Mbps may do. But the higher the number of employees performing data-intensive tasks, the more speed and bandwidth you may need. On this other end of the spectrum, 1 Gbps would be ideal. The types of internet connections to choose from vary, and understanding your SMB's needs can help you select the right fit for your business. SMBs should also evaluate cyber security monitoring options and package internet with other essential services to create more affordable bundles. Learn more about how can support your business and its internet service needs. If you'd like to receive new articles, solutions briefs, whitepapers and more—just let us know. Choose your country to view contact details. Manage your account or get tools and information. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. These cookies are necessary for the website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you which amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You can set your browser to block or alert you about these cookies, but some parts of the site will not then work. These cookies do not store any personally identifiable information. These cookies allow us to count visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our site. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the site. We use both third party and first party cookies for this purpose. All information these cookies collect is aggregated and therefore anonymous. If you do not allow these cookies we will not know when you have visited our site, and will not be able to monitor its performance. These cookies enable the website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. 
Business Broadband Internet Services

Want to chat about your Business Internet availability? Let us help you through the process. Chat now with an internet specialist. Power your business with global broadband solutions built to meet the demands of today's networking. Business Broadband can deliver ultrafast internet access with the reliability needed to help boost productivity. Business Broadband uses various technologies including wireless, cable, fiber and a range of digital subscriber lines (xDSL), depending on service location, local infrastructure and underlying carrier. Verizon offers Business Broadband internet service through Verizon fiber optics, Verizon Wireless 5G and LTE Business Internet, and third-party resale vendors. Affordable low-latency bandwidth options for faster connections help with your business application availability. Intuitive implementation with self-service or Verizon installation. Help strengthen performance with service level agreements (SLAs) when combined with wireless backup and/or managed services. Choose the broadband internet pricing and access options best for your applications. Location availability includes fiber, cable, wireless and DSL connectivity. Business Broadband is available around the world, serving more than 170 countries. Business Broadband use cases,Business Broadband is ideal for retail and remote office connection, backup connectivity, and software-defined networking. Using a high-speed connection can mean greater productivity and reliability for your business. Experience accelerated broadband internet coverage through a 21st-century infrastructure and ecosystem. Rely on 24/7 customer service for high-quality broadband internet delivered with integrity, performance excellence and accountability. Get the broadband internet service your business needs without sacrificing reliability and performance. Most reliable 5G network, RootMetricscountries with network coverage,a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Global WAN Services¹See how network and other foundational digital transformation initiatives are redefining entire industries. Learn how networks and cloud play a key role on your journey to help boost revenue and improve security and user experience. Find out how designing a network is like building a house, and business internet cost is a major consideration. Discover the end-to-end experience of getting, setting up and using Verizon Business Broadband solutions. Watch how EverWash used wireless business internet from Verizon to disrupt the car washing industry. Rapidly scale and improve agility with a flexible network,Reliable, affordable internet solutions available virtually everywhere you do business. Trust us to help you manage the day-to-day tasks that help keep your network secure and agile,Internet Dedicated provides enterprise-grade, Verizon-owned internet connectivity to support near real-time applications and public/private networking solutions. The dedicated connections are delivered via Ethernet or private-line circuits not shared with other customers, providing guaranteed bandwidth, SLAs and quality of service (QoS), including 100% availability and symmetrical speeds. Shared internet access, more commonly referred to as broadband, provides connectivity via wireless or wired technologies based on location availability and customer application requirements. Broadband commonalities include shared or oversubscribed bandwidth across multiple customers, best-effort service with no SLA and asynchronous speeds. Please contact your order manager (OM)/project manager (PM). After installation, please open a trouble ticket through your Verizon Enterprise Center portal so the appropriate support group can help you. With Verizon Enterprise Center Mobile, you have access to information you need to manage your critical business functions while on the go. You can manage your Verizon account from a smartphone or a tablet using the mobile application for single sign-on access to ,,Smartphone users can download an app from Google Play® or the Apple® App Store® that supports access to Verizon Enterprise Center, My Business and Verizon portals. Simply search for "My Verizon Enterprise," download the app and conveniently launch right into Quick Tasks or sign in to your business portal for more management options. An icon is added to your phone's home screen for easy access the next time you log in. Requirements are as follows:,You can also access Verizon Enterprise Center Mobile with a tablet by signing into a browser-based application at . The tablet functionality will be the same as the smartphone app, supporting key business functions that vary by the users' portal and permissions. Accessing the Verizon Enterprise Center from a mobile device or tablet will not provide the same options as the desktop version. Verizon Enterprise Center portal users can use Quick Tasks for repairs, billing and some wireless functions, or sign in to get access to key business functions delivering near real-time information to you. Yes. Verizon can provide a broadband solution offering to you that includes various types of Verizon-purchased private and public wireless services (U.S. and international). We will not manage any wireless services not purchased through Verizon. Yes. If you are interested in having your organization's security services managed by Verizon, you can contact your Verizon Account Team, as Managed Security Services is a separate service from Business Broadband. Yes. Verizon offers many managed service offerings based on our customer's needs. Ask your Verizon Account Team for more details. Yes. Verizon has professional services to assist with your broadband implementation, as well as other service needs. Ask your Verizon Account Team for more details. ¹Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Global Wan Services: Danellie Young, Lisa Pierce, Gaspar Valdivia, Karen Brown; March 24, 2025. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.  
One Talk Collaboration System Wireless Business

One Talk Collaboration System Wireless Business

Give your team the tools they need to be ready,With One Talk from Verizon, you get 50 business phone features, so your employees have everything they need to stay connected with each other, your partners and customers. If your employees can't collaborate effectively, productivity can suffer. It's that simple. Studies show collaboration systems are critical to business growth and effective collaboration starts with the right tools. Growing your business is a team effort. If your employees can't collaborate effectively, productivity can suffer. It's that simple. Unlock productivity with file-sharing applications. Putting the best file-sharing applications, chat and business phone systems in place is the trifecta that helps your employees work more effectively as a team—in the office or in the field. One Talk—the Verizon mobile-first business phone system,One Talk℠ from Verizon is flexible. It can be easily added to Android® and iOS phones or tablets. And employees can conference up to six people at once—so everyone has their say. Features that keep business moving and shaking,With One Talk, you get 50 business phone features, so your employees have everything they need to stay connected with each other, your partners and your customers. Learn moreyour Verizon Wireless business specialist to learn more about how One Talk can help you grow your business. For more information about One Talk, or visit a Verizon Wireless near you. One Talk–capable desk phone must be purchased from Verizon to support some of these features. Features available on select phones and smart devices. Activation of the One Talk feature and broadband connection is required. Network details & coverage maps at vzw.com. © 2018 Verizon. INF2271118,The above content is provided for information purposes only. All information included herein is subject to change without notice. Verizon is not responsible for any direct or indirect damages, arising from or related to use or reliance of the above content.
How Appalachian Pipeline Contractors Connects Construction Job Sites with LTE Business Internet Business

Learn how LTE Business Internet helps Appalachian Pipeline Contractors connect their construction job sites to aid in their construction efforts.
HarperDB Connected Golf Carts Devices Business

Learn how Verizon teamed up with connected devices ecosystem experts HarperDB to create low-latency, connected golf carts to boost Edison Interactive's reach.
Private 5G Network & Associated British Ports Business

Learn how Verizon’s Private 5G Network is giving Associated British Ports (ABP) control, security and agility in operating one of the U.K.’s largest ports.
Verizon Business, Granite partner to bring next-gen wireless service to customers

Verizon Business and Granite Telecommunications, LLC today announce a new arrangement to provide the benefits of Granite’s industry-leading, patented EPIK solution on Verizon’s 4G LTE network.
Verizon Business and Visionable expand connected healthcare partnership

Verizon Business and Visionable announced that they will offer offering a range of connected healthcare solutions, powered by Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband and 5G Edge network, in the U.S.
Verizon Business and Wipro partner with Network-as-a-Service offering

Verizon Business, today announced a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited that will accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses.
