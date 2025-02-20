Business consultant services

Let Verizon help you build brand-defining customer experiences with our CX consulting services and solutions. Help create better experiences, drive measurable results and mitigate security risks for your business with our contact center and customer experience (CX) professional services. With advisory, consulting, design and technical services for CX and contact centers, Verizon's expertise can help power your transformation. We provide the right mix of customer premises equipment and site services to roll out advanced communications networks and devices for a flat monthly fee—helping you avoid upfront capital expenses and allowing you to focus on strategic initiatives. Benefit from technology purchasing power and capitalize on your tech investment with the help of our OEM consulting expertise. Rely on our design, deployment and day-two services and support. Get 24/7 care, site support and maintenance options. Contact Center Managed Services (CCMS) provides proactive monitoring and management of your contact center infrastructure, helping you reduce IT staffing dedicated to center management so you can focus on managing your business. Quickly and automatically identify faults, isolate the root cause of contact center outages and address performance issues before they become critical. Keep applications up and running with provisioning, configuration management, patch management and more. These prepackaged engagements are designed to deliver measurable business results. They can be used in conjunction with Verizon's entire portfolio of products and services. Understand the performance of your current contact center environment and create a strategy and implementation roadmap. Gain better insight throughout the planning life cycle—from discovery to assessment, strategy, design and implementation. We partner with you to create and execute an effective, effortless customer journey that earns your customers' loyalty and makes them advocates for your business. We help provide a foundation of personas, customer journey maps and use cases that can enable successful customer engagement. Use journey mapping workshops and Voice of the Customer analytics to create actionable insights and opportunities to build customer loyalty. Build the case for change, evaluate your transformational activities and design an investment roadmap with our help and expertise to drive business benefits. Using an outcomes approach, our experienced digital transformation (DX) consultants deliver individually packaged engagements for your business no matter where you are on the digital maturity continuum. We offer complete life-cycle services from initial discovery, strategy and assessments through solutions design, integration and implementation. Determine existing and new technology needs to meet CX demands by implementing use cases and proofs of concept. Analyze market conditions, churn and customer interactions to gauge how they'll interact with your brand channels when new digital experiences are implemented. Already know what you're looking for? This Frost & Sullivan report helps demonstrate how to bring a competitive edge to your contact center with the advanced data, tools and systems that your employees need to best perform their roles–regardless of location. Customer experience design experts (CXDs) help you visualize your customer journey and establish customer listening, governance and measurement practices that form the foundation of a customer-centric culture, helping create long-term value for your customers and for your business. An exceptional contact center experience helps companies deliver long-term customer loyalty and thrive in a competitive marketplace. DX Advisory & Consulting Services

DX Advisory & Consulting Services

DX Advisory Services,Consider digital transformation as a foundation for a better customer experience. Agile, Flexible and Customer Centric. DX Advisory Services enables all customers no matter where you are on the Digital Transformation Continuum. Organizations are turning to Verizon and our DX Consultants to help plan and implement the right solutions around the globe. DX Advisory Services has the right elements to help provide a path to move your forward to your destination. DX is a suite of consulting services engagements focused on helping customers improve their constituents' experiences and transforming the customer's enterprise. The engagements utilize a business outcome approach, are individually packaged and delivered by experienced customers experience (CX) consultants based on wherever a customer may be on the Digital Maturity Continuum. DX Advisory Services delivers complete lifecycle services from initial discovery, strategy and assessments through solutions design, integration and implementation. How does DX Advisory Services work?,A customer selects from a pre-packaged suite of services, the particular DX Advisory Services offering that meets his business objectives. A Verizon DX Advisory consultant will then meet with the customer team to conduct an initial Assessment Workshop. Based on the results of the Workshop the customer selects one area to focus on. We will provide a next steps document, which may include key discussion topics and feedback, prescriptive insights, strategy, roadmap, and recommended next steps. Whether you're looking to drive better customer engagement, make your operation more efficient or transform the business landscape, Verizon can help. Features & benefits,professional services consultants across the globe,years of contact center experienceVerizon has the resources to collaborate with you in mapping out the enterprise digital transformation roadmap. We further bring in the knowledge and resources to put in place all the pieces of the digital transformation that provides a foundation that enables successful customer experience.
Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services Business

Content Delivery Network (CDN) Services Business

Improve user experience and boost web-app performance while adding a layer of distributed-denial-of-service (DDoS) protection. Dramatically improve your user experiences while you secure them. As a secure content delivery network (CDN), Verizon Web Acceleration gives you the high-quality performance that users expect and your business demands. It helps increase web and mobile app performance, while delivering high levels of protection, reliability and scale. Powered by one of the world's largest, seamlessly connected global IP networks, Web Acceleration is a network-agnostic CDN solution with massive capacity and stringent security. Using advanced caching and acceleration strategies, it delivers lightning-fast delivery of your customers' web content. These capabilities combine to make Web Acceleration ideal for high-traffic applications, such as:Web Acceleration leverages a global network of more than 165 Points-of-Presence (PoP) to keep your web content closer to where your users work, play and browse. That combines with its open peering policies to help reduce latency and maximize web speed, so your customers feel like your server infrastructure is close by. In addition, its intelligent load balancing and compression further help speed up secure content delivery to even the most remote geographic locations. That can help you scale your web services quickly and securely to new markets. Our global network of 165 PoPs with 6000+ interconnects on six continents enables faster page load times, allows more objects to be served from cache and minimizes impacts on app performance from traffic spikes. Our self-service portal and APIs give you near real-time content control, high visibility, configurability, customization and fast propagation to help IT be more agile and productive. Get end-to-end web security with DNS/DDoS protection, Web Application Firewall, Bot Management and origin protection. Consider our Managed Cloud Security option for added security. Collaborative problem-solving and proactive monitoring help our 24/7 team resolve most issues at tier 1 levels. Plus, we keep you informed with near-instant issue updates. Find out with a free, personalized security rating and analysis. See how easy it can be to improve performance of online experiences. See how Verizon helps Logitravel protect its customers, reputation and revenue. Strengthen your organization's understanding and awareness of cybersecurity. Read our detailed analysis of 16,000+ security incidents from around the world. Find key insights on the mobile threat landscape. Protect your website and apps from sophisticated attacks. Prevent sophisticated fraud and cyberattacks on web and mobile applications. Maintain site availability and uptime, so users can access the web pages they need. Mitigate the effects of unexpected and unpredictable distributed-denial-of-service attacks.
Mobile Health Services Partners with Verizon to Provide Care Business

Learn how Verizon enabled Mobile Health services to expand its services and innovate the occupational health space by expanding its services across the country.
Read Now

CES Technologies: Temporary Internet Services For Events Business

Learn how Verizon and CES Technologies improve network connectivity at large events such as concerts, sporting events, fashion shows, corporate conferences and more.
Read Now

Law Enforcement Mental Health Programs Case Study Business

Learn how the Harris County Center and Sheriff's Office have transformed the law enforcement role in crisis intervention for the county with this case study from Verizon.
Read Now

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready - Making Impact Across the Country

Verizon Small Business Digital Ready Super Bowl LIX Superfan Winners

Verizon Business delivers network transformation services to HUB International

Verizon to build customized managed network services for over 450 HUB offices in the US and Canada
Learn more

Verizon Business and Wipro partner with Network-as-a-Service offering

Verizon Business, today announced a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) partnership with Wipro Limited that will accelerate the network modernization and cloud transformation journey for businesses.
Learn more

Texas business picks Verizon Business as new service provider

Marketing firm Speak Loud Media taps Verizon for reliable broadband mobility, internet security and BlueJeans video conferencing
Learn more

